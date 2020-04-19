Drilling machine classifications

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DRILLING MACHINE Presented By K.SATHISHKUMAR JTO / FITTER GOVT ITI THANJAVUR
Table of Content Introduction PartsParts Types Operations Presented by : K.SATHISHKUMAR JTO/GOVT ITI / THANJAVUR
INTRODUCTION The drilling machine is defined as a machine which is used to make a circular hole, a tool used to drill the ...
A drilling machine is one of the important machine tools in the workshop. Drilling Machine is used to form a hole of dif...
Parts of the Drilling Machine Base Column or Pillar Arm Spindle Drill bit ChuckArm Worktable Drill head Feed Mechanism Chu...


It is one of the main parts of a drilling machine, it carries the entire weight of the machine, and transfer the weight t...
Column or pillar: The column or pillar is situated on one side of the base. In general, we use a radial column so that th...
Upper arm:  At the top of the column, there is an upper arm, which carries the drill head and also the house of the drivi...
Worktable: The worktable is generally made of cast iron and it is mounted on the column.  T-slots are provided at the to...
Drill head: One side of the arm a drill head is mounted, a drill head is consist of various feed and driving mechanism. ...
Feed Mechanism: In a drill machine, we use an electric motor, V-belt, and pulley to transfer the power from the motor to ...
Spindle: It is a circular taper shaft which helps to hold the drill chuck. It is made of high carbon chromium steel or st...
Chuck: The chuck is mounted on the lower end of the spindle, it holds the drill jig. Here also a keyhole is provided to ...
Electric Motor: In a drilling machine, we use a single-phase ac motor. Which can run at an rpm of 600-5000, or may be more...
Pulley or Gears: Pulley or gears is used to transmit power and also for getting different speed.
How does Power Transmission happen in the Drilling machine? The power transmission in the drilling machine used to transm...
Types of Drilling Machine Following are the 8 different types of drilling machine. 1. Portable drilling machine 2. Sensiti...
4. Radial drilling machine a) Plain drilling machine b) Universal drilling machine c) Semi-universal drilling machine 5. G...
1. Portable drilling machine Presented by : K.SATHISHKUMAR JTO/GOVT ITI / THANJAVUR This types of drilling machines are co...
2. Sensitive drilling machine These types of drilling machine used to drill small holes diameter as small as 0.35 mm to 1...

3. Upright or Vertical or Pillar type Drilling Machine: It is larger in size and stronger than sensitive drilling machine...
ROUND COLUMN BOX COLUMN
Upright or Vertical or Pillar Drilling Machine is free standing and is of a far heavier construction able to take larger ...
4. Radial drilling machine The radial drill machine is free-standing and the work piece is clamped in the position on the...


5. Gang drilling machine In the Gang type Drilling Machine, several spindles/ or stations are mounted on one long table as...
6.Multiple spindle machine In the Multi-spindle drilling machine, there are many spindles mounted on one head to allow man...
7. Automatic drilling machine Or Numerical Control Drilling Machine Numerical control drilling machine can automatically c...

8. Deep Hole Drilling Machine This may be the either horizontal or vertical type of machine. In this drilling machine, t...

DEEP HOLE DRILLING MACHINE Presented by : K.SATHISHKUMAR JTO/GOVT ITI / THANJAVUR
Drilling Machine Operations 1. Drilling operation 2. Reaming operation 3. Boring operation 4. Counter boring operation 5. ...
1.Drilling Drilling is the operation of producing a cylindrical holeDrilling is the operation of producing a cylindrical...
2. Reaming Reaming is an accurate way of sizing and finishing a hole which has been previously drilled. In order to finis...
3. Boring  To enlarge a hole by means of an adjustable cutting To enlarge a hole by means of an adjustable cutting tool ...
4. Counter boring Counterboring is the operation of enlarging the end of a hole cylindrically.hole cylindrically. A tool...
5. Countersinking Countersinking is the operation of making a cone- shaped enlargement of the end of a hole to provide a ...
6. Spot facing Spot facing is the operation of smoothing and squaring the surface around a hole for the seat for a nut or...
7. Tapping It is the operation of cutting internal threads by meansIt is the operation of cutting internal threads by me...
8. Lapping Lapping is the operation of sizing and finishing a small diameter hole already hardened by removing a very sma...
9. Grinding Grinding operation may be performed in a drilling machine to finish a hardened hole. The grinding wheel is ma...
10. Trepanning Trepanning is the operation of producing a hole by removing metal along the circumference of a hollow cutt...

