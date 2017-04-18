التقرير الفني السنوي 2016

‫الكهرباء‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫إل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫المديرية‬‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫نتاج‬‫الدين‬ ‫صالح‬ ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫محطة‬ ‫م...
‫قتال‬ ‫حبيب‬ ‫قحطان‬ ‫عبد‬ ‫أحمد‬ ‫غسان‬ ‫الدين‬ ‫محي‬ ‫نصرالدين‬ ‫رمضان‬ ‫دمحم‬‫صالح‬ ‫طه‬ ‫محمود‬ ‫دمحم‬ ‫الجبار‬ ‫عبد‬...
‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫محطة‬ ‫في‬ ‫التوليدية‬ ‫الوحدات‬ 4
‫ن‬‫الوحدات‬‫التوليدية‬‫الغازية‬‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫محطة‬ ‫في‬‫عددها‬(3)‫وحدات‬‫بطاقة‬‫تصميمية‬(37.5‫ميكا‬‫واط‬)‫لكل‬ ‫وحدة‬...
‫لسنة‬ ‫اإلجمالية‬ ‫المصاريف‬ ‫يوضح‬ ‫جدول‬1026 -‫عام‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫المحطة‬ ‫في‬ ‫العاملين‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫متوسط‬ ‫بلغ‬1026( :320‫شخص‬)...
‫سنة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫والمفقودة‬ ‫والضائعة‬ ‫المنتجة‬ ‫الطاقات‬ ‫إجمالي‬ ‫يوضح‬ ‫مخطط‬6102 ‫لسنة‬ ‫اإلنتاجية‬ ‫الخطة‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫نسب...
‫سنة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫للمحطة‬ ‫الشهري‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫يوضح‬ ‫مخطط‬6102 ‫سنة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫للمحطة‬ ‫الشهري‬ ‫الحمل‬ ‫معدل‬ ‫يوضح‬ ‫مخطط‬6102...
‫يوضح‬ ‫مخطط‬‫إ‬‫جمالي‬‫أنتاج‬‫الوحدات‬‫الغازية‬‫سنة‬ ‫خالل‬1026 ‫يوضح‬ ‫مخطط‬‫إجمالي‬‫أنتاج‬‫المحطة‬‫لسنة‬6102 9
‫سنة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫المحطة‬ ‫إنتاج‬ ‫من‬ ‫المفقودة‬ ‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫كميات‬ ‫يوضح‬ ‫مخطط‬1026 ‫صرفيات‬ ‫يوضح‬ ‫مخطط‬‫للمحط...
‫يوضح‬ ‫جدول‬‫المحطة‬ ‫إنتاج‬ ‫من‬ ‫المفقودة‬ ‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫كميات‬610211 ‫األنتاج‬‫المصدر‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫كانون‬560005...
31 ‫األضطرارية‬ ‫التوقفات‬ ‫ساعات‬ ‫عدد‬‫الخدمة‬ ‫ساعات‬ ‫عدد‬‫السنة‬ ‫ساعات‬ ‫عدد‬ 53373388784 19184128784 56158178784 12...
‫يوضح‬ ‫مخطط‬‫وحدة‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫والخدمة‬ ‫التوقف‬ ‫ساعات‬ ‫عدد‬‫المحطة‬ ‫في‬ ‫توليدية‬‫سنة‬ ‫خالل‬6102 ‫يوضح‬ ‫مخطط‬‫إ‬‫والخدمة...
51 ‫الثاني‬ ‫كانون‬85.5385.5386.1099.4099.40343125.06 ‫شباط‬77.4177.4188.3488.3488.00342725.09 ‫آذار‬65.1965.1973.6699.338...
‫الصيانات‬‫المبرمجة‬‫الغازية‬ ‫للوحدات‬ ‫المنفذة‬‫عام‬ ‫خالل‬6152 ‫الوحدة‬ ‫رقم‬‫الصيانة‬ ‫نوع‬‫تاريخهـــــــــــــــــا‬ ...
‫سنة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫التوليدية‬ ‫الوحدات‬ ‫حالة‬6102: ( ‫للوحدات‬ ‫المكافئة‬ ‫التشغيلية‬ ‫الساعات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫تجاوز‬ ‫بسبب‬00666‫فأن‬...
‫يوضح‬ ‫أدناه‬ ‫الجدول‬‫خالل‬ ‫المفقودة‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫كميات‬‫سنة‬6600‫وتحديدات‬ ‫األضطرارية‬ ‫التوقفات‬ ‫كثرة‬ ‫بسبب‬ ( ‫للوح...
‫يوضح‬ ‫التالي‬ ‫الجدول‬‫في‬ ‫الحاصل‬ ‫التدني‬ ‫مدى‬‫معدالت‬‫إ‬‫نتاج‬( ‫السنوات‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫المحطة‬ ‫وحدات‬6600– 6600): ‫كهرب...
‫للتورباين‬ ‫الداخل‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫تضبيب‬ ‫منظومة‬Fogging System: ( ‫هي‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫وحدات‬ ‫عدد‬3( ‫التوليدية‬ ‫الوحدات‬ ‫على...
‫وحدات‬ ‫مشروع‬‫كهرباء‬ ‫محطة‬‫ال‬: ‫الجديدة‬ ‫دبس‬ = ‫الوحدات‬ ‫عدد‬8 : ‫التصميمية‬ ‫الطاقة‬384( ، ‫ميكاواط‬964. ) ‫وحدة‬...
22 / ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫لمحطة‬ ‫الفني‬ ‫واألداء‬ ‫الكفاءة‬ ‫مؤشرات‬ ‫خالصة‬6102 ‫المخطط‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫إجمالي‬588000...
32 ‫الشهر‬‫الوحدة‬ ‫رقم‬‫التوقف‬ ‫تأريخ‬HRS ‫التوقف‬ ‫مدة‬‫التوقف‬ ‫سبب‬ 421/1/201601:30‫المحثة‬ ‫حمالة‬ ‫في‬ ‫أهتزاز‬ 425...
32 408/01/201604:35‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 408/03/201600:38‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 408...
‫بر‬‫ن‬‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫محطة‬ ‫في‬ ‫التوليدية‬ ‫للوحدات‬ ‫المخططة‬ ‫الصيانة‬ ‫امج‬‫الغازية‬‫لعام‬1027 ‫المالحظات‬ ‫ت‬‫الص...
‫اإل‬ ‫الموازنة‬ ‫مشروع‬‫ل‬ ‫المستمر‬ ‫ستثمارية‬‫لسنوات‬(7102–7102–7102) ‫اإل‬ ‫الموازنة‬ ‫مشروع‬ ‫على‬ ‫المصادقة‬ ‫تمت‬‫ا...
‫اإل‬ ‫الموازنة‬ ‫مشروع‬‫ل‬ ‫ستثمارية‬‫سنة‬7102 ‫ت‬‫الرئيسي‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫أسم‬ ‫التخمينية‬ ‫الكلفة‬×‫مليون‬ ‫المالحظات‬ ‫عراق...
‫التشغيلية‬ ‫الموازنة‬‫التخطيطية‬‫ل‬ ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫لمحطة‬‫سنة‬7102 ‫بإحتياجات‬ ‫جدول‬ ‫يلي‬ ‫فيمل‬‫التشغيلية...
‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫محطة‬ ‫لوحدات‬ ‫العام‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫مشروع‬ -‫أسم‬‫العقد‬:‫تأهيل‬‫ثالث‬‫وحدات‬‫نوع‬TG20‫في‬. ‫الغ...
-: ‫المشروع‬ ‫أهداف‬‫إنتاج‬ ‫كلفة‬ ‫تقليل‬ ‫لغرض‬ ‫وكفاءتها‬ ‫أدائها‬ ‫وتحسين‬ ‫التوليدية‬ ‫الوحدات‬ ‫إنتاجية‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫اإ...
‫شركة‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫محطة‬ ‫لوحدات‬ ‫العام‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫لبرنامج‬ ‫الزمني‬ ‫الجدول‬EthosEnergy( ‫ال...
‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫محطة‬ ‫لوحدات‬ ‫العام‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫لمشروع‬ ‫المالي‬ ‫و‬ ‫الفني‬ ‫التحليل‬ ‫كمي‬‫ات‬‫الكهربائية‬...
