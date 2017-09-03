División algebraica i 3º año

MÉTODO DE RUFFINI Se emplea para dividir un polinomio entre otro de primer grado.
Señala el menor coeficiente del cociente. 4 3 2 3 2 5 1 x x x x    
¿Cuál es el término independiente del cociente de dividir? 1x x2 4 x 6 3x  
¿Cuál es el término independiente del cociente de dividir? 2x 14xx12x8 23  
Da por respuesta el mayor coeficiente del cociente. 1 5233 34   x xxx
Indica el menor coeficiente del cociente. x xxx 52 76515 45  
Indica el mayor coeficiente del cociente. 1 87654 234   x xxxx
¿Cuál es el término independiente del cociente de dividir? 23 161252918 235   x xxxx
Indica el resto que resulta al dividir: 8x3 + 4x2 – 6mx + 15 entre (2x –1), sabiendo que la suma de los coeficientes del c...
Da por respuesta el mayor coeficiente del cociente. 5 4 12 24 8 18 2 3 x x x x    
Indica el término independiente del cociente. 5 4 15 10 12 6 5 2 x x x x    
Da por respuesta el menor coeficiente del cociente. 5 4 12 24 8 18 2 3 x x x x    
Si en la división el resto es –4. Halla “m” 2 6 4 9 3 2 x x x m x    
Si en la división es exacta. Halla “b” 4 3 6 2 15 3 1 x x b x x    
Si en la división el resto es 3. Halla la suma de coeficientes del cociente. 3 2 10 2 2 5 1 x x bx x    
Indica el coeficiente del término cuadrático del cociente. 2 117323 245   x xxxx
Indica el residuo: 13 12126 2345   x xxxxx
Indica el residuo: 2 1053 35   x xxx
Halla “m” si la división es exacta: 34 1892528 234   x xmxxx
Halla la suma de coeficientes del cociente: 2 3572 24   x xxx
Halla el valor de “a” sabiendo que el resto es 5. 3 7285 234   x xaxxx
Si los coeficientes del cociente son números consecutivos y el residuo es –8. Determina: a + b – c 32 188 234   x cxb...
Halla la suma de coeficientes del cociente: 4 3 2 3 8 10 1 x x x x    
Halla la suma de coeficientes del cociente: 2x 3xx20x5 24  
Halla la suma de coeficientes del cociente: 1x5 1x7x9x8x15 234  
Indica el término cuadrático del cociente: 4 2 3 9 5 15 10 18 3 1 x x x x x     
Calcula el valor de “m” si el resto de dividirse es 19. 4 2 6 ( 1) 6 1 x m x x    
