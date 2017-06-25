6.AKO GIDA TURISTIKOA
HISTORIA: K.a 52 urtean erromatarrek hiria bereganatu zutenean Lutezia izendatu zuten eta Sena ibaiaren eskerraldean berre...
Parisera joaten bazara ezin zara hortik joan horko janari tipikoa dastatu gabe: pizza, croissants, napolitana, crepes, mac...
Parisen bisitatzeko lekuak -Eiffel dorrea -Expiatoria Katedrala -Notre Dame Katedrala -Panteoia -Sena ibaia - katakumbak
Estatu Batuetan bizilagun gehien (8.200.000) dituen hiria da. Izen bereko estatuan dago, Ozeano Atlantikoaren ertzean, Hud...
zer ikusi Hiriko auzune eta ikur asko oso ezagunak dira mundu osoan zehar. Askatasunaren Estatua izaten zen milioika eta m...
ZER JAN: Estatu Batuetan gauza asko jan ahal dira baina batzuk oso famatuak dira: peperonizko pizza, hod dog, patata purea...
Buenos Aires Argentinako hiriburu eta hiririk handiena da. 203 km koadroko eremua du eta 2010ean 2.891.082 biztanle zituen...
Zer jan: Buenos Airesen oso ohikoa da panpako behien haragia jatea, batez ere txuletak. Horretaz aparte jaten dira: taitil...
BERLIN Historia: Berlin Alemaniako hiriburua da eta hiririk handiena da. Gaur egun 3,4 milioi biztanle ditu, Bigarren Mund...
Zer jan: Haragiak: Berlinen oso ohikoa da jatea Kasseler (txerri azpizuna), Leberwust (txistorra purearekin) eta Currywurs...
TOKIO Tokio (東京) "Ekialdeko Hiriburua", ofizialki Tokioko metropoli Japoniako hiriburua da. Munduko hiririk jendetsuena da...
ZER JAN: Tokion gauza asko jan ahal dira baina hoberenak hauek dira: arroza-zopa, ramen, sushi, bento, shabushabu… NOLA JO...
Dublin Dublin Irlandako Errepublikako hiriburua da, eta Irlandako hiri nagusia da, herrialdeko kostandean kokatuta dago.Le...
ZER JAN Dublinen janari famatuenak dira: irlandar gosaria,irlandar sukalkia eta Boxty opiltxoak. NOLA JOAN Dublinera joate...
Madril Historia: Madril (gaztelaniaz eta ofizialki: Madrid, maˈðɾið ahoskatua) Espainiako eta Madrilgo Erkidegoko hiriburu...
NOLA JOAN, ZER JAN ZER JAN: Han kalamarezko bokata eta madril erako sukalkia ohikoenak dira, hala eta guztiz ere, hiriburu...
VENEZIA HISTORIA: Venezia Italiako hiri bat da, Veneto zonaldeko ipar-mendebaldean dago kostaldetik hurbil. Veneziari “la ...
-Zer jan: Venezian jan ahal dituzu: granchi molli fritti, cozze saltate, cappe sante al forno, bigoli en salsa, risoto con...
LUXEMBURGO HISTORIA: Luxenburgo edo Luxemburg Europa ipar-mendebaldeko estatu itsasgabe txikia da, Frantzia, Alemania eta ...
Zer ikusi: Gran Ducal jauregia: hiriaren hegoaldean dago eta Gran Duque Luxenburgoaren egoitza ofiziala da. Gran duquesa C...
ZER EGIN HOR ZER JAN: haien janari tipiko bat kuddefleck da ( behiaren okelarekin egina dago). Patatak gustatzen bazaizkiz...
MILA ESKER ERNE EGOTEAGATIK ETA ESPERO DUGU ZUEN GUSTUKOA IZATEA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

6.Ako gida turistikoa

17 views

Published on

6.Ako gida turistikoa

Published in: Education
0 Comments
1 Like
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

No Downloads
Views
Total views
17
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
1
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

