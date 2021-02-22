Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR.
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vi...
Apl 1.2.1-manual-de-toma-de-muestras-general-laboratorio-clinico-hrr-v0-2014
Apl 1.2.1-manual-de-toma-de-muestras-general-laboratorio-clinico-hrr-v0-2014
Apl 1.2.1-manual-de-toma-de-muestras-general-laboratorio-clinico-hrr-v0-2014
Apl 1.2.1-manual-de-toma-de-muestras-general-laboratorio-clinico-hrr-v0-2014
Apl 1.2.1-manual-de-toma-de-muestras-general-laboratorio-clinico-hrr-v0-2014
Apl 1.2.1-manual-de-toma-de-muestras-general-laboratorio-clinico-hrr-v0-2014
Apl 1.2.1-manual-de-toma-de-muestras-general-laboratorio-clinico-hrr-v0-2014
Apl 1.2.1-manual-de-toma-de-muestras-general-laboratorio-clinico-hrr-v0-2014
Apl 1.2.1-manual-de-toma-de-muestras-general-laboratorio-clinico-hrr-v0-2014
Apl 1.2.1-manual-de-toma-de-muestras-general-laboratorio-clinico-hrr-v0-2014
Apl 1.2.1-manual-de-toma-de-muestras-general-laboratorio-clinico-hrr-v0-2014
Apl 1.2.1-manual-de-toma-de-muestras-general-laboratorio-clinico-hrr-v0-2014
Apl 1.2.1-manual-de-toma-de-muestras-general-laboratorio-clinico-hrr-v0-2014
Apl 1.2.1-manual-de-toma-de-muestras-general-laboratorio-clinico-hrr-v0-2014
Apl 1.2.1-manual-de-toma-de-muestras-general-laboratorio-clinico-hrr-v0-2014
Apl 1.2.1-manual-de-toma-de-muestras-general-laboratorio-clinico-hrr-v0-2014
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Apl 1.2.1-manual-de-toma-de-muestras-general-laboratorio-clinico-hrr-v0-2014

9 views

Published on

Manual de toma de muestras generales de laboratorio

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Apl 1.2.1-manual-de-toma-de-muestras-general-laboratorio-clinico-hrr-v0-2014

  1. 1. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR.
  2. 2. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 2 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Contenido INTRODUCCION......................................................................................................................5 I. ETAPA PRE-ANALITICA ....................................................................................................6 1. OBJETIVOS.......................................................................................................................6 1.1. Objetivos Generales.....................................................................................................6 1.2. Objetivos específicos...................................................................................................6 2. ALCANCE .........................................................................................................................7 3. RESPONSABLES..............................................................................................................7 4. DESARROLLO......................................................................................................................7 4.1. ETAPA PRE-ANALITICA.................................................................................................7 4.2. FACTORES DE LA ETAPA PRE-ANALITICA QUE INCIDEN EN EL RESULTADO DE UN EXAMEN DE LABORATORIO .........................................................8 4.2.1. Factores dependientes del paciente ..........................................................................8 4.2.2. Factores dependientes de la muestra........................................................................8 4.3. PROTOCOLO SOLICITUD DE EXAMEN ..................................................................8 4.3.1. Objetivos ..................................................................................................................9 4.3.2. Responsable de la extensión de la orden o solicitud de examen..............................9 4.3.3. Formulario de Solicitud de Examen.........................................................................9 4.3.4. Tipos de Solicitud de examen ..................................................................................9 Solicitud rutina ...................................................................................................................9 Solicitud urgencia.............................................................................................................10 4.3.5. Normativa vigente de solicitud de examen............................................................10 5. PROTOCOLOS DE PREPARACION DEL PACIENTE................................................12 5.1. Objetivos....................................................................................................................12 5.2. Personal Responsable Preparación del Paciente........................................................13 5.3. Dependencia Jerárquica Sala Toma de Muestras ......................................................13 5.4. Normas de procedimiento de preparación del paciente.............................................13 6. PROTOCOLO DE TOMA DE MUESTRAS, ROTULACION, ALMACEN Y TRANSPORTE DE MUESTRAS............................................................................................15 6.1. Objetivos ......................................................................................................................15 6.2. Personal Responsable Toma de Muestras, Rotulación, Almacén y Transporte............15 6.3. Dependencia Jerárquica Sala Toma de Muestras .........................................................15 6.4. Tipos de Muestra que son recibidas en el Laboratorio Clínico....................................15 6.5. Normas de Procedimiento Toma de Muestra ............................................................16 6.5.1. Toma de Muestras de Sangre .............................................................................16 6.5.2. Toma de Muestras de Orina...................................................................................18 6.5.3. Otro tipo de muestras .............................................................................................19 6.6. Material de recolección..............................................................................................19 Jeringas.............................................................................................................................19 Tubos colectores al vacío .................................................................................................19
  3. 3. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 3 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR 6.6.1. Llenado de los Tubos .................................................................................................20 Tablas Ilustrativas sobre uso de material de toma de muestra al vacío............................22 6.6.2. Stock de tubos en los Servicios Clínicos usuarios......................................................23 6.7. Normas de Procedimiento Obtención de Muestras ...................................................24 7. PROTOCOLO DE ROTULACION Y ETIQUETADO DE MUESTRAS.........................25 7.1. Normas de Procedimiento Rotulación de muestras ...................................................25 7.2. Etiquetado de tubos................................................................................................25 8. PROTOCOLO DE CONSERVACION Y TRASLADO DE MUESTRAS ....................27 8.1. Normas de Procedimiento conservación de muestras en los Servicios Clínicos.......27 Instructivo para el correcto almacén y transporte de muestras sanguíneas......................27 8.2. Normas de Procedimiento Transporte de muestras ...................................................29 9. PROTOCOLO DE RECEPCIÓN DE MUESTRAS Y ENTREGA DE RESULTADOS.32 9.1. Objetivos....................................................................................................................32 9.2. Personal Responsable de la Recepción de Muestras.....................................................32 9.3. Dependencia Jerárquica................................................................................................32 9.4. Funciones a desempeñar...............................................................................................32 9.5. Normas de Procedimiento de Recepción de Muestras .................................................33 9.6. Recepción de Exámenes de Urgencia ..........................................................................34 9.7. Horario de Recepción de Muestras................................................................................34 HORARIO DE RECEPCION DE MUESTRAS Y TIEMPOS DE RESPUESTA EXAMENES SEGÚN CALIDAD DE URGENCIA Y PROCEDENCIA......................36 9.8. Condiciones necesarias a cumplir con la óptima recepción de muestras: .................37 9.9 “Criterios de Rechazo de muestras sanguíneas en recepción de Laboratorio”. .............38 10. RELACION DE SERVICIO CON LOS USUARIOS..................................................39 11. REGISTROS .................................................................................................................39 II. INDICADOR....................................................................................................................40 CARTERA EXAMENES LAB. CLINICO HOSPITAL RANCAGUA ANEXO Nº 1.......................................................................................................................................43 NOMINA DE EXAMENES DE URGENCIA LAB. CLINICO HOSPITAL RANCAGUA ANEXO 2.............................................................................................................................45 ANEXO Nº 3........................................................................................................................46 ANEXO Nº 4........................................................................................................................47 ANEXO Nº 5.1.....................................................................................................................48 CULTIVO EN DEPOSICION ANEXO Nº 5.2 ..............................................................49 TEST O PRUEBA DE TOLERANCIA A LA GLUCOSA O INSULINA ANEXO Nº 5.3. 50 DEPOSICIÓN FRESCA PARA CLOSTRIDIUM DIFFICILE ANEXO Nº 5.4...............51 GLICEMIA O INSULINEMIA POST CARGA ANEXO 5.5...........................................52 GLICEMIA O INSULINEMIA PRE Y POST PRANDIAL ANEXO Nº 5.6.....................53 DEPOSICIÓN FRESCA ANEXO Nº 5.7............................................................................54 RECOLECCIÓN DE ORINA ANEXO Nº 5.8....................................................................55 RECOLECCIÓN DE ORINA DE 24 HORAS ANEXO Nº 5.9.........................................56
  4. 4. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 4 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR PARASITOLOGICO SERIADO DE DEPOSICIONES ( 1, 3 , 6 ó 12 MUESTRAS) ANEXO Nº 5.10...................................................................................................................57 SANGRE OCULTA EN DEPOSICIONES (PARA 1, 2 ó 3 MUESTRAS) ANEXO Nº 5.11.......................................................................................................................................58 TEST DE GRAHAM ANEXO Nº 5.12 ...............................................................................59 TEST DE SUDOR ANEXO Nº 5.13. ..................................................................................61 TIEMPO DE SANGRIA ANEXO Nº 5.14..........................................................................62 Anexo 6 : Recomendaciones Técnicas con Derivación y Transporte ..................................63 Anexo 7 : Recomendaciones Técnicas.................................................................................67
  5. 5. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 5 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR INTRODUCCION El Laboratorio Clínico del Hospital de Rancagua recibe una demanda de 1.200.000 exámenes al año, con un promedio de 400-600 pacientes diarios y un promedio de 4 exámenes por paciente, lo que define una producción de 2.000 a 3.000 exámenes diarios. El 52% de esta producción corresponde a exámenes procedentes de servicios clínicos, el 25% a la Unidad de Emergencia y el 17% al Consultorio Adosado de Especialidades. El 3% corresponde a otras Unidades de Apoyo y el 1% a otros establecimientos del Servicio de Salud. El 15 % de ellos corresponde a muestras tomadas en la Sala de Toma de Muestras y el resto son tomadas fuera del establecimiento y recepcionadas en el Laboratorio Clínico. La cartera de servicios contempla la nómina de los exámenes de rutina y de urgencia que se procesan en el laboratorio clínico. Se incluyen como Anexo N°1 y Anexo N°2. Esta última actualizada por Circular Nº 24 /2012. Los usuarios del Laboratorio Clínico son los pacientes del hospital y de toda la región, beneficiarios de Fonasa, pacientes de convenios, particulares, etc.. Para que el resultado final de una prueba analítica de laboratorio sea correcta, no es suficiente con que la determinación analítica se realice a la perfección, sino que la calidad de la prueba depende del cumplimiento en cadena de una buena práctica, que comienza desde el momento mismo de la formulación de la petición, la preparación del paciente para la obtención de la muestra y termina cuando el resultado llega a las manos del profesional que solicitó la prueba. Esto conforma el proceso analítico, en el cual se distinguen tres etapas fundamentales, pre-analítica, analítica y post analítica. La etapa analítica es de exclusiva responsabilidad de Laboratorio Clínico, siendo las otras dos de responsabilidad compartida entre el Laboratorio Clínico y los Servicios Usuarios. La Etapa pre-analítica comprende las acciones desde que se solicita el examen, las indicaciones que debe seguir el paciente, la correcta selección de los tubos de extracción sanguínea, la extracción sanguínea, transporte al laboratorio, almacenamiento hasta el momento del análisis y manejo, centrifugación y/o separación según sea el caso de la muestra. La Etapa analítica comprende todas las acciones para la realización del análisis, desde la selección de métodos y equipos de medición, calibración de los mismos,
  6. 6. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 6 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR mantenimiento, el sistema de control de calidad para la detección de los errores analíticos posibles. La Etapa post analítica incluye confirmación de los resultados, intervalos o rangos de referencia de la población, el informe del laboratorio en el formato establecido, la confidencialidad de la información de los resultados. La fase pre-analítica es la que representa una parte crucial del proceso analítico, porque es en la que se detectan la mayor incidencia de errores, que llevan al consiguiente rechazo de muestras. Por tanto, es en esta fase donde probablemente enfermería cobra mayor protagonismo, al ser la responsable de la obtención de las mismas. El presente Manual de Toma de Muestras norma los procedimientos relacionados con el proceso de toma de muestras y su traslado al Laboratorio para su procesamiento, en condiciones que aseguren que la fase preanalitica se ha realizado en forma segura. Este Manual es complementario al “Manual de Toma de Muestras Microbiología” del Hospital Rancagua, Versión 0, de Febrero 2013. I. ETAPA PRE-ANALITICA 1. OBJETIVOS 1.1. Objetivos Generales Normar el proceso de trabajo para la correcta toma de muestra de los pacientes del Hospital Regional Rancagua (HRR) y otros, en base a los requerimientos del Laboratorio Clínico para el procesamiento de muestras biológicas, para optimizar el proceso diagnóstico de nuestros usuarios. 1.2. Objetivos específicos a) Proporcionar Protocolo de solicitud de examen, preparación del paciente, obtención de muestras, rotulación, almacén y transporte. b) Entregar las normas de procedimiento de recepción de muestras e ingreso de datos al sistema de información de laboratorios. c) Dar a conocer los criterios de aceptación o rechazo de muestras.
