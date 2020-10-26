Porto velho 106 anos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Profa. Ma. Elaine Porto Chiullo EEEMTI: “ BRASÍLIA” – SECRETÁRIA DE ESTADO DA EDUCAÇÃO - SEDUC VARIAÇÃO LINGUÍSTICA
• Quem não é de Porto Velho, ao conversar com um nativo pode ficar sem entender uma parte do diálogo. É que muitos morador...
As variações nas expressões e sotaques entre cidades de Rondônia – "Tudo na língua depende do processo de colonização. Nos...
– "Com o boom do "eldorado", a construção da BR- 364 e a vinda das pessoas do sul e sudeste pra cá é que foram surgindo no...
• Em Porto Velho, a ocupação maior é de nordestinos que chegaram na cidade no segundo ciclo da borracha. A professora acre...
• Já no segundo ciclo, durante a Segunda Guerra Mundial, muitos nordestinos que foram trabalhar como soldados da borracha ...
• Na cidade, há também influência portuguesa de forma indireta, vinda de Manaus (AM). É chiado na letra "s“. Outra influên...
– "Não tem muita influência indígena no nosso sotaque, mas no vocabulário temos tudo, e na culinária que é toda baseada na...
• Como prova do dinamismo da língua ela pontua que mesmo dentro de Porto Velho há variações entre grupos e localidades. Al...
• Uma expressão comum a Porto Velho e o restante do estado é "piseiro", lembra Nair. No entanto, ela explica que mesmo alg...
Desde meados do anos 1990, a professora da Universidade Federal de Rondônia (Unir), Nair Ferreira Gurgel do Amaral, autora...
• Apaixonada pela cultura local, ela também escreveu livros sobre a culinária, frutas, alimentação indígena e sobre as len...
Confira algumas das expressões do dicionário portovelhês:
Cega - mentira ou não comparecer a um evento
Telezé - tu é leso, é?
Piseiro - onde tem festa
Porto “hell”
Mosca não, mana. Tem mais no perfil do Instagran @cegadabolota
Referências AMARAL, Nair Ferreira Gurgel do; Carapanã encheu, voou: o portovelhês; Porto Velho: Temática Editora, 2015 CEG...
Feliz aniversário, Porto Velho!
Balneário Bebel — Foto: Reprodução/Facebook
Balneário Souza — Foto: Reprodução/Facebook
Porto velho 106 anos
Porto velho 106 anos
Porto velho 106 anos
Porto velho 106 anos
Porto velho 106 anos
Porto velho 106 anos
Porto velho 106 anos
Porto velho 106 anos
Porto velho 106 anos
Porto velho 106 anos
Porto velho 106 anos
Porto velho 106 anos
Porto velho 106 anos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Porto velho 106 anos

