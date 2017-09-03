SERIES ARITMÉTICAS Son aquellas cuya regla de formación se obtiene por sumas o restas de cantidades constantes o variables...
Halla el número que falta: 1 , 5 , 9 , 13 , .....
Halla “x” en la siguiente sucesión: –3 ; 3 ; 13 ; 27 ; x
¿Qué número sigue? 39 ; 23 ; 14 ; 10 ; x
Determina el número que falta en: 3; 5; 8; 12; 17; 23; …..
SERIES GEOMÉTRICAS Son aquellas cuya regla de formación se obtiene por multiplicación o división de cantidades constantes ...
Halla el número que falta: 1 , 5 , 10 , 150 , .....
Halla “x” en la siguiente sucesión: 480 ; 240 ; 80 ; 20 ; x
Determina el número que falta en cada caso: 4; 4; 8; 24; ……
Determina el número que falta en cada caso: 3; 24; 192; 1536; ……
Series aritméticas y geométricas 1º
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Series aritméticas y geométricas 1º

45 views

Published on

BUENO

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
45
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Series aritméticas y geométricas 1º

  1. 1. SERIES ARITMÉTICAS Son aquellas cuya regla de formación se obtiene por sumas o restas de cantidades constantes o variables. Se presenta los siguientes casos.
  2. 2. Halla el número que falta: 1 , 5 , 9 , 13 , .....
  3. 3. Halla “x” en la siguiente sucesión: –3 ; 3 ; 13 ; 27 ; x
  4. 4. ¿Qué número sigue? 39 ; 23 ; 14 ; 10 ; x
  5. 5. Determina el número que falta en: 3; 5; 8; 12; 17; 23; …..
  6. 6. SERIES GEOMÉTRICAS Son aquellas cuya regla de formación se obtiene por multiplicación o división de cantidades constantes o variables. Se presenta los siguientes casos.
  7. 7. Halla el número que falta: 1 , 5 , 10 , 150 , .....
  8. 8. Halla “x” en la siguiente sucesión: 480 ; 240 ; 80 ; 20 ; x
  9. 9. Determina el número que falta en cada caso: 4; 4; 8; 24; ……
  10. 10. Determina el número que falta en cada caso: 3; 24; 192; 1536; ……

×