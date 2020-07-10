Successfully reported this slideshow.
Challenge the future Delft University of Technology Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Experiencia de un progr...
2Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Contenido • Introducción • Pruebas de carga en Holanda • Recomendaciones •...
3Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado •Introducción
4Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Introducción Planteamiento del problema Puentes de los 60s y 70s La Haya e...
5Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Introducción Red de carreteras en los Países Bajos • NL: 60% de los puente...
6Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Capacidad a cortante Cortante y punzonamiento • Diseño: capacidad a cortan...
7Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Principio de niveles de aproximación Model Code 2010 • fib Model Code 2010...
8Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Niveles de aproximación para losas a cortante • LoA I: Quick Scan – Cheque...
9Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado •Pruebas de Carga en Holanda
10Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Tipos de pruebas de carga (1) Prueba de carga de diagnóstico Prueba de ca...
11Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Tipos de pruebas de carga (2) Prueba de carga de diagnóstico • Calibració...
12Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Códigos para pruebas de carga de capacidad • Europa: DAfStB Richtlinie • ...
13Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Investigación • Norma para pruebas de carga para puentes existentes en Ho...
14Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Pruebas de carga TU Delft • Pruebas de carga: • Heidijk 2007 • Medemblik ...
15Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Heidijk & Medemblik • Heidijk • Tipo losa • Daños por ASR • Gatos + marco...
16Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Vlijmen-Oost • BELFA • Daños por ASR • Tráfico en puente durante el ensay...
17Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Puente Halvemaans • Sistema para dividir carga con gatos • Prueba de flex...
18Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Puente Ruytenschildt (1) • Puente tipo losa (1962) • Prueba hasta colapso...
19Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Zijlweg • Prueba de carga para flexión y cortante • Puente cerrado 1 sema...
20Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado De Beek (1) • No existe degradación de materiales • Agrietamiento importa...
21Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado De Beek (2)
22Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Pruebas de laboratorio (1) • Vigas Ruytenschildt • Aplicación de carga cí...
23Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Pruebas de laboratorio (2) • Vigas con barras lisas • Número de ciclos • ...
24Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Pruebas de laboratorio (6)
25Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado •Recomendaciones
26Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Preparación de prueba (1) • Definir objetivos • Inspección y clasificació...
27Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Preparación de prueba (2) • Posición de la carga • Magnitud de la carga •...
28Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Preparación de prueba (3) • Plan de mediciones: • Perfiles de deflexión l...
29Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Ejecución de prueba (1) • Aplicación de carga de manera cíclica • Lineali...
30Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Ejecución de prueba (2)
31Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Análisis de prueba • Análisis de datos • Corrección efecto de T • Correcc...
32Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Resumen y Conclusiones • Pruebas de carga: método de aprobación directa d...
33Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Gracias! • Ministerio de Infraestructura y Ambiente de Holanda • Provinci...
34Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Contact: Eva Lantsoght E.O.L.Lantsoght@tudelft.nl elantsoght@usfq.edu.ec
  2. 2. 2Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Contenido • Introducción • Pruebas de carga en Holanda • Recomendaciones • Limitaciones e investigación actual • Resumen
  3. 3. 3Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado •Introducción
  4. 4. 4Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Introducción Planteamiento del problema Puentes de los 60s y 70s La Haya en 1959 Aumento de las cargas vivas Camión pesado y largo (600 kN > max. perm. = 50ton) Fin de la vida útil + cargas mayores a las de diseño
  5. 5. 5Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Introducción Red de carreteras en los Países Bajos • NL: 60% de los puentes construidos antes de 1976 • Primeros chequeos desde mediados de los años 2000 • 3715 estructuras a analizar • 600 puentes tipo losa crítico para cortante • Pero: Chequeos a base de métodos de diseño • => Capacidad residual?? • Fuentes adicionales de la capacidad Carreteras en los Países Bajos
  6. 6. 6Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Capacidad a cortante Cortante y punzonamiento • Diseño: capacidad a cortante en losas • Falla por flexión antes de falla por cortante • Punzonamiento sobre perímetro crítico • Cortante sobre ancho efectivo Cortante – cortante unidireccional Punzonamiento – cortante bidireccional
  7. 7. 7Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Principio de niveles de aproximación Model Code 2010 • fib Model Code 2010 • Estrategia de solución = diferentes niveles de aproximación • Por ejemplo: Capacidad a cortante en Model Code 2010
  8. 8. 8Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Niveles de aproximación para losas a cortante • LoA I: Quick Scan – Chequeo rápido • LoA II: Modelos de elementos finitos lineales • LoA III: Modelos de elementos finitos no-lineales + estudios probabilísticos • LoA IV: Pruebas de carga en campo
  9. 9. 9Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado •Pruebas de Carga en Holanda
  10. 10. 10Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Tipos de pruebas de carga (1) Prueba de carga de diagnóstico Prueba de carga de capacidad Puente Barcza, Polonia (Olaszek et al., 2012)Delaware (Jones, 2011)
  11. 11. 11Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Tipos de pruebas de carga (2) Prueba de carga de diagnóstico • Calibración de modelo analítico (elementos finitos) • Medir deformaciones sobre altura de viga • Cargas bajas • Evaluación de método de diseño • Análisis con modelo analítico con resultados de prueba Prueba de carga de capacidad • Demuestra que puente cumple con requisitos de la norma • Cargas altas • Riesgo alto • Mediciones críticas • Criterios de paralización
  12. 12. 12Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Códigos para pruebas de carga de capacidad • Europa: DAfStB Richtlinie • EEUU: • Edificios: ACI 437.2M-13 • Puentes: Manual of Bridge Rating Through Load Testing (1998) + TRB E- C257 • Flexión únicamente • Efecto de fisuras existentes?
