u-link Weidmuller

U-link La solución completa para la transmisión de datos industriales con dispositivos de red para una comunicación segura...
Weidmuller - IE Portafolio
Estamos entrando a un futuro digitalizado Los dispositivos se comunican entre sí entregando datos confidenciales
Nuestra Oferta
Crecer con el portafolio existente Diseñar una caja de automatización Conectar desde el sensor a la nube Automation Produc...
AC/DCNetwork reliableDCcontrolvoltage CANopen IO-LINK Ethernet IP MODBUS TCP PROFINET ?…… AC/DC PROtop DC/DC PROtop New bu...
Herramientas de Automatización Weidmüller México, Emanuel.Hernandez@weidmueller.com
 Nuestra caja de automatización u-mation, crecerá continuamente  u-mation como soluciones modulares IoT IP 67 Remote IO ...
Sensor a la Nube Weidmüller México, Emanuel.Hernandez@weidmueller.com
Conectar desde el sensor a la nube Nuestra solución Power Management Automation Toolbox u-link IoT devices Industrial Ethe...
Arquitectura de conexión
Máximo de conexiones VPN simultáneas ilimitadas
Database Fácil visualización FW management and Configuration for several WM devices IoT Gateway u-remote Ethernet Switch W...
Application u-link – Solución de servicio simplificado para la ingeniería de producción. Steuerung Firewall u-remote u-rem...
Comunicando desde un sensor hasta la Nube
Los errores en planta representan altos costos y tiempo perdido Error en una planta Un especialista tiene que llegar Ident...
Corrección de errores en planta, se vuelve rápido y barato con u-link Error en la planta Control remoto vía u-link Identif...
Servicio de acceso remoto u-link  Conexión VPN segura entre una PC de servicio y una red local detrás de un router de seg...
Comenzando u-link en sólo 4 pasos Inscripción gratuita Configuración del router Instalación de PC gratuito Conexión y acce...
Ampliar u-link es aún más simple Agregar el router al portal Configura ción del router Conectar al cliente Acceso remoto
Características de u-link - Dashboard  Visualiza de forma remota el historial de conexiones a Internet y VPN  Router rem...
Caso de éxito
Caso de éxito
Gracias Weidmüller México, Emanuel.Hernandez@weidmueller.com
u-link Weidmuller

  1. 1. U-link La solución completa para la transmisión de datos industriales con dispositivos de red para una comunicación segura desde el campo hasta el nivel de control M.T.I. Emanuel Hernández Gerente – Productos & Soluciones de Automatización / Tecnologías de la Información +D]OR P iVUiSLGRP HMRU FRQ FHUR HUURUHV 9LUWXDOP HQWH HOLP LQD WDUHDV UHSHWLWLYDV DEXUULGDV
  2. 2. Weidmuller - IE PortafolioPage 2 'RQGHTXLHUD TXH QRV QHFHVLWHQ 6ROXFLRQHVLQQRYDGRUDV DQLYHOPXQGLDO +4 _'HWP ROG Los primeros bornes de conexion aislados fueron de plástico (PSUHVDV GHO *UXSR  DJHQFLDVH[FOXVLYDVUHSUHVHQWDWLYDV  LQVWDODFLRQHVGHGHVDUUROORHLQJHQLHUÊD  $GHP¾VGLVWULEXLGRUHVSURYHHGRUHVGLUHFWRV Fam. PRV con PUSH IN - conexiones de cable multinivel: 4, 8 y16 pisos (reduce espacio en el tablero de control) 6LVWHP D0 RGXODU,3 3DUD,2pVUHP RWRVXUHP RWH Reestructuración en todo el portafolio de clemas bajo el nombre Klippon Connect Introducción de la Serie A con productos orientados a aplicaciones IIoT Nuestras innovaciones han hecho que la historia industrial de Weidmüller – sea exitosa desde 1948 6/1/2020
  3. 3. Estamos entrando a un futuro digitalizado Los dispositivos se comunican entre sí entregando datos confidenciales Kit de herramientas de automatización abierto e independiente de la plataforma: u-mation Combinación entre digitalización y tecnología de automatización Digitalización Automatización flexible Comunicación con el dispositivo
  4. 4. Weidmuller - IE Portafolio 4 Nuestra Oferta 5HGHV,QGXVWULDOHV 'HVGHHOVHQVRUHQHOFDPSRDOD VDODGHFRQWURORQXEH 7HFQRORJÊD )HUURYLDULD 6ZLWFKHVFRQ 3R(5RXWHUV : LUHOHVV 6ZLWFKHV$XWRDGP LQLVWUDGRV SDUD P DTXLQDULD SURFHVRV 7HOHP HWUÊD FRQ 0 RGHP V(WKHUQHW SDUD VHÎDOHV,2 RQHFWLYLGDG ,,R7 FRQ FDSDFLGDG GH LQFOXLU FRQWURODGRUHV 6LVWHP DVEDVDGRV HQ OD QXEH 931V 3XQWRD3XQWR RQYHUWLGRUHV 6HULDOHV *DWHZDV SDUD GLIHUHQWHV P HGLRV 5RXWHUV /$1 H ,QDO¾P EULFRV*/7( Access Points inalámbricos (2.4 GHz y 5.8 GHz) 6ZLWFKHV$GP LQLVWUDEOHV 6/1/2020