DIBIS POWER STATION – PLANNING DEPARTMENT E.mail : dibisplanning@gmail.com
التقرير الفني السنوي 2016

  1. 1. ‫الكهرباء‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫إل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫المديرية‬‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫نتاج‬‫الدين‬ ‫صالح‬ ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫محطة‬ ‫مديرية‬ ‫والمتابعة‬ ‫التخطيط‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫إ‬‫آغا‬ ‫جليل‬ ‫بهجت‬ ‫عدنان‬ ‫المهندس‬ ‫عداد‬ ‫أقدم‬ ‫مهندسين‬ ‫رئيس‬
  2. 2. ‫قتال‬ ‫حبيب‬ ‫قحطان‬ ‫عبد‬ ‫أحمد‬ ‫غسان‬ ‫الدين‬ ‫محي‬ ‫نصرالدين‬ ‫رمضان‬ ‫دمحم‬‫صالح‬ ‫طه‬ ‫محمود‬ ‫دمحم‬ ‫الجبار‬ ‫عبد‬ ‫يحيى‬ ‫دمحم‬ .‫م‬ ‫شكور‬ ‫محمود‬ ‫دمحم‬ ‫كاظم‬ ‫جاسم‬ ‫عمر‬ ‫مجيد‬ ‫صابر‬ ‫خالد‬
  3. 3. 3
  4. 4. ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫محطة‬ ‫في‬ ‫التوليدية‬ ‫الوحدات‬ 4
  5. 5. ‫ن‬‫الوحدات‬‫التوليدية‬‫الغازية‬‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫محطة‬ ‫في‬‫عددها‬(3)‫وحدات‬‫بطاقة‬‫تصميمية‬(37.5‫ميكا‬‫واط‬)‫لكل‬ ‫وحدة‬‫وهي‬‫من‬‫نوع‬(Frame 5-FIAT- TG 20)،‫على‬ ‫تشتغل‬‫البسيطة‬ ‫المفتوحة‬ ‫برايتون‬ ‫دورة‬Simple Open Brayton Cycle. ‫وقد‬‫بلغ‬‫ا‬‫إل‬‫نتاج‬‫الفعلي‬‫المتحقق‬‫للوحدات‬‫خالل‬‫عام‬1026(000010‫ساعة‬ ‫ميكاواط‬)‫وب‬‫نسبة‬(85.16) % ‫من‬‫االنتاج‬‫المخطط‬‫للمحطة‬.( ‫المتحقق‬ ‫الفعلي‬ ‫الحمل‬ ‫معدل‬ ‫بلغ‬ ‫فيما‬00. ) ‫ميكاواط‬ ‫أ‬‫االنتاجية‬ ‫الخطة‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫سباب‬‫لعام‬1026: 2-‫عدم‬‫الوحدات‬ ‫توقف‬ ‫يسبب‬ ‫مما‬ ‫الكهربائية‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫تردد‬ ‫استقرار‬‫التوليدية‬‫المعدات‬ ‫وتضرر‬ ‫للوحدات‬ ‫والكهربائية‬ ‫الميكانيكية‬‫وان‬‫إ‬‫وقت‬ ‫يستغرق‬ ‫للعمل‬ ‫عادتها‬‫بالقليل‬ ‫ليس‬.‫بلغ‬ ‫حيث‬‫ت‬‫كمية‬‫الطاقة‬ ‫الكهربائية‬‫المفقودة‬‫نتيجة‬‫هذه‬‫التوقفات‬(2977.54) ‫ساعة‬ ‫ميكاواط‬‫تلك‬ ‫حدثت‬ ‫وقد‬ .‫في‬ ‫التوقفات‬ ( ‫أشهر‬‫وآب‬ ‫وتموز‬ ‫و‬ ‫شباط‬. ) 1-‫تذبذب‬) ‫هبوط‬ (‫الغاز‬ ‫ضغط‬‫الرئيسي‬‫للمحط‬ ‫المجهز‬‫ة‬‫المصدر‬ ‫من‬‫أل‬‫سباب‬‫مما‬ ‫فنية‬‫أدى‬‫إ‬‫لى‬‫تحديد‬ ‫الوحدات‬ ‫حمل‬‫بلغ‬ ‫حيث‬ ،‫ت‬‫المفقودة‬ ‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫كمية‬( ‫التحديد‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫نتيجة‬11731.25‫ميكاواط‬ ) ‫ساعة‬. 3-‫الوحدات‬ ‫أحمال‬ ‫تحديد‬. ‫تازة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الشمالي‬ ‫السيطرة‬ ‫مركز‬ ‫من‬ ‫بطلب‬ ‫التوليدية‬‫حيث‬‫بلغت‬‫كمية‬‫الطاقة‬ ‫الكهربائية‬‫المفقودة‬‫نتيجة‬‫هذا‬‫التحديد‬(13430.5‫ميكاواط‬‫ساعة‬. ) 4-‫توقف‬‫إ‬‫للوحدات‬ ‫ضطراري‬‫التوليدية‬‫بتأريخ‬12201026‫إل‬ ‫المحطة‬ ‫تعرض‬ ‫بسبب‬‫عتداء‬‫إ‬‫من‬ ‫رهابي‬ ‫اإل‬ ‫داعش‬ ‫تنظيم‬ ‫قبل‬‫رهابي‬‫حيث‬‫بلغت‬‫كمية‬‫الطاقة‬‫الكهربائية‬‫المفقودة‬‫نتيجة‬‫هذا‬‫اإل‬‫عتداء‬(2140 ‫ميكاواط‬‫ساعة‬) 0-‫حمل‬ ‫وتحديدات‬ ‫توقفات‬‫إ‬‫التوليدية‬ ‫للوحدات‬ ‫ضطرارية‬‫بسبب‬‫كثرة‬‫العوارض‬‫والمشاكل‬‫الفنية‬‫للوحدات‬ ‫نتيجة‬‫ل‬‫تجاوز‬‫عدد‬‫الساعات‬‫التشغيلية‬‫المكافئة‬‫للوحدات‬(60000)‫خمس‬‫وستون‬‫ألف‬‫ساعة‬‫عمل‬، ‫علما‬‫أن‬‫الساعات‬‫التشغيلية‬‫المكافئة‬‫التصميمية‬‫ألجزاء‬‫المسار‬‫الحار‬‫للتورباين‬‫الغازي‬‫هي‬(40000) ‫أربعون‬‫ألف‬‫ساعة‬‫عمل‬‫حسب‬‫تعليمات‬‫الشركة‬‫المصنعة‬‫ألجزاء‬‫الوحدات‬‫التوليدية‬،‫حيث‬‫يتحتم‬‫عندئذ‬ ‫إجراء‬‫أعمال‬‫الفحص‬‫والتبديل‬.‫اإل‬ ‫التوقفات‬ ‫نتيجة‬ ‫المفقودة‬ ‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫كمية‬ ‫بلغت‬‫ضطرارية‬ (28226.46) ‫ساعة‬ ‫ميكاواط‬( ‫الحمل‬ ‫تحديدات‬ ‫نتيجة‬ ‫وبلغت‬ ،54832.5. ) ‫ساعة‬ ‫ميكاواط‬ 6-‫توقفات‬‫إ‬) ‫نقل‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫تحديد‬ ( ‫خارجية‬ ‫ظروف‬ ‫بسبب‬ ‫ضطرارية‬‫حيث‬‫بلغت‬‫كمية‬‫الطاقة‬‫الكهربائية‬ ‫المفقودة‬‫نتيجة‬‫هذه‬‫التوقفات‬‫اإلضطرارية‬(155. ) ‫ساعة‬ ‫ميكاواط‬‫وقد‬‫حدثت‬‫تلك‬‫التوقفات‬‫خالل‬ ‫األول‬ ‫وتشرين‬ ‫آيار‬ ( ‫شهري‬. ) ‫يكون‬ ‫وبذلك‬‫إ‬‫عام‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫المفقودة‬ ‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫كميات‬ ‫جمالي‬6102‫أعاله‬ ‫لألسباب‬ ‫نتيجة‬ (113648.25( ‫وبنسبة‬ ) ‫ساعة‬ ‫ميكاواط‬19.4‫اإل‬ ‫من‬ ) %‫المخطط‬ ‫نتاج‬. ‫للمحطة‬ -‫بلغ‬‫إجمالي‬‫صرفيات‬(‫أستهالك‬)‫وحدات‬‫المحطة‬‫من‬‫وقود‬‫الغاز‬‫الطبيعي‬‫خالل‬‫عام‬1026: (200102100‫م‬³)،‫بمعدل‬‫أستهالك‬(360‫م‬³‫ميكاواط‬‫ساعة‬. ) -‫بلغ‬‫أجمالي‬‫نفقات‬(‫مصاريف‬)‫المحطة‬(‫متضمنا‬‫تكلفة‬‫شراء‬‫الوقود‬)‫خالل‬‫عام‬1026: (24060612021‫دينار‬‫عراقي‬. ) -‫بلغ‬‫أجمالي‬‫تكلفة‬‫شراء‬‫الوقود‬‫المستهلك‬‫في‬‫وحدات‬‫المحطة‬‫خالل‬‫عام‬1026: (2023166000‫دينار‬‫عراقي‬)‫وبنسبة‬(62) %‫من‬‫إجمالي‬‫نفقات‬‫المحطة‬. -‫بلغت‬‫ت‬‫كلفة‬‫أنتاج‬‫الطاقة‬‫الكهربائية‬‫خالل‬‫عام‬1026( :124420‫دينار‬‫عراقي‬‫كيلوواط‬‫ساعة‬. ) 5
  6. 6. ‫لسنة‬ ‫اإلجمالية‬ ‫المصاريف‬ ‫يوضح‬ ‫جدول‬1026 -‫عام‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫المحطة‬ ‫في‬ ‫العاملين‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫متوسط‬ ‫بلغ‬1026( :320‫شخص‬)،‫أنتاجية‬ ‫كمية‬ ‫معدل‬ ‫وبلغ‬ ‫عامل‬ ‫كل‬‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫من‬( :107‫ساعة‬ ‫ميكاواط‬‫شخص‬)،‫بلغ‬ ‫فيما‬‫متوسط‬‫العمال‬ ‫عدد‬ ( ‫وحدة‬ ‫ألنتاج‬ ‫المطلوب‬‫ميكاواط‬: ‫واحدة‬ )(4.33‫شخص‬‫ميكاواط‬). ‫في‬ ‫العاملين‬ ‫وإنتاجية‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫يوضح‬ ‫مخطط‬‫المحطة‬1026 2 ‫الحساب‬ ‫أسم‬) ‫عراقي‬ ‫دينار‬ ( ‫الكلفة‬ ‫وأجور‬ ‫رواتب‬8110261054 ‫التوليدية‬ ‫الوحدات‬ ‫وقود‬1102622111 ‫والمعدات‬ ‫اآلليات‬ ‫وقود‬04612111 ‫السلعية‬ ‫المستلزمات‬658212865 ‫صيانة‬‫األبنية‬61101111 ‫الوحدات‬ ‫صيانة‬11604501 ‫النقل‬ ‫وسائط‬ ‫صيانة‬0860111 ‫الضيافة‬2215051 ‫اآلثاث‬ ‫صيانة‬0201111 ‫األخرى‬ ‫المصروفات‬251826121 ‫المجموع‬08024260406
  7. 7. ‫سنة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫والمفقودة‬ ‫والضائعة‬ ‫المنتجة‬ ‫الطاقات‬ ‫إجمالي‬ ‫يوضح‬ ‫مخطط‬6102 ‫لسنة‬ ‫اإلنتاجية‬ ‫الخطة‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫نسب‬ ‫يوضح‬ ‫مخطط‬6102 7
  8. 8. ‫سنة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫للمحطة‬ ‫الشهري‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫يوضح‬ ‫مخطط‬6102 ‫سنة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫للمحطة‬ ‫الشهري‬ ‫الحمل‬ ‫معدل‬ ‫يوضح‬ ‫مخطط‬6102 8
  9. 9. ‫يوضح‬ ‫مخطط‬‫إ‬‫جمالي‬‫أنتاج‬‫الوحدات‬‫الغازية‬‫سنة‬ ‫خالل‬1026 ‫يوضح‬ ‫مخطط‬‫إجمالي‬‫أنتاج‬‫المحطة‬‫لسنة‬6102 9
  10. 10. ‫سنة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫المحطة‬ ‫إنتاج‬ ‫من‬ ‫المفقودة‬ ‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫كميات‬ ‫يوضح‬ ‫مخطط‬1026 ‫صرفيات‬ ‫يوضح‬ ‫مخطط‬‫للمحطة‬ ) ‫الطبيعي‬ ‫الغاز‬ ( ‫الوقود‬1026 01 5880 13700.5 5410 9241 3146.5 2001.5 3783.75 15876 17662.5 13258 9140 14548.5 ‫كانون‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫باط‬‫ذار‬‫نيسان‬‫يار‬‫حزيران‬‫تموز‬‫ب‬‫أيلول‬‫رين‬ ‫ت‬ ‫األول‬ ‫رين‬ ‫ت‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫كانون‬ ‫األول‬ ‫المفقودة‬ ‫الطاقة‬MW.H
