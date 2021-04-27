Start Investing in Fastest Growing Industry of Food Processing.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Start Investing in Fastest Growing Industry of Fo...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Fruit and vegetabl...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Dehydration or drying removes biologically active...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Benefits of Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables It's n...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Market Outlook The demand for dried fruits and ve...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org The emergence of functional beverages is attribut...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Dehydrated Onion Powder and Dehydrated Garlic Fla...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Dehydration of onions is currently a common trend...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org They are delicious in curries, casseroles, and ot...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Benefits of Dehydrated Onion Powder and Dehydrate...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Vitamin C is another active medical ingredient fo...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Garlic can also aid with heart problems such as h...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Market Outlook Between 2020 and 2025, the global ...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Garlic's popularity is increasing as people becom...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Baking Soda And Baking Powder One of the most pop...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Baking soda is a powerful ingredient. In reality,...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Baking soda can be used to make cookies, cakes, m...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Market Outlook The market for sodium bicarbonate ...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Baking soda is the common name for sodium bicarbo...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org The changing prices would have a direct effect on...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org 1. Introduction  Project Introduction  Project ...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org 3. Raw Material  List of Raw Materials  Propert...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org 5. Plant and Machinery  List of Plant & Machiner...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org 7. Infrastructure and Utilities  Project Locatio...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Project Financials • Project at a Glance Annexure...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Plant & Machinery……………………………………………..……..5 Indig...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Overheads Required Per Month and Per Annum…………....
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Annexure 1 :: Cost of Project and Means of Fina...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Annexure 3 :: Assessment of Working Capital req...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Annexure 5 :: Projected Balance Sheets  ROI (A...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Annexure 7 :: Break-Even Analysis  Variable Co...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Annexure 8 to 11 :: Sensitivity Analysis-Price/...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Annexure 12 :: Shareholding Pattern and Stake S...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Annexure 14 :: Product wise Domestic Sales Real...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Annexure 21 :: Employees Expenses • Annexure 22...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Annexure 29 :: Depreciation Charges – as per Bo...
www.entrepreneurindia.co Tags AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org #DetailedProjectReport #businessconsultant #...
For more Projects and further details, visit at: www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org ...
Major Queries/Questions Answered in Our Report? www.entrepreneurindia.co 1. How has the industry performed so far and how ...
5. What is the total project cost for setting up the plant? 6. What are the operating costs for setting up the plant? 7. W...
www.entrepreneurindia.co 10. Who are the Suppliers and Manufacturers of Raw materials for setting up the plant? 11. What i...
www.entrepreneurindia.co 15. What are the requirement of utilities and overheads for setting up the plant? 16. What is the...
20. What is the Break-Even Analysis of the plant? 21. What are the Project financials of the plant? 22. What are the Profi...
Reasons for Buying Our Report: • The report helps you to identify a profitable project for investing or diversifying into ...
• The report helps you understand the viability of the project by disclosing details like machinery required, project cost...
Our Approach • Our research reports broadly cover Indian markets, present analysis, outlook and forecast for a period of f...
www.entrepreneurindia.co Free Instant Online Project Identification and Selection Service Our Team has simplified the proc...
www.entrepreneurindia.co Download Complete List of Project Reports:  Detailed Project Reports Visit:-https://www.entrepre...
And before diversifying/venturing into any product, they wish to study the following aspects of the identified product:  ...
www.entrepreneurindia.co Working Capital Requirement, uses and applications, Plant Layout, Project Financials, Process Flo...
Visit us at: www.entrepreneurindia.co www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
Take a look at on #Street View https://goo.gl/VstWkd www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir....
Locate us on Google Maps https://goo.gl/maps/BKkUtq9gevT2 www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www....
Contact us 106-E, Kamla Nagar, Opp. Mall ST, New Delhi-110007, India. Email: npcs.ei@gmail.com , info@entrepreneurindia.co...
www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001: 2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
o One of the leading reliable names in industrial world for providing the most comprehensive technical consulting services...
o Project Identification o Detailed Project Reports/Pre-feasibility Reports o Business Plan o Market Research Reports o Te...
o We have two decades long experience in project consultancy and market research field o We empower our customers with the...
Our Approach www.entrepreneurindia.co Requirement collection Thorough analysis of the project Economic feasibility study o...
Who do we Serve? o Public-sector Companies o Corporates o Government Undertakings o Individual Entrepreneurs o NRI’s o For...