  7. 7. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 7 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR 2. ALCANCE Todas las muestras de sangre, orina y secreciones obtenidas de pacientes hospitalizados y ambulatorios del HRR que son procesadas en el Laboratorio del HRR, o deben ser trasladadas a Centros de Derivación. 3. RESPONSABLES MÉDICO: Llenar la orden de examen en forma completa, con letra clara y legible. El cumplimiento de lo descrito en este manual. ENFERMERA o MATRONA: Recolección de la muestra y envío de esta al Laboratorio Clínico en las condiciones y tiempos establecidos en el manual. El cumplimiento de lo descrito en este manual. TENS: Recolección de la muestra y transporte de la muestra. El cumplimiento de lo descrito en este manual. RECEPCIÓN DEL LABORATORIO (OFA/TENS/TÉCNICO DE LABORATORIO): Recibir las muestras y verificar el cumplimiento de los métodos de transporte, rotulación y envase de las muestras, en caso de encontrar algún problema comunicárselo al profesional encargado del examen. Ingreso de las muestras al LIS (Sistema Informático de Laboratorio). PROFESIONAL DE LABORATORIO: Encargado de procesar la muestra, validar e imprimir los resultados de los exámenes. Velar por el cumplimiento de lo descrito en este manual. ENFERMERA Y MATRONA SUPERVISORA DE SERVICIO CLINICOS, y ENCARGADO TOMA DE MUESTRA: Supervisar cumplimiento general de la normativa. 4. DESARROLLO 4.1. ETAPA PRE-ANALITICA Las fases que componen la etapa pre-analítica son: solicitud del examen, preparación del paciente, obtención de la muestra, conservación o almacén, transporte y recepción por el laboratorio clínico e ingreso de la solicitud de exámenes al sistema informático de laboratorio.
  8. 8. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 8 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR 4.2. FACTORES DE LA ETAPA PRE-ANALITICA QUE INCIDEN EN EL RESULTADO DE UN EXAMEN DE LABORATORIO Existen múltiples factores de la etapa pre-analítica que inciden en la confiabilidad de los resultados de un examen de laboratorio, y para ello es necesario asegurar una buena calidad de las diferentes fases de la etapa pre-analítica: petición del examen, preparación del paciente, obtención de la muestra previa selección del material a utilizar en este proceso, almacén y transporte de la muestra y recepción de la misma en el laboratorio clínico. Entre los factores que más inciden en los resultados de un examen de laboratorio clínico están los factores que dependen del paciente y los factores dependientes de la muestra. 4.2.1. Factores dependientes del paciente  Ayuno  Medicamentos  Ejercicio  Actividad sexual 4.2.2. Factores dependientes de la muestra  Agitación  Hemólisis  Traslado de la muestra (temperatura, tiempo, etc.)  Contaminación  Coagulación  Anticoagulantes 4.3. PROTOCOLO SOLICITUD DE EXAMEN La primera fase de la etapa pre-analítica es la solicitud o petición médica del examen. La solicitud de examen es responsabilidad de los clínicos que realizan la atención directa del paciente que consulta en el Consultorio de Atención Primaria, en el Consultorio Adosado de Especialidades, en la Unidad de Emergencia y una vez que se encuentra hospitalizado, de acuerdo con la pertinencia clínica en cada caso.
  9. 9. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 9 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR 4.3.1. Objetivos a) Indicar los exámenes de laboratorio clínico necesarios para el apoyo al diagnóstico y/o tratamiento de la patología del paciente. b) Apoyo a la prevención, diagnóstico y control de enfermedades de vigilancia epidemiológica, tales como tuberculosis, enfermedades infecciosas, enfermedades de transmisión sexual, etc. 4.3.2. Responsable de la extensión de la orden o solicitud de examen Los datos demográficos del paciente deben ser llenados completamente, con letra clara, legible, sin borrones ni correcciones. Según el Art.14° del Reglamento de Laboratorios Clínicos, los exámenes de laboratorio clínico en el nivel secundario y terciario pueden ser solicitados por médico, odontólogo o matrona. (Excepto las baciloscopias que pueden ser solicitadas por cualquier funcionario). En condiciones especiales la Dirección del establecimiento podrá autorizar a otro profesional para extender la solicitud de examen. El laboratorio clínico no procesará exámenes cuya solicitud no cumpla con los requisitos establecidos en la normativa vigente y que no vengan extendidas por médico u otro profesional autorizado por la Dirección del Hospital. 4.3.3. Formulario de Solicitud de Examen El hospital de Rancagua dispone de dos formularios de solicitud. 4.3.4. Tipos de Solicitud de examen Solicitud rutina El formulario de rutina se utiliza exclusivamente para la solicitud de exámenes de rutina realizado en las secciones como Bioquímica y Hormonas, Serología, Hematología, Microbiología, Orina, etc. La solicitud de la totalidad de exámenes de la cartera del Laboratorio Clínico puede realizarse mediante este formulario, en horario hábil de lunes a viernes.
  10. 10. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 10 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Solicitud urgencia El formulario de Urgencia se utiliza exclusivamente para la solicitud de exámenes realizados por la Sección de Urgencia del Laboratorio Clínico. Esta Sección recibe en horario hábil, exclusivamente, solicitudes de Unidades Criticas del HRR y Unidades de Emergencia. En horario no hábil y días sábado y domingo (horario completo) recibe solicitudes de todas las Unidades de Hospitalizados del HRR, solicitudes que deben venir en este formulario. Solicitud de exámenes de programas vigilancia epidemiológica: A) Formulario de solicitud de examen de Tuberculosis Los exámenes del programa de Tuberculosis deben ser solicitados en los formularios diseñados por el programa para tal efecto. B) Formulario para solicitud de exámenes de VIH Existe un formulario único para VIH, para toda la región, en el cual es obligatorio llenar todos los datos solicitados por el programa de enfermedades de transmisión sexual. Este debe venir acompañado del consentimiento informado. C) Formulario para solicitud de exámenes para sífilis Se ha diseñado un formulario único para exámenes de sífilis, en el cual es obligatorio llenar todos los datos solicitados por el programa de enfermedades de transmisión sexual. 4.3.5. Normativa vigente de solicitud de examen Es de carácter obligatorio el cumplimiento de las siguientes normativas: a) La totalidad de los datos que aparecen en la solicitud de exámenes. b) La solicitud debe ser original y la letra debe ser legible, sin borrones ni correcciones.
  11. 11. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 11 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR c) Solicitudes de exámenes donde no concuerden los datos del paciente entre el tubo y solicitud será retenida por el Laboratorio Clínico y será informada como muestra mal rotulada. El personal de enfermería debe chequear los tubos y órdenes de examen antes de enviar las muestras al laboratorio. d) Los exámenes de mielograma requieren la extensión de las respectivas solicitudes de examen con todos los datos requeridos por la normativa vigente y el sistema computacional, y dar cumplimiento a documentos regulatorios internos del hospital tal como la Circular N° 1/2007 de la Dirección, de lo cual no están exentos los mielogramas, aunque las muestras sean tomadas y leídas por los Hematólogos; estos exámenes están contemplados en el arancel Fonasa, dentro de las prestaciones hematológicas de laboratorio clínico. e) Algunos exámenes que se pueden solicitar como perfiles, se describen a continuación: Perfil hematológico Pruebas de coagulación Leucocitos Tiempo de Protrombina Linfocitos Tiempo de Tromboplastina parcial Monocitos Granulocitos Enzimas cardíacas Eritrocitos Creatinkinasa total Hemoglobina Creatinkinasa fracción miocárdica Hematocrito Transaminasa oxalacética Perfil bioquímico Perfil lipídico Ácido úrico Colesterol total Albúmina Colesterol HDL Bilirrubina total Colesterol LDL Bilirrubina directa Triglicéridos Calcio Creatinina Perfil hepático Fosfatasa alcalina Fósforo Bilirrubina total Globulina Bilirrubina directa Glucosa Fosfatasa alcalina Triglicéridos Gama glutamil transpeptidasa Transa. Oxalacética y pirúvica
  12. 12. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 12 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR 4.3.6. Requisitos de la solicitud de examen La normativa técnica ministerial, indica como información obligatoria en la solicitud de examen:  Nombres (1º nombre a lo menos) y apellidos, RUT (números claros y legibles), fecha de nacimiento y edad del paciente  N° historia clínica y procedencia (sala y cama en solicitud paciente hospitalizado)  Previsión del paciente  Diagnóstico o hipótesis diagnóstica  Tipo y origen de la muestra (exámenes bacteriológicos)  Identificación del examen que se requiere  Fecha de la solicitud  Nombre (1 nombre y 2 apellidos) y RUT del profesional (puede ser el timbre)  Firma del médico Además de los requisitos de la solicitud de examen, ésta debe venir sin derrames o manchas de sangre, orina u otro fluido biológico, no remendada o ilegible o con RUT poco claro. En el caso de recién nacidos sin RUT, indicar el de la madre y en el caso de pacientes NN procedentes del SAMU se registrará el número de folio en el espacio correspondiente al RUT. 5. PROTOCOLOS DE PREPARACION DEL PACIENTE Antes de obtener una muestra para exámenes de laboratorio clínico es necesario preparar al paciente. Por ello existe un protocolo de preparación del paciente que considera normas básicas de preparación del paciente y algunas más específicas, en exámenes más complejos. 5.1. Objetivos a) Dar a conocer las indicaciones necesarias para una correcta obtención de las muestras en el caso de pacientes hospitalizados. Para los pacientes ambulatorios, el personal debe entregar estas indicaciones a los pacientes.
  13. 13. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 13 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR b) Asegurar que las condiciones de la toma de muestra no interfieran con los resultados analíticos y entregar un servicio de calidad y seguridad para el paciente. 5.2. Personal Responsable Preparación del Paciente Servicios Clínicos: enfermera o matrona de turno. Consultorio Adosado de Especialidades: Personal de Sala de Toma de Muestras; Apoyo de Enfermería en el caso de pacientes pediátricos. Exámenes sobre pacientes: Profesional designado, por la Jefatura del Laboratorio Clínico, como encargado de la Sala de Toma de Muestra. 5.3. Dependencia Jerárquica Sala Toma de Muestras Personal de Sala de Toma de Muestras depende de la Encargada de la sección, que depende directamente de la Jefatura de Unidad. 5.4. Normas de procedimiento de preparación del paciente Las indicaciones dependen del examen, la técnica empleada en el laboratorio clínico, y la condición del paciente. Los laboratorios clínicos cuentan para ello con las recomendaciones de carácter científico que están descritas en la literatura, y de carácter técnico, que entrega el fabricante de los reactivos para el examen a realizar con esa técnica específica. Para la toma de muestra de los exámenes que requieren de ayuno, el clínico debe indicar al paciente las siguientes instrucciones: a. El paciente no debe ingerir alimentos sólidos o líquidos (excepto agua) durante las horas previas a la realización del examen según Tabla 1. b. El día anterior a la toma de la muestra, el paciente no debe beber alcohol, fumar ni comer después de las 20 horas. c. Lo ideal es que el paciente no debe esperar de pie, ni cargar objetos pesados mientras espera su turno. d. Los pacientes diabéticos no deben tomar sus medicamentos o inyectarse la insulina hasta después de obtenida la muestra a menos que el médico tratante indique lo contrario.
