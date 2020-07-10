Successfully reported this slideshow.
Challenge the future Delft University of Technology Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Eva Lantsoght , Gabriela Zara...
2Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Agenda • Introduccion • Experimentos • Resultados • Recommendaciones • Resumen F...
3Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Introduccion: Puentas con vigas postensadas (1) • Puentes con vigas postensadas ...
4Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Introduccion: Puentas con vigas postensadas (2) Puente losa-entre-vigas durante ...
5Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Introduction: Puentas con vigas postensadas (3) Amir, S., Van der Veen , C., Wal...
6Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Introduccion: Vigas Helperzoom (1) • Obtenido de puente demolido • Perfil de ten...
7Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Introduccion: Vigas Helperzoom(2)
8Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Introduccion: Vigas Helperzoom(3) Seccion A-Aʹ Seccion B-Bʹ (C.L)
9Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Introduccion: Objetivos • Objetivos de investigacion: • Capacidad cortente-tensi...
10Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Experimentos: Configuracion (1)
11Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Experimentos: Configuracion(2)
12Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Experimentos: Configuracion(3)
13Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Experimentos: Instrumentacion (1) • LVDTs • Lasers • Emisiones acusticas • Aggr...
14Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Experimentos: Instrumentacion(2) Sensor plan for HPZ03
15Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: Propriedades de materiales • Hormigon: nucleos => C55/67 • Acero de...
16Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: nivel de pretensado • 3 methodos: • Momento de agrietamiento • Anal...
17Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: Protocol de carga Loading protocol of HPZ03
18Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: Resumen de pruebas HPZ01 HPZ02 HPZ03 HPZ04 Date 27/06/2019 12/09/20...
19Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas HPZ04
20Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: HPZ02 DIC
21Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Distribucion de deformaciones: lente de 20 mm Distribucion de deformaciones: le...
22Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: emisiones acusticas 1st bending crack Shear cracks
23Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: Carga de agrietamiento inclinado
24Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: Nivel de pretension
25Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: Nivel de pretension
26Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: Posicion de carga • Modo de falla: • For a = 2903 mm: fisura de cor...
27Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: angulo de campo de compresion HPZ03
28Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Recommendacions: instrumentacion • Emisiones acusticas para observar micro-agri...
29Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Recommendaciones: aplicacion a pruebas de carga • Investigacion sobre pruebas d...
30Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Recommendaciones: Puentes de vigas postensadas • Investigacion actual • Distrib...
31Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Investigacion • Publicacion de articulos de investigacion • Analisis de puentes...
32Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resumen • 4 experimentos de cortante en viga postensadas • Falla – aplastamient...
33Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Contact: Eva Lantsoght E.O.L.Lantsoght@tudelft.nl elantsoght@usfq.edu.ec
  1. 1. Challenge the future Delft University of Technology Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Eva Lantsoght , Gabriela Zarate, Fengqiao Zhang, Min-kook Park, Yuguang Yang
  2. 2. 2Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Agenda • Introduccion • Experimentos • Resultados • Recommendaciones • Resumen Falla de HPZ03, lado norte
  3. 3. 3Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Introduccion: Puentas con vigas postensadas (1) • Puentes con vigas postensadas en Holanda (+- 70) • Vigas postensadas • Losa entre alas de vigas, postensado • Vigas transversales • Investigacion previa: capacidad de losa • Accion de membrano en compression • Resistencia a fatiga • Incremento de capacidad determinado en experimentos • Resultado: Vigas UC > 1 para cortante-tension
  4. 4. 4Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Introduccion: Puentas con vigas postensadas (2) Puente losa-entre-vigas durante construccion, 1965
  5. 5. 5Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Introduction: Puentas con vigas postensadas (3) Amir, S., Van der Veen , C., Walraven, J. C., & de Boer, A. (2016). Experiments on Punching Shear Behavior of Prestressed Concrete Bridge Decks. Aci Structural Journal, 113(3), 627-636.
  6. 6. 6Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Introduccion: Vigas Helperzoom (1) • Obtenido de puente demolido • Perfil de tendones • Geometria: parte de anclaje • Mitad de longitud para transporte y operación en laboratorio • 1.11 m altura • 10.51 m – 12.88 m longitud • Carga concentrada • a = 2.903 m & a = 4.4 m • 4 experimentos / 4 vigas
  7. 7. 7Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Introduccion: Vigas Helperzoom(2)
  8. 8. 8Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Introduccion: Vigas Helperzoom(3) Seccion A-Aʹ Seccion B-Bʹ (C.L)
  9. 9. 9Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Introduccion: Objetivos • Objetivos de investigacion: • Capacidad cortente-tension (UCs insuficiente) • Validacion NLFEA • Modo de falla • Effecto de forma de estribos?
