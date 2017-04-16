Liturgie pasen 2017

Spreker: Andries van der Wal Liturg: Evert Mannak Schriftlezing: 1 Korinthiërs 15: 20-28
Daar juicht een toon Tekst: E. Gerdes Melodie: C. Malan © Joh. de Heer & Zn.
Daar juicht een toon, daar klinkt een stem, die galmt door gans Jeruzalem; een heerlijk morgenlicht breekt aan: de Zoon va...
Geen graf hield Davids zoon omkneld; Hij overwon, die sterke held! Hij steeg uit 't graf door 's Vaders kracht, want Hij i...
Nu jaagt de dood geen angst meer aan, want alles, alles is voldaan. Die in geloof op Jezus ziet, dankt God, de Vader, in z...
Want nu de Heer is opgestaan, nu vangt het nieuwe leven aan; een leven door Zijn dood bereid, een leven in Zijn heerlijkhe...
Wij vieren feest Tekst en muziek: Niels van Lingen © Niels van Lingen
Wij vieren feest, omdat Jezus weer leeft. Wij vieren feest om wat Hij heeft gedaan. Wij vieren feest, omdat Jezus weer lee...
Hij heeft de dood overwonnen, ons van de zonde bevrijd. Hij stierf, maar dit is het wonder: Hij leeft in eeuwigheid, dus z...
Wij vieren feest, omdat Jezus weer leeft. Wij vieren feest om wat Hij heeft gedaan. Wij vieren feest, omdat Jezus weer lee...
Uw genade is mij genoeg Tekst en muziek: Marcel Zimmer © Celmar Music
Zie, hoe Jezus daar loopt in Jeruzalem met een kruis op Zijn rug en een doornenkroon. Hoor, de menigte schreeuwt en roept:...
Zie het Lam aan het kruis daar op Golgotha, als de Koning der Joden wordt Hij veracht. Zie de liefde voor ons in Zijn ogen...
Refrein: Ja, ik dank U voor Uw genade, o Heer, dat U het kruis voor mij droeg. U bewijst Uw genade aan mij telkens weer. U...
In het rijk van de dood is Hij neergedaald. Ja, uit liefde voor ons heeft Hij dit gedaan. Maar de steen van het graf is nu...
Refrein: Ja, ik dank U voor Uw genade, o Heer, dat U het kruis voor mij droeg. U bewijst Uw genade aan mij telkens weer. U...
En nu kom ik tot U met vrijmoedigheid, met ontzag en respect kniel ik voor U neer. = = U bent Koning en God tot in eeuwigh...
Refrein: Ja, ik dank U voor Uw genade, o Heer, dat U het kruis voor mij droeg. U bewijst Uw genade aan mij telkens weer. U...
Met Pasen, met Pasen © Onbekend
Met Pasen, met Pasen, dan zingen, zingen wij. Van Jezus, van Jezus, Die opstond ook voor mij. [●]
Weet je dat de lente komt Tekst en muziek: onbekend © Onbekend
Weet je dat de lente komt, lente komt, lente komt? Weet je dat de lente komt: alles loopt weer uit; de eerste zonnestralen...
Refrein: Weet je dat de lente komt, lente komt, lente komt? Weet je dat de lente komt: alles loopt weer uit. [Weet je wel ...
Weet je wel dat Jezus leeft, Jezus leeft, Jezus leeft? Weet je wel dat Jezus leeft? Hij is opgestaan! Ze hadden Hem gekrui...
Refrein: Weet je wel dat Jezus leeft, Jezus leeft, Jezus leeft? Weet je wel dat Jezus leeft? Hij is opgestaan! [●]
Hij kwam bij ons, heel gewoon Oorspr. titel: The servant king Tekst en muziek: Graham Kendrick Ned. tekst: Elly & Rikkert ...
Hij kwam bij ons, heel gewoon, de Zoon van God als mensenzoon. Hij diende ons als een knecht en heeft Zijn leven afgelegd....
Refrein: Zie onze Heer, de koning-knecht! Hij heeft Zijn leven afgelegd. Zijn voorbeeld roept om te dienen elke dag, gedra...
En in de tuin van de pijn verkoos Hij als een lam te zijn; verscheurd door angst en verdriet. Maar toch zei Hij: "Uw wil g...
Refrein: Zie onze Heer, de koning-knecht! Hij heeft Zijn leven afgelegd. Zijn voorbeeld roept om te dienen elke dag, gedra...
Zie je de wonden zo diep? De hand die aard' en hemel schiep vergaf de hand die Hem sloeg; de Man, die onze zonden droeg. R...
Refrein: Zie onze Heer, de koning-knecht! Hij heeft Zijn leven afgelegd. Zijn voorbeeld roept om te dienen elke dag, gedra...
Weet je 't al? Tekst en muziek: Marieke Boersma-Lensen / Talitha Boersma © Oogappel Music / Continental Sound
Weet je 't al, weet je 't al? Jezus, Hij is opgestaan! Weet je 't al, weet je 't al? Jezus, ja Hij leeft! Ik wil springen,...