  14. 14. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 14 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR T a T a b l a 1 . A n Anexo N° 5.1 a 5.14: Indicaciones que se entregan a los pacientes, por escrito, para exámenes: instructivo general, orina, orina 24 horas y parasitológicos, glucosa post-carga y glucosa post-prandial. Se incluyen otras recomendaciones para la ejecución de los exámenes sobre pacientes como el Tiempo de sangría y Test del sudor, que se realizan en Sala de Toma de Muestras el mismo día de la citación. Para el paciente hospitalizado el cumplimiento de las indicaciones de preparación del paciente es responsabilidad de las enfermeras o matronas de turno. Para el paciente de Policlínico el personal responsable de entregar las indicaciones a los pacientes es el profesional encargado y personal de recepción de pacientes de la Sala de Toma de Muestras. AYUNO GRUPOS DE EXAMENES Mínimo 6 horas HEMATOLOGICOS Mínimo 8 horas Máximo 12 horas QUIMICOS HORMONAS (solo insulina) Mínimo 6 horas INMUNOLOGICOS Mínimo 6 horas SEROLOGICOS DE INFECCIOSOS
  15. 15. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 15 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR 6. PROTOCOLO DE TOMA DE MUESTRAS, ROTULACION, ALMACEN Y TRANSPORTE DE MUESTRAS Una de las fases más importantes de la etapa pre-analítica y principal objetivo de este manual, es la obtención o toma de la muestra. 6.1. Objetivos a) Entregar el protocolo de obtención, rotulación, almacén y transporte de muestras biológicas para exámenes de laboratorio clínico. 6.2. Personal Responsable Toma de Muestras, Rotulación, Almacén y Transporte Servicios Clínicos: enfermera o matrona de turno. Consultorio Adosado de Especialidades: Personal de Sala de Toma de Muestras; Apoyo de Enfermería en el caso de pacientes pediátricos. Exámenes sobre pacientes: Profesional encargado de la Toma de Muestras o designado por la Jefatura del Laboratorio Clínico. 6.3. Dependencia Jerárquica Sala Toma de Muestras Personal de Sala de Toma de Muestras depende de la Encargada de Sala de toma de Muestras, que depende directamente de la Jefatura de Unidad. 6.4. Tipos de Muestra que son recibidas en el Laboratorio Clínico El laboratorio clínico recibe todo tipo de fluidos corporales, entre ellos:  Sangre  Orina  Deposiciones  Líquidos: pleural, ascítico, céfalorraquideo, amniótico, etc.
  16. 16. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 16 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR 6.5. Normas de Procedimiento Toma de Muestra 6.5.1. Toma de Muestras de Sangre  Por punción venosa: según normas.  Por punción capilar: según normas.  Por punción arterial: por profesional de enfermería exclusivamente. Por punción venosa a) El recinto donde se obtiene la muestra debe ser iluminado, preferentemente con luz natural.  El paciente y el operador deben estar cómodos para realizar el procedimiento.  El paciente debe estar en reposo previo de 15 minutos antes de la extracción de la muestra. b) El operador, especialmente capacitado para este procedimiento, debe cumplir las siguientes etapas en forma secuencial:  Verificar que tiene todos los elementos necesarios: ligadura, algodón, alcohol 70%, jeringas, agujas, mariposas con adaptador, para sistema al vacío adulto, jeringas y mariposas para niños, camisas, tubos pediátricos, y etiquetas.  Identificar al paciente y verificar si ha cumplido los requisitos necesarios para el examen.  Considerar el estado emocional del paciente, especialmente en niños y garantizar la privacidad.  Dar a conocer al paciente los procedimientos a realizar y contestar sus interrogantes para obtener su cooperación.  Seleccionar el sitio de punción, generalmente zona de venas cefálica o mediana cubital, cercanas al pliegue del antebrazo.  Practicar la técnica según normas de enfermería y normas de obtención de muestras de sangre al vacío, dependiendo de la condición del paciente. Cuando esta es realizada por técnico paramédico de laboratorio, debe contar con capacitación validada.
  17. 17. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 17 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR c) Una vez realizado el procedimiento al vacío, retirar la camisa con aguja y eliminar en envase de desecho según normas de bioseguridad. d) En recién nacidos, lactantes y niños hasta 5 años, no emplear tubo al vacío. Emplear jeringas de 1 o 2 ml con tubos para micrométodo. e) Si se efectúa el procedimiento manual, eliminar aguja y jeringa en envase destinado a este uso, en cumplimiento de las normas de bioseguridad. f) Si la muestra se debe mezclar con anticoagulante, mezclar por inversión con movimientos moderados, evitando la formación de espuma. g) Almacenar apropiadamente la muestra y enviar al laboratorio. En términos generales, se debe tener presente NO USAR:  Anticoagulantes que contienen potasio para determinación de electrolitos.  EDTA, fluoruros, oxalatos ni citratos para determinación de calcio.  Fluoruros ni oxalatos para determinación de enzimas. Por punción capilar a) Sitio de punción: pulpejo del dedo, talón, lóbulo de la oreja. b) Entibiar o golpetear la zona a puncionar para producir flujo sanguíneo libre. c) Aplicar antiséptico alcohol 70%, secar y puncionar con lanceta estéril desechable. d) Eliminar la primera gota con un algodón seco. e) Tomar la muestra por capilaridad. f) Presionar el sitio de punción con algodón seco, hasta parar el sangramiento.
  18. 18. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 18 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Por punción arterial Dada la complejidad y riesgo de esta técnica, sólo debe ser ejecutada por un Profesional de enfermería. 6.5.2. Toma de Muestras de Orina Orina completa a) La muestra debe obtenerse en forma aséptica en tubo o frasco estéril o en tubo o envase para muestras de orina limpio y seco, después de un aseo prolijo con agua y jabón en zona genital. Enjuague con abundante agua. b) Si la paciente es mujer, se debe colocar tapón vaginal de algodón, para impedir la contaminación de la muestra de orina con secreción vaginal. c) Se debe preferir la primera orina de la mañana, por ser de mayor concentración y, la segunda micción, para evitar contaminación de la primera porción de la uretra. d) Si el envío al laboratorio demora más de una hora, la orina se debe mantener y transportar refrigerada entre 2ºC a 8ºC. e) Si la muestra va a ser tomada por el propio paciente, instruir al paciente en forma clara y precisa entregando además instructivos escritos. Orina 24 horas. a) Vaciar la vejiga a una determinada hora del día, ejemplo 7.00 horas de la mañana. Descartar la orina. b) Juntar en un envase limpio todas las orinas emitidas desde ese momento en adelante, hasta la misma hora en que se descartó la orina el día anterior (7.00 AM). Incluir esta última. c) Durante la recolección, mantener el frasco con orina en un lugar fresco.
  19. 19. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 19 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR d) En caso de necesidad de obrar, orinar antes y guardar la orina. e) Enviar la totalidad de la orina al laboratorio. 6.5.3. Otro tipo de muestras Otras muestras como deposiciones son obtenidas por el propio paciente según las indicaciones que entrega el laboratorio clínico. Las muestras de líquido cefalorraquídeo, líquido articular, pleural u otros son tomados por médico y enviados al laboratorio según indicaciones. Las muestras para mielograma serán tomadas por el médico hematólogo y enviadas al laboratorio clínico según protocolo establecido al respecto. 6.6. Material de recolección Se debe garantizar la limpieza de todo material usado para la obtención de muestras. Se debe emplear material estéril y/o desechable cuando corresponda: jeringas, tubos con tapa rosca, tubos con anticoagulante, tubos al vacío, frascos estériles para orina, deposiciones, etc. Los tubos al vacío y agujas deben ser de calidad certificada. Jeringas Se deben usar jeringas desechables heparinizadas de calidad certificada, para la recolección de gases arteriales. Tubos colectores al vacío Se debe propender al uso generalizado de este sistema de obtención y recolección de muestras, que da garantía de calidad de la muestra obtenida, evitando el reprocesamiento por esta causa. Además agiliza y facilita la ejecución de la técnica en pacientes con venas difíciles o que requieren múltiples punciones. EMPLEAR EL VACIO, NO DESTAPAR EL TUBO PARA LLENAR CON JERINGA
  20. 20. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 20 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Los tubos al vacío, que deben ser de calidad certificada, vienen en diferentes volúmenes, 2, 4, 8 ml. Además están los tubos micrométodo de 500 ul para recién nacidos y niños. Se pueden utilizar agujas de uso múltiple y mariposas, para paciente adulto, pediátrico y recién nacidos. Los tapones están identificados según código de colores, que corresponden al anticoagulante que contiene el tubo, y según éste se pueden emplear en los diferentes tipos de exámenes. 6.6.1. Llenado de los Tubos El orden de llenado de los tubos puede alterar los resultados de algunos parámetros sanguíneos, por lo que es necesario utilizar el orden correcto de llenado. Se pretende con todo ello disminuir el número de muestras rechazadas, evitando el riesgo de malas interpretaciones en el diagnóstico de los pacientes y las molestias ocasionadas a los mismos por la repetición de pruebas analíticas. El llenado de los tubos de muestras sanguíneas por Enfermería tiene lugar en la etapa pre-analítica y los errores más frecuentes detectados, relacionados con la toma de muestras, son: mala calidad por hemólisis, coágulo o turbidez, cantidad insuficiente, tubo inadecuado, obtención inapropiada de la muestra. El orden de los tubos es importante para prevenir la contaminación de las muestras por anticoagulantes no deseados. Se ha de realizar de la siguiente manera:  Frascos para hemocultivos.  Tubo para análisis de suero: sin anticoagulante.  Tubo para pruebas de coagulación: anticoagulante citrato.  Tubos restantes con anticoagulantes: EDTA, Heparina de litio, jeringas de gases arteriales, tubo de velocidad de sedimentación. Como normas básicas en extracciones se tendrá en cuenta: Primero deben ser llenados los frascos de hemocultivo cuando el paciente requiere este tipo de muestra. En segundo lugar, deben llenarse los tubos de muestras coaguladas, es decir, los tubos con tapa roja. Terminar con los tubos con anticoagulantes. El tubo de citrato, con tapa celeste, destinado a pruebas de coagulación, debe extraerse siempre antes que
  21. 21. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 21 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR los que llevan otros anticoagulantes, de manera que no se contamine con EDTA o Heparina de litio, lo cual puede interferir en el estudio de coagulación. Finalmente se llenan los tubos con tapa verde, lila y gris, en ese orden. El empleo de tubo verde con anticoagulante y gel descarta el uso del tubo gris.  Llenar cada tubo con cuidado hasta que haya suficiente cantidad de sangre  Los tubos con anticoagulante deben llenarse hasta consumir todo el vacío para mantener la proporción correcta de anticoagulante y sangre.  Hay que respetar SIEMPRE la proporción sangre-anticoagulante.  No retirar el tubo hasta estar seguros que no se llena más.  No destapar los tubos y volverlos a cerrar ya que el tapón podría saltar por exceso de presión y la muestra se derramaría.  Para evitar hemólisis dejar resbalar suavemente la sangre por la cara interna del tubo.  Tras el llenado de cada tubo con anticoagulante, invertir suavemente varias veces el tubo lleno para homogeneizar la muestra.  Los tubos que no contengan anticoagulante no moverlos, para evitar la hemólisis. En la Tabla 2 se esquematiza el orden con la que deben ser llenado los tubos indicando la secuencia por colores de los tapones: CONTENIDO TUBO TAPA AREA DE USO MEZCLADO Hemocultivo Frasco de hemocultivo Microbiología 5 veces Citrato de sodio Celeste Coagulación 4 veces Sin anticoagulante Rojo Serología Derivación de exámenes 8-10 veces Heparina de litio o de sodio con o sin gel Verde Química, Hormonas, Inmunología 8-10 veces EDTA Lila Hematología 8-10 veces Fluoruro de sodio Gris al emplear tubo verde sin gel Glicemia, lactato, insulina Tabla 2.
