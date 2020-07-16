Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CONSEJOS PRÁCTICOS MARIO RAMOS MELÉNDEZ CEO EXE mramos@exe.digital +51993420575
Avinash Kaushik
¿Quien es nuestra audiencia? ¿Qué sabemos sobre sus comportamientos, valores o preferencias? Básico: Perfil Demográfico, P...
▪ ¿Cómo podemos aumentar el conocimiento de nuestra marca entre este público? ADN de la marca Beneficios: Racionales y Emo...
¿Cómo encontramos a nuestra audiencia? Social Media Estrategias de atracción Plan de Medios SEO
Avinash Kaushik
Estrategias de atracción Ofertas reales Cupones de descuento Novedades Incentivar la primera compra Emailing Exactos en el...
Plan de Medios Objetivo Plataforma Objetivo Especifico KPI Inversión
SEO Identifica tus palabras claves Analiza tu competencia Cuida tus imágenes Metadescripción Personaliza tus links Arregla...
GRACIAS MARIO RAMOS MELÉNDEZ CEO EXE mramos@exe.digital +51993420575
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mario Ramos Meléndez - eCommerce Day Perú Online [Live] Experience

6 views

Published on

Mario Ramos Meléndez - eCommerce Day Perú Online [Live] Experience

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mario Ramos Meléndez - eCommerce Day Perú Online [Live] Experience

  1. 1. CONSEJOS PRÁCTICOS MARIO RAMOS MELÉNDEZ CEO EXE mramos@exe.digital +51993420575
  2. 2. Avinash Kaushik
  3. 3. ¿Quien es nuestra audiencia? ¿Qué sabemos sobre sus comportamientos, valores o preferencias? Básico: Perfil Demográfico, Perfil Cultural, Estilo de Vida (Arellano) Herramientas Offline: Comerciales, Observación, etc. Herramientas Online: Facebook Insights, Google Analytics, Socialbakers, Similar Web, Encuestas online, etc,
  4. 4. ▪ ¿Cómo podemos aumentar el conocimiento de nuestra marca entre este público? ADN de la marca Beneficios: Racionales y Emocionales Ventaja Competitiva Posicionamiento
  5. 5. ¿Cómo encontramos a nuestra audiencia? Social Media Estrategias de atracción Plan de Medios SEO
  6. 6. Avinash Kaushik
  7. 7. Estrategias de atracción Ofertas reales Cupones de descuento Novedades Incentivar la primera compra Emailing Exactos en el tiempo Co Branding Influenciadores Off line
  8. 8. Plan de Medios Objetivo Plataforma Objetivo Especifico KPI Inversión
  9. 9. SEO Identifica tus palabras claves Analiza tu competencia Cuida tus imágenes Metadescripción Personaliza tus links Arregla los enlaces rotos …
  10. 10. GRACIAS MARIO RAMOS MELÉNDEZ CEO EXE mramos@exe.digital +51993420575

×