#eRetailWeek PANAMÁ #EDEMOZONE "HandsOn práctico sobre cómo resolver una necesidad de mi negocio a través de herramientas y recursos del ecosistema digital"
La solución tecnológica en la nube para la gestión del canal de comercio electrónico de las empresas y sus marcas y negoci...
Pilares de un modelo integral
Caso • Empresa Retail de Vinos canales online y offline propios y franquicias Gestión Integral de sus canales digitales y ...
Canal B2C minorista Marca Propia a consumidor final Canal B2C Minorista Marca Blanca 1 a consumidor final Almacen y Logist...
¡¡ GRACIAS !! VANESA A. LUCCHESIwww.linkedin.com/in/vanesa-lucchesi-7893776/ vlucchesi@easycommerce.tech www.consisa.com /...
Vanesa Lucchesi - eCommerce Day Panamá Online [Live] Experience

Vanesa Lucchesi - eCommerce Day Panamá Online [Live] Experience

Vanesa Lucchesi - eCommerce Day Panamá Online [Live] Experience

  1. 1. #eRetailWeek PANAMÁ #EDEMOZONE “HandsOn práctico sobre cómo resolver una necesidad de mi negocio a través de herramientas y recursos del ecosistema digital”
  2. 2. La solución tecnológica en la nube para la gestión del canal de comercio electrónico de las empresas y sus marcas y negocios omnicanales.
  3. 3. Pilares de un modelo integral
  4. 4. Caso • Empresa Retail de Vinos canales online y offline propios y franquicias Gestión Integral de sus canales digitales y físicos • Esquema canal online multimarca y multicanal B2C para manejar: • Unificado en una única plataforma • Canal Online Minorista Marca Propia – Venta Nacional e Internacional • Canal Online Minorista Marca Blanca 1 – Venta Nacional • Canal Online Minorista Marca Blanca 2 – Venta Internacional • Marketplaces con Marca Propia • App con Marca Propia • Unico cátalogo integral con precios diferenciales • Driver: esquema general multicanal crossborder para canales minoristas, con optimización en la Interoperabilidad y Omnicanalidad • Foco en la Interoperabilidad: • Para la Comercialización • Para la Gestión & Operación
  5. 5. Canal B2C minorista Marca Propia a consumidor final Canal B2C Minorista Marca Blanca 1 a consumidor final Almacen y Logistica múltiple ERP (stock y precios, pedidos, facturación) Catálogo Unificado Data / Estrategia de negocio / Business intelligence Gateways y formas de Pago B2C Omni y Multicanal Empresa Retail de Vino múltiples canales propios y franquicias Marketing Digital y esquema de promociones y fidelización Esquema Pick up Tiendas Fisicas Canal B2C Minorista Marca Blanca 2 a consumidor final App Canal B2C minorista Marca Propia a consumidor final Canales Marketplaces (3) y RRSS shoppings Atención omnicanal al cliente
  6. 6. ¡¡ GRACIAS !! VANESA A. LUCCHESIwww.linkedin.com/in/vanesa-lucchesi-7893776/ vlucchesi@easycommerce.tech www.consisa.com / www.easycommerce.tech ¡¡ GRACIAS !! VANESA A. LUCCHESI