  22. 22. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 22 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Tablas Ilustrativas sobre uso de material de toma de muestra al vacío Se incluyen tablas ilustrativas para orientar a personal de toma de muestra para la selección del material de recolección de la muestra según los exámenes solicitados por el clínico. a) En la Tabla 3 se presenta el Listado de exámenes agrupados por área técnica con el material de recolección al vacío, para obtención de muestras de sangre adulto y pediátrico, por anticoagulante, color de tubo, volumen adulto y pediátrico. EXAMENES ANTICOAGULANTE VOLUMEN ADULTO VOLUMEN PEDIATRICO Pruebas de coagulación CITRATO DE SODIO 3,2 ML 1,8 ML Serológicos: VDRL, VIH, Hepatitis B y C Monotest, Lupus SIN ANTICOAGULANTE 6 ML 400-500 UL Litio Derivación de exámenes SIN ANTICOAGULANTE 4 ML 400-500 UL Químicos Hormonas Marcadores tumorales Inmunológicos HEPARINA DE SODIO 4 ML 400-500 UL Hemograma EDTA 2 ML 250-500 UL Perfil hematológico EDTA 2 ML 250-500 UL Hemoglobina HA1c EDTA 2 ML 250-500 UL Test rápido VIH EDTA 2 ML 250-600 UL Amonio EDTA 2 ML 250-500 UL Glucosa, Insulina Lactato FLUORURO DE SODIO 2 ML 400-500 UL Tabla 3. Los tubos con anticoagulante deben ser mezclados de inmediato suavemente por inversión, por lo menos 10 veces para mezclar muy bien la sangre con el anticoagulante, con el fin de evitar la coagulación parcial o total de la muestra.
  23. 23. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 23 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR 6.6.2. Stock de tubos en los Servicios Clínicos usuarios Se ha estimado el stock de tubos en base a la demanda de exámenes, la cual fue actualizada al año 2012, verificada con la actual demanda de exámenes, y el stock mensual a entregar a cada servicio se presenta en la siguiente tabla: SERVICIO O UNIDAD TUBO VERDE TUBO ROJO TUBO GRIS TUBO CELESTE TUBO LILA JERINGAS CIRUGIA 500 3 100 200 250 25 CIRUGIA INFANTIL 100 1 10 30 60 12 DIALISIS 120 1 60 1 100 20 GINECOBSTETRICIA 500 300 200 250 500 5 MEDICICNA 1.500 50 150 400 600 300 NEUROCIRUGIA 200 1 30 50 100 15 PABELLONES 10 1 5 10 20 5 PENSIONADO 200 10 20 100 100 40 POLICLINICOS CAE 3.000 300 700 1.200 2.000 0 ENFERMERA CAE 100 200 100 100 100 65 PSIQUIATRIA 50 10 10 10 50 1 TRAUMATOLOGIA 100 1 50 100 100 2 UCI 1.000 10 300 300 500 600 UCIC 500 3 60 150 250 200 UCIM 400 4 50 100 200 200 URGENCIA ADULTO 2.500 8 700 1.000 1.000 400 TOTAL MENSUAL MACRO 10.780 903 2.545 4.001 5.930 1.890
  24. 24. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 24 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR 6.7. Normas de Procedimiento Obtención de Muestras Se adjuntan los siguientes documentos relativos a las normas de procedimiento de obtención de muestras sanguíneas. a) Tabla con las normas de procedimiento de obtención de muestras sanguíneas por sistema al vacío, para paciente adulto en rutina, como Anexo Nº 6, que contempla los siguientes campos:  Tipo de examen  Muestra: sangre total, sangre capilar, suero, plasma.  Anticoagulante: la muestra para cada examen debe ser tomada en tubo con el anticoagulante adecuado.  Norma de procedimiento: volumen de muestra y material de recolección.  Recomendaciones técnicas por examen. b) Tabla con las normas de procedimiento de obtención de muestras sanguíneas por sistema al vacío, para exámenes de urgencia. Anexo Nº 7. NEONATOLOGIA 700 5 50 100 400 300 PEDIATRIA MICROMETODO 500 5 90 80 250 200 MACROTUBOS 100 10 80 100 SUBTOTAL PEDIATRIA 600 5 100 160 350 200 URGENCIA PEDIATRICA MICROMETODO 500 100 60 400 300 MACROTUBOS 300 50 60 200 SUBTOTAL URG. PEDIATRICA 800 150 120 600 300 TOTAL TOTAL MICROMETODO 1.700 10 240 240 1.050 500 TOTAL MACROTUBO 5.200 25 790 360 300 - , TOTAL MENSUAL MACROTUBO HRR 15.980 3.335 4.361 6.230
  25. 25. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 25 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR 7. PROTOCOLO DE ROTULACION Y ETIQUETADO DE MUESTRAS 7.1. Normas de Procedimiento Rotulación de muestras Las muestras son rotuladas en los servicios clínicos por personal de enfermería, inmediatamente de tomada la muestra con etiquetas que indiquen con letra clara y legible los siguientes datos:  Nombre y dos apellidos  Servicio de procedencia  RUN El sistema de información de laboratorios (LIS) permite la impresión de etiquetas con código de barra que incluyen el RUN, el nombre completo del paciente, Nº de la petición, tipo de tubo, procedencia, para la identificación de muestras. En la Sala de Toma de Muestras los tubos son rotulados con la etiqueta de código de barra inmediatamente de tomada la muestra por el personal flebotomista de laboratorio. El etiquetado de tubos es realizado en la Recepción de Muestras por técnico paramédico y oficial administrativo responsables. En el caso de los exámenes de urgencia y exámenes de serología VIH los tubos no son etiquetados por personal de Recepción de Muestras, sino que por razones técnicas, las etiquetas y órdenes son derivadas de inmediato a las citadas secciones. 7.2. Etiquetado de tubos Pegar la etiqueta SOBRE la etiqueta propia del tubo, DESDE LA TAPA HACIA EL FONDO, de modo que los datos puedan leerse en este sentido. La ventana del tubo debe quedar SIEMPRE DESCUBIERTA, de manera que se vea el nivel y condiciones de la muestra.
  26. 26. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 26 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR En el caso de las pruebas de coagulación se esquematiza el margen de tolerancia de llenado de los tubos Las etiquetas deben ser pegadas debajo del tapón, a lo largo del tubo, procurando que éstas queden bien adheridas, sin dobleces, rugosidades y que no cubran la marca de nivel de llenado del tubo. Ventana del tubo
  27. 27. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 27 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR 8. PROTOCOLO DE CONSERVACION Y TRASLADO DE MUESTRAS 8.1. Normas de Procedimiento conservación de muestras en los Servicios Clínicos Luego de ser obtenida la muestra y colocada en un recipiente primario, se debe tener especial cuidado de no contaminar la parte externa de este recipiente primario. Las muestras deben ser almacenadas en un espacio físico destinado para ello, los tubos colocados en posición vertical con el tapón hacia arriba, y depositadas en gradillas. Las muestras deben ser almacenadas a la temperatura adecuada al tipo de muestra para asegurar la estabilidad del analito a analizar. Las muestras se mantienen mejor en refrigeración que a la temperatura ambiente, con las excepciones a la regla. A continuación se presenta un instructivo general para el correcto almacén y transporte de muestras sanguíneas. Instructivo para el correcto almacén y transporte de muestras sanguíneas.  Verifique los datos de identificación de la muestra, la hora de obtención y temperatura de conservación.  Verifique siempre que los recipientes para almacenamiento estén secos y libres de residuos.  Las muestras de sangre manténgalas SIEMPRE dispuestas en gradillas y en posición vertical con el tapón hacia arriba, ya que favorece la formación completa del coágulo y reduce la agitación del contenido del tubo.  Almacene de acuerdo al tipo de muestra y los análisis a realizar.  Aplique la temperatura adecuada para asegurar la estabilidad del analito a analizar, las muestras recolectadas se mantienen mejor en refrigeración con las excepciones a la regla.  Almacenar muestra de sangre a temperatura ambiente (20 a 25°C).  Almacenar muestra de plasma o suero a: temperatura ambiente (20 a 25°C), temperatura de refrigeración (4 a 8°C) o congelamiento (-20°C).
  28. 28. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 28 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR  Realice el almacenamiento SOLO en los tiempos recomendados, no sin antes verificar las condiciones óptimas para algunas determinaciones. Ej. Pruebas de Coagulación, Amonio, Lactato, Gases en sangre arterial y venosa.  Las muestras que deban procesarse inmediatamente NO deben ser almacenadas. Se adjunta tabla con los tiempos de estabilidad de algunas muestras.  Proteja de la exposición directa a la luz (debido a la degradación de algunos constituyentes). Ej. Bilirrubina.  La caja termorefrigerada para trasladar las muestras hacia el laboratorio debe tener material absorbente entre él y la gradilla que contiene los tubos de muestras para absorber en caso de derramamiento. La caja termorefrigerada tiene que llevar una etiqueta con la frase “Muestras de Diagnóstico” para su identificación.  Evite agitar los contenedores durante el traslado (por la posible hemólisis).  Las órdenes no deben venir en la caja termorefrigerada. La estabilidad de los analitos en los distintos tipos de muestra a diferentes temperaturas, puede verse afectada por el almacén y transporte en condiciones inadecuadas, lo cual constituye una posible fuente de error. En la Tabla 4 se presenta la estabilidad de los analitos en diferentes condiciones de almacén y transporte:
  29. 29. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 29 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Tiempos de estabilidad de algunos analitos biológicos Analito Vida media biológica Estabilidad en sangre a Tº ambiente Estabilidad en suero/plasma Amonio Minutos 15 minutos en EDTA Resultados aumentados después de este tiempo. - 20ºC 3 semanas 4-8ºC 2 horas 20-25ºC 15 minutos Glucosa Minutos 10 minutos Disminuye después de este tiempo si no se estabiliza. -20°C 1 día 4 - 8 °C 7 días 20-25 °C 2 días Lactato Minutos Inestable en un lapso menor a 5 minutos Se incrementa rápidamente sin llegar a la estabilización. -20°C 1 mes* 4 - 8 °C 3 días / 2 semanas* 20-25 °C 8 horas / 6 días * (* Desproteinizar en Sangre Total) Gases sanguíneos (CO2, O2, pH) Minutos < 15min Puede disminuir después de este tiempo. pO2 < 30min pH, pCO2 < 60min 4 - 8 °C 2 horas* (*En sangre heparinizada y tubos cerrados) Pruebas de coagulación Minutos < 20 minutos -20°C 2 semanas 4 - 8 °C 4 horas 20-25 °C 2 horas Hemograma 8 Horas Pruebas de coagulación 2 horas Tabla 4. 8.2. Normas de Procedimiento Transporte de muestras Antes del transporte de las muestras al laboratorio, éstas deben colocarse en un recipiente secundario, a prueba de filtraciones, para el caso de ruptura accidental del recipiente primario. Una alternativa de recipiente secundario para el transporte manual, es la caja termorefrigerada con gradillas para tubos, provista de una unidad aislante y un recipiente de plástico, segundo contenedor para otros envases recolectores de muestras, tales como cajas de baciloscopías, frascos de orina, frascos parasitológicos, etc. No usar recipientes metálicos.