6.Ako gida turistikoa

  1. 1. 6.AKO GIDA TURISTIKOA
  2. 2. HISTORIA: K.a 52 urtean erromatarrek hiria bereganatu zutenean Lutezia izendatu zuten eta Sena ibaiaren eskerraldean berreraiki zuten I.mendean. Paris izena IV.mendean jaso zuen hiria. Paris,” maitasunaren hiria” deiturikoa, Frantziako hiriburua da, eta herrialdearen iparraldean dago, Sena ibaiaren ertzean. Hiriak 2.153.600 biztanle ditu. Gaur egungo ekonomia-gunerik garrantzitsuenetarikoa da, eta berebiziko eragina du politikan, artean, hedabideetan, aisialdian, zientzian eta modan, munduko metropolirik garrantzitsuenetarikoa baita.
  3. 3. Parisera joaten bazara ezin zara hortik joan horko janari tipikoa dastatu gabe: pizza, croissants, napolitana, crepes, macarons… parisera joan ahal zara trenez, autobusez, autoz, hegazkinez,. modurik azkarrena eta erosoarena hegazkinez bidaiatzea da eta paisaia ikusteko autoz joatea. Hortik mugitzeko busa, metroa, funikularra, tranbia eta taxia daude. metroa azkarrena eta erosoena da. PARIS
  4. 4. Parisen bisitatzeko lekuak -Eiffel dorrea -Expiatoria Katedrala -Notre Dame Katedrala -Panteoia -Sena ibaia - katakumbak
  5. 5. Estatu Batuetan bizilagun gehien (8.200.000) dituen hiria da. Izen bereko estatuan dago, Ozeano Atlantikoaren ertzean, Hudson ibaiaren bokalean kokatuta dago. Herbeheretarrek eratu zuten 1625ean, merkataritza-helburuetarako gune gisa, eta Estatu Batuetako hiriburua izan zen 1785etik 1790era. Estatu Batuetako hiririk handiena izan da 1790ez geroztik. Hasieran hiria Manhattan uharteko hegoaldean eraiki zen, baina XIX. mendean hiribilbea etengabe hedatu zen. Munduko portu natural aproposenetako batean dago kokatuta, eta merkataritza eta finantza gune nagusietako bat da. Horrez gain, New Yorkek mundu osoan eragin itzela dauka hedabide, hezkuntza, entretenimendu, arte, moda eta publizitate arloetan. Halaber, nazioarteko arazoak aztertzeko gune oso garrantzitsua da, eta bertan dago Nazio Batuen Erakundearen egoitza nagusia. "The City that Never Sleeps" ezizena eman diote, "Inoiz lo egiten ez duen hiria", alegia, hiriak gauez duen bizitza dela eta. Era berean, Sagar Handia ("The Big Apple") ezizena ere jaso ohi du.
  6. 6. zer ikusi Hiriko auzune eta ikur asko oso ezagunak dira mundu osoan zehar. Askatasunaren Estatua izaten zen milioika eta milioika etorkinek XIX. mendearen bukaeran eta XX. mendearen hasieran Estatu Batuetara itsasontziz iristean ikusten zuten lehenbiziko erreferentzia. Wall Street, Manhattan uhartearen hegoaldean, finantza-zentro global nagusia izan da Bigarren Mundu Gerraz geroztik, eta bertan dago New Yorkeko Burtsa. Bestalde, New York hiriaren ezaugarri bereizgarrienetakoa da bertako etxe orratzen ugaritasuna: munduko eraikinik garaienetako asko hiri hartan daude, esate baterako, Empire State Building.. New York kultur mugimendu askoren sorlekua da; besteak beste, Harlem Renaissance, literaturaren eta ikusizko artearen esparruan; espresionismo abstraktua ("New Yorkeko Eskola" gisa ere ezagutua), margolaritzan; eta hip hop, punk, salsa eta Tin Pan Alley, musikan.