  1. 1. DRILLING MACHINE Presented By K.SATHISHKUMAR JTO / FITTER GOVT ITI THANJAVUR
  2. 2. Table of Content Introduction PartsParts Types Operations Presented by : K.SATHISHKUMAR JTO/GOVT ITI / THANJAVUR
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION The drilling machine is defined as a machine which is used to make a circular hole, a tool used to drill the holes of different size and other related operations using a drill bit. Presented by : K.SATHISHKUMAR JTO/GOVT ITI / THANJAVUR related operations using a drill bit. Holes were drilled by the Egyptians in 1200 B.C. about 3000 years ago by bow drills. The bow drill is the mother of present-day metal cutting drilling machine.
  4. 4. A drilling machine is one of the important machine tools in the workshop. Drilling Machine is used to form a hole of different sizes on a job, Drilling is a material-removing or cutting process in which the tool uses a Drill Bit to cut a hole of circular cross-section in solid materials. Objective of Drilling Machine Presented by : K.SATHISHKUMAR JTO/GOVT ITI / THANJAVUR circular cross-section in solid materials. Drill bit is a Multi Point Cutting Tool. We also perform drilling operation in lathe machine too, but drill machine is made for this specific drill operations, so where we need bulk of drilling operation we go for drilling machine.
  Parts of the Drilling Machine Base Column or Pillar Arm Spindle Drill bit ChuckArm Worktable Drill head Feed Mechanism Chuck Electric Motor Pulley or gears Depth gauge
  
