Online Live Experience: Incrementa tus ventas a través de las DIVERSAS funcionalidades de VTEX
Hola! Soy Yuriko Huayana Sales Director North Latam
Agenda
1.CARRITOS DE COMPRAS INTELIGENTES SMARTCHECKOUT Compra en dos pasos luego de la primera compra del consumidor. Ágil, Intu...
¿Qué queremos evitar?
VTEX Search Es la solución para ayudar a los clientes a buscar lo que ellos realmente necesitan. Toma control del tráﬁco d...
0 VTEX Search Es inteligente. Tiene la capacidad de detectar errores ortográﬁcos y recomendar productos relacionados Resul...
0 VTEX Search Conoce a los usuarios. Resultados con búsquedas relevantes Resultado de: “haguacate”
0 VTEX Search Incrementa tus ventas. Reconoce búsquedas en Castellano, Inglés y Portugués Resultado de: “sun protector” en...
1.CARRITOS DE COMPRAS INTELIGENTES SMARTCHECKOUT Compra en dos pasos luego de la primera compra del consumidor. Ágil, Intu...
Por suscripción Tener la opción de comprar un producto bajo un modelo de suscripción
Por suscripción Tener estrategias promocionales por suscripciones con X frecuencia
1.CARRITOS DE COMPRAS INTELIGENTES SMARTCHECKOUT Compra en dos pasos luego de la primera compra del consumidor. Ágil, Intu...
SMARTCHECKOUT Compra en dos pasos luego de la primera compra del consumidor. Ágil, Intuitivo y rápido.. Certiﬁcada con PCI...
“El 66% de encuestados mencionó que no encuentra online a sus marcas favoritas, dando pase a que OTRAS marcas que sí esten...
Hasta luego! cel:+51972633823 yuriko.huayana@vtex.com
Yuriko Huayana eCommerce Day Perú Online [Live] Experience