  7. 7. ZER JAN: Estatu Batuetan gauza asko jan ahal dira baina batzuk oso famatuak dira: peperonizko pizza, hod dog, patata purea, buffaloko hegoak… nola joan:Modu askotan joan ahal gara baina erosoena da hegazkina hartzea. Lehenengoz autoz portu batera arte eta gero itsasontziz ere joan daiteke. Hortik mugitzeko metroa, autobusa edo taxi hori famaturen bat hartu ahal ditugu. Turismoa egiteko autobus turistikoa hartu ahal da.
  8. 8. Buenos Aires Argentinako hiriburu eta hiririk handiena da. 203 km koadroko eremua du eta 2010ean 2.891.082 biztanle zituen. Metropoli-barruti osoa kontuan hartuta, Hego Amerikako hirugarren hiririk handiena eta munduko handienetarikoa da. Buenosairestarrek porteños-as izena hartzen dute gaztelaniaz. Pedro de Mendoza espainiar itsasgizonak fundatu zuen lehenengo,1536 Nuestra Señora del Buen Aire izenarekin; baina indigenek bost urte beranduago txikitu zuten. Beste 40 urte pasatu ziren Juan Garai urduñarrak gaur egun Plaza Mayo dagoen lekuan hiria berriro sortu arte. Berehala Andeetako probintzietarako portu ( Potosi hiriko zilar meatzeak) eta jarduera handiko kontrabandogune bihurtu zen.1776an rio de la platako erregeorderriko hiriburu izendatu zuten. 1853tik 1860ra bitartean estatu burujabea izan zen. 1880. urtean hiriburu federala eta izen bereko probintziaren hiriburu bihurtu zen. 1996an Hiri Autonomoaren izendapena jaso zuen.
  9. 9. Zer jan: Buenos Airesen oso ohikoa da panpako behien haragia jatea, batez ere txuletak. Horretaz aparte jaten dira: taitilieta eta fritanga. Nola joan:Buenos Airesera joan ahal da hegazkinez edo itsasontziz. Hortik mugitzeko garraiobiderik erosoena metroa da oso handia delako eta trafiko ugari dagoelako; baina trena, autobusa edo taxi hartu ahal dituzu. Hiria ondo ezagutzeko autobus turistikoak ere badaude.
  10. 10. BERLIN Historia: Berlin Alemaniako hiriburua da eta hiririk handiena da. Gaur egun 3,4 milioi biztanle ditu, Bigarren Mundu Gerran zituenak (4,5 milioi) baino gutxiago. Europar Batasuneko hiri jendetsuenetan zazpigarrena da, eta munduko 80 hiri jendetsuenen artean dago. 1307 sortu zen. 1701-an Prusiako erreinua sortu zen. 1945an(2. mundu guerraren amaieran) Berlin suntsitu zuten URSSekoak. 1949tik 1990era bitan banatua egon zen: Ekialdeko Berlin eta Mendebaldeko Berlin. Spree eta Havel ibaien artean dago kokatua, Alemania iparraldean. Brandenburgo estatuak inguratzen du guztiz, baina 1920tik estatu federal bat da. Zer ikusi: Berlinen gauza asko daude ikusteko, adibidez, Brandenburgoko atea, Berlineko katedrala, Alemaniako parlamentua eta museoen uhartea.
  11. 11. Zer jan: Haragiak: Berlinen oso ohikoa da jatea Kasseler (txerri azpizuna), Leberwust (txistorra purearekin) eta Currywurst(saltxitxak) Arrainak: oso ohikoa da arrain hauek jatea: Rrollmops(sardinzar penillioekin) eta Brathering(sardinzar frijitua) Edariak: Berlinen hauek dira edari ohikoenak Weisse(garagardoa), Molle(ardoa) eta Bockbiere(beste garagardo mota bat). Nola joan: Berlinera joan ahal da autoz, autobusez, trenez eta hegazkinez. Hortik, autoz, trenez, autobusez eta tranbiaz mugitu ahal zara.
