INITIATIVES IN HEATLH CARE DELIVERY- KERALA Dr. Nita Vijayan. M.P. State Program Manager- RCH NHM-Kerala.
KERALA STATE – BASELINE INFO Total population 3.34 crores Districts 14 Corporations 6 Grama Panchayaths 942 Municipalities...
HISTORIC FEATURES OF KERALA • Land reforms – as early as 1957. • Educational reforms – 1960 – • High women literacy over t...
Key Health Indicators 4 Health Indicators Kerala India Life expectancy Male : 71.40 Female : 76.30 Male : 62.60 Female : 6...
NEWER INITIATIVES • Nava Kerala Mission. • Linking SDG goals 3,4,11, and 15 . • Health sector initiative – “ARDRAM” Missio...
“ARDRAM” • Care With Compassion. • Patient friendly Hospitals. • Standardization of treatments, cost reduction. • 170 Fami...
“Ardram” Administrative structure • Special Govt Order for Ardram mission. • Task force under the chairmanship of Chief Mi...
Other initiatives • New Born screening program. • Trauma care centers. • District Mental Health program. • GBV programs. S...
State Specific SDG Goals- 2020 • Reduction in MMR to 30. • Reduce IMR to 8. • Reduce < 5 MR to 9. • Reduction in Water bor...
THANK YOU