  5. 5. Crecer con el portafolio existente Diseñar una caja de automatización Conectar desde el sensor a la nube Automation Products Solutions Network
  6. 6. AC/DCNetwork reliableDCcontrolvoltage CANopen IO-LINK Ethernet IP MODBUS TCP PROFINET ?…… AC/DC PROtop DC/DC PROtop New buffer topGUARD New UPS controller New battery modules Power Management (local network including management software) Nivel de gestion y control: Scada, … Mantenimiento remoto a través de la nube etc Intelligent Gateway: control monitoring Display modules Concepto (sistema final) Crecer con el portafolio existente Gestion de la energia Weidmüller México, Emanuel.Hernandez@weidmueller.com
  7. 7. Herramientas de Automatización Weidmüller México, Emanuel.Hernandez@weidmueller.com
  8. 8.  Nuestra caja de automatización u-mation, crecerá continuamente  u-mation como soluciones modulares IoT IP 67 Remote IO IP 20 Remote IO IPC Motion PLC Server/ Cloud Router Panels/ HMIs Construir una caja de automatización u-mation Weidmüller México, Emanuel.Hernandez@weidmueller.com
  9. 9. Sensor a la Nube Weidmüller México, Emanuel.Hernandez@weidmueller.com
  10. 10. Conectar desde el sensor a la nube Nuestra solución Power Management Automation Toolbox u-link IoT devices Industrial Ethernet Weidmüller México, Emanuel.Hernandez@weidmueller.com
  11. 11. Arquitectura de conexión
  12. 12. Máximo de conexiones VPN simultáneas ilimitadas
  13. 13. Database Fácil visualización FW management and Configuration for several WM devices IoT Gateway u-remote Ethernet Switch Weidmüller Security Router Gabinete Acceso Remoto U-control Y muchas más posibilidades Conectar desde el sensor a la nube u-link posibilidades a mediano y largo plazo Weidmüller México, Emanuel.Hernandez@weidmueller.com
  14. 14. Application u-link – Solución de servicio simplificado para la ingeniería de producción. Steuerung Firewall u-remote u-remote Modbus Gateway Ethernet Switch Security Router Firewall Cloud Maschine u-link Features u-link ejemplo con Ethernet Switches, Modbus Gateway y u- remote.
  15. 15. Comunicando desde un sensor hasta la Nube
  16. 16. Los errores en planta representan altos costos y tiempo perdido Error en una planta Un especialista tiene que llegar Identificar las causas de los errores, pedir piezas de repuesto y reparar la planta Debe haber especialista s siempre disponibles Viajar representa una inversión en tiempo y costos El tiempo de inactividad es caro para el cliente Tiempo específico para el servicio, es propenso a errores Estar preparado para todos los escenarios es difícil
  17. 17. Corrección de errores en planta, se vuelve rápido y barato con u-link Error en la planta Control remoto vía u-link Identificar las causas de los errores, pedir piezas de repuesto y reparar la planta Los especialistas operan desde la oficina Conexión con u-link en cuestión de segundos Preparación/Solución 70 % Poco tiempo de inactividad, bajos costos y alta satisfacción del cliente
  18. 18. Servicio de acceso remoto u-link  Conexión VPN segura entre una PC de servicio y una red local detrás de un router de seguridad Weidmüller  Versión estándar gratuita  Fácil manejo, sin configuración manual de certificado  Gestión de usuarios y derechos de acceso  Gestión de firmware y dispositivos  Acceso a redes en China también  No se necesitan servidores IP o VPN públicos Ahorro en tiempo, costos y aumento de satisfa- cción al cliente con acceso remoto rápido y fácil 6/1/2020 Weidmuller - IE Portfolio 34
  19. 19. Comenzando u-link en sólo 4 pasos Inscripción gratuita Configuración del router Instalación de PC gratuito Conexión y acceso remoto
  20. 20. Ampliar u-link es aún más simple Agregar el router al portal Configura ción del router Conectar al cliente Acceso remoto
  21. 21. Características de u-link - Dashboard  Visualiza de forma remota el historial de conexiones a Internet y VPN  Router remoto exportación del registro de eventos  Visión general de conexiones activas  Fácil solución de problemas 6/1/2020 37 Max.mustermann@musterfirma.com Max.mustermann@musterfirma.com Weidmuller - IE Portfolio
  22. 22. Caso de éxito
  23. 23. Caso de éxito
  24. 24. Gracias Weidmüller México, Emanuel.Hernandez@weidmueller.com