  12. 12. TOKIO Tokio (東京) "Ekialdeko Hiriburua", ofizialki Tokioko metropoli Japoniako hiriburua da. Munduko hiririk jendetsuena da, 38 milioi biztanlerekin metropoli gunean. Honshu uharteko erdi-ekialdean dago, Kantō eskualdean. Tokioko aglomerazioak Japoniako 47 prefekturetako bat osatzen du, baina ofizialki metropoli edo hiriburu (都 -to) deitzen zaio. Hiri hau herrialdeko zentro politiko, ekonomiko eta kulturala da, eta beste hiriek baino komunikabide, finantza instituzio, unibertsitate, ikastegi, museo, teatro eta gune komertzial kontzentrazio handiagoa dauka.
  13. 13. ZER JAN: Tokion gauza asko jan ahal dira baina hoberenak hauek dira: arroza-zopa, ramen, sushi, bento, shabushabu… NOLA JOAN: Tokiora joateko hegazkinez joan behar duzu uharte batean dagoelako eta hiritik mugitzeko metroa,autobusa eta taxi hartu ahal dituzu.
  14. 14. Dublin Dublin Irlandako Errepublikako hiriburua da, eta Irlandako hiri nagusia da, herrialdeko kostandean kokatuta dago.Leinster probintzian dago, Dublingo konderrian.2006.urtean, 505.739 biztanle zituen hiriak,baina inguruko herriak kontuan hartuta, biztanleria 1.186.769 koa zen,eta Dublingo konderri osoan , 1.186.821 biztanle ziren.Ipar-hegoaldeko eremuen arteko usadiozko banaketa bat egon da eta Liffey ibaia bi eremuen arteko muga da:bion artean,herri -lehia ere badago.Dublingo iparraldea ohituraz langileen bizilekua da;aldiz,Dublingo hegoaldea erdi eta goi mailakoena.Banaketa hori hiriburuko”azpikulturen” estereotipoen adibide garbia da; horrez gain, hirian mintzatzen den ingelesaren dialektoa ere bitan banatzen du; hegoaldekoa, goi mailako heziketa eta modu on parekidea dena,eta iparraldekoa,hiriko lagileen ohiko ingelesa.
  15. 15. ZER JAN Dublinen janari famatuenak dira: irlandar gosaria,irlandar sukalkia eta Boxty opiltxoak. NOLA JOAN Dublinera joateko modu azkarrena da hegazkina hartzea da eta hortik mugitzeko har dezakezu taxia. Beste garraiobide publikoak autobusa edo trena har daitezke.
  16. 16. Madril Historia: Madril (gaztelaniaz eta ofizialki: Madrid, maˈðɾið ahoskatua) Espainiako eta Madrilgo Erkidegoko hiriburua eta hiri nagusia da, Iberiar penintsularen erdialdean dagoena. 2011ko biztanle-erroldaren arabera 3.293.601 biztanle ditu (6.543.031 Madrilgo metropolitar gune osoan). Honenbestez, Europar Batasuneko hirugarren metropoli-barrutirik handiena osatzen du Madrilek. Madril Espainiako hiriburua denez Gobernuaren eta Gorteen egoitza da, baita Administrazio Zentralaren eta Estatuaren erakundeen bilgunea. Ekonomikoki, finantza eta industria gune garrantzitsua da Madril, enpresa nazional eta mundu mailako enpresa askoren egoitza baita. Estatu mailan, berebiziko garrantzia du kultur arloan, bertan baitaude Pradoko Museoa, Thyssen-Bornemisza eta Reina Sofía museoak. Zer ikusi: “Sol” atea, El Retiro parkea, Gran Via kalea, Deboden tenplua, Capricho parkea eta Plaza nagusia. Leku horiek oso politak dira zu joaten bazara Madrilera.