  30. 30. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 30 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR También existen los Termos de transporte de muestras diseñados especialmente para el transporte de muestras de sangre, plasma, muestras biológicas, vacunas y cualquier otro producto sensible a la temperatura, desde el servicio de procedencia o lugar de almacenamiento hasta el lugar de aplicación, en este caso el laboratorio clínico. Son fabricados de polietileno roto moldeado indestructible, de gran resistencia y protección ante choques y caídas, así como una perfecta resistencia a la corrosión. La espuma de poliuretano que se inyecta en el espacio de la doble pared de estas cajas de transporte, asegura un perfecto aislamiento del contenido, asegurando una cadena de frío perfecta, y por ende, la conservación perfecta de las muestras en las condiciones idóneas, para preservar su calidad, incluso durante largos períodos de tiempo. En la Tabla 5 se presentan las instrucciones para el traslado de muestras para algunos tipos de exámenes que son más exigentes en cuanto a su estabilidad y oportunidad en el análisis:
  31. 31. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 31 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Tabla 5. Muestra y exámenes Traslado de la muestra Suero/plasma  Tubo tapa lila  Tubo tapa celeste Enviar las muestras lo antes posible al laboratorio refrigeradas o a temperatura ambiente en gradilla para tubos en recipiente a prueba de filtraciones. Suero/plasma  Tubo tapa gris (lactato)  Tubo tapa lila (amonio)  Gases arteriales Enviar las muestras de inmediato al laboratorio, sobre hielo o con unidad refrigerante Jeringas heparinizadas deben ser enviadas con la punta sellada con tapón plástico con cierre hermético. Orina  Muestra aislada  24 horas Conservar refrigeradas a 4ºC y llevarlas al laboratorio antes de 2 horas posterior a su recolección. Líquido cefalorraquídeo Contenedor con:  Tubo tapa blanca para citoquímico  Tubo lila para citológico  2 tubos tapa roja tinción de Gram y PCR  Frasco hemocultivo para cultivo Otros líquidos Contenedor con:  Tubo verde para citoquímico  Tubo lila para recuento  Frasco de hemocultivo para cultivo  Tubo tapa roja para Gram Tomar las muestras y enviar de inmediato al laboratorio. Secreción nasal Recuento de eosinófilos nasales Tomar la muestra, hacer el extendido en portaobjeto y llevarlo de inmediato al laboratorio
  32. 32. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 32 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR 9. PROTOCOLO DE RECEPCIÓN DE MUESTRAS Y ENTREGA DE RESULTADOS 9.1. Objetivos a) Recepcionar las muestras para exámenes de laboratorio clínico, según protocolo vigente. b) Aplicar los criterios de aceptación o rechazo de muestras que están definidos por laboratorio clínico y descritos en el presente manual. c) Entregar resultados de exámenes de laboratorio clínico. Las muestras son recepcionadas en el Laboratorio Clínico, las solicitudes de examen ingresadas por las Oficiales administrativos, las etiquetas de código de barra impresas, y adheridas por un extremo a la orden, y posteriormente las muestras son ETIQUETADAS en Recepción o en las secciones del laboratorio clínico. Es necesario asegurarse que los rótulos de identificación de las muestras coincidan con los datos de la solicitud de exámenes. Se debe verificar que la etiqueta adherida a la solicitud NO CUBRA ningún dato escrito en ella. 9.2. Personal Responsable de la Recepción de Muestras Se dispone de una Técnico Paramédico y una Oficial Administrativo 44 horas semanales, para cumplir funciones técnicas y administrativas propias de la recepción de muestras. Ambas podrán realizar ambas funciones, pero el técnico paramédico es responsable de velar por el cumplimiento de la normativa técnica de la recepción de las muestras. 9.3. Dependencia Jerárquica El personal de Recepción de Muestras depende de Jefatura de Laboratorio Clínico. 9.4. Funciones a desempeñar  Atención de personal volante de servicios clínicos y pacientes.  Recepción de muestras y solicitud de examen de pacientes hospitalizados y de la Unidad de Emergencia  Verificar cumplimiento de los requisitos de la solicitud de examen.  Ingreso de pacientes a sistema computacional.
  33. 33. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 33 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR  Emisión de etiquetas con código de barra.  Entrega y canje de tubos y material de exámenes bacteriológicos.  Recepción de muestras procedentes de hospitales de la Microárea y de la Región.  Recepción de muestras de paciente hospitalizado para compra de servicio.  Entrega de resultados de paciente hospitalizados, del Consultorio Adosado de Especialidades y de Consultorios de Atención Primaria.  Entrega de resultados de exámenes de compra de servicio. 9.5. Normas de Procedimiento de Recepción de Muestras Los pasos a seguir en el procedimiento de recepción de una muestra, están predefinidos en las funciones señaladas más arriba.  Se reciben las muestras en forma manual, transportadas por el volante de sala, y en caja de transporte termorefrigerada.  Se debe verificar el cumplimiento de los requisitos de la solicitud de examen.  Verificar identidad de la solicitud de examen y de la muestra. Chequear rotulación.  Verificar RUN en el sistema computacional, ante dudas comprobar en sala.  Verificar la representatividad de la muestra, chequeando los materiales de recolección empleados. Tubos y material adecuado a cada tipo de muestra, de sangre, orina u otro tipo de muestras, para exámenes bacteriológicos, virus y parasitológicos.  Tubos al vacío de calidad certificada, según especificaciones técnicas del laboratorio clínico. Jeringas heparinizadas certificadas, según especificaciones técnicas del laboratorio clínico para gases arteriales y otros exámenes de urgencia.  Se procede a la revisión de la solicitud y muestra verificando la identidad de la solicitud de examen y su coincidencia con los datos del paciente en el rótulo de la muestra.  Aplicar criterios de rechazo de muestras de acuerdo con lo señalado en el punto 9.9 de este manual (Tabla 7).  Las solicitudes de examen de las muestras recepcionadas son entregadas a personal de secretaría para su ingreso al sistema computacional de laboratorios y luego devueltas para un archivo único.  Las muestras, previamente etiquetadas en la Recepción de Muestras son transportadas de inmediato a las secciones de laboratorio clínico donde serán procesadas.  Ingreso de pacientes al sistema computacional, para exámenes de urgencia después de las 14 horas.  Emisión de etiquetas con código de barra y rotulación de estas muestras para exámenes de urgencia.
  34. 34. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 34 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR 9.6. Recepción de Exámenes de Urgencia Los exámenes procedentes de la Unidad de Emergencia y Unidades de Paciente Crítico son recepcionados directamente en el laboratorio urgencia de lunes a domingo las 24 horas:  Unidad de Emergencia Adultos, Niños, Maternidad  Unidad de Paciente Crítico (UCI)  Unidad de Cuidado Intermedio Medicina (UCIM)  Unidad de Cuidado Intermedio de Cirugía (UCIC)  Unidad de Cuidado Intensivo Pediátrico  Pabellón  Unidad de Cuidado Intermedio Neonatología  Neurocirugía UPC Los exámenes de la nómina de urgencia procedentes de los servicios clínicos que se requieran en forma urgente se entregan a las secciones que deben dar prioridad a su proceso. Los exámenes que no están en la nómina de urgencia, pero son requeridos por los servicios clínicos en calidad de urgente, son entregados a las secciones donde se procede a su análisis con prioridad de urgencia. 9.7. Horario de Recepción de Muestras a) Las muestras procedentes de paciente hospitalizado en los Servicios de Paciente Crítico y de la Unidad de Emergencia con solicitud de exámenes de la nómina de urgencia son recepcionadas las 24 horas los 365 días del año, para ser procesadas en la sección de urgencia. b) Las muestras procedentes de paciente hospitalizado en los servicios clínicos en horario de atención de urgencia (jornada no hábil) después de las 16.00 horas, de lunes a viernes, y las 24 horas los días sábados, domingos y festivos, son recepcionadas para ser procesadas en el laboratorio de urgencia. c) Las muestras procedentes de paciente hospitalizado en los servicios clínicos solicitados en calidad de urgente, que corresponden a la nómina de urgencia, son recepcionados y derivados a la sección respectiva hasta las 16.00 horas, para ser procesados con prioridad.
  35. 35. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 35 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR d) Las muestras procedentes de paciente hospitalizado en los servicios clínicos solicitados en calidad de urgente, que no corresponden a la nómina de urgencia, y que son de proceso más largo como hemograma y perfil bioquímico, son recepcionadas hasta las 16.00 horas, excepto el hemograma hasta las 15.00 horas, son entregadas en las secciones del laboratorio para su proceso con prioridad. e) Las muestras de exámenes de rutina procedentes de servicios clínicos o de policlínico son recepcionadas de Lunes a viernes 8.00 a 16.00 horas. f) Las muestras bacteriológicas se reciben en Microbiología hasta las 16.30 horas, aunque no sean procesadas de inmediato. Esto incluye las muestras bacteriológicas y de tuberculosis (Manual Toma de Muestras Microbiología). g) Las muestras bacteriológicas incluidas en la nómina de urgencia son recepcionadas durante las 24 horas (Circular N° 94/2012 y Circular N° 24/2013). La información está detallada en el Anexo Nº 2. h) Las muestras para virus respiratorios procedentes de paciente hospitalizado se reciben hasta las 8.30 horas, y las de los hospitales de la región hasta las 9.00 horas. Las muestras recibidas después de ese horario y hasta las 16 horas, son procesadas hasta la fijación y leídas e informadas al día hábil siguiente (Circular N°23 y Ord. N° 673/2013). i) Las muestras para estudio de VIH son recepcionadas las 24 horas, en la sección VIH-Hepatitis de 8.00 a 16.00 horas, aquellas que son recibidas en horario no hábil en calidad de urgencia, son procesadas por técnica rápida (Memo Nº 466/2008). j) Toda muestra que sea recepcionada después de 16.30 horas pasa directamente al laboratorio de urgencia, de acuerdo con la nómina autorizada respectiva (Circular N° 24/2013). En la tabla 6 presentada más abajo se esquematizan las normas que establecen el horario de recepción de muestras y los tiempos de respuesta que corresponden al punto 10.
  36. 36. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 36 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR HORARIO DE RECEPCION DE MUESTRAS Y TIEMPOS DE RESPUESTA EXAMENES SEGÚN CALIDAD DE URGENCIA Y PROCEDENCIA Tipo examen Calidad examen Procedencia Horario Recepción Sección Proceso Tiempo de respuesta Nómina de urgencia Urgente Servicio paciente crítico y Unidad de Emergencia 24 horas Sección urgencia Menos 2 horas Nómina de urgencia Urgente Servicio Clínico No hábil: L a V 16.00 en adelante; S, D y F 24 hrs. Sección Urgencia Antes de 2 horas Nómina de urgencia No urgente Servicios Clínicos Horario hábil Sección respectiva Durante el día antes de 8 horas Nómina general: ej. Perfil bioquímico, hemograma Urgente Servicio paciente crítico o servicio clínico Hábil 8.00 a 16.00 hrs. Sección respectiva Menos de 5 horas Nómina general No urgente Servicios Clínicos CAE Hábil 8.00 a 16.00 hrs. Sección respectiva Durante el día Exámenes MB No urgente Servicios Clínicos CAE Hábil 8.00a 16.00 hrs Sección respectiva 24, 48, 72 horas, según proceso Exámenes bacteriológicos Incluidos en nómina de urgencia Servicios Clínicos No hábil: 16.00 en adelante Sección Urgencia Menos de 2 horas Gram de líquidos Clostridium difficile Serología VIH Test rápido Servicios Clínicos Unidad de Emergencia 16.00 hrs. adelante Sección Urgencia Antes de 2 horas Tabla 6.
  37. 37. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 37 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR 9.8. Condiciones necesarias a cumplir con la óptima recepción de muestras: Cada petición y muestra será evaluada antes de su procesamiento en base a los siguientes parámetros:  Identificación CORRECTA de la petición, las muestras y la concordancia entre ellas.  Tiempo adecuado de traslado  Idoneidad de la muestra:  Tubo correcto v/s tipo examen.  Volumen adecuado de muestra.  Muestra no derramada.  Condiciones de transporte y conservación de las muestras:  Transporte en caja termorefrigerada con gradilla.  Posición vertical de tubos.  Temperatura adecuada y controlada.  Gases en sangre: Deben venir en jeringa desechable heparinizada (mínimo 1ml). La muestra debe venir en anaerobiosis (sin burbujas y sellada la punta de la jeringa con un tapón rojo o negro de plástico hermético). NO debe venir con la aguja. La jeringa debe venir en hielo.  Lactato: La muestra debe venir en un tubo con fluoruro de sodio (tubo tapa gris). Transportar la muestra en hielo, indicando en la solicitud de examen, la hora de extracción de la muestra.  Amonio: Muestra en un tubo con EDTA (tubo tapa lila). Transportar la muestra en hielo, indicando en la solicitud de examen, la hora de extracción de la muestra. El personal responsable de Recepción de Muestras verificará el cumplimiento de estas condiciones y de no cumplirse alguna de ellas, aplicará criterios de rechazo de muestras. Cualquier anomalía detectada será registrada e informada como incidencia preanalítica.
