Tesla Strategic Analysis of a Company in Transformation
Company Overview, Industry, and History ● Founded by Elon Musk in 2003 as a manufacturer of all-electric vehicles ● Headqu...
Tesla’s Competitors Direct Indirect
Tesla’s Competitive Advantage “Tesla has the ability to leverage what I call ecosystem carryover: using existing positions...
Tesla’s Vision: To accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy
Tesla’s Mission: Create the most compelling car company of the 21st century by driving the world’s transition to electric ...
Tesla’s Values: Second place should need a telescope to see us
SWOT Analysis of Tesla Strengths ● Intense brand affinity in the company’s target markets ● Strong engineering expertise a...
Internationalization Organizational Growth Strategy The common thread in Tesla’s current growth strategy is the building o...
Retrenchment Strategic Recommendations While facing issues similar to companies needing a Renewal strategy, Tesla is under...
Integration Planning Tesla executive team must plan for the new company structure before transaction Transaction Clears So...
Implementation Recommendation 2 Horizontal Integration Should Result in Strategic Partnering Safety Partnering on safety i...
Implementation Recommendation 3 Concentration Should Come from Merger-Acquisition With SolarCity Integrated solar roofs en...
References ● Adner, R. (2015). What Tesla and Apple Both Know About Entering New Markets. Retrieved from: https://hbr.org/...
Tesla - strategic analysis of a company in transformation
Tesla - strategic analysis of a company in transformation

  1. 1. Tesla Strategic Analysis of a Company in Transformation
  2. 2. Company Overview, Industry, and History ● Founded by Elon Musk in 2003 as a manufacturer of all-electric vehicles ● Headquartered in Silicon Valley, sells cars internationally ● Publicly traded on NASDAQ in the auto manufacturing category ● Has moved from luxury vehicles to mass-market ● Has also diversified into a conglomerate: batteries, charging networks, solar ● Boasts 14,000 employees today, up from 899 in 2010 when Model S was launched
  3. 3. Tesla’s Competitors Direct Indirect
  4. 4. Tesla’s Competitive Advantage “Tesla has the ability to leverage what I call ecosystem carryover: using existing positions in existing market spaces to jump-start a winning position in a new market space…. ecosystem carryover was Apple’s secret sauce in entering the then-established market for smartphones and changing the game.” (Adner, 2015)
  5. 5. Tesla’s Vision: To accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy
  6. 6. Tesla’s Mission: Create the most compelling car company of the 21st century by driving the world’s transition to electric vehicles
  7. 7. Tesla’s Values: Second place should need a telescope to see us
  8. 8. SWOT Analysis of Tesla Strengths ● Intense brand affinity in the company’s target markets ● Strong engineering expertise and intellectual property portfolio ● Transformational leader compelling employees and investors to support the company vision Weaknesses ● Financial: High rate of cash burn and debt levels ● Operational: Supply chain and inventory buildup Issues ● Sales/Service: Disappointing pre-order reservations and showroom experiences Opportunities ● Addressing safety issues ● Growing into international markets ● Developing meaningful and highly collaborative partnerships Threats ● Negative investor sentiment - safety issues, questions of Musk’s decisions on spending ● Competition from automakers and ride-sharing companies, releasing new all-electric vehicles, self- driving vehicles, and alternatives to buying a vehicle ● Government intervention both in terms of safety issues but also market-making for competitors
  9. 9. Internationalization Organizational Growth Strategy The common thread in Tesla’s current growth strategy is the building of its ecosystem for electricity, starting with the electric vehicle, similar to the value network Edison created around the lightbulb - lightbulbs, like EVs, lacking systematic access to electricity are a novelty, with that access, they become world changers (Suskewicz, 2015) Grow government funding Diversification Vertical Integration Increase profitability Conglomerate, unrelated - solar Concentric, related - batteries Backward - electrical supply Forward - consumer utilities
  10. 10. Retrenchment Strategic Recommendations While facing issues similar to companies needing a Renewal strategy, Tesla is undertaking ‘Progressive Transformation’, as described by McKinsey & Company (Isern, 2009): ● A hybrid of Growth and Renewal strategies ● Moves from good to great performance ● An outcome of strategic planning/ not reactive Reduce risk of M&A failure Concentration Horizontal Integration Enable new teams Product development - solar roofs Market development - industrial auto Protect growth - autopilot Regulatory risk - safety
  11. 11. Integration Planning Tesla executive team must plan for the new company structure before transaction Transaction Clears SolarCity acquisition approved by regulators and transaction clears for all parties New Team Announced Combined executive team publicly announced Companies Join Tesla and SolarCity begin process of integrating teams Operation Musk’s vision stated in “Master Plan - Part Deux” executed Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Stage 4 Final Stage Implementation Recommendation 1 Retrenchment Should Result in Restructuring
  12. 12. Implementation Recommendation 2 Horizontal Integration Should Result in Strategic Partnering Safety Partnering on safety improvements would benefit all stakeholders and reduce regulatory risk Autopilot Dealer Network Partnering on autopilot technology is a necessity given the traction Tesla’s competitors have already gotten in their partnerships Partnering on consumer sales and service would enable Tesla to refocus its energy on industrial vehicle production and SolarCity integration
  13. 13. Implementation Recommendation 3 Concentration Should Come from Merger-Acquisition With SolarCity Integrated solar roofs enable vehicles to become mobile power generators rather than solely power consumers With OpenAI Artificial intelligence would enable autopilot mode to be 10x safer than manual driving With SpaceX Aerospace and the Hyperloop commuter tubes could then be autopiloted and leverage clean solar power
  14. 14. References ● Adner, R. (2015). What Tesla and Apple Both Know About Entering New Markets. Retrieved from: https://hbr.org/2015/05/what- tesla-and-apple-both-know-about-entering-new-markets ● Bailetti, T. (2010). Blueprint and Approach to Grow Revenue in Small Technology Companies. Retrieved from: http://timreview.ca/article/355 ● InsideEVs. (2016). Monthly Plug-In Sales Scorecard. Retrieved from: http://insideevs.com/monthly-plug-in-sales-scorecard/ ● Isern, J., Meaney, M., Wilson, S. (2009). Corporate transformation under pressure. Retrieved from: http://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/organization/our-insights/corporate-transformation-under-pressure ● Suskewicz, J. (2015). Tesla’s New Strategy Is Over 100 Years Old. Retrieved from: https://hbr.org/2015/05/teslas-new-strategy- is-over-100-years-old ● Tesla. (2016a). About Tesla. Retrieved from: https://www.teslamotors.com/about ● Tesla. (2011). Tesla Motors Company Overview. Retrieved from: http://files.shareholder.com/downloads/ABEA- 4CW8X0/0x0x494001/dd297293-ec2d-4dc5-8db4-63d491fb6bd0/Company_Overview_Q3_2011.pdf