Sectors We Cover o Ayurvedic And Herbal Medicines, Herbal Cosmetics o Alcoholic And Non Alcoholic Beverages, Drinks o Adhe...
Sectors We Cover Cont… o Bamboo And Cane Based Projects o Building Materials And Construction Projects o Biodegradable & B...
Sectors We Cover Cont… o Copper & Copper Based Projects o Dairy/Milk Processing o Disinfectants, Pesticides, Insecticides,...
Sectors We Cover Cont… o Fruits & Vegetables Processing o Ferro Alloys Based Projects o Fertilizers & Biofertilizers o Gin...
Sectors We Cover Cont… o Infrastructure Projects o Jute & Jute Based Products o Leather And Leather Based Projects o Leisu...
Sectors We Cover Cont… o Paints, Pigments, Varnish & Lacquer o Paper And Paper Board, Paper Recycling Projects o Printing ...
Sectors We Cover Cont… o Potato And Potato Based Projects o Printing And Packaging o Real Estate, Leisure And Hospitality ...
Sectors We Cover Cont… o Township & Residential Complex o Textiles And Readymade Garments o Waste Management & Recycling o...
www.entrepreneurindia.co To get a detailed scenario of the industry along with its structure and classification To provi...
www.entrepreneurindia.co To provide forecasts of key parameters which helps to anticipate the industry performance To he...
www.entrepreneurindia.co Venturist/Capitalists Entrepreneur/Companies Industry Researchers Investment Funds Foreign I...
www.entrepreneurindia.co Online Research Industry Journals Secondary Research Primary Research Industry Experts Industry I...
www.entrepreneurindia.co Present Status (Indian & Global) Macro Environment Indian Market Outlook & Forecasts (5Years) Dem...
www.entrepreneurindia.co Our research team comprises of experts from various financial fields: MBA’s Industry Researche...
www.entrepreneurindia.co •1. Overview •2. Market Analysis 2.1Growth Drivers 2.2Emerging Trends in the Industry 2.3Regulato...
www.entrepreneurindia.co 5. Key Financials and Analysis 5.1 Contact Information 5.2 Key Financials 5.3 Financial compa...
Contact us 106-E, Kamla Nagar, Opp. Mall ST, New Delhi-110007, India. Email: npcs.ei@gmail.com , info@entrepreneurindia.co...
Follow Us www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
For more information, visit us at: www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFI...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
4 views
Apr. 27, 2021

Start Investing in Fastest Growing Industry of Food Processing.

Start Investing in Fastest Growing Industry of Food Processing. Start Business of Dehydrated Onion Powder and Dehydrated Garlic Flakes, Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables, and Baking Soda and Baking Powder.


For More Details: Food Processing and Agriculture Based Projects, Snack Food, Frozen Food, Agro Processing Technology, Processed Food, Instant Food, Food Industry, Food Preservation


Contact us
Niir Project Consultancy Services
An ISO 9001:2015 Company
106-E, Kamla Nagar, Opp. Mall ST,
New Delhi-110007, India.
Email: npcs.ei@gmail.com, info@entrepreneurindia.co
Tel: +91-11-23843955, 23845654, 23845886
Mobile: +91-9097075054, 8800733955
Website: www.entrepreneurindia.co , www.niir.org

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Start Investing in Fastest Growing Industry of Food Processing.

  1. 1. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Start Investing in Fastest Growing Industry of Food Processing. Y-1748
  2. 2. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  3. 3. Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Fruit and vegetable dehydration is one of the oldest ways of food preservation known to man, and it mainly consists of establishments that sun dry or artificially dehydrate fruits and vegetables. While the primary reason for dehydration is food safety, dehydrating fruits and vegetables reduces the cost of packaging, storage, and transportation by reducing the final product's weight and volume. The promise of dehydrated fruits and vegetables is greater than ever, thanks to improvements in dehydrated food quality and a greater emphasis on instant and convenience foods.
  4. 4. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Dehydration or drying removes biologically active water, halting microorganism development. As a result, the rate of enzyme activity and chemical reactions is slowed. The processing should be achieved in such a way that the fresh material's nutritional value, natural flavour, and characteristic cooking quality are preserved after drying. When kept tightly in the hands, fruits are considered dry if they display no signs of moisture or stickiness. When vegetables become brittle, they are called dry.