  38. 38. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 38 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR 9.9 “Criterios de Rechazo de muestras sanguíneas en recepción de Laboratorio”. Cada petición y muestra será evaluada antes de su procesamiento en base a las condiciones antes señaladas y otros parámetros que se presentan en la Tabla 7: Tabla 7. Criterio de rechazo Acción a realizar Responsable Muestra sin rotular Rechazo Recepción/secciones Muestra mal rotulada Rechazo Recepción/secciones Muestra con tubo mal etiquetado, la etiqueta no bien adherida al tubo, con dobleces o rugosidades Solicitud nueva muestra Profesional de la sección Muestra en envase que no corresponde al examen Solicitud de nueva muestra y nueva orden de examen Recepción/secciones Muestra con volumen insuficiente Solicitud de nueva muestra Profesional sección Muestra coagulada Solicitud de nueva muestra Profesional sección Muestra hemolizada Solicitud de nueva muestra Profesional de la sección Muestra con derrames Solicitud de nueva muestra Recepción/secciones Muestra fuera del horario de recepción Rechazo Recepción/secciones Muestra transportada en forma inadecuada sin contenedor secundario ni protegida según corresponda Rechazo Recepción/profesional sección Muestra transportada a temperatura no adecuada en los casos que corresponda Rechazo Recepción/profesional sección
  39. 39. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 39 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR 10. RELACION DE SERVICIO CON LOS USUARIOS Es de gran relevancia mantener una fluida comunicación entre Laboratorio Clínico y los Servicios usuarios, específicamente los médicos clínicos y enfermeras, y es necesario que éstos mantengan permanente contacto con los profesionales de turno o de día para plantear las dudas que se presenten respecto a los resultados obtenidos de los exámenes solicitados. Si bien la calidad de los análisis está siendo controlada diariamente, pueden producirse errores que normalmente son atribuibles a la etapa pre-analítica, en sus diferentes fases. Al producirse discordancias en los resultados, con respecto a la clínica del paciente, o discrepancias respecto a la identificación de pacientes, calidad de la muestra, conservación y transporte de la misma, sean éstas pesquisadas por personal del laboratorio clínico o por personal de los servicios usuarios es fundamental comunicarse y darlo a conocer de inmediato a fin de enmendar errores, entregar un buen apoyo al diagnóstico y por ende, una mejor calidad de atención al paciente. 11. REGISTROS Todas las prestaciones de laboratorio clínico quedan registradas en el sistema de información de laboratorios (LIS). Además de ello existen libros de registro en las diferentes secciones del laboratorio:  Registro manual de primer rechazo efectuado en Recepción y entregado a las secciones con la etiqueta Hematología, Bioquímica, Serología, etc.  Registro manual de rechazos en secciones  Registro manual de valores de alerta  Registro manual de controles de calidad interno  Registro manual de hemogramas, pruebas de coagulación, velocidad de sedimentación, de pruebas en orina, entrega de muestras de bioquímica y hormonas al profesional, Orina. Registros especiales en las áreas de vigilancia epidemiológica: Serología Sífilis, Serología VIH-Hepatitis, Bacteriología y Tuberculosis, Virus Respiratorios.
  40. 40. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 40 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Los profesionales encargados de sección son los responsable de cautelar estos registros. II. INDICADOR NOMBRE INDICADOR % rechazo de muestras en el Laboratorio Clínico en el período X TIPO DE INDICADOR Resultado FORMULA (N° muestras rechazadas en el Lab. Clínico HRR en el período X /N° total de muestras recibidas en Lab. Clínico HRR en el mismo período) X 100 FUENTE DE INFORMACION Sistema Informático de Laboratorios Clínicos UMBRAL DE CUMPLIMIENTO < 5 % PERIOCIDAD DE LA EVALUACION Trimestral RESPONSABLE Encargado de Gestión de Calidad Laboratorio Clínico
  41. 41. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 41 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR BIBLIOGRAFÍA 1. Concepción Díaz A. (2002). Aspectos del aseguramiento de la calidad en los laboratorios de Hemostasia. Revista Cubana Hematología Inmunología. Volumen 18, Número 2. [En Línea]. 2. http://bvs.sld.cu/revistas/hih/vol18_2_02/hih01202.htm> 3. Doreste Aguilar JA. (2004). Protocolo para la estandarización de la fase preanalítica en la medición de lípidos y lipoproteínas. Documento Química Clínica. Volumen 23, Número 3, Páginas 137-140. 4. Fernández Espina C. y Mazziota D. 2005. Gestión de la calidad en el laboratorio clínico. Editorial Médica Panamericana, S.A. Parte I, capitulo VI, páginas 176-196; Parte II capitulo XIII, páginas 373-375; parteII, capitulo XIV, páginas 409-458. 5. Gastell Pérez P. y González Zamora Y. (2004). ¿Es el laboratorio el único responsable del resultado inadecuado de un examen complementario?. Revista Electrónica Diagnóstico In Vitro. Volumen 2, Número 43, Páginas 1-15. 6. Martínez Llamas M., López Barba J., Hijazo Villegas S., Orgaz Morales T. y Díaz Portillo J. (2007). Actualización de la fase preanalítica de los laboratorios clínicos del Hospital “Cruz Roja” del ingesa de Ceuta. [En Línea]. 7. <www.ingesa.msc.es/estadEstudios/documPublica/pdf/actualzFasePreanalitica.pdf 8. Rodríguez R. y Abraham M. (2007). Las variables preanalíticas y su influencia en los resultados de laboratorio. Revista Mexicana Patología Clínica. Volumen 54, Número 4, Páginas 159-167. 9. Romero Ruiz Adolfo (2007). Fuentes de error en la toma de muestras sanguíneas. Recomendaciones para la fase preanalítica. Metas de Enfermería, Volumen 10, Número 6, Páginas 55-60. 10. Ventura Pedret S., Chueca Rodríguez P., Rojo Vizcaíno I., Castaño Vidriales J.L. (2007). Errores relacionados con el laboratorio clínico. Química Clínica Volumen 26, Número 1, Páginas 23-28. 11. Ministerio de Salud, Normas Técnico-Administrativas de Laboratorio Clínico, Tomo III, Santiago de Chile, 1998. 12. Hospital de Rancagua, Dirección Hospital Rancagua, Circular Nº 5, 2010. 13. Hospital Regional de Rancagua, Laboratorio Clínico “Manual de Toma de Muestras”, noviembre 2009. 14. Hospital Regional de Rancagua, Laboratorio Clínico “Manual de Preparación del Paciente para Toma de Muestras”, octubre 2009. 15. Hospital Regional de Rancagua, Laboratorio Clínico “Manual de Recepción de Muestras y Entrega de Resultados”, octubre 2009. 16. Concha M., Campusano L., “Revisión de la Fase Preanalítica en el Laboratorio Clínico del Hospital Regional Rancagua”, abril 2009
  42. 42. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 42 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR 17. Pontificia, Universidad Católica, Depto. de Laboratorios Clínicos, "Instrucciones para la preparación del paciente", www.puc.cl, archivos pdf, Santiago de Chile, 2013. 18. Hospital de Valdivia, SubDepto Apoyo Clínico y Terapéutico, Laboratorio Clínico, Manual de Toma de Muestras, 2012. 19. Morales J., et als. “Importancia del orden de llenado de los tubos en muestras sanguíneas por Enfermería”, Nure Investigación Nº 54, Complejo Hospitalario de Jaén, España, octubre 2011 (revista de internet).
  43. 43. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 43 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR CARTERA EXAMENES LAB. CLINICO HOSPITAL RANCAGUA ANEXO Nº 1 CODIGO EXAMENES DE LABORATORIO 03.06 VI.- EXAMENES MICROBIOLOGICOS 03.01. I.- SANGRE, HEMATOLOGIA A.- BACTERIAS Y HONGOS 0301002 Acido fólico o folatos 0306001 A.1 EXAMENES MICROSCOPICOS 0301003 Adenograma, esplenograma, mielograma c/u 0306002 Baciloscopía Ziehl-Neelsen por concentración de líquidos (orina u otros), c/u 0301010 Células del lupus, cada muestra 0306004 Baciloscopía Ziehl-Neelsen, c/u S/CODIGO Dímero D 0306005 Examen directo al fresco, c/s tinción (incluye trichomonas) 0301021 Fibrinógeno Tinción de Gram 0301026 Ferritina A.2 CULTIVOS 0301027 Fibrinógeno, productos de degradación del 0306007 (Incluye la identificación bioquímica y serológica cuando corresponda) 0301028 Fierro sérico 0306008 Coprocultivo, c/u 0301029 Fierro, capacidad de fijación del (incluye fierro sérico) 0306009 Corriente (excepto coprocultivo, hemocultivo y urocultivo) c/u 0301036 Hematocrito (proc. aut.) 0306010 Hemocultivo aerobio, c/u 0301038 Hemoglobina en sangre total (proc. aut.) 0306011 Hemocultivo anaerobio, c/u 0301041 Hemoglobina glicosilada Urocultivo, recuento de colonias y antibiograma (cualquier técnica) (incluye toma de orina aséptica) (no incluye recolector pediátrico) 0301042 Hemoglobina plasmática 0306012 A.3 CULTIVOS ESPECIFICOS PARA 0301045 Hemograma (incluye velocidad de eritrosedimentación) 0306014 Anaerobios (incluye cód. 03-06-008) 0301059 Protrombina, tiempo de o consumo de (incluye INR) 0306015 Campylobacter, Yersinia, Vibrio, c/u 0301062 Recuento de basófilos (absoluto) 0306016 Difteria 0301063 Recuento de eosinófilos (absoluto) 0306017 Neisseria gonorrhoeae (gonococo) 0301064 Recuento de eritrocitos, absoluto (proc. aut.) 0306018 Levaduras 0301065 Recuento de leucocitos, absoluto (proc. aut.) 0306019 Cultivo para bacilo de Koch, (incluye otras micobacterias) 0301066 Recuento de linfocitos (absoluto) 0306020 Legionella 0301067 Recuento de plaquetas (absoluto) 0306021 Listeria 0301068 Recuento de reticulocitos (absoluto o porcentual) 0306022 Neisseria meningitidis (meningococo) 0301069 Recuento diferencial o fórmula leucocitaria (proc. aut.) 0306023 Cultivo y Tipificación de micobacterias 0301072 Sangría, tiempo de (Ivy) (no incluye dispositivo asociado ) Mycoplasma y Ureaplasma, c/u 0301085 Tromboplastina, tiempo parcial de (TTPA, TTPK o similares) 0306024 A.4 ANTIBIOGRAMA 0301086 Velocidad de eritrosedimentación (proc. aut.) 0306026 Anaerobios (mínimo 4 fármacos) 0301087 Vitamina B12, absorción de (Co 57 o similar) 0306027 Corriente (mínimo 10 fármacos) (en caso de urocultivo sin cobro) 0306028 Estudio de sensibilidad por dilución (CIM) (mínimo 6 fármacos) 03.02 II.- SANGRE, EXAMENES BIOQUIMICOS Antifungigrama (mínimo 4 fármacos antihongos) 0302001 Acetona cualitativa A.6 SEROLOGICOS 0302004 Acido láctico 0306039 (Determinación de antígenos o anticuerpos) 0302005 Acido úrico 0306041 Tíficas, reacciones de aglutinación (Eberth H y O, paratyphi A y B) (Widal) 0302008 Amilasa 0306042 Treponema pallidum FTA - ABS, MHA-TP c/u 0302010 Amonio V.D.R.L. 0302070 Apolipoproteínas (A1, B u otras) 0302011 Bicarbonato (proc. aut.) B. PARASITOS 0302012 Bilirrubina total (proc. aut.) 0306043 B.1 MACRO Y MICROSCOPICOS 0302013 Bilirrubina total y conjugada 0306048 Artrópodos macroscópicos y microscópicos 0302015 Calcio 0306051 Coproparasitológico seriado simple (incluye diag.macroscópicos) 0302016 Calcio iónico, incluye proteínas totales 0306052 Graham, examen de (5 muestras separadas) 0302067 Colesterol total (proc. aut.) 0306056 Gusanos macroscópicos, diagnóstico de (proc. aut.) 0302068 Colesterol HDL (proc. aut.) 0306057 Raspado de piel, examen microscópico de ("Acarotest"): 6 a 10 preparaciones 0302021 Colinesterasa en plasma o sangre total Tenias post. trat., Diagnostico y búsqueda de escólex de 0302023 Creatinina B.2. SEROLOGICOS 0302024 Creatinina, depuración de (Clearence) (proc. aut.) 0306061 (Determinación de antígenos y anticuerpos) 0302025 Creatinquinasa CK - MB miocárdica 0306064 Elisa indirecta (Chagas, hidatidosis, toxocariasis y otras), c/u 0302026 Creatinquinasa CK - total Hemaglutinación indirecta (toxoplasmosis, Chagas, hidatidosis y otras), c/u 0302027 Troponina 0302030 Deshidrogenasa láctica total (LDH) C. VIRUS 0302032 Electrolitos plasmáticos (sodio, potasio, cloro) c/u C.2 SEROLOGIA 0302034 Perfil Lipídico (incluye: colesterol total, HDL, LDL, VLDL y triglicéridos) 0306069 (Determinación de antígenos o anticuerpos) 0302035 Fármacos y/o drogas; niveles plasmáticos de 0306169 Anticuerpos virales, respiratorios y otros c/u 0302040 Fosfatasas alcalinas totales 0306070 Anticuerpos virales, determ. de H.I.V. 0302042 Fósforo (fosfatos) 0306170 Antígenos virales determ. de (adenovirus, citomegalovirus, herpes y otros) 0302045 Gamma glutamiltranspeptidasa (GGT) 0306270 Antígenos virales determ. de rotavirus, por cualquier técnica 0302046 Gases y equilibrio ácido base en sangre todos o cada uno de los parámetros 0306079 Antígenos virales determ. de virus sincicial, por cualquier técnica 0302047 Glucosa 0306081 Virus hepatitis B, antígeno superficie 0302048 Glucosa, Prueba de Tolerancia a la Glucosa Oral (PTGO), (2 det.) Virus hepatitis C, anticuerpos de (anti HCV) 0302050 Adenosindeaminasa en sangre u otro fluído biológico.
