programa de aceleración de ecommerce para mujeres emprendedoras.
El Programa: • Busca agilizar el crecimiento de negocios digitales. • 100% online • Duración de un año y es sin costo.
Los premios: • 150 becas para el Programa Intensivo en Digital Commerce en el eCommerce Institute. • 10 mentorías con prof...
Etapas del Programa: • 150 becas • 10 mentorías • 3 incubaciones 11 al 28 de Agosto 2da Convocatoria 16 al 30 de Agosto De...
Cierre de inscripciones 2da convocatoria: 30 de Agosto
MUCHAS GRACIAS
Carolina Filinich Directora del Programa Acelera x 10 eCommerce Institute acelerax10@commercemind.education
Presentations & Public Speaking
Aug. 26, 2021
Carolina Filinich - eCommerce Day Argentina Online [Live] Experience