  5. 5. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Benefits of Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables It's never been easier to prevent food dehydration. It's a method that dates back to ancient times, when our forefathers sun-dried seeds, fruits, and even meat to keep them alive during the year while migrating and when food supplies were limited due to seasonal changes. Dehydrated and dried foods are becoming increasingly popular as a healthier, more sustainable, and vitamin-rich food source that is simple to prepare at home and has a long shelf life. Dehydrated foods can help you avoid the added sugars, additives, and preservatives that are commonly found in processed foods.
  6. 6. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Market Outlook The demand for dried fruits and vegetables is forecast to hit 47.3 billion dollars in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.18 percent. The market is being boosted by the fast-growing packaged food sector and rising demand for ready-to-eat foods. Several factors have contributed to the growth of the demand for dehydrated fruits and vegetables. Over the last few years, the consumption of functional drinks such as nutraceuticals has increased dramatically across the world.
  7. 7. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org The emergence of functional beverages is attributed to a number of factors in both advanced and emerging economies, including rising health issues and evolving consumer lifestyles. Furthermore, the rising demand for Super fruit powder is expected to boost the overall growth of the dehydrated fruits and vegetable industry. Various factors are expected to drive the global dehydrated fruits and vegetables market. Dehydrated fruits and vegetables are growing at a rapid rate, thanks to the huge growth of sports drinks and supplements.
  8. 8. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  9. 9. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Dehydrated Onion Powder and Dehydrated Garlic Flakes Onion powder is ground onion that has been dehydrated and is widely used as a seasoning. It's a popular component of seasoned salts and spice blends like beau monde seasoning. Toasted onion is used in some of the varieties. You may use white, yellow, or red onions. Onion powder is a commercially processed food with a variety of culinary applications. Dehydration has long been considered one of the most effective methods for preserving food for later use.
  10. 10. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Dehydration of onions is currently a common trend in which all moisture is stripped from the onion, leaving it fully dry. The most important thing to note about dehydrated onion is that it does not need to be refrigerated. Dehydrated onions are also used as an antiseptic in the treatment of wounds. Garlic flakes are small bits of garlic that have been dehydrated. These garlic flakes are larger than Garlic Powder and are not diluted with salt.
  11. 11. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org They are delicious in curries, casseroles, and other liquid dishes that are cooked long enough for the pieces to soften and release their garlic flavour. Dehydrated garlic flakes are well-known for their pungent flavour and are often used in a variety of dishes. Dry soup mixes, sauces, vegetable mixes, stuffing mixes, and fast foods are all seasoned with these flakes. The flavour and taste of the dehydrated garlic flake are very close to that of fresh garlic.
  12. 12. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Benefits of Dehydrated Onion Powder and Dehydrated Garlic Flakes Onion powder can be sprinkled on top of a wide range of foods and dishes, including pasta, pizza, and grilled chicken. It's also a key component of beau monde seasoning. It's also used as a meat rub on occasion. Some commercially prepared foods, such as sauces, soups, and salad dressings, contain onion powder. It can also be used in a variety of other dishes, including burgers and meatloaf. Since it contains certain nutrients, but in small amounts, using onion powder in different recipes has health benefits.
  13. 13. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Vitamin C is another active medical ingredient found in onions. Vitamin C is used as a tonic and for rotting clokinin, which aids in blood sugar regulation and serves as insulin. Sulphur, vitamins, and iron are all found in onions. Prebiotics found in dehydrated onion powder help people sleep better and even reduce stress. When prebiotic fibre is digested by gut bacteria, it allows them to multiply and boost gut health while also releasing metabolic by-products.
  14. 14. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Garlic can also aid with heart problems such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, coronary heart disease, heart attack, and “arteritic hardening.” Garlic is also believed to aid with cardiac problems such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, coronary heart disease, heart attack, and artery hardening. Dried Garlic Flakes are garlic flakes that have been dehydrated. They are larger than Garlic Granules and are difficult to dilute with salt. To release garlic flavour in liquid dishes, use Garlic Flakes.
  15. 15. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Market Outlook Between 2020 and 2025, the global Dehydrated Onion Powder Market would grow at a significant pace. Onion powder is low in calories but rich in vitamins C, B, and potassium, among other nutrients. Onion powder contains compounds such as quercetin and sulphur compounds that aid in the reduction of high blood sugar levels. While the global onion powder market is currently much smaller than the global onion market, it is growing at a healthy 5 percent per year.
  16. 16. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Garlic's popularity is increasing as people become more aware of its health benefits. Furthermore, the growing demand for black garlic is expected to boost the garlic market's growth. Garlic powder, granules, pellets, agglomerated, and other types of dehydrated garlic are available. When compared to fresh garlic, dehydrated garlic has a longer shelf life, making it easier to handle and store. Fresh garlic is used to make dehydrated garlic flakes or dried garlic flakes. Due to the steadily growing global population, the global dehydrated garlic market is expected to expand at a rapid pace.
