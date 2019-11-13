The most complete home improvement manual on the market, this book offers more than 2,300 photos, 800 drawings, and understandable, practical text. Readers will find essential instruction on plumbing and electrical repairs, heating and cooling, roofing and siding, cabinets and countertops, and more. Information is also provided on tools, materials, and basic skills, plus 325 step-by-step projects with how-to photo sequences. The Ultimate Guide to Home Repair & Improvement also includes a remodeling guide and a resource guide. Top to bottom, inside and out, this is the single, ultimate resource book for home projects and repairs.This manual is highly recommended--Library JournalThe definitive 'how to' reference and instructional guide for anyone seeking to re-model, renovate, repair, or maintain any aspect of their residence-- Midwest Book Review

