Literatura hispanoamericana S.XX Nuria Frias y Mafalda Carlos
Índice ¿Qué es? Características Los años 40 y 60
¿Qué es? La literatura hispanoamericana es la literatura de los pueblos de habla hispana de América, escrita en lengua esp...
Es habitual considerar que el momento de mayor auge de la literatura hispanoamericana surge con el denominado boom a parti...
Establece de inmediato una doble característica aparentemente contradictoria: la unidad y la diversidad; la unidad de las ...
Los años 50-60 : “El Boom de la narrativa hispanoamericana”
Este fenómeno constituyó una sorpresa en el mundo editorial A partir de los años 40,precisamente, se produjo un período de...
Todos los autores del “Boom” se caracterizarán por su originalidad y por el desarrollo de una narrativa muy sofisticada y ...
Características Gusto por la experimentación narrativa característica de la novela vanguardista de los años 20 Juegos con ...
Alejamiento del estilo realista: se rompa la línea que separa lo realista de lo fantástico, lo ficticio de lo verdadero . ...
Importancia de la narrativa breve: un rasgo significativo de los narradores del Boom es su especialización en la escritura...
La narrativa fantástica: se basa en el mundo de los sueños y en la descripción de los acontecimientos insólitos e inespera...
Tipos de narración
Realismo mágico La narrativa del realismo mágico (o “novela de lo real maravilloso”): se basa en la introducción de elemen...
Realismo renovado Se basa en la incorporación de todas las técnicas literarias modernas a historias de carácter realista (...
Antinovela Tendencia que se basa en el cuestionamiento de la manera habitual de concebir la novela. Los autores de esta te...
Nuria literatura

×