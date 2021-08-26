Damián Massino - eCommerce Day Argentina Online [Live] Experience

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SISTEMAS Y PLATAFORMA Estrategias prácticas para mejorar la conversión optimizando infraestructura y plataforma Integracio...
Integraciones 1. Planificación 2. Valor agregado para el CLIENTE 3. Optimizaciones para la GESTIÓN • Medios de Pago • Logí...
Integraciones • Medios de Cobranza – Mobbex / PagoUno / Decidir – MercadoPago / TodoPago • Medios de Logística / Delivery ...
Integraciones • Sistema de Gestión / ERP – Subida de datos del Catálogo • Categorías/ Productos • Monedas / Marcas / Filtr...
Integraciones • Caso 1 : ATAJO – Venta de Electrónica Minorista – Catálogo – Productos – Ventas – Stock
Integraciones • ATAJO – MercadoLibre – Publicación de Productos – Templates de Publicación – Actualización de Precios – Ca...
Integraciones - Segunda Etapa • Sistema de Gestión / ERP – Info Clientes • Clientes / Direcciones de Entrega • Cta. Cte. /...
Integraciones • Caso 2: INVID Mayoristas – Catálogo – Productos – Pedidos – Reglas de Negocios – Clientes – Vendedores – I...
Integraciones - Conclusión • Sistemas de Gestión – Últimas Consideraciones – Volumen de información – Horarios de corrida ...
Marketing on-line
Marketing online – CICLO 1. Definir Objetivos 2. Planificar Acciones 3. Medir 4. ¡Volver al comienzo!
Marketing on-line
Marketing on-line Atracción • Google Ads – Facebook Ads – Instagram Ads – Campañas Search – Campañas Display – Remarketing...
Marketing on-line ¡Conversión! • Mensaje Claro • Buena información • Generar confianza • Diseño/Layout • Funcionalidad y f...
Marketing on-line ¡Cerrar la Venta! • Simple Check-out • Compra sin registro • Registro con FB y otros • No costos ocultos
Marketing on-line ¡Y qué vuelta! • Cupón de Descuento en Paquete • Mailings • Redes Sociales • Encuesta de Calidad pos-ven...
Marketing Automation • Mails automáticos • Chat automáticos
Recupero de Carritos Abandonados • Identificarlos • Mails automáticos • Acciones del equipo de MKT
Marketing online - Conclusión 1. Objetivos 2. Planificar 3. Medir 4. ¡Volver al comienzo!
MUCHAS GRACIAS ¡Y buenas ventas online! Ing. Damián Massino NetOne Soluciones Web para Pymes TornadoStore eCommerce damian...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Presentations & Public Speaking
Aug. 26, 2021
11 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Damián Massino - eCommerce Day Argentina Online [Live] Experience

Download to read offline

Presentations & Public Speaking
Aug. 26, 2021
11 views

Damián Massino - eCommerce Day Argentina Online [Live] Experience

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Pogue's Basics: Money: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) About Beating the System David Pogue
(4/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
The $12 Million Stuffed Shark: The Curious Economics of Contemporary Art Don Thompson
(3.5/5)
Free
Marketing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step StoryBrand Guide for Any Business Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media Brittany Hennessy
(3.5/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing: Exposed and Explained by the World's Two Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
How to Talk to Anyone: 92 Little Tricks for Big Success in Relationships Leil Lowndes
(4/5)
Free
Covert Cows and Chick-fil-A: How Faith, Cows, and Chicken Built an Iconic Brand Steve Robinson
(4.5/5)
Free
Ogilvy on Advertising in the Digital Age Miles Young
(5/5)
Free
Propaganda Edward Bernays
(0/5)
Free
Phishing for Phools: The Economics of Manipulation and Deception George A. Akerlof
(3.5/5)
Free
Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business Kindra Hall
(0/5)
Free
The Conquest of Cool: Business Culture, Counterculture, and the Rise of Hip Consumerism Thomas Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It) William Poundstone
(4.5/5)
Free
A Technique for Producing Ideas James Young
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Wanting: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life Luke Burgis
(5/5)
Free
Unleashing the Idea Virus Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Contagious: Why Things Catch On Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Technology Projects to Mainstream Customers Geoffrey A. Moore
(4.5/5)
Free
Alchemy: The Dark Art And Curious Science Of Creating Magic In Brands, Business, And Life Rory Sutherland
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission Marketing: Turning Strangers into Friends, and Friends into Customers Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Yes!: 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to Be Persuasive Noah J. Goldstein
(4/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions Dr. Dan Ariely
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(4.5/5)
Free
22 Immutable Laws of Branding Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion Elizabeth L. Cline
(4.5/5)
Free
Inside the Tornado Geoffrey A. Moore
(4/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
The Consuming Instinct: What Juicy Burgers, Ferraris, Pornography, and Gift Giving Reveal About Human Nature Gad Saad
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Damián Massino - eCommerce Day Argentina Online [Live] Experience