  
  It is one of the main parts of a drilling machine, it carries the entire weight of the machine, and transfer the weight to the ground. The base of a drilling machine is generally made of cast iron or steel, and it is very rigid. At the top of the base, there are some slots provided BASE: At the top of the base, there are some slots provided to support the big jobs. And on one side of the base, a radial column or a pillar is situated. The base is generally bolted with the ground or in some case the base is supported by two or four legs.
  Column or pillar: The column or pillar is situated on one side of the base. In general, we use a radial column so that the movement of the arm is possible in a clockwise or anticlockwise direction. The column is also made of cast iron or steel and is also very rigid so that it can carry the load of the arm as well as a drill head. A sliding table is mounted on the column so that the table can have up and down motion according to the need.
  Upper arm:  At the top of the column, there is an upper arm, which carries the drill head and also the house of the driving mechanism.  The upper arm is also made of the same materials of the base.(cast iron or steel)  To make the structure rigid.  In some drilling machine, a guideway is provided so that the drill head can slide over this.
  Worktable: The worktable is generally made of cast iron and it is mounted on the column.  T-slots are provided at the top surface of the table may be in some table there is a vice which also helps to hold the job. The table can move up and down as also right or left according to the job and tool arrangement.  The up and down motion of the table can be given by hand as well as by some electrical mechanism. We use a rack and pinion mechanism for a vertical moment of the table. The shape of the table can be rectangular or also circular.
  Drill head: One side of the arm a drill head is mounted, a drill head is consist of various feed and driving mechanism. A drill chuck is mounted over it. A drill head can slide up and down as per the requirement of the job. A V-types belt is provided to transfer the power from the motor to the pulley and from pulley, the mechanical power is transferred to the drill head. The different types of speed can be generated by the cone pulley mechanism as well as a gear-train mechanism.
  Feed Mechanism: In a drill machine, we use an electric motor, V-belt, and pulley to transfer the power from the motor to the spindle. For the up and down motion of the drill head, we use hand and as well as automatic feed by an electrical motor. Here also a rack and pinion are used to convert the rotational movement from electrical motor or by hand to the straight-line movement.
  Spindle: It is a circular taper shaft which helps to hold the drill chuck. It is made of high carbon chromium steel or stainless steel or steel alloys. It transfers the rotary motion from drill head to drill jigs. There is a keyhole provided on the spindle to change the drill chuck. The spindle also can move up and down with the help of rack and pinion mechanism.
  Chuck: The chuck is mounted on the lower end of the spindle, it holds the drill jig. Here also a keyhole is provided to change the drill jigs. Drill chucks are generally self-centering. In a drill machine, we use three-jaw chuck. And it is made of special alloy steel.
  Electric Motor: In a drilling machine, we use a single-phase ac motor. Which can run at an rpm of 600-5000, or may be more for high duty drilling machine.
  17. 17. Pulley or Gears: Pulley or gears is used to transmit power and also for getting different speed. Presented by : K.SATHISHKUMAR JTO/GOVT ITI / THANJAVUR  In a drilling machine, we use bevel gear to transmit power at an angle of 90 degrees. So now we are going to learn how power transferred in a Drilling machine.
  How does Power Transmission happen in the Drilling machine? The power transmission in the drilling machine used to transmit power for its working. This power is supplied from the electric motor. This power is supplied from the electric motor. The process of transmission takes place with the help of the v-bolt and the pair of pulley stacks opposite to each other. The speed of the spindle is fixed or controlled with the help of the pulley stacks.
  Types of Drilling Machine Following are the 8 different types of drilling machine. 1. Portable drilling machine 2. Sensitive drilling machine a) Bench mounting sensitive drilling machine b) Floor column upright drilling machine 3. Upright drilling machine a) Round column upright drilling machine b) Box column upright drilling machine
  4. Radial drilling machine a) Plain drilling machine b) Universal drilling machine c) Semi-universal drilling machine 5. Gang drilling machine 6. Multiple spindle machine 7. Automatic drilling machine 8. Deep hole drilling machine a) Vertical deep hole drilling machine b) Horizontal deep hole drilling machine
  1. Portable drilling machine This types of drilling machines are commonly used in all the workshop. Used to drill small sized holes. It is operated by holding in a hand. The workpiece where the hole is to be drilled is held in a vice.
  2. Sensitive drilling machine These types of drilling machine used to drill small holes diameter as small as 0.35 mm to 15 mm. These machines run at a higher speed as high as 2000 rpm.  The machine may be mounted on the bench or floor & the drilling work is started with the drill fed into the workpiece by purely hand control. This enables the operator to feel how the drill is cutting and accordingly he can control the down feed pressure. Since the operator senses the cutting action at any instant it is called as the sensitive drilling machine.
  
  3. Upright or Vertical or Pillar type Drilling Machine: It is larger in size and stronger than sensitive drilling machine. It is used for drilling medium and large-sized holes. Based on the type of column used it is classified as a round column and box column upright drilling machines.
  ROUND COLUMN BOX COLUMN
  Upright or Vertical or Pillar Drilling Machine is free standing and is of a far heavier construction able to take larger drills. It has a heavy frame to support a wider range of work. The table height is adjustable and power speed and feeds are available. The larger drills normally have a taper shank located within taper bore in the spindle end. These tapers are standardized as Morse tapers.
  4. Radial drilling machine The radial drill machine is free-standing and the work piece is clamped in the position on the base. It is used for heavy large and heavy work. The arm is power-driven for the height location. The drill head is positioned using motorized drives and it transverse the swinging arm. The workpiece remains stationary the machine base or worktable. The machine spindle is moved to the location required.
  
