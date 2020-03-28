Insulin pediatric

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Insulin By : Ekhlass Ramadan
  2. 2. Insulin is a polypeptide hormone secreted by pancreatic beta-cells used as medication to treat high blood glucose This include : 1.Diabetes mellitus Type 1 2.Diabetes mellitus Type 2 diabetes3.Gestational 4.Complication of Diabetes such as a.Diabetic ketoacidosis b.Hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state Three types of insulin are available in the UK: human insulin, human insulin analogues, and animal insulin.
  3. 3. Mechanism of action main functions of insulin are : 1. Reduce glucose by: ↓ gluconeogenesis ↓ glycogenolysis ↑ uptake of glucose by cell 2.Inhibit fat breakdown (lipolysis) (3. Inhibit protein breakdown (proteolysis
  4. 4. Route of administration Insulin is inactivated by gastrointestinal enzymes and must therefore be given by injection 1.Subcutaneosly 2.Intramascular 3.Intravenous 4.intraperitoneal
  5. 5. Insulin preparations
  6. 6. Insulin regimens A.Conventional Insulin therapy: Twice daily mixed Insulin. B.Intensive Insulin therapy: Basal – Bolus(3 Injections): 2 bolus of short acting before breakfast and lunch + Mixture of short acting and Intermediate acting at evening meal. Basal – Bolus(3 +1 Injections): 3 bolus of short acting before breakfast + lunch + evening meal + Intermediate acting before bedtime. Basal – Bolus(3 +1 Injections): 3 bolus of Rapid acting before breakfast + lunch + evening meal + Long acting before bedtime. Basal – Bolus(3 +1 Injections): Long acting before bedtime. Rapid acting before meal according to Carbohydrate Counting and Insulin Correction
  7. 7. Insulin requirements
  8. 8. Side effects systemic 1.Hypoglycemia 2.Edema and weight gain 3.Hypokalemia 4.Hypersentivity reaction Local 1.Lipodystrophy 2.Redness and itching 3.Infection(rare)

