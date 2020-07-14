Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Elastic and Google: Observability for multicloud and hybrid environments
Elastic and Google:
Observability for Multicloud and Hybrid Environments
Matthew S. Lescohier
Strategic Partnerships Manager, Databases
Google Cloud
Rahul Deshmukh
Data Management & Analytics Specialist
Google Cloud
We’re giving customers and
developers choice by giving them
ease of use, because they get a single
console from which they can access
all these technologies. We’re giving
them the ability to get integrated
billing, metering and consumption of
procurement. And we are sharing
our success with the partners.
Thomas Kurian,
CEO, Google Cloud
Google's Open Source Initiative
Bringing together the best of both worlds
● Deep commitment to
open source
● Expertise in operating at
scale
● Portfolio of cloud
services
● Microservices/containers
● Developer community
Open Source Partners
● Community led innovation
● Broad grassroots
adoption
● Open and portable APIs
and code, eliminating
customer lock-in
● Deep OSS project
expertise
● Best of breed managed
services
Managed services on Google deliver three main
beneﬁts to developers
Enabling focus on driving business value
Uniﬁed experience
Gain operational
eﬃciencies.
Uniﬁed support
Optimized experience
through Google Support.
Uniﬁed billing
Simplify procurement.
Elastic & Google Partnership Highlights
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec
G
oogle
N
ext SF
O
SS
Initiative
Announcem
ent
Elastic
7.8
G
CO
S
integration
6/18/20
G
CP
N
etherlands
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec
FY19
FY20
G
oogle
N
ext
Tokyo
Elastic
on
G
oogle
M
arketplace
Beta
ECK
0.9.0
Alpha
G
CP
Sydney
G
CP
Sydney
G
CP
M
ontreal
G
CP
Singapore
G
CP
São
Paolo
G
CP
M
arketplace
annualdeals
G
CP
S.Carolina
G
CP
M
um
bai
ECK
1.0
G
A16
Regions
4
Ways to
deploy
Elasticsearch Service
The official managed Elasticsearch and Kibana offering
16 Google Cloud Regions
Americas
us-west1 (Oregon)
us-central1 (Iowa)
us-east1 (South Carolina)
us-east4 (N. Virginia)
northamerica-northeast1 (Montréal)
southamerica-east1 (São Paulo)
Europe
europe-north1 (Finland)
europe-west1 (Belgium)
europe-west2 (London)
europe-west3 (Frankfurt)
europe-west4 (Netherlands)
Asia Paciﬁc
asia-east1 (Taiwan)
asia-south1 (Mumbai)
asia-southeast1 (Singapore)
asia-northeast1 (Tokyo)
australia-southeast1 (Sydney)
Elastic Cloud is accessible directly from the Google Cloud Console
Console
Why should customers use Elastic Cloud on Google?
Secure by default
Advanced security features and
encryption from Elastic Stack and
Elastic Cloud with the compliance
you need.
GCP integration
GCP Marketplace, GCP Data Ingest,
custom GCE VMs, GCP Cloud Console
, and more
Save costs
Reduce investment in compliance, plus
developing Elastic environments,
processes, expertise (capex).
Automatic upgrades
1 click, rolling upgrades plus instant
access to new Elastic Stack releases
and security updates
Elastic commercial features
Machine Learning, Cross Cluster
Search, Index Lifecycle Management,
Lens, Canvas, and much more
Rapid deployment
Elastic deployment for search,
observability, security with a a few
clicks. Scale up, down, (re)conﬁgure
with a slider.
Logs Metrics APM Uptime SIEM EndpointSite
Search
App
Search
Workplace
Search
Enterprise Search SecurityObservability
Kibana
Elasticsearch
Beats Logstash
We are focused on making your Elastic
experience great on Google Cloud
Observability on
Google Cloud
Monitoring Anthos GKE
Marketplace
Service Management
Managed Operations
Google Cloud Other CloudsOn-prem
Anthos'
multi-cloud
capabilities are so
far unique in the
industry
Forbes, April 2019 Edge
Anthos is Google’s
platform for application
modernization
Policy
management
Anthos Conﬁg
Management
Application Development
Cloud Run for Anthos, GCP Marketplace, Cloud Build
Service Management
Anthos Service Mesh
Container Management
Anthos GKE
Operation
Management
Cloud Logging
Cloud Monitoring
On Prem Other Public Clouds EdgeGoogle Cloud
Core components of Anthos
Using Elastic for Monitoring Google Cloud
Delivers Uniﬁed Observability
Get complete observability solution across use
cases and data types in a single platform
Integrates with Operations Suite
Ingest logs & metrics from Google Cloud infra
from ease with out-of-the-box integrations
with Google Cloud operations suite
Runs on Google Cloud
Enjoy a seamless Elastic on Google experience
with the native Elasticsearch Service on Google
Cloud
Enables Multi-cloud Monitoring
Run observability closer to your workloads
(data gravity), and get uniﬁed view across
multi/hybrid cloud with cross-cluster search
Elastic has launched new observability features for
Google cloud that make this pattern easier to use
• Metricbeat
‒ Compute, Load balancing, Pub/Sub, Operations and Storage Metricsets
• Filebeat
‒ Audit, VPC ﬂow, and Firewall logs exported from Operations to a Pub/Sub sink
Google Cloud module - now in beta
Observability on
Google Cloud - Demo
Monitoring Anthos GKE
