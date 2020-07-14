Successfully reported this slideshow.
Elastic and Google: Observability for multicloud and hybrid environments

Elastic and Google have built a partnership with business and technical integrations that make delivering observability for Google Cloud, hybrid and multicloud environments easy.

Elastic and Google: Observability for multicloud and hybrid environments

  1. 1. 1 Elastic and Google: Observability for Multicloud and Hybrid Environments Matthew S. Lescohier Strategic Partnerships Manager, Databases Google Cloud Rahul Deshmukh Data Management & Analytics Specialist Google Cloud
  2. 2. 22 We’re giving customers and developers choice by giving them ease of use, because they get a single console from which they can access all these technologies. We’re giving them the ability to get integrated billing, metering and consumption of procurement. And we are sharing our success with the partners. Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud
  3. 3. 3 Google’s Open Source Initiative Bringing together the best of both worlds ● Deep commitment to open source ● Expertise in operating at scale ● Portfolio of cloud services ● Microservices/containers ● Developer community Open Source Partners ● Community led innovation ● Broad grassroots adoption ● Open and portable APIs and code, eliminating customer lock-in ● Deep OSS project expertise ● Best of breed managed services
  4. 4. 4 Managed services on Google deliver three main beneﬁts to developers Enabling focus on driving business value Uniﬁed experience Gain operational eﬃciencies. Uniﬁed support Optimized experience through Google Support. Uniﬁed billing Simplify procurement.
  5. 5. 5 Elastic & Google Partnership Timeline Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec G oogle N ext SF O SS Initiative Announcem ent Elastic 7.8 G CO S integration Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec FY19 FY20 G oogle N ext Tokyo Elastic on G oogle M arketplace Beta ECK 0.9 Alpha G CP Sydney G CP M ontreal G CP Singapore G CP São Paolo G CP M arketplace annualdeals G CP S.Carolina G CP M um bai ECK 1.0 G A G CP London G CP N .East4 G CP N etherlands G old and Platinum on G CP M P
  6. 6. 6 Elastic & Google Partnership Highlights Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec G oogle N ext SF O SS Initiative Announcem ent Elastic 7.8 G CO S integration 6/18/20 G CP N etherlands Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec FY19 FY20 G oogle N ext Tokyo Elastic on G oogle M arketplace Beta ECK 0.9.0 Alpha G CP Sydney G CP Sydney G CP M ontreal G CP Singapore G CP São Paolo G CP M arketplace annualdeals G CP S.Carolina G CP M um bai ECK 1.0 G A16 Regions 4 Ways to deploy
  7. 7. 7 Elasticsearch Service The oﬃcial managed Elasticsearch and Kibana oﬀering 16 Google Cloud Regions Americas us-west1 (Oregon) us-central1 (Iowa) us-east1 (South Carolina) us-east4 (N. Virginia) northamerica-northeast1 (Montréal) southamerica-east1 (São Paulo) Europe europe-north1 (Finland) europe-west1 (Belgium) europe-west2 (London) europe-west3 (Frankfurt) europe-west4 (Netherlands) Asia Paciﬁc asia-east1 (Taiwan) asia-south1 (Mumbai) asia-southeast1 (Singapore) asia-northeast1 (Tokyo) australia-southeast1 (Sydney)
  8. 8. 8 Store, Search, & Analyze Visualize & Manage Ingest Deployment options SOLUTIONS Kibana Elasticsearch Beats Logstash SaaS SELF-MANAGED Elastic Cloud Elastic Cloud Enterprise (ECE) Standalone Elastic Stack Elastic Cloud on K8s (ECK)
  9. 9. 9 Elastic Cloud is accessible directly from the Google Cloud Console
  10. 10. 10 Why should customers use Elastic Cloud on Google? Secure by default Advanced security features and encryption from Elastic Stack and Elastic Cloud with the compliance you need. GCP integration GCP Marketplace, GCP Data Ingest, custom GCE VMs, GCP Cloud Console , and more Save costs Reduce investment in compliance, plus developing Elastic environments, processes, expertise (capex). Automatic upgrades 1 click, rolling upgrades plus instant access to new Elastic Stack releases and security updates Elastic commercial features Machine Learning, Cross Cluster Search, Index Lifecycle Management, Lens, Canvas, and much more Rapid deployment Elastic deployment for search, observability, security with a a few clicks. Scale up, down, (re)conﬁgure with a slider.
  11. 11. 11 Logs Metrics APM Uptime SIEM EndpointSite Search App Search Workplace Search Enterprise Search SecurityObservability Kibana Elasticsearch Beats Logstash We are focused on making your Elastic experience great on Google Cloud
  12. 12. 12 Observability on Google Cloud Monitoring Anthos GKE
  13. 13. 13 Marketplace Service Management Managed Operations Google Cloud Other CloudsOn-prem Anthos' multi-cloud capabilities are so far unique in the industry Forbes, April 2019 Edge Anthos is Google’s platform for application modernization
  14. 14. 14 Policy management Anthos Conﬁg Management Application Development Cloud Run for Anthos, GCP Marketplace, Cloud Build Service Management Anthos Service Mesh Container Management Anthos GKE Operation Management Cloud Logging Cloud Monitoring On Prem Other Public Clouds EdgeGoogle Cloud Core components of Anthos
  15. 15. 15 Using Elastic for Monitoring Google Cloud Delivers Uniﬁed Observability Get complete observability solution across use cases and data types in a single platform Integrates with Operations Suite Ingest logs & metrics from Google Cloud infra from ease with out-of-the-box integrations with Google Cloud operations suite Runs on Google Cloud Enjoy a seamless Elastic on Google experience with the native Elasticsearch Service on Google Cloud Enables Multi-cloud Monitoring Run observability closer to your workloads (data gravity), and get uniﬁed view across multi/hybrid cloud with cross-cluster search
  16. 16. 16 Elastic has launched new observability features for Google cloud that make this pattern easier to use • Metricbeat ‒ Compute, Load balancing, Pub/Sub, Operations and Storage Metricsets • Filebeat ‒ Audit, VPC ﬂow, and Firewall logs exported from Operations to a Pub/Sub sink Google Cloud module - now in beta
  17. 17. 17 Observability on Google Cloud - Demo Monitoring Anthos GKE
  18. 18. 18 Thank You

