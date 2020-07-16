Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ECOSISTEMA DEL EMPRENDEDOR EN LA ERA DIGITAL Y QU� NECESITA PER� PARA DESARROLLAR SU ECOSISTEMA DIGITAL Alberto Moreno Est...
�Qu� es el EMPRENDEDOR PERUANO CREATIVO EMP�RICO
MEDIOS DE PAGO Y PLATAFORMAS ECOMMERCE PASARELAS DE PAGO ECOSISTEMA DEL NEGOCIO
Hac�a el camino de la TRANSFORMACI�N DIGITAL MEDICI�N OBJETIVO DE LA EMPRESA MARKETPLACEECOMMERCE CONVERSI�N
EMPRENDIMIENTO DIGITAL
IMPORTANCIA DE LA WEB ECOMMERCE BENEFICIOS DE CONTAR CON UN ECOMMERCE
�Muchas gracias!
10 a�os Compartiendo y Conectando amoreno@linkea2.pe informes@linkea2.pe
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Alberto Moreno - eCommerce Day Perú Online [Live] Experience

24 views

Published on

Alberto Moreno - eCommerce Day Perú Online [Live] Experience

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Alberto Moreno - eCommerce Day Perú Online [Live] Experience

  1. 1. ECOSISTEMA DEL EMPRENDEDOR EN LA ERA DIGITAL Y QU� NECESITA PER� PARA DESARROLLAR SU ECOSISTEMA DIGITAL Alberto Moreno Esteban Director Gerente en Linkea2 Agencia de Marketing Digital Estrat�gico @alcamoes @linkea2 amoreno@linkea2.pe
  2. 2. �Qu� es el EMPRENDEDOR PERUANO CREATIVO EMP�RICO
  3. 3. MEDIOS DE PAGO Y PLATAFORMAS ECOMMERCE PASARELAS DE PAGO ECOSISTEMA DEL NEGOCIO
  4. 4. Hac�a el camino de la TRANSFORMACI�N DIGITAL MEDICI�N OBJETIVO DE LA EMPRESA MARKETPLACEECOMMERCE CONVERSI�N
  5. 5. EMPRENDIMIENTO DIGITAL
  6. 6. IMPORTANCIA DE LA WEB ECOMMERCE BENEFICIOS DE CONTAR CON UN ECOMMERCE
  7. 7. �Muchas gracias!
  8. 8. 10 a�os Compartiendo y Conectando amoreno@linkea2.pe informes@linkea2.pe

×