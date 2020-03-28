Successfully reported this slideshow.
Approach To Respiratory Distress Supervisor : Dr Nizar Bakir By : Ekhlass Ramadan
Outlines _Definition _What are sings and symptoms of respiratory distress? _What are the causes of respiratory distress? _...
Respiratory Distress: increased work of breathing, usually precedes respiratory failure Respiratory Failure: Occurs when v...
Clinical presentation increase RR Retraction: intercostal, substernal, Diaphragmatic, or supraclavicular Nasal flaring Dec...
Causes Of Respiratory Distress
Why children more prone than adult ? Comparison of Respiratory Systems in Children and Adults 1.The head in children is pr...
Evaluation Initial assessment (ABC) History Physical Examination Investigations: Laboratory Tests, Imaging Studies
A brief history should be taken while physical examination proceeds and initial treatment is begun Respiratory Distress: Q...
Physical examination Before a complete assessment can proceed, CRITICAL INTERVENTIONS that may change children’s clinical ...
CNS state: agitation ,irritable, drowsy, lethargy Respiratory State: Respiratory Rate (RR) Depth of respiration Effort of ...
Investigation Laboratory tests 1.Complete blood count 2.Blood cultures 3.Oxygen saturation 4.Blood gas analysis Imaging st...
General Management 1. Position 2. Oxygen administration 3. Monitoring Etiology Management
Case Scenarios
A term male is born at 38 weeks via a scheduled repeat cesarean section prior to the onset of labor. The infant’s mother h...
A 7-month old boy comes to the office because his mother notices that he seems to be having difficulty breathing. she says...
what’s most likely diagnosis ? What’s management ?
A 2-year-old child suddenly develops inspiratory stridor, tachypnea, and chest retractions. He had been playing alone with...
A 10-year-old boy in respiratory distress arrives late in the evening to the emergency department (ED); he has a 2- hour h...
You note that his pulse varies in amplitude with respiration. His blood pressure is normal, but his capillary refill is so...
Thank You
