Keynote: Elastic Security evolution and vision

1 ElasticON Security Mike Nichols Product Lead, Elastic Security
2 Security is a data problem
Lack of data fidelity
Cost and complexity of data completion
Security analysts overwhelmed Everyone is a potential target Attack surface rife with blind spots
6 Elastic Security helps us perform the threat detection, continuous monitoring, and incident response functions that we n...
Monitoring and Compliance Elastic Security Hunting and Incident Response Threat Prevention and Detection SIEM & Endpoint
8 How did we get here? Going where our users are
2010 Today
10 Elastic Security evolution and vision
11 Safe Harbor Statement This presentation includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties...
12 If our mission is to protect the world’s data from attack, the world needs access to our software.
Democratizing Security Elastic for everyone Build on the free and open Elastic (ELK Stack 1 2 3 4 5
Over 350 million downloads 2,000 employees in 40 countries IPO 2018, NYSE “ESTC” Founded 2012 A Brief Overview About Ela...
Democratizing Security Elastic for everyone Build on the free and open Elastic (ELK Stack Release a free and open SIEM 1 ...
Free and open SIEM for users everywhere
Democratizing Security Elastic for everyone Build on the free and open Elastic (ELK Stack Release a free and open SIEM El...
Eliminating per-endpoint pricing at ElasticON Washington, DC October 2019
Democratizing Security Elastic for everyone Build on the free and open Elastic (ELK Stack Release a free and open SIEM El...
Security through obscurity doesn’t work
Democratizing Security Elastic for everyone Build on the free and open Elastic (ELK Stack Release a free and open SIEM El...
Join the free and open revolution No gate, no barrier, no bullsh*t. Security for all, from the makers of the Elastic (ELK...
23 It's dangerous to go alone! Take them
These are just some of our partners and community members. The presence of a vendor logo doesn’t imply a business relation...
25 What’s Next for Security?
Monitoring and Compliance Threat Prevention and Detection Hunting and Incident Response • Managing your cyber risk posture...
27 Closing slide This presentation includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual...
28 Try free on Cloud: ela.st/security-trial Take a quick spin: demo.elastic.co Connect on Slack: ela.st/slack Join the Ela...
Thank You Search. Observe. Protect.
