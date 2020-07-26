Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REDES NEURONALES Autor: Eleanny Aular CI: 26.781.189 Profesor: Jose Luis Guzman Valencia, 26 de Julio 2020
REDES NEURONALES • Son un modelo inspirado en el funcionamiento del cerebro humano. • Esta formado por un conjunto de nodo...
Reconocimiento Facial • Es una tecnología del campo de la inteligencia artificial que permite identificar a una persona an...
Aplicación en Venezuela • En Venezuela actualmente se vive un déficit en de seguridad en todos los niveles. Debido a la al...
• En esta ocasión se plantea el uso del reconocimiento facial a nivel empresarial y educativo con el objetivo de evitar fu...
Como Funciona • Para funcionar, el reconocimiento facial sólo necesita una cámara precisa y un software que, mediante algo...
Justificación • Con este sistema no solo se pretende brindar seguridad y confort al usuario si no incentivar el uso de las...
Se espera que esta información sirva para desarrollar e implementar este sistema tan novedoso que resulta beneficioso para...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Redes neuronales

26 views

Published on

Aplicación de reconocimiento facial en Venezuela, para prestar mayor seguridad a nivel empresarial y educativo.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Redes neuronales

  1. 1. REDES NEURONALES Autor: Eleanny Aular CI: 26.781.189 Profesor: Jose Luis Guzman Valencia, 26 de Julio 2020
  2. 2. REDES NEURONALES • Son un modelo inspirado en el funcionamiento del cerebro humano. • Esta formado por un conjunto de nodos conocidos como neuronas artificiales que están conectadas y transmiten señales entre sí.
  3. 3. Reconocimiento Facial • Es una tecnología del campo de la inteligencia artificial que permite identificar a una persona analizando las características biométricas de su rostro. • Más que sólo una tecnología esta es usada para brindar seguridad en diversos ámbitos (personal, empresarial, educativo, gubernamental, entre otros).
  4. 4. Aplicación en Venezuela • En Venezuela actualmente se vive un déficit en de seguridad en todos los niveles. Debido a la alta inseguridad que se evidencia en el país y constantes robos, es imperativo crear alternativas que afronten este aspecto ya que esta problemática afecta el estado de confort y seguridad perjudicando la salud mental o física de los ciudadanos.
  5. 5. • En esta ocasión se plantea el uso del reconocimiento facial a nivel empresarial y educativo con el objetivo de evitar futuros inconvenientes en las instalaciones ya que con esta herramienta se obtiene un mayor monitoreo de las personas que aceden.
  6. 6. Como Funciona • Para funcionar, el reconocimiento facial sólo necesita una cámara precisa y un software que, mediante algoritmos, es capaz de reconocer patrones en las facciones de la cara. Una imagen bidimensional o tridimensional crea una matriz de similitudes, un patrón que cotejar con una base de datos de cientos de miles de fotos.
  7. 7. Justificación • Con este sistema no solo se pretende brindar seguridad y confort al usuario si no incentivar el uso de las herramientas tecnológicas como el reconocimiento facial, y dispositivos que están en el mercado para implementar un control de acceso a instalaciones seguras y de bajo costo.
  8. 8. Se espera que esta información sirva para desarrollar e implementar este sistema tan novedoso que resulta beneficioso para los ciudadanos ya que es una alternativa para confrontar la inseguridad. Gracias por su atención.

×