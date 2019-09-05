Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
7KH3UHGLFWDEO,UUDWLRQDOIUHHGRZQORDGLQHQJOLVKDXGLRERRNVPS_7KH3UHGLFWD DXGLRERRN >03@7KH3UHGLFWDEO,UUDWLRQDODXGLRERRNVRQOLQH...
7KH3UHGLFWDEO,UUDWLRQDO $PDUYHORXVERRNWKRXJKWSURYRNLQJDQGKLJKOHQWHUWDLQLQJ -HURPH*URRSPDQ1HZ<RUN7LPHVEHVWVHOOLQJDXWKRURI+R...
7KH3UHGLFWDEO,UUDWLRQDO
7KH3UHGLFWDEO,UUDWLRQDO
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Predictably Irrational free download in english audio books mp3 The Predictably Irrational audiobook

3 views

Published on

The Predictably Irrational free download in english audio books mp3 The Predictably Irrational audiobook

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Predictably Irrational free download in english audio books mp3 The Predictably Irrational audiobook

  1. 1. 7KH3UHGLFWDEO,UUDWLRQDOIUHHGRZQORDGLQHQJOLVKDXGLRERRNVPS_7KH3UHGLFWD DXGLRERRN >03@7KH3UHGLFWDEO,UUDWLRQDODXGLRERRNVRQOLQHVWUHDPLQJIUHH_>03@7KH3UHGLFWDEO,UUDWLRQDOGRZQORDG /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. 7KH3UHGLFWDEO,UUDWLRQDO $PDUYHORXVERRNWKRXJKWSURYRNLQJDQGKLJKOHQWHUWDLQLQJ -HURPH*URRSPDQ1HZ<RUN7LPHVEHVWVHOOLQJDXWKRURI+RZ’RFWRUV7KLQN $ULHOQRWRQOJLYHVXVDJUHDWUHDGKHDOVRPDNHVXVPXFKZLVHU *HRUJH$NHUORI1REHO/DXUHDWHLQ(FRQRPLFV 5HYROXWLRQDU 1HZ<RUN7LPHV%RRN5HYLHZ %HKDYLRUDOHFRQRPLVWDQG1HZ<RUN7LPHVEHVWVHOOLQJDXWKRU’DQ$ULHORIIHUVDPXFKQHHGHGWDNHRQW GHFLVLRQVWKDWOHGWRRXUFXUUHQWHFRQRPLFFULVLV
  3. 3. 7KH3UHGLFWDEO,UUDWLRQDO
  4. 4. 7KH3UHGLFWDEO,UUDWLRQDO

×