¿Cómo aprovechar la información para Aumentar la conversión y recompra de nuestros clientes?
Clientes Información E Integración Procesos & Canales de contacto Automatización FeedForward
Cómo identificamos una venta? Cómo impacta la adhesión al servicio? Es lo mismo un reclamo que una sugerencia? etc…
Presentación Oscar Ibarra | Fravega - eCommerce Day Buenos Aires 2017

Diapositivas presentadas por Oscar Ibarra, Jefe de Marketing Intelligence Fravega, en el eCommerce IT Camp Buenos Aires 2017.

Presentación Oscar Ibarra | Fravega - eCommerce Day Buenos Aires 2017

  1. 1. ¿Cómo aprovechar la información para Aumentar la conversión y recompra de nuestros clientes?
  2. 2. Clientes Información E Integración Procesos & Canales de contacto Automatización FeedForward
  3. 3. Cómo identificamos una venta? Cómo impacta la adhesión al servicio? Es lo mismo un reclamo que una sugerencia? etc…