  17. 17. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  18. 18. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Baking Soda And Baking Powder One of the most popular leaveners in baked goods is baking soda. This simple chemical compound, also known as sodium bicarbonate, is present in nature in crystalline form but is ground into a fine powder for cooking purposes. Baking soda is an alkaline compound that produces carbon dioxide gas when mixed with an acid. Tiny carbon dioxide gas bubbles get stuck in the batter, causing it to rise or inflate. Vinegar, lemon juice, buttermilk, yoghurt, and cream of tartar are all common acids that cause this reaction.
  19. 19. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Baking soda is a powerful ingredient. In reality, it's 3-4 times more powerful than baking powder. In a recipe, more baking soda does not always imply more boost. Baking soda is contained in baking powder. Baking soda, cream of tartar (a dry acid), and sometimes cornstarch are used to make it. The majority of baking powder sold nowadays is double-acting. This suggests that the first leavening happens when baking powder is warm, such as when the dry and wet ingredients of a recipe are combined.
  20. 20. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Baking soda can be used to make cookies, cakes, muffins, and cupcakes, among other baked goods. For good purpose, baking soda is regarded as a versatile commodity. In recipes that do not need the use of acidic ingredients, baking powder is used. Baking powder, for example, reacts with liquid in a basic biscuit recipe that only calls for baking powder, eggs, milk, and flour. In baked goods, baking powder is used as a leavening agent. It can also be used to clean things around the home. If it expires, it simply means the leavening agents will no longer function as well, although it can still be used as baking soda. Use of Baking Soda And Baking Powder
  21. 21. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Market Outlook The market for sodium bicarbonate was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% from 2019 to 2024. The chemical compound sodium bicarbonate, also known as baking soda or bicarbonate of soda, is made up of a bicarbonate anion and a sodium cation. The chemical formula for it is NaHCO. With rising demand from personal care products, the sodium bicarbonate market will expand. The rapidly rising food industry and booming textile industry are expected to propel the global sodium bicarbonate market to new heights in the coming years.
  22. 22. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Baking soda is the common name for sodium bicarbonate. It's a key ingredient in baking and clothing decolorization. The global baking powder market is expected to grow as consumer demand for baked goods rises. The global baking powder market is expected to rise at a healthy rate, thanks to rising demand from bakeries and confectioneries. The business is expected to expand due to changes in people's lifestyles. Baking powder is one of the most important ingredients in cookies, pancakes, waffles, muffins, and other baked goods.
  23. 23. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org The changing prices would have a direct effect on the industry. With rising demand from personal care applications, the sodium bicarbonate market will expand. The market will rise as a result of rising demand for convenience foods around the world as a result of people's busy and fast-paced lifestyles. Phosphate, tartrate, and anhydrous phosphate are all popular baking powder ingredients. The global baking powder market is expected to expand at a rapid pace, owing to a variety of factors.
  24. 24. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  25. 25. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  26. 26. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org 1. Introduction  Project Introduction  Project Objective and Strategy  Concise History of the Product  Properties  BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) Provision & Specification  Uses & Applications 2. Indian Market Study and Assessment  Current Indian Market Scenario  Present Market Demand and Supply  Estimated Future Market Demand and Forecast  Statistics of Import & Export  Names & Addresses of Existing Units (Present Players)  Market Opportunity
  27. 27. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org 3. Raw Material  List of Raw Materials  Properties of Raw Materials  Prescribed Quality of Raw Materials  List of Suppliers and Manufacturers 4. Personnel (Manpower) Requirements  Requirement of Staff & Labor (Skilled and Unskilled) Managerial, Technical, Office Staff and Marketing Personnel
  28. 28. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org 5. Plant and Machinery  List of Plant & Machinery  Miscellaneous Items  Appliances & Equipment's  Laboratory Equipment's & Accessories  Electrification  Electric Load & Water  Maintenance Cost  Sources of Plant & Machinery (Suppliers and Manufacturers) 6. Manufacturing Process and Formulations  Process of Manufacture with Formulation  Packaging Required  Process Flow Sheet Diagram