  44. 44. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 44 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR 0302053 Lipasa 03.06 VII.- DETERMINACIONES DIRECTAMENTE CON EL PACIENTE 0302069 Lípidos totales (proc. aut.) 0307007 (NO INCLUYE FARMACOS NI EXAMENES BIOQUIMICOS) 0302055 Litio 0307023 Test del sudor (procedimiento completo) 0302056 Magnesio Aspirados nasofaríngeo para adulto y niño. 0302057 Nitrógeno ureico y/o úrea 0302075 Perfil bioquímico (determinación automatizada de 12 parámetros) 03.08 VIII.- EXAMENES DEPOSICIONES, EXUDADOS, SECRECIONES Y LIQUIDOS 0302059 Proteínas fraccionadas albúmina/globulina (incluye código 03-02-060) 0308001 A. DEPOSICIONES 0302060 Proteínas totales o albúminas, c/u 0308003 Azúcares reductores (Benedict-Fehling o similar) 0302076 Perfil Hepático (incluye tiempo de protrombina, bilirrubina total y conjugada, fosfatasas alcalinas totales, GGT, transaminasas GOT/AST y GPT/ALT) 0308004 Grasas neutras (Sudán III) 0302063 Transaminasas, oxalacética (GOT/AST), Pirúvica (GPT/ALT), c/u 0308005 Hemorragias ocultas 0302064 Triglicéridos (proc. aut.) 0308006 Leucocitos fecales 0308008 pH 03.03 III.- HORMONAS Urobilinógeno cuantitativo A.- EN SANGRE 0303006 Cortisol B. EXUDADOS, SECRECIONES Y OTROS LIQUIDOS 0303014 Gonadotrofina coriónica, sub-unidad beta (incluye titulación si corresponde) (Elisa, RIA o IRMA, Quimioluminiscencia u otra técnica). 0308010 B.1 EXAMENES GENERALES 0303015 Hormona folículo estimulante (FSH) 0308011 Citológico c/s tinción (incluye examen al fresco, recuento celular y citológico %) 0303016 Hormona luteinizante (LH) 0308012 Directo al fresco c/s tinción, (incluye trichomonas) 0303017 Insulina 0308013 Electrolitos (sodio, potasio, cloro), c/u 0303031 Insulina, curva de (mínimo cuatro determinaciones) 0308014 Eosinófilos, recuento de 0303018 Parathormona, hormona Paratiroídea o PTH. 0308015 Físico-químico (incluye aspecto, color, pH, glucosa, proteína, Pandy y filancia) 0303019 Progesterona 0308017 Glucosa 0303020 Prolactina (PRL) 0308018 pH, 0303024 Tiroestimulante (TSH), hormona (adulto, niño o R.N.) Proteínas totales o albúmina c/u 0303025 Tiroglobulina B.2 EXAMENES ESPECIALES 0303026 Tiroxina libre (T4L) B.2.1. L.C.R. 0303027 Tiroxina o tetrayodotironina (T4) 0308034 B.2.5. LIQUIDO AMNIOTICO 0303028 Triyodotironina (T3) 0308035 Contaminantes (meconio y sangre) 0303030 Estradiol (17-Beta) 0308039 Creatinina Madurez fetal completa B.- EN ORINA 0308044 B.2.6. CERVICO UTERINO VAGINAL 0303035 Cortisol libre urinario Flujo vaginal o secreción uretral, estudio de 0303039 Gonadotrofina coriónica, sub-unidada Beta; titulación por (Elisa, RIA,Quimio) 03.09 IX.- EXAMENES ORINA 03.04 IV.- GENETICA 0309004 Acido fenilpirúvico (PKU, cualitativo) 0304001 Cariograma en sangre por cultivo de linfocitos (incluye mínimo 25 mitosis) 0309006 Acido úrico cuantitativo 0309008 Amilasa cuantitativa 03.05 V.- INMUNOLOGIA 0309010 Calcio cuantitativo A.- INMUNOQUIMICA 0309011 Creatinina cuantitativa 0305003 Alfa fetoproteínas 0309012 Cuerpos cetónicos 0305009 Antígeno carcinoembrionario (CEA) 0309013 Electrolitos (sodio, potasio, cloro) c/u 0305070 Antígeno prostático específico 0309040 Microalbuminuria cuantitativa 0305170 Antígeno Ca 125, Ca 15-3 y Ca 19-9, c/u 0309015 Fenilquetonuria (PKU), cuantitativo 0305012 Complemento C3, C4, etc., c/u 0309016 Fósforo cuantitativo 0305020 Factor reumatoídeo por técnica nefelométricas y/o turbidimétrica 0309018 Glucosa (cuantitativo) 0305027 Inmunoglobulinas IgA, IgG, IgM, c/u 0309020 Melanogenuria (test de cloruro férrico) 0305028 Inmunoglobulinas IgE total 0309022 Nitrógeno ureico o urea cuantitativo s/código Péptido citrulinado 0309023 Orina completa, (incluye cód. 03-09-023 y 03-09-024) 0305031 Proteína C reactiva por técnicas nefelométricas y/o turbidimétricas 0309024 Orina, físico-químico (aspecto, color, densidad, pH, proteínas, glucosa, etc..) 0305032 Proteínas Bence Jones por electroforesis (incluye proteinuria) 0309028 Orina, sedimento (proc. aut.) S/CODIGO Procalcitonina 0309029 Proteína (cuantitativa) Proteínas de Bence-Jones prueba térmica
  45. 45. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 45 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR NOMINA DE EXAMENES DE URGENCIA LAB. CLINICO HOSPITAL RANCAGUA ANEXO 2 03.01 I.- SANGRE, HEMATOLOGIA 03.02. II.- SANGRE, EXAMENES BIOQUIMICOS S/CODIGO DIMERO D 03.02.027 TROPONINA I (PROXIMO A IMPLEMENTARSE) 03.01.036 HEMATOCRITO 03.02.032 ELECTROLITOS (SODIO,POTASIO.CLORO) C/U S/CODIGO PERFIL HEMATOLOGICO 03.02.032 LITIO 03.01.059 PROTROMBINA, TIEMPO DE O CONSUMO DE 03.02.052 LIPASA 03.01.064 RECUENTO DE ERITROCITOS, ABSOLUTO 03.02.055 FOSFATASA ALCALINA 03.01.065 RECUENTO DE LEUCOCITOS, ABSOLUTO 03.02.040 GASES Y EQUILIBRIO ACIDO BASE EN SANGRE 03.01.066 RECUENTO DE LINFOCITOS (ABSOLUTO) 03.02.046 CO-OXIMETRIA 03.01.068 RECUENTO DE LINFOCITOS PORCENTUAL 03.02.047 GLUCOSA 03.01.067 RECUENTO DE PLAQUETAS, ABSOLUTO 03.02.056 MAGNESIO 03.01.085 TROMBOPLASTINA,TIEMPO PARCIAL DE 03.02.057 NITROGENO UREICO Y/O UREA 03.02.076 PERFIL HEPATICO 03.02 II.- SANGRE, EXAMENES BIOQUIMICOS 03.02.063 TRANSAMINASAS (OXALACETICA,PIRUVICA) C/U 03.02.004 ACIDO LACTICO 03.02.050 ADENOSINDEAMINASA (Recepción LCR y otros líquidos) 03.05. V. INMUNOLOGIA 03.02.060 ALBUMINA 03.05.031 PROTEINA C REACTIVA CUANTI (Nemfelométrica y turbidimétrica) 03.02.008 AMILASA 03.02.010 AMONIO 03.06. VI. MICROBIOLOGIA 03.02.012 BILIRRUBINA TOTAL 03.06.005 GRAM HEMOCULTIVO 03,02,013 BILIRRUBINA TOTAL Y DIRECTA 03.06.005 GRAM LIQUIDO CEFALORRAQUIDEO 03.02.015 CALCIO 03.06.169 ANTICUERPOS VIRALES, DET. DE HIV TEST RAPIDO 03.02.016 CALCIO IONICO 03.06.079 ANTIGENOS VIRALES, DET. DE ANTIGENO HEPATITIS B TEST RAPIDO 03-020-046 CARBOXIHEMOGLOBINA (Co-oximetría) 03.06.081 ANTICUERPOS VIRALES HEPATITIS C TEST RAPIDO 03.02.001 CETONEMIA CUALITATIVA S/CODIGO CLOSTRIDIUM A Y B 03.02.021 COLINESTERASA EN PLASMA 03.02.023 CREATININA 03.08. VIII.- EXAMENES DE EXUDADOS, SECRECIONES Y OTROS LIQUIDOS 03.02.025 CREATINQUINASA CK - MB MIOCARDICA 03.08.010 CITOLOGICO C/S TINCION (Examen al fresco, recuento celular y citológico%) 03.02.026 CREATINQUINASA CK - TOTAL 03.08.013 FISICO-QUIMICO (Incluye aspecto, color, glucosa, proteínas, Pandy) 03.02.030 DESHIDROGENASA LACTICA 03.02.004 LACTATO EN LIQUIDO CEFALORRAQUIDEO 03.08.010 CITOLOGICO C/S TINCION (Examen al fresco, recuento celular y citológico%) 03.06.008 SECRECION OCULAR, OTICO, NASAL (PEDIATRIA Y NEONATOLOGIA) 03.08.013 FISICO-QUIMICO (Incluye aspecto, color, glucosa. Proteínas, Pandy) 03.06.015 SECRECION FARINGEA CON DIAGNOSTICO PROBABLE DE DIFTERIA 03.02.004 LACTATO EN LIQUIDO CEFALORRAQUIDEO 03.06.011 UROCULTIVO IX.- EXAMENES DE ORINA 03.06. RECEPCION MUESTRAS OTRO TIPO DE EXAMENES 03.09.006 AMILASA CUANTITATIVA 03.06.042 RECEPCION DE MUESTRAS PARA VDRL (Refrigerar) 03.09.010 CREATININA CUANTITATIVA 03.06.169 RECEPCION DE MUESTRAS DE VIH ACCIDENTES LABORALES 03.09.011 CUERPOS CETONICOS (CUALITATIVO) 03.06.169 MUESTRAS PARA VIH QUE REQUIERAN ELISA 03.09.012 ELECTROLITOS (SODIO,POTASIO,CLORO) C/U 03.06.008 PIEL 03.09.016 GLUCOSA CUANTITATIVA EN ORINA 03.06.008 PUSTULAS S/CODIGO HEMOGLOBINURIA (CUALITATIVO) 03.06.008 ESCARAS (excepto ingresos) 03.09.024 ORINA, SEDIMENTO 03.06.008 CATETER 03.09.028 PROTEINURIA CUANTITATIVA EN ORINA 03.06.008 EXPECTORACIONES 03.08.005 LEUCOCITOS FECALES RECEPCION MUESTRAS BACTERIOLOGICAS C/MEDIO DE TRANSPORTE 03.06.008 LOQUIOS 03.06.007 COPROCULTIVO 03.06.011 UROCULTIVO, EXCEPTO LOS SECTORES ANTES MENCIONADOS 03.06.002 BACILOSCOPIA ZIEHL-NEELSEN C/U 03.06.008 CONTROL DE PORTADORES 03.06.018 CULTIVO KOCH, LIQUIDO CEFALORRAQUIDEO, PLEURAL, ASCITICO, ARTICULAR 03.06.008 CONTROLES AMBIENTALES S/CODIGO HANTA VIRUS (DERIVACION AL INSTITUTO DE SALUD PUBLICA) 03.06.170 ROTAVIRUS 03.06.008 PUS ABSCESO PROFUNDO (HEPATICO, RENAL, ABDOMINAL) 03.06.008 SECRECIONES BRONQUIALES Y TRAQUEALES 03.06.008 PUS PELVIPERITONITIS 03.06.008 SECRECIONES NASALES 03.06.008 HERIDA OPERATORIA-EPISIOTOMIA 03.06.008 SECRECIONES VAGINALES 03.06.010 HEMOCULTIVO (PACIENTES QUE SERAN HOSPITALIZADOS EN HRR) 03.06.008 SECRECIONES URETRALES 03.06.008 QUEMADURA; ABSCESOS Y FLEGMONES CUTANEOS EXTENSOS 03.06.008 MUESTRAS DE PERSONAL EXAMENES DE URGENCIA LABORATORIO CLINICO CODIGOS EXAMENES DE URGENCIA LABORATORIO CLINICO CODIGOS
  46. 46. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 46 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR ANEXO Nº 3
  47. 47. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 47 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR ANEXO Nº 4
