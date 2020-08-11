Successfully reported this slideshow.
Juan Muxí - eCommerce Day Uruguay Online [Live] Experience
  1. 1. Kioscos & PedidosYa Market
  2. 2. Kioscos Cientos de comercios incorporados durante COVID Impacto inmediato en ventas incrementales Extensión de oferta a nuestros usuarios en cuarentena
  3. 3. Trasladamos una oportunidad de consumo tradicionalmente presencial a online Venta de exposición y típicamente compulsiva Sumamente afectado por la pandemia Altamente dependiente de la circulación en la calle Vinculada a antojos puntuales gatillados por la visualización Cuarentena limita prácticamente en su totalidad la circulación "La golosina es una categoría muy impulsiva y que depende en gran parte de la presencia de los chicos en el punto de venta pidiendo la compra“ Nielsen Según Nielsen, en el subgrupo de canales que se dedican a comercializar alimentos y bebidas, los kioscos fueron los más golpeados cayendo sus ventas semestrales un 17.5%
  4. 4. 4 Generamos visibilidad en la plataforma y utilizamos nuestro catálogo para incorporar la mayor cantidad de comercios Icono específico para Kioscos Catálogo unificado con información de productos Inclusión de distintos tipos de comercios • Cadenas de kioscos • Kioscos independientes • Petroleras
  5. 5. ¿Qué es PedidosYa Market? Depósitos locales exclusivos para órdenes de delivery vía PedidosYa Horario de apertura extendido Oferta de más de 2,000 SKUs Entrega a usuarios en 20 minutos Oferta complementaria a los supermercados en nuestra plataforma
  6. 6. 7 ¿Cómo funciona? Las órdenes son trasmitidas y pickeadas usando tecnología propia diseñada para PedidosYa Market Órdenes son enviadas utilizando nuestra flota de cadetes existente Selección y compra de más de ~2000 productos 1 Recepción de la orden 2 3 Productos pickeados en 3 minutosEntregado al usuario en 20-25 minutos 4Disfrutar5
  7. 7. ¿En qué difiere de un super tradicional? 100% online Cerrado al público Inexistencia de cajas registradoras Layout diferente Optimización del espacio para maximizar cantidad de SKUs Distribución de categorías de productos para pickeo eficiente
  8. 8. Gracias