  29. 29. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org 7. Infrastructure and Utilities  Project Location  Requirement of Land Area  Rates of the Land  Built Up Area  Construction Schedule  Plant Layout and Requirement of Utilities
  30. 30. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Project Financials • Project at a Glance Annexure • Assumptions for Profitability workings ………………………..1 • Plant Economics…………………………………………………..2 • Production Schedule………………………………………………3 • Land & Building……………………………………………….……4 Factory Land & Building Site Development Expenses
  31. 31. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Plant & Machinery……………………………………………..……..5 Indigenous Machineries Other Machineries (Miscellaneous, Laboratory etc.) • Other Fixed Assets………………………………………..........….......6 Furniture & Fixtures Pre-operative and Preliminary Expenses Technical Knowhow Provision of Contingencies • Working Capital Requirement Per Month……………………….…7 Raw Material Packing Material Lab & ETP Chemical Cost Consumable Store
  32. 32. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Overheads Required Per Month and Per Annum………….…….…8 Utilities & Overheads (Power, Water and Fuel Expenses etc.) Royalty and Other Charges Selling and Distribution Expenses • Salary and Wages …………………………………………....……..9 • Turnover Per Annum ……………………………………….....…10 • Share Capital…………………………………………………….....11 Equity Capital Preference Share Capital
  33. 33. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Annexure 1 :: Cost of Project and Means of Finance • Annexure 2 :: Profitability and Net Cash Accruals  Revenue/Income/Realisation  Expenses/Cost of Products/Services/Items  Gross Profit  Financial Charges  Total Cost of Sales  Net Profit After Taxes  Net Cash Accruals
  34. 34. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Annexure 3 :: Assessment of Working Capital requirements  Current Assets  Gross Working Capital  Current Liabilities  Net Working Capital  Working Note for Calculation of Work-in-process • Annexure 4 :: Sources and Disposition of Funds
  35. 35. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Annexure 5 :: Projected Balance Sheets  ROI (Average of Fixed Assets)  RONW (Average of Share Capital)  ROI (Average of Total Assets) • Annexure 6 :: Profitability Ratios  D.S.C.R  Earnings Per Share (EPS)  Debt Equity Ratio
  36. 36. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Annexure 7 :: Break-Even Analysis  Variable Cost & Expenses  Semi-Variable/Semi-Fixed Expenses  Profit Volume Ratio (PVR)  Fixed Expenses / Cost  B.E.P
  37. 37. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Annexure 8 to 11 :: Sensitivity Analysis-Price/Volume  Resultant N.P.B.T  Resultant D.S.C.R  Resultant PV Ratio  Resultant DER  Resultant ROI  Resultant BEP
  38. 38. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Annexure 12 :: Shareholding Pattern and Stake Status  Equity Capital  Preference Share Capital • Annexure 13 :: Quantitative Details-Output/Sales/Stocks  Determined Capacity P.A of Products/Services  Achievable Efficiency/Yield % of Products/Services/Items  Net Usable Load/Capacity of Products/Services/Items  Expected Sales/ Revenue/ Income of Products/ Services/ Items
  39. 39. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Annexure 14 :: Product wise Domestic Sales Realisation • Annexure 15 :: Total Raw Material Cost • Annexure 16 :: Raw Material Cost per unit • Annexure 17 :: Total Lab & ETP Chemical Cost • Annexure 18 :: Consumables, Store etc. •Annexure 19 :: Packing Material Cost •Annexure 20 :: Packing Material Cost Per Unit
  40. 40. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Annexure 21 :: Employees Expenses • Annexure 22 :: Fuel Expenses • Annexure 23 :: Power/Electricity Expenses • Annexure 24 :: Royalty & Other Charges • Annexure 25 :: Repairs & Maintenance Expenses • Annexure 26 :: Other Manufacturing Expenses • Annexure 27 :: Administration Expenses • Annexure 28 :: Selling Expenses
  41. 41. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org • Annexure 29 :: Depreciation Charges – as per Books (Total) • Annexure 30 :: Depreciation Charges – as per Books (P & M) • Annexure 31 :: Depreciation Charges - as per IT Act WDV (Total) • Annexure 32 :: Depreciation Charges - as per IT Act WDV(P & M) • Annexure 33 :: Interest and Repayment - Term Loans • Annexure 34 :: Tax on Profits • Annexure 35 :: Projected Pay-Back Period and IRR
  42. 42. www.entrepreneurindia.co Tags AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org #DetailedProjectReport #businessconsultant #BusinessPlan #feasibilityReport #NPCS #entrepreneurindia #startupbusiness #ProjectReport #startup #projectconsultancy #businessopportunity #FoodIndustry #DehydratedFood #DehydratedFoodMarket #DehydratedFruitsandVegetablesMarket #AgricultureandFoodMarket #DehydratedFruitsandVegetables #BakingSodaMarket #BakingPowderMarket #DehydratedFruits #DehydratedVegetable
  43. 43. For more Projects and further details, visit at: www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org Project Reports & Profiles BOOKS & DATABASES Market Research Report
