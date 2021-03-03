❤[EBOOK]✔download⚡ Cognitive Communication Disorders

This is the first text to bring together and comprehensively cover the theoretical and clinical aspects of traumatic brain injury the dementias and right hemisphere syndrome in a single volume. View for regular information updates. Contents Foundations of Cognition Attention Foundations of Cognition Memory Foundations of Cognition Executive Functioning and Reasoning Foundations of Cognition Adult Learning Theory Cognitive communication disorders Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment of cognitive communication disorders in TBI Evidencedbased treatment of TBI Cognitive communication disorders Right Hemisphere Disorders Assessment of cognitive communication disorders in RHD Treatment of Right Hemisphere Disorders Cognitive communication disorders Alzheimer's disease and related disorders Assessment of dementia Direct and indirect treatment approaches for dementia