  13. 13. 13Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Investigación • Norma para pruebas de carga para puentes existentes en Holanda • Flexión + Cortante • Criterios de paralización?
  14. 14. 14Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Pruebas de carga TU Delft • Pruebas de carga: • Heidijk 2007 • Medemblik 2009 • Vlijmen-Oost 2013 • Puente Halvemaans 2014 • Puente Ruytenschildt 2014 • Zijlweg 2015 • Beek 2015 • Puente Vecht 2016 Puente Ruytenschildt, verano 2014
  15. 15. 15Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Heidijk & Medemblik • Heidijk • Tipo losa • Daños por ASR • Gatos + marco • RWS + TNO • Medemblik • Tipo vigas • BELFA • RWS + TNO + ifem
  16. 16. 16Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Vlijmen-Oost • BELFA • Daños por ASR • Tráfico en puente durante el ensayo • Ruido en mediciones + emisiones acústicos • TU Delft + ifem: mediciones • Láser • Emisiones acústicas • LVDTs • Viaducto aprobado
  17. 17. 17Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Puente Halvemaans • Sistema para dividir carga con gatos • Prueba de flexión • Puente cerrado durante una noche • Mediciones por TU Delft • Láser • Emisiones acústicas • LVDTs • Puente de 1930 • Aprobado con prueba
  18. 18. 18Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Puente Ruytenschildt (1) • Puente tipo losa (1962) • Prueba hasta colapso en 2 tramos • 4 cargas concentradas – 1 tándem • Carga aplicada en ciclos • Mediciones • Láser • Emisiones acústicas (2 equipos) • LVDTs • Falla solo en tramo 2
  19. 19. 19Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Zijlweg • Prueba de carga para flexión y cortante • Puente cerrado 1 semana • Viaducto sobre carretera • Daños de ASR • Mediciones: • Láser • Emisiones acústicas • LVDT • Aprobado con resultados de la prueba
  20. 20. 20Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado De Beek (1) • No existe degradación de materiales • Agrietamiento importante • Prueba en tramo 1 • Tramo 2 sobre carretera • Flexión y cortante • Puente aprobado, si 7% de redistribución plástica es aceptable • Inspecciones necesarias para durabilidad y corrosión
  21. 21. 21Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado De Beek (2)
  22. 22. 22Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Pruebas de laboratorio (1) • Vigas Ruytenschildt • Aplicación de carga cíclica • Falla por flexión y cortante • Análisis de Criterios de paralización • Mediciones: • Láser: deflexión de viga • LVDT: apertura de fisuras • Emisiones acústicas Viga RSB01 – flexión (Yang, 2015) Yang, Y. (2015). "Experimental Studies on the Structural Behaviours of Beams from Ruytenschildt Bridge," Stevin Report 25.5-15-09, Delft University of Technology, Delft, 76 pp. Viga RSB02B – cortante (Yang, 2015)
  23. 23. 23Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Pruebas de laboratorio (2) • Vigas con barras lisas • Número de ciclos • Velocidad de aplicación de carga • Niveles de carga • Análisis de criterios de paralización • Diferencia entre caso con y sin fisuras existentes • Diferencia entre flexión y cortante Flexión, P804A1 Cortante, P804A2
  24. 24. 24Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Pruebas de laboratorio (6)
  25. 25. 25Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado •Recomendaciones
  26. 26. 26Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Preparación de prueba (1) • Definir objetivos • Inspección y clasificación del puente • Dimensiones y propiedades • Carga viva: distribuida + concentrada
  27. 27. 27Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Preparación de prueba (2) • Posición de la carga • Magnitud de la carga • Usar modelo elementos finitos lineal
  28. 28. 28Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Preparación de prueba (3) • Plan de mediciones: • Perfiles de deflexión longitudinal y transversal • Deflexión de soportes • Deformación debajo de losa • Deformación para corregir T • Apertura de fisuras existentes • Generación de fisuras nuevas • Carga aplicada • Emisiones acústicas (investigación) • DIC (investigación) • Fibras opticas (investigación)
  29. 29. 29Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Ejecución de prueba (1) • Aplicación de carga de manera cíclica • Linealidad y reproducibilidad de mediciones • Carga mínima durante prueba • Niveles de carga: • Nivel bajo: comprobación de mediciones • Nivel de servicio • Nivel intermedio • Nivel de carga requerida para aprobar puente
  30. 30. 30Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Ejecución de prueba (2)
  31. 31. 31Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Análisis de prueba • Análisis de datos • Corrección efecto de T • Corrección deflexiones de soporte • Figuras para informe • Recommendacion final
  32. 32. 32Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Resumen y Conclusiones • Pruebas de carga: método de aprobación directa de puentes • Holanda: serie de pruebas en campo • Pruebas específicas en laboratorio • Recomendaciones desarrolladas • Criterios de paralización para cortante necesitan mas investigación • Se requiere más investigación con estudios probabilísticos
  33. 33. 33Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Gracias! • Ministerio de Infraestructura y Ambiente de Holanda • Provincias Brabant, Noord Holland, Friesland, Groningen • Colegas de TU Delft • Chancellor Grant USFQ • Alumnos de TU Delft y USFQ
  34. 34. 34Pruebas de carga en puentes de hormigón armado Contact: Eva Lantsoght E.O.L.Lantsoght@tudelft.nl elantsoght@usfq.edu.ec