  17. 17. NOLA JOAN, ZER JAN ZER JAN: Han kalamarezko bokata eta madril erako sukalkia ohikoenak dira, hala eta guztiz ere, hiriburua denez edozein motatako janaria dastatzeko jatetxeak daude. NOLA JOAN: Madrilera autobusez,trenez, kotxez edo hegazkinez joan ahal da. Espainiaren erdialdean dagoenez garraiobide asko daude hara heltzeko.
  18. 18. VENEZIA HISTORIA: Venezia Italiako hiri bat da, Veneto zonaldeko ipar-mendebaldean dago kostaldetik hurbil. Veneziari “la ciudad de los canales” deitzen diote, ubide asko daudelako eta zubi asko ere gutxi gorabehera 445 zubi eta 150 ubide. Hiri osoa eta aintzira UNESCOren gizateriaren ondarea dira. 412 km2-ko eremua du eta 2015ean 264.015.000 biztanle zituen, Padua eta Treviso hiriekin batera, 260.000.000 inguruko metropoli-eremua eratzen du. Venezia historia handiko hiria da. Izan ere, Veneziako Errepublika Mediterraneoko itsas-boterea izan zuen mende askotan zehar.Boterea eta independentzia hain denbora luzean gorde izan ahal zuen, espezien salerosketak eman zion indar ekonomiari esker. ZER IKUSI: Venezian ikusi ahal dituzu San Markos Plaza, Rialto Zubia, Ubide Handia, San Markos Basilikqa, Ducal Jauregia, Santa Maria De La Salute, Campanile Dorrea, San Maria De Frai eliza…
  19. 19. -Zer jan: Venezian jan ahal dituzu: granchi molli fritti, cozze saltate, cappe sante al forno, bigoli en salsa, risoto con piselli, baccala mantecao eta fego alla veneciana. -Nola joan: Veneziatik mugitzeko hoberena da vaporetto hartzea. Oso ohikoa da gondolaz joatea, taxi akuatikoa ere hartu ahal duzu edo autobusez ere joan ahal zara.
  20. 20. LUXEMBURGO HISTORIA: Luxenburgo edo Luxemburg Europa ipar-mendebaldeko estatu itsasgabe txikia da, Frantzia, Alemania eta Belgikaren artean kokatua. Benelux erakundeko eta Europar Batasuneko kidea da, hasierako sei sortzaileetako bat. NATOko eta ELGAko kide ere bada. Hiriburua, Luxenburgo, herrialdeko hiri handiena da eta Europar Batasuneko erakunde eta agentzia ugariren egoitza. Luxenburgo Europa erromatar eta germaniarraren arteko muga kulturalean dago, bakoitzaren tradizioetatik ohiturak mailegatuz. Herrialde hirueleduna da: alemana, frantsesa eta luxenburgera hizkuntza ofizialak dira. Nahiz eta estatu laikoa izan, biztanleriaren gehiengoa katolikoak dira.
  21. 21. Zer ikusi: Gran Ducal jauregia: hiriaren hegoaldean dago eta Gran Duque Luxenburgoaren egoitza ofiziala da. Gran duquesa Charlotte zubia: errepidearen gainean dagoen zubi bat da, hegoaldean kokatuta dago. Wasserbillig akuarioa: Wasserbillig herrian dago. Wiltz erreka: Luxenburgo eta Belgikaren erreka bat da. Merveilleen parkea: hegoaldean dago umeentzako diseiniatua. Animalia asko daude, kolunpioak, jatetxe bat… Santa Maria Katedrala: katedral katolikoa da. 1613an eraiki zuten.
  22. 22. ZER EGIN HOR ZER JAN: haien janari tipiko bat kuddefleck da ( behiaren okelarekin egina dago). Patatak gustatzen bazaizkizu Luxenburgora joan. NOLA JOAN:Joan ahal da hegazkinez, trenez, autobusez edo kotxez; baina garraiobiderik erosoena trena da eta horrela paisaia ikus dezakezu.
  23. 23. MILA ESKER ERNE EGOTEAGATIK ETA ESPERO DUGU ZUEN GUSTUKOA IZATEA

×