  11. 11. ‫يوضح‬ ‫جدول‬‫المحطة‬ ‫إنتاج‬ ‫من‬ ‫المفقودة‬ ‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫كميات‬610211 ‫األنتاج‬‫المصدر‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫كانون‬5600057270102.27572.71145.455551.920617200144352532625.20625.985 ‫شباط‬520004849093.25484.9969.847035.317456400127566531626.30827.121 ‫آذار‬450004365097.00436.587342340.515714000124985985628.63429.519 ‫نيسان‬370003469093.76346.9693.833649.312488400106998312230.84431.798 ‫آيار‬4600052570114.28525.71051.450992.918925200143683515727.33228.177 ‫حزيران‬5400058200107.7858211645645420952000149429895425.67526.469 ‫تموز‬560005534098.82553.41106.853679.819922400115057996020.79121.434 ‫أب‬560003755067.05375.575136423.513518000152220272440.53841.792 ‫أيلول‬450003300073.333306603201011880000102044114730.92231.879 ‫األول‬ ‫تشرين‬390002508064.31250.8501.624327.6902880093082453237.11438.262 ‫الثاني‬ ‫تشرين‬460002686058.39268.6537.226054.2966960094026107835.00636.089 ‫األول‬ ‫كانون‬560002802050.04280.2560.427179.410087200123414464044.04545.4074 ‫المجموع‬58800050072085.165007.210014.4485698.41802592001476862181229.49530.407 MW ‫المعدل‬6757.000.571.1455.29 360 ID ‫النفقات‬ 2016 ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫لمحطة‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫موازنة‬ ‫جدول‬ m³/MWH ‫الوقود‬ ‫أستهالك‬ ‫معدل‬ ‫المتحقق‬ ‫األنتاج‬ MWH ‫التحقق‬ ‫نسبة‬ % ‫الداخلي‬ ‫األستهالك‬ MWH ‫الضياعات‬ MWH ‫الصافي‬ ‫األنتاج‬ MWH ID/KWH ‫الكلفة‬ ‫الشهر‬‫المخطط‬ ‫األنتاج‬ MWH ‫الوقود‬ ‫صرفيات‬ m³
  12. 12. 21
  13. 13. 31 ‫األضطرارية‬ ‫التوقفات‬ ‫ساعات‬ ‫عدد‬‫الخدمة‬ ‫ساعات‬ ‫عدد‬‫السنة‬ ‫ساعات‬ ‫عدد‬ 53373388784 19184128784 56158178784 128539998784 ‫الوحدة‬ ‫رقم‬ 4 5 6 ‫المجموع‬ ‫المبرمجة‬ ‫التوقفات‬ ‫ساعات‬ ‫عدد‬ 913 181 2406 3500
  14. 14. ‫يوضح‬ ‫مخطط‬‫وحدة‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫والخدمة‬ ‫التوقف‬ ‫ساعات‬ ‫عدد‬‫المحطة‬ ‫في‬ ‫توليدية‬‫سنة‬ ‫خالل‬6102 ‫يوضح‬ ‫مخطط‬‫إ‬‫والخدمة‬ ‫التوقف‬ ‫ساعات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫جمالي‬‫المحطة‬ ‫لوحدات‬‫سنة‬ ‫خالل‬6102 14 533191561 913 181 2406 7338 8412 5817 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 7000 8000 9000 ‫الوحدة‬4‫الوحدة‬5‫الوحدة‬6 ‫اإلضطراري‬ ‫التوقف‬ ‫ساعات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫المبرمج‬ ‫التوقف‬ ‫ساعات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫الخدمة‬ ‫ساعات‬ ‫عدد‬
  15. 15. 51 ‫الثاني‬ ‫كانون‬85.5385.5386.1099.4099.40343125.06 ‫شباط‬77.4177.4188.3488.3488.00342725.09 ‫آذار‬65.1965.1973.6699.3388.03344424.97 ‫نيسان‬53.5353.5357.0088.0095.76345024.93 ‫آيار‬78.5178.5188.00100.0089.10345324.91 ‫حزيران‬89.8189.81100.00100.0089.80343925.01 ‫تموز‬82.6582.6594.6794.6787.07343125.07 ‫آب‬85.5456.0896.6796.6758.00342025.14 ‫أيلول‬76.3950.9392.3498.6755.23342725.09 ‫األول‬ ‫تشرين‬56.1844.9563.6794.6769.43342425.12 ‫الثاني‬ ‫تشرين‬93.2649.7466.67100.0049.74340325.27 ‫األول‬ ‫كانون‬50.2250.2261.3481.6783.17341525.19 ‫المعدل‬74.5265.3880.7195.1279.393430.3325.07 Heat Rate ‫الحراري‬ ‫المعدل‬ Thermal Efficiency ‫الحرارية‬ ‫الكفاءة‬ 2016 ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫لمحطة‬ performance factors ‫والكفاءة‬ ‫األداء‬ ‫عوامل‬ ‫الشهر‬LF %CF %Avail.F %Reliab.F %Utiliz.F % Heat Rate (Kcal/KW.H) Thermal Efficiency % Utiliz.F :Utilization Factor ‫األنتفاع‬ ‫أو‬ ‫األستخدام‬ ‫عامل‬ . ) ‫الذروة‬ ‫حمل‬ ‫فترة‬ ( Operational Efficiency ‫التشغيلية‬ ‫الكفاءة‬ LF : Load Factor ‫الحمل‬ ‫عامل‬ CF : Capacity Factor ‫السعة‬ ‫عامل‬ Avail.F : Availability Factor ‫التوافرية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫األتاحية‬ ‫عامل‬ Reliab.F : Reliability Factor ‫أواإلعتمادية‬ ‫الوثوقية‬ ‫عامل‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫كانون‬390146.854.33 ‫شباط‬390124.334.33 ‫آذار‬390111.924.33 ‫نيسان‬39088.954.33 ‫آيار‬390134.794.33 ‫حزيران‬390149.234.33 ‫تموز‬390141.904.33 ‫آب‬39096.284.33 ‫أيلول‬39084.624.33 ‫األول‬ ‫تشرين‬39064.314.33 ‫الثاني‬ ‫تشرين‬39068.874.33 ‫األول‬ ‫كانون‬39071.854.33 ‫المعدل‬390106.994.33 2016 ‫العامل‬ ‫وأنتاجية‬ ‫كفاءة‬ Worker Efficiency ‫العامل‬ ‫كفاءة‬ Worker Productivity ‫العامل‬ ‫أنتاجية‬ Worker Productivity (MWH/Per.) Worker Efficiency (Per./MW) Total No. Workers (Per.) ‫الشهر‬
  16. 16. ‫الصيانات‬‫المبرمجة‬‫الغازية‬ ‫للوحدات‬ ‫المنفذة‬‫عام‬ ‫خالل‬6152 ‫الوحدة‬ ‫رقم‬‫الصيانة‬ ‫نوع‬‫تاريخهـــــــــــــــــا‬ 4‫حار‬ ‫مسار‬‫عام‬‫من‬21/4/1026‫لغاية‬4/5/1026 4‫احتراق‬ ‫غرف‬‫من‬15/9/1026‫لغاية‬20/20/1026 5‫احتراق‬ ‫غرف‬‫من‬8/5/1026‫لغاية‬25/5/1026 6‫احتراق‬ ‫غرف‬‫من‬8/3/1026‫لغاية‬9/4/1026 6‫عام‬ ‫حار‬ ‫مسار‬‫من‬23/20/1026‫لغاية‬29/21/1026 ‫األيطالية‬ ‫الشركة‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫في‬ ‫لها‬ ‫تأهيل‬ ‫آخر‬ ‫منذ‬ ‫الغازية‬ ‫الوحدات‬ ‫أشتغال‬ ‫ساعات‬ ‫عدد‬ (Turbo Care‫تأريخ‬ ‫لغاية‬ )13311132 61 ‫الوحدة‬ ‫رقم‬‫آخر‬ ‫تأريخ‬‫تأهيل‬‫للوحدة‬‫لغاية‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫إشتغال‬ ‫ساعات‬ ‫عدد‬15566152 4305100966036 5122100968969 6281102059836
  17. 17. ‫سنة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫التوليدية‬ ‫الوحدات‬ ‫حالة‬6102: ( ‫للوحدات‬ ‫المكافئة‬ ‫التشغيلية‬ ‫الساعات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫تجاوز‬ ‫بسبب‬00666‫فأن‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫ساعة‬ ‫ألف‬ ‫وستون‬ ‫خمس‬ ) ‫من‬ ‫األخيرة‬ ‫األشهر‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫الوحدات‬ ‫حمل‬‫سنة‬6600‫أنخفض‬‫إ‬( ‫لى‬50( ‫و‬ ) ‫صيفا‬ ‫ميكاواط‬06‫ميكاواط‬ ‫شتاءا‬‫أدت‬ ‫والتي‬ ‫للوحدات‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫والمشاكل‬ ‫العوارض‬ ‫لكثرة‬ ‫نتيجة‬ )‫إ‬‫لى‬‫تدني‬‫الرئيسية‬ ‫الكابسة‬ ‫كفاءة‬ ‫للتورباين‬ ‫الحار‬ ‫المسار‬ ‫أجزاء‬ ‫في‬ ‫وتضرر‬‫وبالتالي‬ ) ‫والمتحركة‬ ‫الثابتة‬ ‫الريش‬ ( ‫وباألخص‬‫إ‬‫نخفاض‬ ‫إ‬( ‫بنسبة‬ ‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫من‬ ‫المحطة‬ ‫نتاجية‬40%-50%‫التصميمية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫من‬ )‫الساعات‬ ‫أن‬ ‫علما‬ ، ( ‫هي‬ ‫الغازي‬ ‫للتورباين‬ ‫الحار‬ ‫المسار‬ ‫ألجزاء‬ ‫التصميمية‬ ‫المكافئة‬ ‫التشغيلية‬56666‫ساعة‬ ‫ألف‬ ‫أربعون‬ ) ‫عندئذ‬ ‫يتحتم‬ ‫حيث‬ ، ‫عمل‬‫إ‬. ‫والتبديل‬ ‫الفحص‬ ‫أعمال‬ ‫جراء‬ ‫في‬ ‫الغازي‬ ‫التورباين‬ ‫ألجزاء‬ ‫والصيانة‬ ‫الفحص‬ ‫أعمال‬ ‫إلجراء‬ ‫الالزمة‬ ‫الزمنية‬ ‫الفترات‬ ‫يوضح‬ ‫أدناه‬ ‫الجدول‬ ‫المصنعة‬ ‫الشركة‬ ‫تعليمات‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫التوليدية‬ ‫الوحدات‬: ‫بتأريخ‬ ‫التوليدية‬ ‫الوحدات‬ ‫موقف‬ ‫يوضح‬ ‫أدناه‬ ‫الجدول‬10066600: ‫رقم‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫الحمل‬ ‫عند‬ ‫التصميمي‬ ‫الظروف‬ ‫القياسية‬MW ‫الحمل‬ ‫الحالي‬ MW ‫موقف‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫التحديد‬ ‫أو‬ ‫التوقف‬ ‫أسباب‬‫المالحظات‬ 437.51‫متوقفة‬ ‫إضطراريا‬ ‫قيد‬ ‫وحاليا‬ ‫الصيانة‬ ‫والتصليح‬ ‫منذ‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫عن‬ ‫وخارجة‬ ‫متوقفة‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫تأريخ‬02200222‫بسبب‬‫حدوث‬ ‫للمولدة‬ ‫قصيرة‬ ‫دورة‬‫مجاري‬ ‫وتضرر‬ ‫الثابت‬ ‫الجزء‬ ‫في‬ ‫الرئيسية‬ ‫الملفات‬ ‫المراحل‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫في‬ ‫وأنصهارها‬ ( ‫النحاسية‬ ‫الملفات‬ ‫وأنصهار‬BAR) ‫المولدة‬ ‫وصيانة‬ ‫تصليح‬ ‫يتطلب‬ . ( ‫مدة‬ ‫للعمل‬ ‫وإعادتها‬06) ‫يوم‬ ‫بتأريخ‬00066600‫تم‬ ‫العام‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫عقد‬ ‫توقيع‬ ‫شركة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫للوحدات‬ ETHOSENERGY ‫العقد‬ ‫رقم‬ ، ‫اإليطالية‬ (0909‫فتح‬ ‫وبإنتظار‬ ) ‫بأعمال‬ ‫والمباشرة‬ ‫اإلعتماد‬ ‫أو‬ ‫تأخر‬ ‫حال‬ ‫وفي‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫فأن‬ ‫اإلعتماد‬ ‫فتح‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫للنزول‬ ‫قابلة‬ ‫األحمال‬ ‫وعدم‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫تدني‬ ‫وبالتالي‬ ‫اإلنتاجية‬ ‫الخطة‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫لل‬‫المقبل‬ ‫عام‬6609. 537.561‫بالعمل‬‫تأريخ‬ ‫منذ‬ ‫محددة‬280222‫بسبب‬ ‫الحدود‬ ‫إشتغالها‬ ‫ساعات‬ ‫تجاوز‬ ‫التصميمية‬. 237.561‫بالعمل‬‫تأريخ‬ ‫منذ‬ ‫محددة‬280222‫بسبب‬ ‫الحدود‬ ‫إشتغالها‬ ‫ساعات‬ ‫تجاوز‬ ‫التصميمية‬. ‫المجموع‬112.541 71 ‫الصيانة‬ ‫نوع‬‫العمل‬ ‫ساعات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫المكافئة‬ ‫المالحظات‬ ‫أحتراق‬ ‫غرف‬Combustion Chamber0222 ‫تطبق‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫الزمنية‬ ‫الفترات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫العاملة‬ ‫الغازية‬ ‫الوحدات‬ ‫على‬ ‫لحاالت‬ ‫وليس‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫الذروة‬ ‫حمل‬ ‫فترة‬ ‫المستمر‬ ‫األساس‬ ‫الحمل‬base load continuous ‫جزئي‬ ‫حار‬ ‫مسار‬Partial Hot Path8222 ‫أحتراق‬ ‫غرف‬Combustion Chamber20222 ‫عام‬ ‫حار‬ ‫مسار‬Hot Path22222 ‫غرف‬‫أحتراق‬Combustion Chamber02222 ‫جزئي‬ ‫حار‬ ‫مسار‬Partial Hot Path00222 ‫عامة‬ ‫صيانة‬Major Overhaul00222
  18. 18. ‫يوضح‬ ‫أدناه‬ ‫الجدول‬‫خالل‬ ‫المفقودة‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫كميات‬‫سنة‬6600‫وتحديدات‬ ‫األضطرارية‬ ‫التوقفات‬ ‫كثرة‬ ‫بسبب‬ ( ‫للوحدات‬ ‫المكافئة‬ ‫التشغيلية‬ ‫الساعات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫لتجاوز‬ ‫كنتيجة‬ ‫المحطة‬ ‫لوحدات‬ ‫الحمل‬00666‫خمس‬ ) : ‫عمل‬ ‫ساعة‬ ‫ألف‬ ‫وستون‬ ‫الشهر‬ ‫المفقودة‬ ‫الطاقات‬ ‫أسباب‬ ‫المفقودة‬ ‫الطاقات‬ ‫مجموع‬MWH ‫توقفات‬‫إضطرارية‬ MWH ‫حمل‬ ‫تحديدات‬ MWH ‫الثاني‬ ‫كانون‬4600460 ‫شباط‬7327.5187345.5 ‫آذار‬594.597691.5 ‫نيسان‬78102168026 ‫آيار‬40040 ‫حزيران‬000 ‫تموز‬362403624 ‫آب‬21951368115876 ‫أيلول‬64117021.517662.5 ‫األول‬ ‫تشرين‬252210075.512597.5 ‫تشرين‬‫الثاني‬075127512 ‫األول‬ ‫كانون‬82856211.514496.5 ‫المجموع‬3349954832.588331.5 ‫مخطط‬‫في‬ ‫الحاصل‬ ‫التدني‬ ‫يوضح‬‫اإلنتاج‬‫ساعة‬ ‫بالميكاواط‬ ‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫من‬ ‫المتحقق‬ ‫السنوي‬‫خالل‬‫السنوات‬ (6600–6600) 18
  19. 19. ‫يوضح‬ ‫التالي‬ ‫الجدول‬‫في‬ ‫الحاصل‬ ‫التدني‬ ‫مدى‬‫معدالت‬‫إ‬‫نتاج‬( ‫السنوات‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫المحطة‬ ‫وحدات‬6600– 6600): ‫كهرباء‬ ‫لمحطة‬ ‫األداء‬ ‫مؤشرات‬ ‫مقارنة‬ ‫جدول‬( ‫السنوات‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬6600-6600) ‫سنة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫للمحطة‬ ‫الفني‬ ‫األداء‬ ‫مؤشرات‬ ‫إن‬6600: ‫يلي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫تبين‬ ‫أعاله‬ ‫الجدول‬ ‫في‬ ‫كما‬ -‫إ‬‫اإل‬ ‫التوقفات‬ ‫نسبة‬ ‫رتفاع‬. ‫المحطة‬ ‫وحدات‬ ‫إشتغال‬ ‫فترة‬ ‫وقلة‬ ‫والمبرمجة‬ ‫ضطرارية‬ -. ‫العامل‬ ‫إنتاجية‬ ‫معدل‬ ‫إنخفاض‬ -‫إ‬‫معد‬ ( ‫الطاقة‬ ‫تحويل‬ ‫كفاءة‬ ‫نخفاض‬. ) ‫الحرارة‬ ‫ل‬ -‫كلفة‬ ‫زيادة‬‫إ‬. ‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫نتاج‬ -‫إ‬. ‫والوثوقية‬ ‫واألتاحية‬ ‫السعة‬ ‫عوامل‬ ‫في‬ ‫نخفاض‬ 19 ‫السنة‬660066066601660566006600 ‫اإل‬ ‫معدل‬‫نتاج‬ ‫ميكاواط‬ 79.576.774.264.560.457 ‫المؤشرات‬20152016 ‫معدل‬‫إ‬‫العامل‬ ‫نتاجية‬(MW.H/Person)112.3011 ‫الحرارة‬ ‫معدل‬Heat Rate(Kcal/KW.H)3464.283430.33 ‫الحرارية‬ ‫الكفاءة‬Thermal Efficiency25 %25.07 % ‫األقتصادية‬ ‫الكفاءة‬Economic Efficiency Cost )Production)ID/KW.H 29.21429.495 ‫الذروة‬ ‫حمل‬ ‫فترة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫التشغيلية‬ ‫الكفاءة‬ Operational Efficiency 80.3 %76.18 % ‫السعة‬ ‫عامل‬Capacity Factor67.09 %65.38 % ‫الحمل‬ ‫عامل‬Load Factor68.50 %74.52 % ‫التوافرية‬ ، ‫األتاحية‬ ‫عامل‬Availability Factor87.09 %80.71 % ‫األعتمادية‬ ، ‫الوثوقية‬ ‫عامل‬Reliability Factor97.81 %95.12 % ‫عامل‬‫األنتفاع‬Utilization Factor76.09 %79.39 % ‫الخدمة‬ ‫عامل‬Service Factor87.03 %81.85 % ‫عامل‬‫اإلضطراري‬ ‫التوقف‬Factor.Forced Outage2.21 %4.90 % ‫عامل‬‫المبرمج‬ ‫التوقف‬Factor.Programmed Outage10.75 %13.26 %
  20. 20. ‫للتورباين‬ ‫الداخل‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫تضبيب‬ ‫منظومة‬Fogging System: ( ‫هي‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫وحدات‬ ‫عدد‬3( ‫التوليدية‬ ‫الوحدات‬ ‫على‬ ‫موزعة‬ ‫وحدات‬ )6،5،4‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫لمحطة‬ ) ‫اإل‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫بهدف‬ ‫التوليدية‬ ‫الوحدات‬ ‫لتوربينات‬ ‫الداخل‬ ‫الجوي‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫تبريد‬ ‫لغرض‬ ‫وتستخدم‬ . ‫الغازية‬. ‫نتاج‬ ‫الطاقة‬: ‫المياه‬ ‫معالجة‬ ‫لوحدة‬ ‫األنتاجية‬24.5‫م‬³. ‫ساعة‬ : ‫األيونات‬ ‫من‬ ‫الخالي‬ ‫الماء‬ ‫خزان‬ ‫سعة‬444‫م‬³. : ‫العقد‬ ‫وتأريخ‬ ‫رقم‬99714‫في‬82998493. : ‫العقد‬ ‫مدة‬34( ‫أضافية‬ ‫مدة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫أسبوع‬34. ‫يوم‬ ) : ‫العقد‬ ‫مبلغ‬0009222‫دوالر‬. ‫األمريكية‬ ‫آمكو‬ ‫شركة‬ : ‫المنفذة‬ ‫الشركة‬AMCO. : ‫المشروع‬ ‫تنفيذ‬ ‫في‬ ‫بالعمل‬ ‫المباشرة‬ ‫تأريخ‬8928494. ‫األولية‬ ‫الفحوصات‬ ( ‫للمنظومة‬ ‫األولي‬ ‫األستالم‬ ‫تأريخ‬Cold Commission: )9548495. : ‫بالعمل‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫أدخال‬ ‫بدء‬ ‫تأريخ‬9468495. : ‫بنجاح‬ ‫للمنظومة‬ ‫النهائي‬ ‫التشغيل‬ ‫تأريخ‬778495. ‫إ‬‫الساعات‬ ‫جمالي‬‫للمنظومة‬ ‫التشغيلية‬= ‫المنظومة‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫بدء‬ ‫تأريخ‬ ‫منذ‬3735. ‫عمل‬ ‫ساعة‬ ‫اإل‬ ‫األنتاج‬‫المحطة‬ ‫لوحدات‬ ‫المتحقق‬ ‫ضافي‬= ‫المنظومة‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫بدء‬ ‫تأريخ‬ ‫منذ‬39217.5. ‫ساعة‬ ‫ميكاواط‬ = ‫المنظومة‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫بدء‬ ‫تأريخ‬ ‫منذ‬ ‫المنتجة‬ ‫األضافية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫بيع‬ ‫إيرادات‬ ‫إجمالي‬9976585444‫عراقي‬ ‫دينار‬ ‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫جمالي‬‫خالل‬ ‫للمنظومة‬ ‫التشغيلية‬ ‫لساعات‬‫ل‬ ‫الصيف‬ ‫موسم‬‫سنة‬8496=8835‫عمل‬ ‫ساعة‬. ‫اإل‬ ‫األنتاج‬‫المنظومة‬ ‫بأستخدام‬ ‫المحطة‬ ‫لوحدات‬ ‫المتحقق‬ ‫ضافي‬‫خالل‬‫الصيف‬ ‫موسم‬‫ل‬‫سنة‬8496= 23467.5. ‫ساعة‬ ‫ميكاواط‬(‫حمل‬‫المحطة‬‫محدد‬‫خالل‬‫شهري‬‫آب‬‫وأيلول‬. ) ‫اإل‬ ‫الحمل‬ ‫معدل‬‫المنظومة‬ ‫بأستخدام‬ ‫المحطة‬ ‫لوحدات‬ ‫المتحقق‬ ‫ضافي‬‫خالل‬‫الصيف‬ ‫موسم‬‫ل‬‫سنة‬8496= 10.5( ‫ميكاواط‬3.5. ) ‫وحدة‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫ميكاواط‬. ) ‫وأيلول‬ ‫آب‬ ‫شهري‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫محدد‬ ‫المحطة‬ ‫حمل‬ ( ‫الحمل‬ ‫معدل‬‫الكلي‬‫المنظومة‬ ‫بأستخدام‬ ‫المحطة‬ ‫لوحدات‬ ‫المتحقق‬‫خالل‬‫الصيف‬ ‫موسم‬‫ل‬‫سنة‬8496=64.5 . ‫ميكاواط‬(‫حمل‬‫المحطة‬‫محدد‬‫خالل‬‫شهري‬‫آب‬‫وأيلول‬. ) 92
  21. 21. ‫وحدات‬ ‫مشروع‬‫كهرباء‬ ‫محطة‬‫ال‬: ‫الجديدة‬ ‫دبس‬ = ‫الوحدات‬ ‫عدد‬8 : ‫التصميمية‬ ‫الطاقة‬384( ، ‫ميكاواط‬964. ) ‫وحدة‬ ‫كل‬ ‫سعة‬ ‫ميكاواط‬ ‫األلمانية‬ ‫سيمنس‬ ‫شركة‬ : ‫المنشأ‬SIEMENS. ‫األيرانية‬ ‫سونير‬ ‫شركة‬ : ‫المنفذة‬ ‫الشركة‬SUNIR. : ‫العقد‬ ‫مدة‬435. ‫يوم‬ : ‫للشركة‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫تسليم‬ ‫تأريخ‬9168498. : ‫بالعمل‬ ‫المباشرة‬ ‫تأريخ‬96948498. ‫تأريخ‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫الفعلية‬ ‫األنجاز‬ ‫نسبة‬39988496=65.25. % : ‫للمشروع‬ ‫الحالي‬ ‫الموقف‬‫تأريخ‬ ‫منذ‬ ‫متوقفة‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫في‬ ‫والنشاطات‬ ‫األعمال‬ ‫كافة‬86948496 ‫الشركة‬ ‫كادر‬ ‫على‬ ‫اإلرهابي‬ ‫اإلعتداء‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫للمشروع‬ ‫المنفذة‬ ‫الشركة‬ ‫كوادر‬ ‫مغادرة‬ ‫بسبب‬ ‫بتأريخ‬89948496. 91
  22. 22. 22 / ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫لمحطة‬ ‫الفني‬ ‫واألداء‬ ‫الكفاءة‬ ‫مؤشرات‬ ‫خالصة‬6102 ‫المخطط‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫إجمالي‬588000 MWH ‫المتحقق‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫إجمالي‬500720 MWH ‫التحقق‬ ‫نسبة‬85.16% ‫المتحقق‬ ‫األنتاج‬ ‫معدل‬57 MW ‫المصدرة‬ ‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫إجمالي‬485698.4 MWH ‫اإلستهالك‬ ‫إجمالي‬) ‫الداخلي‬ ( ‫الذاتي‬5007.2 MWH ‫الضائعة‬ ‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫أجمالي‬10014.4 MWH ‫المفقودة‬ ‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫أجمالي‬113648.25 MWH ‫متحقق‬ ‫حمل‬ ‫أقصى‬ ‫معدل‬77 MW ‫حمل‬ ‫أدنى‬ ‫معدل‬30 MW ) ‫طبيعي‬ ‫غاز‬ ( ‫الوقود‬ ) ‫إستهالك‬ ( ‫صرفيات‬ ‫إجمالي‬180259200 m³ ‫الوقود‬ ‫إستهالك‬ ‫معدل‬360 m³/MWH ‫المحطة‬ ‫في‬ ‫العاملين‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫متوسط‬390 Per. ‫العامل‬ ‫إنتاجية‬ ‫معدل‬107 MWH/Per. ‫العامل‬ ‫كفاءة‬4.33 Per./MW ) ‫الحرارة‬ ‫معدل‬ ( ‫الطاقة‬ ‫تحويل‬ ‫كفاءة‬3430.33 Kcal/KW.H ‫الحرارية‬ ‫الكفاءة‬25.07% ) ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫كلفة‬ ( ‫اإلقتصادية‬ ‫الكفاءة‬29.495 ID/KW.H ‫الكفاءة‬‫التشغيلية‬76.18% ‫الخدمة‬ ‫معامل‬81.85% ‫المبرمج‬ ‫التوقف‬ ‫معامل‬13.26% ‫اإلضطراري‬ ‫التوقف‬ ‫معامل‬4.90% ‫السعة‬ ‫معامل‬65.38% ‫الحمل‬ ‫معامل‬74.52% ) ‫التوافرية‬ ( ‫األتاحية‬ ‫معامل‬80.71% ) ‫األعتمادية‬ ( ‫الوثوقية‬ ‫معامل‬95.12% ) ‫األستخدام‬ ( ‫األنتفاع‬ ‫معامل‬79.39% ‫أجمالي‬) ‫المصاريف‬ ( ‫التشغيلية‬ ‫النفقات‬14768621812 ID
  23. 23. 32 ‫الشهر‬‫الوحدة‬ ‫رقم‬‫التوقف‬ ‫تأريخ‬HRS ‫التوقف‬ ‫مدة‬‫التوقف‬ ‫سبب‬ 421/1/201601:30‫المحثة‬ ‫حمالة‬ ‫في‬ ‫أهتزاز‬ 425/1/201600:40‫المحثة‬ ‫حمالة‬ ‫في‬ ‫أهتزاز‬ 431/1/201607:40Mechanical over speed ‫أشارة‬ 620/1/201602:00‫الجديد‬ ‫الدورة‬ ‫قاطع‬ ‫فحص‬ 627/1/201603:3011 ‫للمرحلة‬ ‫العبور‬ ‫صمام‬ ‫فتح‬ 416/2/201601:13‫الوطنية‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫الى‬ ‫األقليم‬ ‫منظومة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫تحويل‬ ‫لغرض‬ ‫المولدة‬ ‫فصل‬ 516/2/201600:27‫الوطنية‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫الى‬ ‫األقليم‬ ‫منظومة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫تحويل‬ ‫لغرض‬ ‫المولدة‬ ‫فصل‬ 518/2/201601:20Mechanical over speed ‫أشارة‬ 518/2/201601:20Mechanical over speed ‫أشارة‬ 522/2/201611:00‫المحثة‬ ‫حمالة‬ ‫من‬ ‫زيت‬ ‫نضوح‬ 615/2/2016227:55:00‫الرئيسية‬ ‫المحثة‬ ‫لملفات‬ ‫العوازل‬ ‫تضرر‬ ‫مع‬ ‫للوحدة‬ ‫الحث‬ ‫منظومة‬ ‫فصل‬ 628/2/201601:00‫المحثة‬ ‫حمالة‬ ‫في‬ ‫أهتزاز‬ 423/3/201601:11Generation Differential Relay 427/3/201601:13‫المحثة‬ ‫حمالة‬ ‫في‬ ‫أهتزاز‬ 427/3/201601:26‫المحثة‬ ‫حمالة‬ ‫في‬ ‫أهتزاز‬ 503/08/201610:00‫عوارض‬ ‫معالجة‬ 523/3/201600:45Generation Differential Relay 603/06/201605:35‫المحثة‬ ‫حمالة‬ ‫في‬ ‫أهتزاز‬ 604/10/201601:10‫المحثة‬ ‫حمالة‬ ‫على‬ ‫األهتزاز‬ ‫صعود‬ 604/10/201602:00‫المحثة‬ ‫حمالة‬ ‫على‬ ‫األهتزاز‬ ‫صعود‬ 617/4/2016256:09:00‫المحثة‬ ‫حمالة‬ ‫على‬ ‫األهتزاز‬ ‫صعود‬ ‫آيار‬605/01/20161:20:00‫المحثة‬ ‫حمالة‬ ‫على‬ ‫األهتزاز‬ ‫صعود‬ ‫حزيران‬ 421/7/201603:17‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 422/7/201618:04‫المحثة‬ ‫جهة‬ ‫المولدة‬ ‫حماالت‬ ‫على‬ ‫أهتزاز‬ 430/7/201601:01‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 514/7/201602:27‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 517/7/201601:58‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 519/7/201602:40‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 521/7/201602:45‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 521/7/20161:15:00‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 523/7/201601:17‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 523/7/201607:27‫المولدة‬ ‫فصل‬ 523/7/201617:10Negative Sequence ‫أشارة‬ 524/7/20162:16:00Negative Sequence ‫أشارة‬ 526/7/201614:49‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 527/7/201619:55:00‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 617/7/201602:23‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 617/7/201602:15Mechanical over speed ‫أشارة‬ 623/7/201601:44‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 630/7/201613:21‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ ‫توقف‬ ‫أي‬ ‫يحدث‬ ‫لم‬ ‫نيسان‬ ‫تموز‬ ‫آذار‬ 2016 ‫عام‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫المحطة‬ ‫لوحدات‬ ‫األضطرارية‬ ‫التوقفات‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫كانون‬ ‫شباط‬
