Get yourself out of the standard rock patterns and dull beats with this truly global guide to guitar rhythm playing, with examples from Europe, South America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The rhythms of any culture are unique to its sociological characteristics, and by embracing the sounds of the world, an endless source of new inspirations and ideas will feed your playing and your imagination. This book and CD set offers a huge range of riffs and rhythms from all over the world. The examples are all supported by a complete set of example recordings to help you capture the idiosyncrasies of each style. Countries featured include: Romania Morocco Sierra Leone Argentina Jamaica Russia Vietnam Saudi Arabia Syria Turkey Egypt