  44. 44. Major Queries/Questions Answered in Our Report? www.entrepreneurindia.co 1. How has the industry performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? 2. What is the Project Feasibility of the Plant? 3. What are the requirements of Working Capital for setting up the plant? 4. What is the structure of the industry and who are the key/major players? AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  45. 45. 5. What is the total project cost for setting up the plant? 6. What are the operating costs for setting up the plant? 7. What are the machinery and equipment requirements for setting up the plant? 8. Who are the Suppliers and Manufacturers of Plant & Machinery for setting up the plant? 9. What are the requirements of raw material for setting up the plant? www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  46. 46. www.entrepreneurindia.co 10. Who are the Suppliers and Manufacturers of Raw materials for setting up the plant? 11. What is the Manufacturing Process of the plant? 12. What is the total size of land required for setting up the plant? 13. What will be the income and expenditures for the plant? 14. What are the Projected Balance Sheets of the plant? AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  47. 47. www.entrepreneurindia.co 15. What are the requirement of utilities and overheads for setting up the plant? 16. What is the Built up Area Requirement and cost for setting up the plant? 17. What are the Personnel (Manpower) Requirements for setting up the plant? 18. What are Statistics of Import & Export for the Industry? 19. What is the time required to break-even? AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  48. 48. 20. What is the Break-Even Analysis of the plant? 21. What are the Project financials of the plant? 22. What are the Profitability Ratios of the plant? 23. What is the Sensitivity Analysis-Price/Volume of the plant? 24. What are the Projected Pay-Back Period and IRR of the plant? 25. What is the Process Flow Sheet Diagram of the plant? 26. What are the Market Opportunities for setting up the plant? 27. What is the Market Study and Assessment for setting up the plant? 28. What is the Plant Layout for setting up the plant? www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  49. 49. Reasons for Buying Our Report: • The report helps you to identify a profitable project for investing or diversifying into by throwing light to crucial areas like industry size, market potential of the product and reasons for investing in the product • The report provides vital information on the product like it’s characteristics and segmentation • The report helps you market and place the product correctly by identifying the target customer group of the product www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  50. 50. • The report helps you understand the viability of the project by disclosing details like machinery required, project costs and snapshot of other project financials • The report provides a glimpse of government regulations applicable on the industry • The report provides forecasts of key parameters which helps to anticipate the industry performance and make sound business decisions www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  51. 51. Our Approach • Our research reports broadly cover Indian markets, present analysis, outlook and forecast for a period of five years. • The market forecasts are developed on the basis of secondary research and are cross-validated through interactions with the industry players • We use reliable sources of information and databases. And information from such sources is processed by us and included in the report www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  52. 52. www.entrepreneurindia.co Free Instant Online Project Identification and Selection Service Our Team has simplified the process for you by providing a "Free Instant Online Project Identification & Selection" search facility to identify projects based on multiple search parameters related to project costs namely: Plant & Machinery Cost, Total Capital Investment, Cost of the project, Rate of Return% (ROR) and Break Even Point % (BEP). You can sort the projects on the basis of mentioned pointers and identify a suitable project matching your investment requisites……Read more AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  53. 53. www.entrepreneurindia.co Download Complete List of Project Reports:  Detailed Project Reports Visit:-https://www.entrepreneurindia.co/complete-project-list NPCS is manned by engineers, planners, specialists, financial experts, economic analysts and design specialists with extensive experience in the related industries. Our Market Survey cum Detailed Techno Economic Feasibility Report provides an insight of market in India. The report assesses the market sizing and growth of the Industry. While expanding a current business or while venturing into new business, entrepreneurs are often faced with the dilemma of zeroing in on a suitable product/line. AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  54. 