  24. 24. 32 408/01/201604:35‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 408/03/201600:38‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 408/04/201600:38‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 408/04/201600:45‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 408/05/201601:25‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 408/05/201600:55‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 408/09/201600:27‫الهواء‬ ‫غرفة‬ ‫فالتر‬ ‫تبديل‬ 408/11/201624:27:00‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 418/8/201602:10‫األقليم‬ ‫منظومة‬ ‫ألى‬ ‫الوطنية‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫ربط‬ ‫تحويل‬ 425/8/201601:25‫التورباين‬ ‫في‬ ‫أهتزاز‬ 425/8/201601:13‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 427/8/201601:30‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 428/8/201601:10‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 508/01/201600:50‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 508/03/201600:35‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 508/04/201601:14‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 508/04/201601:05‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 508/05/201600:50‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 508/05/201602:15‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 520/8/201604:06FIRE TRIP ‫أشارة‬ 608/01/201601:25‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 608/04/201602:30‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 608/05/201601:00‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 608/05/201605:15‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 617/8/201602:50‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 617/8/201601:53Mechanical over speed ‫أشارة‬ 509/07/201614:16‫للمولدة‬ ‫الدوار‬ ‫الجزء‬ ‫لملفات‬ ‫المغذي‬ ‫الموجب‬ ‫القطب‬ ‫في‬ ‫قطع‬ 620/9/201616:47‫للتورباين‬ ‫الخلفي‬ ‫المسند‬ ‫من‬ ‫زيت‬ ‫نضوح‬ 421/10/201653:50:00‫المحطة‬ ‫على‬ ‫إرهابي‬ ‫إعتداء‬ ‫بسبب‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫إطفاء‬ ‫تم‬ 510/02/201600:301 ‫عبدهللا‬ ‫مال‬ - ‫دبس‬ ‫خط‬ ‫في‬ ‫خلل‬ ‫معالجة‬ 510/02/201601:55‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 521/10/201653:30:00‫المحطة‬ ‫على‬ ‫إرهابي‬ ‫إعتداء‬ ‫بسبب‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫إطفاء‬ ‫تم‬ 610/02/201601:171 ‫عبدهللا‬ ‫مال‬ - ‫دبس‬ ‫خط‬ ‫في‬ ‫خلل‬ ‫معالجة‬ 610/02/20165:45:00‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫تشرين‬ 415/12/201606:11‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 415/12/2016394:05:00Generator Differential Trip ‫أشارة‬ ‫و‬ ‫المحثة‬ ‫جهة‬ ‫المولدة‬ ‫حمالة‬ ‫في‬ ‫أهتزاز‬ 515/12/201607:41‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 523/12/201502:34‫التورباين‬ ‫ريش‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫أرتفاع‬ 621/12/201602:45‫األحتراق‬ ‫غرف‬ ‫فلنجات‬ ‫أحدى‬ ‫في‬ ‫زيت‬ ‫تسرب‬ ‫المجموع‬1285:00:00 ‫األول‬ ‫تشرين‬ ‫أيلول‬ ‫آب‬ ‫األول‬ ‫كانون‬ ‫توقف‬ ‫أي‬ ‫يحدث‬ ‫لم‬
  25. 25. ‫بر‬‫ن‬‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫محطة‬ ‫في‬ ‫التوليدية‬ ‫للوحدات‬ ‫المخططة‬ ‫الصيانة‬ ‫امج‬‫الغازية‬‫لعام‬1027 ‫المالحظات‬ ‫ت‬‫الصيانة‬ ‫كلفة‬ ‫المستهدف‬ ‫األنتاج‬ ‫معدل‬ (MW) ‫الصيانة‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫الصيانة‬ ‫مدة‬ ) ‫يوم‬ ( ‫المخططة‬ ‫الصيانة‬ ‫تأريخ‬ ‫رقم‬ ‫الوحدة‬‫دوالر‬ ‫مليون‬ ‫دينار‬ ‫مليون‬ ‫شتاءا‬ ‫صيفا‬ ‫األنتهاء‬ ‫تأريخ‬ ‫البداية‬ ‫تأريخ‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫التكاليف‬ ‫مشروع‬‫الموازنة‬ ‫اإلستثمارية‬‫لمحطة‬ ‫كهرباء‬‫الدبس‬‫الغازية‬ ‫لسنة‬7102 ‫مواد‬ ‫شراء‬ ‫كلفة‬ ( ‫التنصيب‬ ‫وكلفة‬ . ) ‫العمل‬ ‫وأجور‬ 0 158 72 72 ‫حار‬ ‫مسار‬‫جزئي‬ 70 247102 0237102 4 1 002 72 72 ‫أحتراق‬ ‫غرف‬ 02 3197102 0197102 4 1 002 72 72 ‫أحتراق‬ ‫غرف‬ 02 7147102 147102 2 0 158 72 72 ‫حار‬ ‫مسار‬‫عام‬ 31 0007102 7017102 2 1 002 72 72 ‫أحتراق‬ ‫غرف‬ 02 927102 7247102 1 0 158 72 72 ‫حار‬ ‫مسار‬‫عام‬ 31 0077102 7007102 1 1 819 ‫المحموع‬ ‫الخطة‬‫لعام‬ ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫لمحطة‬ ‫األنتاجية‬1027 ‫المجموع‬ ‫كانون‬ ‫األول‬ ‫تشرين‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫تشرين‬ ‫األول‬ ‫أيلول‬ ‫آب‬ ‫تموز‬ ‫حزيران‬ ‫آيار‬ ‫نيسان‬ ‫آذار‬ ‫شباط‬ ‫كانون‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫الشهر‬ 618000 21111 49111 20111 24111 21111 21111 24111 21111 32111 42111 21111 21111 ‫األنتاج‬ MWH 70.5 75 68 68.5 75 75 75 75 75 48.5 60.5 74.5 75 ‫الحمل‬ MW 12
  26. 26. ‫اإل‬ ‫الموازنة‬ ‫مشروع‬‫ل‬ ‫المستمر‬ ‫ستثمارية‬‫لسنوات‬(7102–7102–7102) ‫اإل‬ ‫الموازنة‬ ‫مشروع‬ ‫على‬ ‫المصادقة‬ ‫تمت‬‫المستمر‬ ‫ستثمارية‬‫ل‬ ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫لمحطة‬‫لسنوات‬ (7102–7102–7102‫ق‬ ‫من‬ )‫ب‬‫المرقم‬ ‫الكتاب‬ ‫وحسب‬ ‫الكهرباء‬ ‫ووزارة‬ ‫التخطيط‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫ل‬ (2012‫في‬ )0077100‫إل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫المديرية‬ ‫من‬ ‫الصادر‬‫الدين‬ ‫صالح‬ ‫نتاج‬‫التخطيط‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫جدول‬ ‫يلي‬ ‫فيما‬ . ‫والدراسات‬: ‫للمشروع‬ ‫التخمينية‬ ‫بالكلف‬ ‫للمشروع‬ ‫الكلية‬ ‫التخمينية‬ ‫الكلفة‬×‫مليون‬72292‫عراقي‬ ‫دينار‬ ‫المشروع‬ ‫تنفيذ‬ ‫سنوات‬( ‫سنوات‬ ‫ثالث‬7102–7102–7102) ‫اإل‬ ‫الموازنة‬ ‫مشروع‬‫ل‬ ‫ستثمارية‬‫سنة‬7102 ‫ت‬‫الرئيسي‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫أسم‬ ‫التخمينية‬ ‫الكلفة‬×‫مليون‬ ‫المالحظات‬ ‫عراقي‬ ‫دينار‬ ‫دوالر‬ ‫أمريكي‬ ‫شراء‬ ‫كلفة‬ ‫ال‬‫مواد‬ ‫التنصيب‬ ‫كلفة‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫وأجور‬ 0‫تأهيل‬‫لل‬ ‫عام‬‫الغازية‬ ‫وحدات‬9‫و‬5 ‫و‬6) ‫وعمل‬ ‫مواد‬ (72 ‫بتأريخ‬51511152‫عقد‬ ‫توقيع‬ ‫تم‬ ‫شركة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫للوحدات‬ ‫العام‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ETHOSENERGY‫رقم‬ ، ‫اإليطالية‬ ( ‫العقد‬7979‫اإلعتماد‬ ‫فتح‬ ‫وبإنتظار‬ ) ‫التأهيل‬ ‫بأعمال‬ ‫والمباشرة‬ 7‫للوحدات‬ ‫األحتراق‬ ‫غرف‬ ‫تأهيل‬9 ‫و‬5‫و‬6 021065‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫يتم‬‫ال‬‫كادر‬‫الفني‬‫لل‬‫محطة‬ ‫الصيانات‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫ضمن‬‫الموسمية‬ 2‫الغاز‬ ‫منظومة‬ ‫تأهيل‬5172‫للمحطة‬ ‫الفني‬ ‫الكادر‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫يتم‬ 9‫الرئيسية‬ ‫المغذيات‬ ‫تأهيل‬ 0022027KV 06115‫للمحطة‬ ‫الفني‬ ‫الكادر‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫يتم‬ 5‫هواء‬ ‫تبريد‬ ‫منظومة‬ ‫تأهيل‬ ‫للوحدات‬ ‫التورباين‬ 2502‫الفني‬ ‫الكادر‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫يتم‬‫للمحطة‬ 6‫للمغذيات‬ ‫الرئيسية‬ ‫المحولة‬ ‫تصليح‬21195‫الصناعة‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫التصليح‬ ‫سيتم‬ ‫الكادر‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫التنصيب‬ ‫ويتم‬ ‫والمعادن‬ ‫للمحطة‬ ‫الفني‬ ‫للمشروع‬ ‫الكلية‬ ‫التخمينية‬ ‫الكلفة‬‫دينار‬ ‫عراقي‬ 72025= ‫الدوالر‬0021‫عراقي‬ ‫دينار‬ ‫اإل‬ ‫فتح‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫أو‬ ‫تأخر‬ ‫حال‬ ‫في‬ : ‫مالحظة‬‫عتماد‬‫من‬ ‫للوحدات‬ ‫الحار‬ ‫المسار‬ ‫تأهيل‬ ‫أعمال‬ ‫تنفيذ‬ ‫سيتم‬ ‫المحطة‬ ‫لوحدات‬ ‫العام‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫لعقد‬ ‫ل‬ ‫الموسمية‬ ‫الصيانة‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫للمحطة‬ ‫الفني‬ ‫الكادر‬ ‫قبل‬‫سنة‬7102‫وبكلفة‬‫إ‬( ‫تساوي‬ ‫ضافية‬424‫وبذلك‬ ‫عراقي‬ ‫دينار‬ ‫مليون‬ ) ( ‫تساوي‬ ‫للمشروع‬ ‫الكلية‬ ‫التخمينية‬ ‫الكلفة‬ ‫تكون‬72042‫دين‬ ‫مليون‬ ). ‫عراقي‬ ‫ار‬ ‫اإل‬ ‫الموازنة‬ ‫مشروع‬‫ل‬ ‫ستثمارية‬‫سنة‬7102 ‫ت‬‫الرئيسي‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫أسم‬ ‫التخمينية‬ ‫الكلفة‬×‫مليون‬ ‫المالحظات‬ ‫عراقي‬ ‫دينار‬ ‫دوالر‬ ‫أمريكي‬ ‫شراء‬ ‫كلفة‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫التنصيب‬ ‫كلفة‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫وأجور‬ 0‫للوحدات‬ ‫األحتراق‬ ‫غرف‬ ‫تأهيل‬9 ‫و‬5‫و‬6 021065‫للمحطة‬ ‫الفني‬ ‫الكادر‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫الموسمية‬ ‫الصيانات‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫ضمن‬ 7‫للوحدات‬ ‫الحار‬ ‫المسار‬ ‫تأهيل‬9‫و‬5 ‫و‬6 722710‫للمحطة‬ ‫الفني‬ ‫الكادر‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫الموسمية‬ ‫الصيانات‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫ضمن‬ 2‫الرئيسية‬ ‫المغذيات‬ ‫تأهيل‬ 0022027‫في‬ ‫كي‬ 07115‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫يتم‬‫للمحطة‬ ‫الفني‬ ‫الكادر‬ ‫دينار‬ ‫للمشروع‬ ‫الكلية‬ ‫التخمينية‬ ‫الكلفة‬ ‫عراقي‬ 259 74
  27. 27. ‫اإل‬ ‫الموازنة‬ ‫مشروع‬‫ل‬ ‫ستثمارية‬‫سنة‬7102 ‫ت‬‫الرئيسي‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫أسم‬ ‫التخمينية‬ ‫الكلفة‬×‫مليون‬ ‫المالحظات‬ ‫عراقي‬ ‫دينار‬ ‫دوالر‬ ‫أمريكي‬ ‫شراء‬ ‫كلفة‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫التنصيب‬ ‫كلفة‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫وأجور‬ 0 ‫للوحدات‬ ‫األحتراق‬ ‫غرف‬ ‫تأهيل‬9 ‫و‬5‫و‬6 021065‫للمحطة‬ ‫الفني‬ ‫الكادر‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫الموسمية‬ ‫الصيانات‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫ضمن‬ 7‫للوحدات‬ ‫الحار‬ ‫المسار‬ ‫تأهيل‬9‫و‬5 ‫و‬6 722710‫للمحطة‬ ‫الفني‬ ‫الكادر‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫الموسمية‬ ‫الصيانات‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫التخمينية‬ ‫الكلفة‬‫دينار‬ ‫للمشروع‬ ‫الكلية‬ ‫عراقي‬ 202 ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫لمحطة‬ ‫اإلستثمارية‬ ‫الخارجية‬ ‫الطلبات‬ ‫ت‬‫الطلب‬ ‫رقم‬‫الطلب‬ ‫موضوع‬ ‫التخمينية‬ ‫الكلفة‬×‫مليون‬ ‫المالحظات‬ ‫دينار‬ ‫عراقي‬ ‫أمريكي‬ ‫دوالر‬ 0 790‫تجهيز‬‫الغازية‬ ‫للوحدات‬ ‫إحتياطية‬ ‫مواد‬0.83174019 ( ‫العقد‬ ‫رقم‬5296‫في‬ ) 227105.‫تم‬‫اإلعتماد‬ ‫فتح‬ 7D-GT-5/2015‫تجهيز‬‫القدرة‬ ‫مجمع‬ ‫فاصل‬132 KV0257‫اإلعالن‬ ‫بإنتظار‬ 2D-GT-3/2016‫تجهيز‬‫تادانو‬ ‫كرين‬51‫طن‬1.5‫اإلعالن‬ ‫بإنتظار‬ 9D-GT-1/2016‫عدد‬ ‫الغازية‬ ‫للوحدات‬ ‫عام‬ ‫تأهيل‬2 ‫مواد‬ () ‫وعمل‬ 72 ( ‫العقد‬ ‫رقم‬2222‫في‬ ) 05077106‫فتح‬ ‫بإنتظار‬ . ‫اإلعتماد‬‫ضمن‬ ‫مدرجة‬ ‫العقد‬ ‫كلفة‬ . ‫ل‬ ‫اإلستثمارية‬ ‫الموازنة‬ ‫مشروع‬‫سنة‬ 7102 72
  28. 28. ‫التشغيلية‬ ‫الموازنة‬‫التخطيطية‬‫ل‬ ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫لمحطة‬‫سنة‬7102 ‫بإحتياجات‬ ‫جدول‬ ‫يلي‬ ‫فيمل‬‫التشغيلية‬ ‫الموازنة‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫محطة‬‫التخطيطية‬‫لسنة‬ 7102( ‫زيادة‬ ‫وبنسبة‬34.5 %‫لسنة‬ ‫التشغيلية‬ ‫الموازنة‬ ‫عن‬ )7100: ‫الدليل‬ ‫أسم‬) ‫عراقي‬ ‫دينار‬ ( ‫التخمينية‬ ‫الكلفة‬ ‫واالجور‬ ‫الرواتب‬1211111111 ‫الشهادة‬ ‫مخصصات‬111111111 ‫م.المنصب‬551111111 .‫م‬‫العائلية‬117111111 ‫م.مهنية‬551111111 ‫اضافية‬ ‫اعمال‬ ‫اجور‬72111111 ‫مكافات‬91111111 ‫اخرى‬ ‫مخصصات‬5001111111 ‫التقاعد‬ ‫في‬ ‫المنشأة‬ ‫حصة‬011111111 ‫اولية‬ ‫ومواد‬ ‫خامات‬51111111111 ‫نفطية‬ ‫مواد‬11111111 ‫غاز‬0111111 ‫وشحوم‬ ‫زيوت‬91111111 ‫االحتياطية‬ ‫االدوات‬0111111111 ‫المهمات‬ ‫و‬ ‫اللوازم‬91111111 ‫القرطاسية‬0111111 ‫والمستهلكات‬ ‫المخلفات‬0111111 ‫كساوى‬51111111 ‫طبية‬ ‫مواد‬0111111 ‫طرق‬ ‫وانشاءات‬ ‫مباني‬ ‫صيانة‬111111111 ‫والمعدات‬ ‫االالت‬ ‫صيانة‬111111111 ‫النقل‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫صيانة‬21111111 ‫وقوالب‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫صيانة‬1111111 ‫صيانة‬‫االثاث‬9111111 ‫ضيافة‬2111111 ‫العاملين‬ ‫نقل‬511111111 ‫والبضائع‬ ‫السلع‬ ‫نقل‬1111111 ‫وااليفاد‬ ‫السفر‬11111111 ‫عامة‬ ‫اتصاالت‬51111111 ‫ومعدات‬ ‫االالت‬ ‫استئجار‬51111111 ‫وانتقال‬ ‫نقل‬ ‫استئجاروسائل‬51111111 ‫وقوالب‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫استئجار‬51111111 ‫التامين‬ ‫اقساط‬11111111 ‫خدمات‬‫مصرفية‬9111111 ‫اخرى‬ ‫خدمية‬ ‫مصروفات‬51111111 ‫ابنية‬ ‫اندثار‬50111111 ‫والمعدات‬ ‫االالت‬ ‫اندثار‬511111111 ‫النقل‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫اندثار‬21111111 ‫والقوالب‬ ‫العدد‬ ‫اندثار‬11111111 ‫المكاتب‬ ‫واجهزة‬ ‫االثاث‬ ‫اندثار‬01111111 ‫خاصة‬ ‫خدمات‬ ‫نفقات‬01111111 ‫سابقة‬ ‫سنوات‬ ‫مصروفات‬1111111 ‫عرضية‬ ‫مصروفات‬1111111 ‫راسمالية‬ ‫خسائر‬1111111 ‫الكلي‬ ‫المجموع‬11111111111 70