  1. 1. SISTEMAS Y PLATAFORMA Estrategias prácticas para mejorar la conversión optimizando infraestructura y plataforma Integraciones Marketing on-line Recupero de Carrito Ing. Damian Massino Director de TornadoStore eCommerce
  2. 2. Integraciones 1. Planificación 2. Valor agregado para el CLIENTE 3. Optimizaciones para la GESTIÓN • Medios de Pago • Logística • Sistema de Gestión / ERP • MercadoLibre / MarketPlaces
  3. 3. Integraciones • Medios de Cobranza – Mobbex / PagoUno / Decidir – MercadoPago / TodoPago • Medios de Logística / Delivery – Peso aforado – Tipo de Servicio – Origen – Destino – Puerta a Sucursal
  4. 4. Integraciones • Sistema de Gestión / ERP – Subida de datos del Catálogo • Categorías/ Productos • Monedas / Marcas / Filtros / Talles / Colores / Videos • Galerías / Manuales – Carga de las Ventas / Pedidos • Productos comprados /Descuentos aplicados • Forma de Pago / Forma de Entrega
  5. 5. Integraciones • Caso 1 : ATAJO – Venta de Electrónica Minorista – Catálogo – Productos – Ventas – Stock
  6. 6. Integraciones • ATAJO – MercadoLibre – Publicación de Productos – Templates de Publicación – Actualización de Precios – Carga de los Pedidos
  7. 7. Integraciones - Segunda Etapa • Sistema de Gestión / ERP – Info Clientes • Clientes / Direcciones de Entrega • Cta. Cte. / Factura Electrónica / Pagos • Nros de Serie para RMA • Casos de Soporte / Proveedores / Cta. Cte.
  8. 8. Integraciones • Caso 2: INVID Mayoristas – Catálogo – Productos – Pedidos – Reglas de Negocios – Clientes – Vendedores – Info de Cta. Cte.
  9. 9. Integraciones - Conclusión • Sistemas de Gestión – Últimas Consideraciones – Volumen de información – Horarios de corrida – Tipos técnicos de integraciones – Mix de Integraciones • Planificación • Valor agregado para el CLIENTE • Optimizaciones para la GESTIÓN
  10. 10. Marketing on-line
  11. 11. Marketing online – CICLO 1. Definir Objetivos 2. Planificar Acciones 3. Medir 4. ¡Volver al comienzo!
  12. 12. Marketing on-line
  13. 13. Marketing on-line Atracción • Google Ads – Facebook Ads – Instagram Ads – Campañas Search – Campañas Display – Remarketing – Videos y YouTube Adds • SEO – Posicionamiento en Buscadores – Objetivos – Optimización – Marketing de Contenidos
  14. 14. Marketing on-line ¡Conversión! • Mensaje Claro • Buena información • Generar confianza • Diseño/Layout • Funcionalidad y filtros
  15. 15. Marketing on-line ¡Cerrar la Venta! • Simple Check-out • Compra sin registro • Registro con FB y otros • No costos ocultos
  16. 16. Marketing on-line ¡Y qué vuelta! • Cupón de Descuento en Paquete • Mailings • Redes Sociales • Encuesta de Calidad pos-venta
  17. 17. Marketing Automation • Mails automáticos • Chat automáticos
  18. 18. Recupero de Carritos Abandonados • Identificarlos • Mails automáticos • Acciones del equipo de MKT
  19. 19. Marketing online - Conclusión 1. Objetivos 2. Planificar 3. Medir 4. ¡Volver al comienzo!
  20. 20. MUCHAS GRACIAS ¡Y buenas ventas online! Ing. Damián Massino NetOne Soluciones Web para Pymes TornadoStore eCommerce damian@netone.com.ar

    Be the first to comment

Damián Massino - eCommerce Day Argentina Online [Live] Experience

Views

Total views

11

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×