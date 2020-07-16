Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
We help businesses grow, scale and speed-up in the new digital economy Certiﬁed Partners:
Lyracons in numbers More than a hundred stores deployed across LatAm B2C · B2B · Marketplace + 300 Best eCommerce Agency A...
uxPerformance, navegabilidad y evolución de la tienda
Cómo Información: etapa de recopilar información que después clasificamos y analizamos. Objetivos: con esa información acu...
Análisis de impresiones por elementos. Mapas de calor Análisis de la navegación de usuarios dentro y fuera del sitio. Fluj...
Herramientas UXCarrefourECDPerú2020
Herramientas UXCarrefourECDPerú2020
UXCarrefourECDPerú2020 Desafíos Gestión: Ordenar las entregas parciales, priorizar las versiones de archivos, devoluciones...
UXCarrefourECDPerú2020
UXCarrefourECDPerú2020
UXCarrefourECDPerú2020
UXCarrefourECDPerú2020
Other customers SPARTA.CL · CLARÍN CMD · LA NACION · SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS · DEXTER · TAVERNITI
gracias lyracons.com Buenos Aires Thames 2215 Piso 2. Buenos Aires, Argentina. Santiago Neveria 4890, Oficina 3. Las Conde...
Ramiro Alvarez Caffaro - eCommerce Day Perú Online [Live] Experience
Ramiro Alvarez Caffaro - eCommerce Day Perú Online [Live] Experience
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ramiro Alvarez Caffaro - eCommerce Day Perú Online [Live] Experience

31 views

Published on

Ramiro Alvarez Caffaro - eCommerce Day Perú Online [Live] Experience

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ramiro Alvarez Caffaro - eCommerce Day Perú Online [Live] Experience

  1. 1. We help businesses grow, scale and speed-up in the new digital economy Certiﬁed Partners:
  2. 2. Lyracons in numbers More than a hundred stores deployed across LatAm B2C · B2B · Marketplace + 300 Best eCommerce Agency Argentina 2019 1st More than 8 years building and evolving online stores. + 8 More than 40 professionals, with vast eCommerce and digital business experience +50
  3. 3. uxPerformance, navegabilidad y evolución de la tienda
  4. 4. Cómo Información: etapa de recopilar información que después clasificamos y analizamos. Objetivos: con esa información acumulada se establecen objetivos con el cliente de acuerdo a las necesidades comerciales y al estado de desarrollo de la tienda y las campañas que puedan llegar a tener activas (SEM). Se pauta una estrategia de desarrollo y crecimiento, dentro y fuera del sitio. Backlog: una vez establecidos los objetivos, se arma una lista de prioridades, a modo de evolutivos, y se establece un calendario de entregas. Medición: con una visión más concreta del backlog a trabajar, se arma un proceso o workflow de las nuevas mediciones, de modo de ir siguiendo de cerca el comportamiento de los usuarios y las reacciones (A/B o Multitesting, etc.) a los cambios hechos en el sitio. UXCarrefourECDPerú2020
  5. 5. Análisis de impresiones por elementos. Mapas de calor Análisis de la navegación de usuarios dentro y fuera del sitio. Flujos de usuarios Análisis de impresiones en la sábana de la pág. Scroll maps Trabajamos diferentes opciones, medimos y segmentamos. A/B y Multi testing Encontramos y definimos diferentes tipos de usuarios. User testing Análisis de clicks de usuarios por elementos. Clicks por página 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. UXCarrefourECDPerú2020
  6. 6. Herramientas UXCarrefourECDPerú2020
  7. 7. Herramientas UXCarrefourECDPerú2020
  8. 8. UXCarrefourECDPerú2020 Desafíos Gestión: Ordenar las entregas parciales, priorizar las versiones de archivos, devoluciones, cumplir con las fechas del gantt Trabajo en equipo: coordinar los diferentes roles que intervienen día a día en el armado del nuevo proyecto: analistas, pms, maquetadores, etc: cliente: marketing, negocio, ux, catalogación, gerentes, etc. Migrar de plataforma una tienda existente, sin perder funcionalidades y evolucionando la experiencia en los puntos más críticos del negocio (nativo vs. custom): ● Cambio de tienda (Electro/Food) ● Carrito compartido ● Buscador y Resultado de Búsqueda ● Comprar por lista (compra “masiva”) y edición de carrito ● Promociones (por zona) y políticas de precios ● Métodos de envío ● Navegación y catalogación: categorías y atributos
  9. 9. UXCarrefourECDPerú2020
  10. 10. UXCarrefourECDPerú2020
  11. 11. UXCarrefourECDPerú2020
  12. 12. UXCarrefourECDPerú2020
  13. 13. Other customers SPARTA.CL · CLARÍN CMD · LA NACION · SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS · DEXTER · TAVERNITI
  14. 14. gracias lyracons.com Buenos Aires Thames 2215 Piso 2. Buenos Aires, Argentina. Santiago Neveria 4890, Oficina 3. Las Condes, Santiago de Chile. ISO 9001:2015 Comercialización, desarrollo y soporte de software a medida para comercio electrónico Mejor Agencia 2019 eCommerce Awards

×