  29. 29. ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫محطة‬ ‫لوحدات‬ ‫العام‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫مشروع‬ -‫أسم‬‫العقد‬:‫تأهيل‬‫ثالث‬‫وحدات‬‫نوع‬TG20‫في‬. ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫محطة‬ -: ‫العقد‬ ‫رقم‬7979 -: ‫العقد‬ ‫تأريخ‬51511152 -: ‫المستهدفة‬ ‫الطاقة‬‫التصميمية‬ ‫الطاقة‬‫هي‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫لكل‬(37.8‫ميكاواط‬)( ‫ظروف‬ ‫في‬ISO conditions, no losses, natural gas operation, new and clean gas turbine‫المستهدفة‬ ‫الطاقة‬ . )‫األخذ‬ ‫مع‬ ‫اإل‬ ‫بنظر‬( ‫للوحدات‬ ‫العمر‬ ‫تقادم‬ ‫معامل‬ ‫عتبار‬6%( ‫هي‬ )01–01. ‫وحدة‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫ميكاواط‬ ) -‫المنفذة‬ ‫الجهة‬‫للمشروع‬:‫شركة‬EthosEnergy. ‫األيطالية‬ -: ‫الوزارة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الدائرة‬ / ‫المستفيدة‬ ‫الجهة‬‫الكهرباء‬ ‫وزارة‬-‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫ألنتاج‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫المديرية‬ ‫الدين‬ ‫صالح‬–. ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫محطة‬ ‫مديرية‬ -‫التنفيذ‬ ‫وأسلوب‬ ‫طريقة‬:. ‫الشركة‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫مباشر‬ ‫تنفيذ‬ -: ‫للتأهيل‬ ‫الالزمة‬ ‫الفترة‬(51) ‫اإلعتماد‬ ‫فتح‬ ( ‫العقد‬ ‫تفعيل‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫شهرا‬ ‫عشرة‬ ‫ثماني‬ ) ‫شهر‬‫و‬‫حسب‬ ‫البرنامج‬‫للتأهيل‬ ‫الزمني‬( ‫بعد‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫أول‬ ‫تأهيل‬ ‫بأعمال‬ ‫البدء‬ ‫سيتم‬1‫أشه‬‫ولمدة‬ ‫اإلعتماد‬ ‫فتح‬ ‫تأريخ‬ ‫من‬ ) ‫ر‬ (9) ‫أشهر‬. -: ‫المستهدفة‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫الى‬ ‫للوصول‬ ‫التقديرية‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫كلفة‬11201111‫يورو‬ -‫نطا‬: ‫التأهيل‬ ‫أعمال‬ ‫ق‬‫الشركة‬ ‫تلتزم‬‫المنفذة‬‫يلي‬ ‫بما‬ ‫العقد‬ ‫بموجب‬‫وفقا‬‫للتأهيل‬ ‫الزمني‬ ‫للبرنامج‬‫وبالشكل‬ ‫المستهدفة‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫يضمن‬ ‫الذي‬: 5-‫المساعدة‬ ‫واألجهزة‬ ‫الغازية‬ ‫للتوربينات‬ ‫األحتياطية‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫تجهيز‬‫والخدمية‬. 1-‫تأمين‬‫ال‬‫عدد‬‫والميكانيكية‬ ‫الكهربائية‬ ‫واألجهزة‬‫واإلختبار‬ ‫الفحص‬ ‫ومقاييس‬‫التأهيل‬ ‫أعمال‬ ‫لتنفيذ‬ ‫الالزمة‬ 0-‫و‬ ‫عام‬ ‫وفحص‬ ‫تفكيك‬‫الغازية‬ ‫الوحدات‬ ‫اجزاء‬ ‫وتجميع‬ ‫تجديد‬( ‫عدد‬0)‫المساعدة‬ ‫والمنظومات‬. 4-( ‫عدد‬ ) ‫مجمعة‬ ( ‫الريش‬ ‫مع‬ ‫كاملة‬ ‫محاور‬ ‫وتبديل‬ ‫تجهيز‬1. ) ‫محور‬ 1-‫تبديل‬‫أبدان‬‫ا‬( ‫الوحدتين‬ ‫من‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫والضاغطة‬ ‫لتورباين‬4( ‫و‬ )1. ) 2-( ‫عدد‬ ‫الغازية‬ ‫للوحدات‬ ‫العادم‬ ‫الغاز‬ ‫وممرات‬ ‫مجاري‬ ‫تبديل‬0. ) 9-‫تحديث‬‫منظومات‬‫السيطرة‬(PLC)‫و‬‫الذاتية‬ ‫السيطرة‬ ‫ومعدات‬ ‫أجهزة‬‫للوحدات‬. 1-‫والمحثة‬ ‫المولدة‬ ‫وتصليح‬ ‫وتنظيف‬ ‫فحص‬( ‫للوحدات‬‫إ‬) ‫فقط‬ ‫شراف‬. 7-‫و‬ ‫تجديد‬. ‫المولدات‬ ‫على‬ ‫السيطرة‬ ‫لوحات‬ ‫تبديل‬ 51-‫المدنية‬ ‫األعمال‬) ‫فقط‬ ‫إشراف‬ ( ‫التأهيل‬ ‫إعمال‬ ‫تنفيذ‬ ‫فترة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫الالزمة‬. 55-‫إختبارات‬ ‫إجراء‬) ‫فحوصات‬ (‫األداء‬‫التقويمية‬. ‫للوحدات‬ ‫التجريبي‬ ‫والتشغيل‬ 51-‫القطر‬ ‫خارج‬ ‫المحطة‬ ‫كادر‬ ‫تدريب‬‫المولدة‬ ‫حمايات‬ ‫إنظمة‬ ‫مجال‬ ‫في‬‫التورباين‬ ‫محاور‬ ‫وإهتزاز‬ ‫الذاتية‬ ‫السيطرة‬ ‫إنظمة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫إضافة‬. 92
  30. 30. -: ‫المشروع‬ ‫أهداف‬‫إنتاج‬ ‫كلفة‬ ‫تقليل‬ ‫لغرض‬ ‫وكفاءتها‬ ‫أدائها‬ ‫وتحسين‬ ‫التوليدية‬ ‫الوحدات‬ ‫إنتاجية‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫اإلحتياطية‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫يتطلب‬ ‫مما‬ ‫البيع‬ ‫إيرادات‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫وبالتالي‬ ‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬‫في‬ ‫مباشرة‬ ‫تدخل‬ ‫التي‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫من‬ ‫التقليل‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫إضافة‬ ‫عالية‬ ‫ووثوقية‬ ‫بإستقرارية‬ ‫التوليدية‬ ‫الوحدات‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫وديمومة‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫أستمرارية‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫وبالتالي‬ ‫المفقودة‬ ‫الطاقات‬ ‫لتقليل‬ ‫الوحدات‬ ‫حمل‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحالية‬ ‫التحديدات‬ ‫وإزالة‬ ‫اإلضطرارية‬ ‫التوقفات‬ ‫التأهي‬ ‫إجراء‬ ‫وسيتم‬ . ‫المستهدفة‬ ‫الطاقات‬‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫إنتاج‬ ‫بوحدات‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫والمعدات‬ ‫لألجهزة‬ ‫العام‬ ‫ل‬ ‫وتجهيز‬ ‫وتصنيع‬‫و‬ ‫المعدات‬‫العدد‬ ‫وتأمين‬ ‫اإلحتياطية‬ ‫المواد‬‫واإل‬ ‫الفحص‬ ‫ومقاييس‬ ‫وأجهزة‬‫ختبار‬‫الخاصة‬ ‫الفن‬ ‫المواصفات‬ ‫وضمن‬ ‫جديدة‬ ‫بأجزاء‬ ‫كليا‬ ‫المتضررة‬ ‫األجزاء‬ ‫إبدال‬ ‫سيتم‬ ‫حيث‬ ، ‫التأهيل‬ ‫أعمال‬ ‫لتنفيذ‬ ‫الالزمة‬‫ية‬ ‫التصميمية‬. 03
  31. 31. ‫شركة‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫محطة‬ ‫لوحدات‬ ‫العام‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫لبرنامج‬ ‫الزمني‬ ‫الجدول‬EthosEnergy( ‫المرقم‬ ‫العقد‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫اإليطالية‬7979‫في‬ )51511152 15
  32. 32. ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫محطة‬ ‫لوحدات‬ ‫العام‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫لمشروع‬ ‫المالي‬ ‫و‬ ‫الفني‬ ‫التحليل‬ ‫كمي‬‫ات‬‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬‫المتوقع‬‫إ‬‫نتاجها‬‫و‬‫واأليرادات‬ ‫التقديرية‬ ‫التشغيلية‬ ‫المصاريف‬‫الطاقة‬ ‫بيع‬ ‫من‬ ‫المتوقعة‬‫السنوات‬ ‫خالل‬(7102–7177): ‫أدناه‬ ‫الجدول‬ ‫في‬ ‫كما‬ 23 ‫السنة‬MWH ‫المنتجة‬ ‫الطاقة‬MWH ‫المصدرة‬ ‫الطاقة‬‫دينار‬ ‫التشغيلية‬ ‫المصاريف‬‫دينار‬ ‫مصدرة‬‫اال‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫بيع‬ ‫إيرادات‬‫دينار‬ ‫الربح‬ ‫صافي‬ 2017346020335639.41546860000011747379000-3721221000 2018455520441854.41794494000015464904000-2480036000 2019713940692521.819207180000242382630005031083000 2020707112685898.6418693900000240064524005312552400 2021661380641538.619283040000224538510003170811000 2022687660667030.219500000000233460570003846057000 ‫المجموع‬35716323464483.04110097660000.00121256906400.0011159246400 . 2022 ‫سنة‬ ‫منتصف‬ ‫في‬ ) ‫المال‬ ‫رأس‬ ( ‫العام‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫مشروع‬ ‫تكلفة‬ ‫قيمة‬ ‫إسترداد‬ ‫يتم‬ . 2018 ‫سنة‬ ‫نهاية‬ ‫في‬ ‫المشروع‬ ‫تكلفة‬ ‫قيمة‬ ‫إسترداد‬ ‫زمن‬ ‫فسيكون‬ ‫للمحطة‬ ‫التشغيلية‬ ‫المصاريف‬ ‫أبعاد‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫في‬ ‫دينار‬ ‫المصدرة‬ ‫الكهربائية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫بيع‬ ‫من‬ ‫التقديرية‬ ‫األيرادات‬ ‫قيمة‬ ‫إجمالي‬ ‫دينار‬ 1180 = ‫الدوالر‬ . ) ‫العقد‬ ‫حسب‬ ( ‫دينار‬ ‫الغازية‬ ‫الدبس‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫محطة‬ ‫وحدات‬ ‫تأهيل‬ ‫لمشروع‬ ‫األستثمارية‬ ‫التكلفة‬ ‫دينار‬ ‫للمحطة‬ ‫التقديرية‬ ‫التشغيلية‬ ‫المصاريف‬ ‫تكاليف‬ ‫قيمة‬ ‫إجمالي‬ 121256906400.00 11159246400.00‫دينار‬ ‫المتوقعة‬ ‫األرباح‬ ‫قيمة‬ ‫صافي‬ 2017 ‫للوحدات‬ ‫العام‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫أعمال‬ ‫بدء‬ 2018 ‫للوحدات‬ ‫العام‬ ‫التأهيل‬ ‫أعمال‬ ‫إنتهاء‬ 27140000000 110097660000.00
  DIBIS POWER STATION – PLANNING DEPARTMENT
E.mail : dibisplanning@gmail.com