54. And before diversifying/venturing into any product, they wish to study the following aspects of the identified product:  Good Present/Future Demand  Export-Import Market Potential  Raw Material & Manpower Availability  Project Costs and Payback Period The detailed project report covers all aspect of business, from analyzing the market, confirming availability of various necessities such as Manufacturing Plant, Detailed Project Report, Profile, Business Plan, Industry Trends, Market Research, Survey, Manufacturing Process, Machinery, Raw Materials, Feasibility Study, Investment Opportunities, Cost and Revenue, Plant Economics, Production Schedule, www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  55. 55. www.entrepreneurindia.co Working Capital Requirement, uses and applications, Plant Layout, Project Financials, Process Flow Sheet, Cost of Project, Projected Balance Sheets, Profitability Ratios, Break Even Analysis. The DPR (Detailed Project Report) is formulated by highly accomplished and experienced consultants and the market research and analysis are supported by a panel of experts and digitalized data bank. We at NPCS, through our reliable expertise in the project consultancy and market research field, have demystified the situation by putting forward the emerging business opportunity in India along with its business prospects……Read more AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  56. 56. Visit us at: www.entrepreneurindia.co www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  57. 57. Take a look at on #Street View https://goo.gl/VstWkd www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  58. 58. Locate us on Google Maps https://goo.gl/maps/BKkUtq9gevT2 www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  59. 59. Contact us 106-E, Kamla Nagar, Opp. Mall ST, New Delhi-110007, India. Email: npcs.ei@gmail.com , info@entrepreneurindia.co Tel: +91-11-23843955, 23845654, 23845886 Mobile: +91-9097075054, 8800733955 Fax: +91-11-23841561 Website : www.entrepreneurindia.co , www.niir.org Take a look at on #StreetView https://goo.gl/VstWkd www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  60. 60. www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001: 2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  61. 61. o One of the leading reliable names in industrial world for providing the most comprehensive technical consulting services o We adopt a systematic approach to provide the strong fundamental support needed for the effective delivery of services to our Clients’ in India & abroad www.entrepreneurindia.co Who are We? AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  62. 62. o Project Identification o Detailed Project Reports/Pre-feasibility Reports o Business Plan o Market Research Reports o Technology Books and Directory o Industry Trend o Databases on CD-ROM o Laboratory Testing Services o Turnkey Project Consultancy/Solutions o Entrepreneur India (An Industrial Monthly Journal) www.entrepreneurindia.co What do We Offer? AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  63. 63. o We have two decades long experience in project consultancy and market research field o We empower our customers with the prerequisite know-how to take sound business decisions o We help catalyze business growth by providing distinctive and profound market analysis o We serve a wide array of customers , from individual entrepreneurs to Corporations and Foreign Investors o We use authentic & reliable sources to ensure business precision www.entrepreneurindia.co How are We Different ? AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  64. 64. Our Approach www.entrepreneurindia.co Requirement collection Thorough analysis of the project Economic feasibility study of the Project Market potential survey/research Report Compilation AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  65. 65. Who do we Serve? o Public-sector Companies o Corporates o Government Undertakings o Individual Entrepreneurs o NRI’s o Foreign Investors o Non-profit Organizations, NBFC’s o Educational Institutions o Embassies & Consulates o Consultancies o Industry / trade associations www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY
  66. 66. Sectors We Cover o Ayurvedic And Herbal Medicines, Herbal Cosmetics o Alcoholic And Non Alcoholic Beverages, Drinks o Adhesives, Industrial Adhesive, Sealants, Glues, Gum & Resin o Activated Carbon & Activated Charcoal o Aluminium And Aluminium Extrusion Profiles & Sections, o Bio-fertilizers And Biotechnology o Breakfast Snacks And Cereal Food o Bicycle Tyres & Tubes, Bicycle Parts, Bicycle Assembling www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY
  67. 67. Sectors We Cover Cont… o Bamboo And Cane Based Projects o Building Materials And Construction Projects o Biodegradable & Bioplastic Based Projects o Chemicals (Organic And Inorganic) o Confectionery, Bakery/Baking And Other Food o Cereal Processing o Coconut And Coconut Based Products o Cold Storage For Fruits & Vegetables o Coal & Coal Byproduct www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY
  68. 68. Sectors We Cover Cont… o Copper & Copper Based Projects o Dairy/Milk Processing o Disinfectants, Pesticides, Insecticides, Mosquito Repellents, o Electrical, Electronic And Computer based Projects o Essential Oils, Oils & Fats And Allied o Engineering Goods o Fibre Glass & Float Glass o Fast Moving Consumer Goods o Food, Bakery, Agro Processing www.entreprneurindia.co www.niir.org AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY
  69. 69. Sectors We Cover Cont… o Fruits & Vegetables Processing o Ferro Alloys Based Projects o Fertilizers & Biofertilizers o Ginger & Ginger Based Projects o Herbs And Medicinal Cultivation And Jatropha (Biofuel) o Hotel & Hospitability Projects o Hospital Based Projects o Herbal Based Projects o Inks, Stationery And Export Industries www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY
  70. 70. Sectors We Cover Cont… o Infrastructure Projects o Jute & Jute Based Products o Leather And Leather Based Projects o Leisure & Entertainment Based Projects o Livestock Farming Of Birds & Animals o Minerals And Minerals o Maize Processing(Wet Milling) & Maize Based Projects o Medical Plastics, Disposables Plastic Syringe, Blood Bags o Organic Farming, Neem Products Etc. www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY
  71. 71. Sectors We Cover Cont… o Paints, Pigments, Varnish & Lacquer o Paper And Paper Board, Paper Recycling Projects o Printing Inks o Packaging Based Projects o Perfumes, Cosmetics And Flavours o Power Generation Based Projects & Renewable Energy Based Projects o Pharmaceuticals And Drugs o Plantations, Farming And Cultivations o Plastic Film, Plastic Waste And Plastic Compounds o Plastic, PVC, PET, HDPE, LDPE Etc. www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY
  72. 72. Sectors We Cover Cont… o Potato And Potato Based Projects o Printing And Packaging o Real Estate, Leisure And Hospitality o Rubber And Rubber Products o Soaps And Detergents o Stationary Products o Spices And Snacks Food o Steel & Steel Products o Textile Auxiliary And Chemicals www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY
  73. 73. Sectors We Cover Cont… o Township & Residential Complex o Textiles And Readymade Garments o Waste Management & Recycling o Wood & Wood Products o Water Industry(Packaged Drinking Water & Mineral Water) o Wire & Cable www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY
  74. 74. www.entrepreneurindia.co To get a detailed scenario of the industry along with its structure and classification To provide a comprehensive analysis of the industry by covering aspects like: Growth drivers of the industry Latest market trends Insights on regulatory framework SWOT Analysis Demand-Supply Situation Foreign Trade Porters 5 Forces Analysis www.niir.org AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY
  75. 75. www.entrepreneurindia.co To provide forecasts of key parameters which helps to anticipate the industry performance To help chart growth trajectory of a business by detailing the factors that affect the industry growth To help an entrepreneur/manager in keeping abreast with the changes in the industry To evaluate the competitive landscape of the industry by detailing: Key players with their market shares Financial comparison of present players www.niir.org AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY
  76. 76. www.entrepreneurindia.co Venturist/Capitalists Entrepreneur/Companies Industry Researchers Investment Funds Foreign Investors, NRI’s Project Consultants/Chartered Accountants Banks Corporates Click here for list www.niir.org AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY
  77. 77. www.entrepreneurindia.co Online Research Industry Journals Secondary Research Primary Research Industry Experts Industry Industry Sources Associations Companies Surveys One-on-one Interactions Databases www.niir.org AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY
  78. 78. www.entrepreneurindia.co Present Status (Indian & Global) Macro Environment Indian Market Outlook & Forecasts (5Years) Demand Assessment SWOT & Porters Analysis Internal Market Analysis www.niir.org AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY
  79. 79. www.entrepreneurindia.co Our research team comprises of experts from various financial fields: MBA’s Industry Researchers Financial Planners Research veterans with decades of experience www.niir.org AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY
  80. 80. www.entrepreneurindia.co •1. Overview •2. Market Analysis 2.1Growth Drivers 2.2Emerging Trends in the Industry 2.3Regulatory Framework 2.4SWOT Analysis 2.5Herfindahl–Hirschman Index (HHI) •3. Market Forecasts •4. Key Players www.niir.org AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY
  81. 81. www.entrepreneurindia.co 5. Key Financials and Analysis 5.1 Contact Information 5.2 Key Financials 5.3 Financial comparison 6. Industry Size & Outlook www.niir.org AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY
  82. 82. Contact us 106-E, Kamla Nagar, Opp. Mall ST, New Delhi-110007, India. Email: npcs.ei@gmail.com , info@entrepreneurindia.co Tel: +91-11-23843955, 23845654, 23845886 Mobile: +91-9097075054, 8800733955 Website : www.entrepreneurindia.co , www.niir.org Take a look at on #StreetView https://goo.gl/VstWkd www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  83. 83. Follow Us www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY www.niir.org
  84. 84. For more information, visit us at: www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org www.entrepreneurindia.co AN ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED COMPANY

×