10 views

Published on

Falares típicos da capital rondoniense

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Porto velho 106 anos

  1. 1. Profa. Ma. Elaine Porto Chiullo EEEMTI: “ BRASÍLIA” – SECRETÁRIA DE ESTADO DA EDUCAÇÃO - SEDUC VARIAÇÃO LINGUÍSTICA
  2. 2. • Quem não é de Porto Velho, ao conversar com um nativo pode ficar sem entender uma parte do diálogo. É que muitos moradores têm expressões peculiares para definir coisas do cotidiano.
  3. 3. As variações nas expressões e sotaques entre cidades de Rondônia – "Tudo na língua depende do processo de colonização. Nosso jeito de falar tem muita influência, mas como eu disse, a língua é dinâmica, ela não para, ela muda, sofre influência e é por isso que Porto Velho e Guajará-Mirim, que são os dois primeiros municípios que foram criados têm sotaques diferentes do restante do estado". (Nair Gurgel, 2019)
  4. 4. – "Com o boom do "eldorado", a construção da BR- 364 e a vinda das pessoas do sul e sudeste pra cá é que foram surgindo novos municípios, entre eles Ariquemes. Então de Ariquemes pra lá, seguindo o eixo da BR tem outro jeito de falar por conta dessa influência“(Nair Gurgel, 2019)
  5. 5. • Em Porto Velho, a ocupação maior é de nordestinos que chegaram na cidade no segundo ciclo da borracha. A professora acredita que, na influência da fala, pouca coisa restou do primeiro ciclo da borracha que levou muitos barbadianos, ingleses e americanos à cidade.
  6. 6. • Já no segundo ciclo, durante a Segunda Guerra Mundial, muitos nordestinos que foram trabalhar como soldados da borracha se fixaram na cidade e deram tom ao jeito de falar em Porto Velho. "Maceta", de origem cearense, "brocado", "rangar" e "telezé" são algumas das influências nordestinas.
  7. 7. • Na cidade, há também influência portuguesa de forma indireta, vinda de Manaus (AM). É chiado na letra "s“. Outra influência portuguesa apontada por ela é o uso do "tu".
  8. 8. – "Não tem muita influência indígena no nosso sotaque, mas no vocabulário temos tudo, e na culinária que é toda baseada na cultura indígena, o tucupi, a farinha, macaxeira, tapioca". (Nair Gurgel, 2019)
  9. 9. • Como prova do dinamismo da língua ela pontua que mesmo dentro de Porto Velho há variações entre grupos e localidades. Alguns exemplos são os pescadores, ribeirinhos e lavadeiras. Agricultores da região dos distritos de União Bandeirantes e Rio Pardo (distritos de Porto Velho) também têm um sotaque mais parecido com o das cidades do interior, já que foram formados por maioria mineira, paulista, gaúcha, etc.
  10. 10. • Uma expressão comum a Porto Velho e o restante do estado é "piseiro", lembra Nair. No entanto, ela explica que mesmo alguns achando que ela é originária de Rondônia, na verdade, durante uma das pesquisas, ela descobriu que "piseiro" vem de de Goiás e Mato Grosso. – "Onde cria muito gado, ele fica preso e de tanto pisotear, chamava aquilo de piseiro. Depois, os bailes no interior eram de chão batido também e chamavam de piseiro onde tem festa", diz.
  11. 11. Desde meados do anos 1990, a professora da Universidade Federal de Rondônia (Unir), Nair Ferreira Gurgel do Amaral, autora do livro "Carapanã encheu, voou: o portovelhês", identifica e busca explicar as origens e uso de expressões dos moradores dessa "terra de muro baixo" (que acolhe todos que chegam). O livro da doutora em linguística tem mais de 500 verbetes. Professora Doutora apaixonada pela cultura local
  12. 12. • Apaixonada pela cultura local, ela também escreveu livros sobre a culinária, frutas, alimentação indígena e sobre as lendas contadas por crianças. Para a confecção das obras, ela se fixou em três comunidades ribeirinhas por cerca de 15 anos, se aprofundando na pesquisa. •
  13. 13. Confira algumas das expressões do dicionário portovelhês:
  14. 14. Cega - mentira ou não comparecer a um evento
  15. 15. Telezé - tu é leso, é?
  16. 16. Piseiro - onde tem festa
  17. 17. Porto “hell”
  18. 18. Mosca não, mana. Tem mais no perfil do Instagran @cegadabolota
  19. 19. Referências AMARAL, Nair Ferreira Gurgel do; Carapanã encheu, voou: o portovelhês; Porto Velho: Temática Editora, 2015 CEGA da bolota, Instagram. Disponível em https://www.instagram.com/cegadabolota/, acesso em 30/09/2020 Portovelhês: conheça o jeito 'beradeiro' de falar na capital de Rondônia, G1/Rondonia; disponível em: https://g1.globo.com/ro/rondonia/aniversario-de-porto- velho/2019/noticia/2019/10/04/portovelhes-conheca-o-jeito- beradeiro-de-falar-na-capital-de-rondonia.ghtml, acesso em 30/09/2020
  20. 20. Feliz aniversário, Porto Velho!
  21. 21. Balneário Bebel — Foto: Reprodução/Facebook
  22. 22. Balneário Souza — Foto: Reprodução/Facebook

×