  
  5. Gang drilling machine In the Gang type Drilling Machine, several spindles/ or stations are mounted on one long table as shown in the figure.
  6.Multiple spindle machine In the Multi-spindle drilling machine, there are many spindles mounted on one head to allow many holes to be drilled simultaneously.
  7. Automatic drilling machine Or Numerical Control Drilling Machine Numerical control drilling machine can automatically change tooling with a turret or automatic tool changer. Speeds, feeds, and table position is controlled using a computer program.
  
  8. Deep Hole Drilling Machine This may be the either horizontal or vertical type of machine. In this drilling machine, the part to be drilled is rotated and the drill bit that makes the hole is kept stationary.  Deep hole drilling is done in components like rifle barrels, crankshafts, long shafts etc.
  
  DEEP HOLE DRILLING MACHINE
  Drilling Machine Operations 1. Drilling operation 2. Reaming operation 3. Boring operation 4. Counter boring operation 5. Countersinking operation 6. Spot facing operation 7. Tapping operation 8. Lapping operation 9. Grinding operation 10. Trepanning operation
  1.Drilling Drilling is the operation of producing a cylindrical holeDrilling is the operation of producing a cylindrical hole by removing metal from the rotating edge of a cutting tool called the drill. The drill point is pressed at this centre point to produce the required hole. Drilling does not produce an accurate hole in a work piece and the hole location is not perfect.
  2. Reaming Reaming is an accurate way of sizing and finishing a hole which has been previously drilled. In order to finish a hole and to bring it to the accurate size, the hole is drilled slightly undersize. Reamer cannot originate a hole. It simply follows the path which has been previously drilled and removes a very small amount of metal.
  3. Boring  To enlarge a hole by means of an adjustable cutting To enlarge a hole by means of an adjustable cutting tool with only one cutting edge. This is necessary where the suitable sized drill is not available or where the hole diameter is so large that it cannot be ordinarily drilled.  Used to finish a hole accurately and to bring it to the required size.  To machine the internal surface of a hole already produced in casting.
  4. Counter boring Counterboring is the operation of enlarging the end of a hole cylindrically.hole cylindrically. A tool used for counterboring is called a counterbore. The counterbores are made with a straight or tapered shank to fit in the drill spindle. The tool is guided by a pilot which extends beyond the end of the cutting edges. The pilot fits into the small- diameter hole running clearance and maintains the alignment of the tool.
  5. Countersinking Countersinking is the operation of making a cone- shaped enlargement of the end of a hole to provide a recess for a flat head screw or countersunk rivet fitted into the hole. The tool used for countersinking is called a countersink. The cutting speed in countersinking is 25% less than that of drilling.
  6. Spot facing Spot facing is the operation of smoothing and squaring the surface around a hole for the seat for a nut or the head of a screw. A counter bore or a special spot facing tool may be employed for this purpose.
  7. Tapping It is the operation of cutting internal threads by meansIt is the operation of cutting internal threads by means of a cutting tool called a tap. A tap may be considered as a bolt with accurate threads cut on it. The threads act as cutting edges which are hardened and ground. When the tap is screwed into the hole it removes metal and cuts internal threads which will fit into external threads of the same size.
  45. 45. 8. Lapping Lapping is the operation of sizing and finishing a small diameter hole already hardened by removing a very small amount of material by using a lap. There are many kinds of lapping tools. The copper head laps are commonly used. The lap fits in the hole and is moved up and down while it revolves.
  46. 46. 9. Grinding Grinding operation may be performed in a drilling machine to finish a hardened hole. The grinding wheel is made to revolve with the spindle and is fed up and down. A suitable grinding wheel may be selected for surface grinding operation. Grinding can also be done correctly out of roundness of the hole. Presented by : K.SATHISHKUMAR JTO/GOVT ITI / THANJAVUR
  47. 47. 10. Trepanning Trepanning is the operation of producing a hole by removing metal along the circumference of a hollow cutting tool. The tool resembles a hollow tube having cutting edges at one end and a solid shank at the other to fit into the drill spindle. This is one of the efficient methods of producing a hole. Presented by : K.SATHISHKUMAR JTO/GOVT ITI / THANJAVUR
  

