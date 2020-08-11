Jorge Defeo - eCommerce Day Uruguay Online [Live] Experience

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEMA: FULLFILMENT ORIENTADO A CLIENTES Y EFICIENCIA
Consultoria en Ecommerce Partner Implementador de VTEXEXPERIENCIA / CLIENTES
Definicion El proceso que incluye todas las etapas de planificación, fabricación / compra, almacenamiento y distribución d...
Es una empresa que opera exclusivamente online, que ofrece ventas en línea con envíos en menos de una hora, y que tiene va...
Es muy lindo lo que vimos… Pero lamentablemente para llegar algun dia a ese grado de automatización debemos primero saber ...
Para mejorar nuestro Fullfilment nos vamos a posicionar en 2 pilares La Experiencia del Cliente La Eficiencia de la Operac...
“Quien va a sobrevivir es aquel que pueda, identificar, desarrollar y ejecutar los cambios necesarios para adaptarse a las...
Primero lo que vamos a Analizar si estamos dando todas las posibilidades de entrega que pretende nuestro cliente. Tendremo...
Porcentaje de pedidos enviados completos Pedidos enviados completos versus Total de pedidos (Para Consumo masivo, PRE y PO...
Eficiencia Operativa En este punto nos vamos a Enfocar como y quienes realizan las tareas para la cantidad de pedidos a re...
Organizar el Centro de Operaciones Definir el lay-out más apropiado para que el proceso fluya sin congestiones. Definir y ...
Agilizar el Packing de los pedidos Es necesario estandarizar los insumos así como el método de embalaje para evitar baja p...
  1. 1. TEMA: FULLFILMENT ORIENTADO A CLIENTES Y EFICIENCIA
  2. 2. Consultoria en Ecommerce Partner Implementador de VTEXEXPERIENCIA / CLIENTES
  3. 3. Definicion El proceso que incluye todas las etapas de planificación, fabricación / compra, almacenamiento y distribución desde que se recibe un pedido del cliente, hasta que se le entrega el producto final. Objetivo Entrega de productos de calidad que satisfagan los pedidos del cliente en el instante y lugar adecuados.
  4. 4. Es una empresa que opera exclusivamente online, que ofrece ventas en línea con envíos en menos de una hora, y que tiene varios almacenes automatizados con robots. En cada almacén trabajan más de 1100 robots autónomos conectados vía 4G y que se mueven a cuatro metros por segundo, los cuales se comunican entre sí para preparar los pedidos de los usuarios. Son capaces de recoger hasta 50 productos en menos de cinco minutos, lo que hace que la compañía pueda cumplir con su promesa de entregar las órdenes en menos de una hora. CASO OCADO
  5. 5. Es muy lindo lo que vimos… Pero lamentablemente para llegar algun dia a ese grado de automatización debemos primero saber si nuestros cimientos son sólidos. Si los puntos básicos de mi fullfilment se están cumpliendo. porque sin ellos, seguramente tendremos muchos problemas, defraudaremos a muchos clientes y no nos permitirá crecer a toda nuestra capacidad.
  6. 6. Para mejorar nuestro Fullfilment nos vamos a posicionar en 2 pilares La Experiencia del Cliente La Eficiencia de la Operación Y todo lo vamos a tener que medir...
  7. 7. “Quien va a sobrevivir es aquel que pueda, identificar, desarrollar y ejecutar los cambios necesarios para adaptarse a las necesidades de los clientes, sin perder de vista la eficiencia de los procesos.” En la carrera espacial, durante los años 60… surgió una leyenda urbana, que les traigo, aunque no sea real. Cuando la NASA empezó a enviar astronautas al espacio, se dio cuenta de que los bolígrafos no funcionaban en ausencia de gravedad. Tras invertir varios millones de dólares y dos años de pruebas, la agencia espacial desarrolló un bolígrafo que podía escribir en el espacio, bocabajo, en casi cualquier superficie y a temperaturas que iban de los -80 a los 65 grados Celsius. Cuando se enfrentaron al mismo problema, los rusos usaron un lápiz.
  8. 8. Primero lo que vamos a Analizar si estamos dando todas las posibilidades de entrega que pretende nuestro cliente. Tendremos que revisar si nuestros pedidos llegan en el tiempo acordado y si la mercadería llega en buenas condiciones de Calidad. Una buena Experiencia en el Fullfilment que completara la posibilidad de que nuestro cliente nos vuelva a comprar. Que Peor experiencia, que haber recorrido toda la pagina, haber elegido el producto, pagarlo y que no podamos cumplir con lo que pactamos con nuestro cliente. Experiencia de Cliente
  9. 9. Porcentaje de pedidos enviados completos Pedidos enviados completos versus Total de pedidos (Para Consumo masivo, PRE y POS Reemplazos) Tiempo de entrega mínimo promedio para un cliente Cual es el menor tiempo de entrega para nuestros clientes, podemos dividirlos por ubicación. On-time Shipping El tiempo del ciclo de pedidos le permite saber qué tan efectivo es su almacén para cumplir (Formula: Ordenes Entregadas a Tiempo o antes ÷ Total de ordenes Entregadas) Algunos KPIs Para hacer Seguimiento
  10. 10. Eficiencia Operativa En este punto nos vamos a Enfocar como y quienes realizan las tareas para la cantidad de pedidos a realizar. En este punto involucramos a diferentes partes de la compañía y la integración se debe dar de forma clara, donde todas las partes desempeñen sus funciones para lograr una operación ágil y eficiente Porque a veces con solo algunos cambios, la operación mejora considerablemente, así ahorrando costos importantes
  11. 11. Organizar el Centro de Operaciones Definir el lay-out más apropiado para que el proceso fluya sin congestiones. Definir y utilizar un método de codificación para mapear la zona de almacén, agiliza notablemente el proceso de order picking. Identificar los productos Cada ítem, definido por tipo y atributos, tiene que estar identificado con un número de referencia único, que se denomina SKU (del inglés, Stock Keeping Unit). Deben ubicarse en posiciones determinadas. Esto permitirá dar cuenta de su situación en el almacén y facilitar su identificación durante el pick & pack de los pedidos. Caso contrario, el personal estará forzado a reconocerlos visualmente, lo que puede provocar que los clientes reciban productos erróneos. Tips Generales
  12. 12. Agilizar el Packing de los pedidos Es necesario estandarizar los insumos así como el método de embalaje para evitar baja productividad en la preparación y experiencias de compra dispares. Por eso, es importante definir el procedimiento de armado, tener siempre al alcance de la mano las herramientas de trabajo necesarias y establecer los envases, cajas o bolsas plásticas, cuyas dimensiones se ajustan a los productos y la composición habitual de los pedidos. Definir roles y tareas Cada persona debe tener una función específica, por la cual es totalmente responsable ante sus superiores y referente ante sus pares. Si la dotación es limitada y las personas comparten tareas, aún así cada una debe tener asignada una función principal. Todas estas tareas son supervisadas por un coordinador o jefe del depósito, quien es responsable de armar el plan de trabajo y administrarlo día a día, asignando nuevos quehaceres o redistribuyendo los existentes. Tips Generales

