SISTEMA SEXAGESIMAL (SISTEMA INGLÉS) o 1GRADO: MINUTO: ' 1 SEGUNDO: " 1 'o 601  "' 601  "o 36001  1vuelta = o 360 EQUIV...
SISTEMA CENTESIMAL (SISTEMA FRANCÉS) GRADO: MINUTO: SEGUNDO: 1vuelta = EQUIVALENCIAS g 1 m 1 s 1 g m 1 100 m s 1 100 g s...
SISTEMA RADIAL (SISTEMA CIRCULAR) En este sistema la unidad de medida es el RADIÁN. .. 1rad R R ) 1vuelta 2 rad  o ' '' ...
FÓRMULA DE CONVERSIÓN S : NÚMERO DE GRADOS SEXAGESIMALES C : NÚMERO DE GRADOS CENTESIMALES R : NÚMERO DE RADIANES 20 R 10 ...
Convierte: 36º al sistema centesimal 45g al sistema sexagesimal 63º al sistema circular 50g al sistema radial 3/2 al...
Halla “n”: S = 3n + 3 C = 4n – 2 Si: S y C son lo convencional
Reduce: º24 12 5 5 70    rad rad E g  
Reduce: 5 18 4 12 10 3 25º rad rad rad E             
Halla el valor de “x” en:  3 3 º 4 x rad   
Halla el valor de “x” en:    24 º 60 g x x  
Halla el valor de “x” en: g x 72º rad 5 
Determina: Si: 140 ºg abc a b c 
Reduce: rad rad E g g 6 40º64 3 50º25     
Los ángulos de un triángulo miden (20 + x)º, (10x)g y x/6rad. ¿Cuánto mide el mayor ángulo?
Determina la medida radial de un ángulo que cumple: S = x + 1 C = x + 5 Siendo S y C lo conocido para dicho ángulo.
Calcula “x + y + z”: "'º 64 zyxrad  
Calcula: rad rad g 10 º6 3 40    
Halla “x” en el sistema sexagesimal: 40 1 5120º 6 g rad x    
Simplifica: 42º 70 4 30 12º g g rad A     
Reduce: º º g g +36 + rad20 10E = 3 9 rad80 20    
Sistema de medida angular 4º año