  10. 10. 10Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Experimentos: Configuracion (1)
  11. 11. 11Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Experimentos: Configuracion(2)
  12. 12. 12Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Experimentos: Configuracion(3)
  13. 13. 13Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Experimentos: Instrumentacion (1) • LVDTs • Lasers • Emisiones acusticas • Aggregados inteligentes • Correlacion digital de imagenes
  14. 14. 14Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Experimentos: Instrumentacion(2) Sensor plan for HPZ03
  15. 15. 15Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: Propriedades de materiales • Hormigon: nucleos => C55/67 • Acero de postension => curva • Acero de refuerzo: QR40, 454 MPa • Acero de refuerzo = barras lisas y = 4086,8x + 1605,6 0 400 800 1200 1600 2000 2400 0 0,02 0,04 0,06 0,08 Stress(MPa) Strain (-)
  16. 16. 16Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: nivel de pretensado • 3 methodos: • Momento de agrietamiento • Analisis seccional competo (R2K & modelo en capas) • Pruebas • Cortar tendon • Nucleos test strain (με) stress (MPa) % 1 3107 575 66 2 5606 1037 119 3 561 1039 120 4 5684 1052 121 Average 107 Cortar HPZ03
  17. 17. 17Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: Protocol de carga Loading protocol of HPZ03
  18. 18. 18Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: Resumen de pruebas HPZ01 HPZ02 HPZ03 HPZ04 Date 27/06/2019 12/09/2019 14/11/2019 16-17/12/2019 lgirder 10.51 m 11.1 m 12.28m 12.88 m lspan 9.6 m 9.6 m 9.6 m 9.6 m a 2903 mm 2903 mm 4400 mm 4400 mm a/d 3.6 3.6 4.9 4.9 Fcrack 965 kN 1001 kN 1050 kN 1100 kN Fshearcrack 1344 kN 1299 kN 1250 kN 1450 kN FShear-tension crack 1480 kN 1350 kN 1600 kN 1750 kN Fmax 1892.7 kN 1849 kN 1990 kN 2380 kN δfail 51.5 mm 39.66 mm 60.91 mm 68.6 mm Failure mode SC/FS SC/FS SC/CC SC/CC
  19. 19. 19Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas HPZ04
  20. 20. 20Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: HPZ02 DIC
  21. 21. 21Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Distribucion de deformaciones: lente de 20 mm Distribucion de deformaciones: lente de 90 mm Apertura de grietas (w) direccion x Corredizo de grietas (∆) direccion y HPZ02 DIC
  22. 22. 22Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: emisiones acusticas 1st bending crack Shear cracks
  23. 23. 23Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: Carga de agrietamiento inclinado
  24. 24. 24Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: Nivel de pretension
  25. 25. 25Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: Nivel de pretension
  26. 26. 26Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: Posicion de carga • Modo de falla: • For a = 2903 mm: fisura de cortante, falla a cortante- compression • For a = 4400 mm: fisura de cortante, falla por compression de zona de compression de ala o de campo de compression en alma 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Laod(kN) Deflection at loading point (mm) HPZ01 HPZ02 HPZ03 HPZ04
  27. 27. 27Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resultados: angulo de campo de compresion HPZ03
  28. 28. 28Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Recommendacions: instrumentacion • Emisiones acusticas para observar micro-agrietamiento • DIC: trabazon de aggregados • LVDT y DIC: rotacion de angulo de campo de compresion • Lasers: rango largo necesario Rotating angle for HPZ03
  29. 29. 29Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Recommendaciones: aplicacion a pruebas de carga • Investigacion sobre pruebas de carga • Prueba a collapso de Vecht Bridge en 2016 => Trabajo futuro Collapse test of Vecht Bridge, 2016
  30. 30. 30Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Recommendaciones: Puentes de vigas postensadas • Investigacion actual • Distribucion de flexion transversal y comportamiento de sistema • Mejor opcion: NLFEA (RTD 1016:2017) • Analisis seccional: draft new Eurocode y Response-2000 Response 2000 vs experiments Migalski, J. (2020). Analytical, Numerical and Experimental Analysis of Helperzoom Post-TensionedTGirders. Delft University of Technology,
  31. 31. 31Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Investigacion • Publicacion de articulos de investigacion • Analisis de puentes existentes • Tecnicas de monitoreo • Pruebas de carga • Monitoreo (SHM)
  32. 32. 32Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Resumen • 4 experimentos de cortante en viga postensadas • Falla – aplastamiento de hormigon • Incremiento de carga pasando carga de agrietamiento inclinado • Capacidad de estribos • AE, SA, DIC + instrumentacion tradicional • Siguiente paso: analisis de puentes existentes + reccomendaciones para pruebas en campo
  33. 33. 33Pruebas de cortante en vigas postensadas Contact: Eva Lantsoght E.O.L.Lantsoght@tudelft.nl elantsoght@usfq.edu.ec