  48. 48. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 48 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR ANEXO Nº 5.1 INSTRUCTIVO GENERAL PREPARACION DEL PACIENTE El examen requiere de una muestra de buena calidad, por tanto lea las siguientes instrucciones hasta el final antes de tomar la muestra. El día del examen TOME SU NÚMERO para su atención y espere su turno detrás de la línea amarilla. 1. Ticket de citación que se adhiere a la solicitud de examen que indica:  Asistir a la citación a las 8.00 horas  Presentarse en ayuno , de 8 a 10 horas (sin desayuno)  Tomar un número para su atención. 2. Etiqueta con código de barra (citación previa) que está adherida la solicitud de examen que indica:  Su Nombre completo  Su RUT  El Servicio de poli donde el médico le solicitó los exámenes  La fecha en la que debe asistir para su toma de muestra en números grandes. 3. El resultado de su examen debe ser retirado el mismo día del control en el Policlínico donde el médico lo atendió. 4. Los resultados de los exámenes que son enviados a Santiago deben ser retirados el mismo día del control en el Laboratorio Clínico 2º piso. 5. Los cambios de hora de citación deben solicitarse en la Sala de Toma de Muestras (Clínica 111) a partir de las 10.30 y hasta las 16.30 horas. NOTA: Si tiene dudas o no comprende claramente las instrucciones, consulte al personal de la Sala de Toma de Muestras o llame al teléfono 2338013.
  49. 49. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 49 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR CULTIVO EN DEPOSICION ANEXO Nº 5.2 El examen requiere una muestra de deposición para el cultivo solicitado. Este análisis permitirá a su médico tomar decisiones terapéuticas apropiadas a su condición. En la Sala de Toma de Muestras de Laboratorio Clínico del Hospital Regional de Rancagua le entregarán un envoltorio con un tubo que contiene gel y una tórula con algodón en uno de sus extremos. No abrir el envoltorio hasta el momento de tomar la muestra. El examen requiere de una muestra de buena calidad, por tanto lea las siguientes instrucciones hasta el final antes de tomar la muestra. Requisitos: Se sugiere no estar en terapia con antibióticos ni consumiendo laxantes. Recolección de la muestra:  Defeque (caca) en un recipiente limpio y seco (evite mezclar con orina).  Abra el envoltorio y retire la tórula que viene en el envase tomándola desde el extremo con tapón.  Introduzca la punta con algodón en la deposición.  Luego, destape el tubo e introduzca la tórula de manera que el algodón quede en contacto con el gel.  Cierre el tubo herméticamente. Si el paciente utiliza pañal siga las siguientes instrucciones:  La muestra puede tomarse desde el pañal siempre que no esté mezclada con orina o cremas, de lo contrario, tómela directamente en el tracto rectal.  Introduzca cuidadosamente la tórula en el tracto rectal unos 3 centímetros y gírela 3 ó 4 veces.  Retírela y colóquela en el tubo, cuidando que el extremo con el algodón quede dentro del gel.  Cierre el tubo herméticamente. Traslado de la muestra: Una vez tomada la muestra, lleve el tubo a la Sala de Toma de Muestras antes de 12 horas después de obtenida. Mantenga la muestra a temperatura ambiente. NO REFRIGERE. NOTA: Si tiene dudas o no comprende claramente las instrucciones, consulte al personal de la Sala de Toma de Muestras o llame al teléfono 2338013.
  50. 50. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 50 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR TEST O PRUEBA DE TOLERANCIA A LA GLUCOSA O INSULINA ANEXO Nº 5.3. El examen llamado Test o prueba de Tolerancia a la Glucosa es un examen de sangre que sirve para establecer condiciones asociadas al diagnóstico de diabetes mellitus. Este análisis permitirá a su médico tomar decisiones terapéuticas apropiadas a su condición. El día del examen TOME SU NÚMERO para su atención y espere su turno detrás de la línea amarilla. El examen requiere de una muestra de buena calidad, por tanto lea las siguientes instrucciones hasta el final antes de tomar la muestra. Requisitos:  Durante los días previos al examen mantenga su alimentación habitual.  Se debe presentar en ayuno (al menos desde las 22:30 horas del día anterior).  Concurra a las 8:00 horas a la Unidad de Toma de Muestras. Recolección de la(s) muestra(s):  En ayuno le tomarán una primera muestra de sangre.  Luego, debe tomar una solución de glucosa, la cual será suministrada por el personal de la Sala de Toma de muestras.  Posteriormente le tomarán la (s) muestra(s) de sangre correspondientes. Durante el tiempo que dura el examen:  No ingiera líquidos ni alimentos (salvo la glucosa indicada)  No mastique chicles  No fume  Permanezca sentado  Si siente náuseas, vómitos, mareos, sueño u otro malestar, por favor dar aviso al personal de la Unidad de Toma de Muestras Traslado de la muestra: NOTA: Planifique su actividad para el día del examen ya que debe disponer de un tiempo prolongado en la Sala de Toma de Muestras (dependiendo del test de tolerancia solicitado). Se recomienda traer material de lectura u otra entretención. Si tiene dudas o no comprende claramente las instrucciones, consulte al personal de la Sala de Toma de Muestras o llame al teléfono 2338013.
  51. 51. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 51 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR DEPOSICIÓN FRESCA PARA CLOSTRIDIUM DIFFICILE ANEXO Nº 5.4. Este examen requiere de una muestra de Deposición Fresca. Este análisis permitirá al médico tomar decisiones terapéuticas apropiadas a su condición. En la Sala de Toma de Muestras de Laboratorio Clínico del Hospital de Rancagua le entregarán un frasco limpio y seco. El examen requiere de una muestra de buena calidad, por tanto lea las siguientes instrucciones hasta el final antes de tomar la muestra. Requisitos: Paciente solo con deposición liquida. Recolección de la muestra:  Defeque en un recipiente limpio y seco (evite mezclar con orina).  Tome una muestra de deposición equivalente a 4 cucharaditas y colóquela en el frasco que se le entregó.  Cierre bien la tapa del frasco para evitar filtración. Si el paciente utiliza pañal siga las siguientes instrucciones: La muestra puede tomarse desde el pañal siempre que no esté mezclada con orina, cremas, aceites o talco. Tome el equivalente a 4 cucharaditas y colóquela en el frasco que se le entregó. Cierre bien la tapa del frasco para evitar filtración. Traslado de la muestra: Coloque el frasco con la muestra en una bolsa y amárrela. Luego, introduzca esto en otra bolsa que contenga hielo. Amarre bien la bolsa. Lleve la muestra a la Sala de Toma de Muestras antes de 1 hora de emitida la deposición. NOTA: Si tiene dudas o no comprende claramente las instrucciones, consulte al personal de la Sala de Toma de Muestras o llame al teléfono 2338013.
  52. 52. Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR Código: SGC-LC-MTG/APL 1.2.1 Fecha: 31 Marzo 2014 Versión: 0 Vigencia: 31 Marzo 2019 Página 52 de 68 Manual de Toma de Muestras General Laboratorio Clínico HRR GLICEMIA O INSULINEMIA POST CARGA ANEXO 5.5. Este examen busca establecer el diagnóstico de diabetes mellitus o seguimiento del tratamiento. Este análisis permitirá a su médico tomar decisiones terapéuticas apropiadas a su condición. El examen requiere de una muestra de buena calidad, por tanto lea las siguientes instrucciones hasta el final antes de tomar la muestra. El día del examen TOME SU NÚMERO para su atención y espere su turno detrás de la línea amarilla. Requisitos:  Durante los 3 días previos al examen debe suspender todos los medicamentos a excepción de los que su médico considere indispensables.  Se debe presentar en ayuno (al menos desde las 22:30 horas del día anterior).  Concurra a las 8:00 horas a la Sala de Toma de Muestras de Laboratorio Clínico del Hospital Regional de Rancagua. Recolección de la (s) muestra(s):  En ayunas le tomarán una primera muestra de sangre.  De la muestra tomada se hará un test rápido de glucosa. De no ser suficiente esta muestra, se tomará una muestra de sangre capilar de su dedo pulgar.  Luego, debe tomar una solución de glucosa, la cual será suministrada por el personal de la Sala de Toma de muestras, registrando la hora.  A las 2 horas post ingesta de la solución de glucosa, se tomará la segunda muestra de sangre, correspondiente a la postcarga. Durante el tiempo que dura el examen:  No ingiera líquidos ni alimentos (fuera de los indicados anteriormente)  No mastique chicle  No fume  Permanezca sentado  Si siente náuseas, vómitos, mareos, sueño u otro malestar, por favor dar aviso al personal de la Sala de Toma de Muestras. NOTA: Planifique su actividad para el día del examen ya que debe disponer alrededor de 3 horas en la Sala de Toma de Muestras. Se recomienda traer material de lectura u otra entretención. Si tiene dudas o no comprende claramente las instrucciones, consulte al personal de la Sala de Toma de Muestras o llame al teléfono 2338013.

×