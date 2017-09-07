Lineamientos curriculares trabajo tres

CONOCIMIENTOS 1) Conocimiento básico de la institución y la dinámica política Con la definición de la Constitución Polític...
para adelantar el trabajo permanente en torno a los procesos curriculares y al mejoramiento de la calidad de la educación”...
ARTÍCULO 23. AREAS OBLIGATORIAS Y FUNDAMENTALES. Para el logro de los objetivos de la educación básica se establecen áreas...
PEDAGOGÍA Y DIDÁCTICA  El rol del educador  La enseñanza de las ciencias y la educación ambiental  El lenguaje científi...
  1. 1. CONOCIMIENTOS 1) Conocimiento básico de la institución y la dinámica política Con la definición de la Constitución Política en el año de 1991, Colombia se comprometió a desarrollar prácticas democráticas para el aprendizaje de los principios de la participación ciudadana, en todas las instituciones educativas. Desde entonces el Ministerio de Educación Nacional asumió su responsabilidad de formular políticas, planes y programas orientados a la formación de colombianos en el respeto a los derechos humanos, a la paz y a la democracia. Por ello, las Competencias Ciudadanas son el conjunto de conocimientos y de habilidades cognitivas, emocionales y comunicativas que, articulados entre sí, hacen posible que el ciudadano actúe de manera constructiva en la sociedad democrática. En este sentido, para avanzar en la consolidación de la paz y la convivencia; de incentivar la participación democrática y responsable de los niños y niñas en la consolidación del Estado Social de Derecho; y de promover el respeto y cuidado de la identidad, la pluralidad y las diferencias, el Ministerio de Educación Nacional definió dentro su política sectorial 2010-2014 "educación de calidad, el camino hacia la prosperidad", las bases para la consolidación del Programa de Competencias Ciudadanas. Como uno de sus programas bandera en el logro de una educación de calidad el Programa de Competencias Ciudadanas se orienta a desarrollar las habilidades, destrezas y conocimientos sobre ciudadanía y convivencia en los estudiantes de todos los rincones del país. Los lineamientos constituyen puntos de apoyo y de orientación general frente al postulado de la Ley que nos invita a entender el currículo como "...un conjunto de criterios, planes de estudio, programas, metodologías y procesos que contribuyen a la formación integral y a la construcción de la identidad cultural nacional, regional y local..." (artículo 76). Los lineamientos que han de generar procesos de reflexión, análisis crítico y ajustes progresivos por parte de los maestros, las comunidades educativas y los investigadores educativos, hacen posible iniciar un cambio profundo hacia nuevas realidades en donde las "utopías" y la imaginación de nuevos modelos de sociedad estimulen entre nosotros un hombre nuevo con una actitud mental nueva, consciente de que no hay realidades por imitar sino futuros por construir, y en el cual las mejores condiciones de vida que se vayan alcanzando exigirán no tanto tener más sino ser más, pues ésta es la verdadera condición del progreso humano. Como definió la resolución 2343 de 1996, los lineamientos “constituyen orientaciones para que las instituciones educativas del país ejerzan la autonomía
  2. 2. para adelantar el trabajo permanente en torno a los procesos curriculares y al mejoramiento de la calidad de la educación”. Y agrega: “Estos lineamientos aportan elementos conceptuales para constituir el núcleo común del currículo de todas las instituciones educativas, fundamentar los desarrollos educativos hacia los cuales pueden avanzar y generar cambios culturales y sociales. La Ley General de Educación, por su parte, entiende el currículo como una construcción social en permanente elaboración, proceso en el que debe participar toda la comunidad educativa de modo que los establecimientos educativos definan currículos pertinentes para esta época y para el contexto particular en el que se inscriben y alcancen, en consecuencia, procesos de aprendizaje significativos. Estos Lineamientos proponen algunos elementos para la construcción del currículo en esta área, respetando al máximo la autonomía del docente, el cual deberá responder a las realidades que lo circundan desde su saber y con la creatividad que lo caracteriza. Hemos evitado, por considerarlo ofensa a la dignidad del educador, ofrecer catálogos de contenidos o insinuaciones de procedimientos. Después de todo, en el ejercicio de pensar y crear nadie puede reemplazar a los educadores. El marco legal del diseño curricular en Colombia Las normas colombianas que definen, regulan y dan pautas para el diseño del currículo en los diferentes establecimientos educativos del país son directamente las siguientes:  Ley General de Educación, Ley 115 de 1994  Decreto 1860 de 1994  Resolución 2343 de 1996  Decreto 1290 de 2009  Lineamientos curriculares de las diferentes áreas  Estándares básicos de competencias en diferentes áreas Ley General de Educación, Ley 115 de 1994: ARTICULO 76. Concepto de currículo. Currículo es el conjunto de criterios, planes de estudio, programas, metodologías, y procesos que contribuyen a la formación integral y a la construcción de la identidad cultural nacional, regional y local, incluyendo también los recursos humanos, académicos y físicos para poner en práctica las políticas y llevar a cabo el proyecto educativo institucional. ARTICULO 79. Plan de estudios. El plan de estudios es el esquema estructurado de las áreas obligatorias y fundamentales y de áreas optativas con sus respectivas asignaturas, que forman parte del currículo de los establecimientos educativos.
  3. 3. ARTÍCULO 23. AREAS OBLIGATORIAS Y FUNDAMENTALES. Para el logro de los objetivos de la educación básica se establecen áreas obligatorias y fundamentales del conocimiento y de la formación que necesariamente se tendrán que ofrecer de acuerdo con el currículo y el Proyecto Educativo Institucional. Los grupos de áreas obligatorias y fundamentales que comprenderán un mínimo del 80% del plan de estudios, son los siguientes: 1. Ciencias naturales y educación ambiental. 2. Ciencias sociales, historia, geografía, constitución política y democrática. 3. Educación artística. 4. Educación ética y en valores humanos. 5. Educación física, recreación y deportes. 6. Educación religiosa. 7. Humanidades, lengua castellana e idiomas extranjeros. 8. Matemáticas. 9. Tecnología e informática. 2) Lineamientos curriculares para ciencias naturales educaciónambiental. A partir de la Constitución Política 1991 y Ley General de Educación los lineamientos curriculares son:  Desarrollo de las potencialidades de la persona  Qué enseñar y cómo enseñar  Qué aprender en la escuela  Currículos particulares, pertinentes y flexibles  Construcción de una identidad nacional, regional y local  Formación comunidades competentes REFERENTES FILOSÓFICOS Y EPISTEMOLÓGICOS  El mundo de la vida  Ciencia y Tecnología  Referentes sociológicos: Contexto escolar  Referente psico-cognitivo  Construcción del pensamiento científico  Los procesos de pensamiento y acción  La creatividad y el tratamiento de problemas
  4. 4. PEDAGOGÍA Y DIDÁCTICA  El rol del educador  La enseñanza de las ciencias y la educación ambiental  El lenguaje científico y la enseñanza  El papel del laboratorio  Proceso de evaluación  Una alternativa didáctica Bibliografía https://www.mineducacion.gov.co/1759/articles-339975_recurso_3.pdf http://www.mineducacion.gov.co/1759/w3-article-235147.html file:///C:/Users/HP%2014/Downloads/ANEXO%202%20(2).pdf https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOKT5abIPNI https://es.slideshare.net/iselacuartas/lineamientos-curriculares-ciencias-naturales- 8115846

