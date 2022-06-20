If you are in search of an ideal business venture which managed, one of the most lucrative prospects you can consider would be starting your own badminton racket manufacturing business. Badminton is one of the most popular sports across the globe, and as such, it’s only natural that demand for quality badminton rackets will always high, making this business venture is good time.



𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐮𝐬

NIIR PROJECT CONSULTANCY SERVICES, DELHI

An ISO 9001:2015 Company

ENTREPRENEUR INDIA

106-E, Kamla Nagar, Opp. Mall ST,

New Delhi-110007, India.

Email: npcs.ei@gmail.com

info@entrepreneurindia.co

Tel: +91-11-23843955, 23845654, 23845886

Mobile: +91-9097075054, 8800733955

Website: https://www.entrepreneurindia.co

https://www.niir.org