De steen is weg © Tekst & Muziek: Rikkert Zuiderveld
Een steen op het graf, die kan er niet af. Iedereen treurt, maar kijk 'es wat er is gebeurd: Refrein: [De steen is weg …]
Refrein: De steen is weg, de weg is vrij. Het graf is leeg, de pijn voorbij! Want Jezus leeft en de steen is weg, weg, hel...
Een steen op mijn hart, zo zwaar en zo zwart. Het komt nooit meer goed, maar kijk 'es hier wat Jezus doet: Refrein: [De st...
Refrein: De steen is weg, mijn hart is vrij. Ik voel me nieuw, God is bij mij, want Jezus leeft en de steen is weg, weg, h...
Zie hoe Jezus lijdt voor mij Tekst: Hans Maat Muziek: Elbert & Niek Smelt © Stichting Sela Music
Zie hoe Jezus lijdt voor mij, aan het kruis de dood nabij. Die voor mij het oordeel draagt; Hij Die tot zonde wordt gemaak...
Zie hoe Jezus biddend strijdt met de pijn, verlatenheid. Zo alleen, verwond roept Hij: Mijn God, waarom verlaat U mij? Zie...
Als de Heer Zijn leven geeft vlucht de dag, de aarde beeft. Zelfs de dood verliest haar macht als Jezus roept: het is volb...
Heel de schepping slaakt een zucht; zij ontwaakt, het duister vlucht. Jezus leeft, is opgestaan; Hij roept ons uit de dood...
Juich want Hij, mijn Here leeft! Hij Die ons de toekomst geeft. Nooit meer tranen en nooit meer pijn; nooit van God verlat...
Stil en geduldig Oorspr. titel: De Leeuw van Juda Openb. 5:5, 1 Kor. 15 © Tekst en muziek: Elly & Rikkert Zuiderveld
Stil en geduldig liet Hij zich slaan, als een onschuldig lam is Hij naar 't graf gegaan. Maar de dood, hoe machtig ook kon...
Refrein: De dood is tenietgedaan, Jezus is opgestaan! Jezus, de leeuw van Juda overwon de dood! [Ook ik ben …]
Ook ik ben bang geweest om dood te gaan, voordat ik eindelijk wist wat Jezus heeft gedaan. Nu ben 'k niet bang meer voor d...
Refrein: De dood is tenietgedaan, Jezus is opgestaan! Jezus, de leeuw van Juda overwon de dood! [De bazuin zal …]
De bazuin zal klinken en wij zullen gaan en ons kleed zal blinkend wit zijn als we voor Hem staan. Daar is onze woning, ee...
Refrein: De dood is tenietgedaan, Jezus is opgestaan! Jezus, de leeuw van Juda overwon de dood! De dood is tenietgedaan, J...
Schriftlezing 1 Korinthiërs 15: 20-28
20 Maar nu, Christus is opgewekt uit de doden, als eersteling van hen, die ontslapen zijn. 21 Want, dewijl de dood er is d...
24 daarna het einde, wanneer Hij het koningschap aan God de Vader overdraagt, wanneer Hij alle heerschappij, alle macht en...
Maar wanneer Hij zegt, dat alles onderworpen is, is blijkbaar Hij uitgezonderd, die Hem alles onderworpen heeft. 28 Wannee...
Laten wij juichen voor Hem! Tekst en muziek: Jan Visser © Mirre Produkties
Alles leek verloren bij Zijn graf die nacht, maar de nieuwe morgen heeft ons hoop gebracht! Refrein
Refrein: Dit is de dag, dit is de dag! Laten wij juichen en zingen voor Hem! Dit is de dag, dit is de dag! Laten wij juich...
Alles leek gesloten, zegels op het graf, maar een engel rolde toen de steen eraf. Refrein
Refrein: Dit is de dag, dit is de dag! Laten wij juichen en zingen voor Hem! Dit is de dag, dit is de dag! Laten wij juich...
Alles in de aarde schudde heen en weer, toen Hij uit het graf kwam, Jezus, onze Heer. Refrein
Refrein: Dit is de dag, dit is de dag! Laten wij juichen en zingen voor Hem! Dit is de dag, dit is de dag! Laten wij juich...
Alles is gewonnen: Jezus leeft nu weer! Hij zal nooit meer weggaan; Hij is onze Heer! Refrein
Refrein: Dit is de dag, dit is de dag! Laten wij juichen en zingen voor Hem! Dit is de dag, dit is de dag! Laten wij juich...
Alles komt tot leven. Hij staat aan het hoofd. Hij is aller redder. God, U zij geloofd! Refrein
Refrein: Dit is de dag, dit is de dag! Laten wij juichen en zingen voor Hem! Dit is de dag, dit is de dag! Laten wij juich...
Groot en machtig is Hij Oorspr. titel: Great and mighty is He Psalm 48:1 Tekst en muziek: Todd Pettygrove Ned. tekst: Rikk...
Refrein: Groot en machtig is Hij, groot en machtig is Hij, bekleed met sterkte, gehuld in luister: groot en machtig is Hij...
Refrein: Groot en machtig is Hij, groot en machtig is Hij, bekleed met sterkte, gehuld in luister: groot en machtig is Hij...
Prijs met mij de naam van God, vier het feest met mij, want Hij heeft ons vrijgekocht. Wat een Heer is Hij! Refrein [Groot...
Refrein: Groot en machtig is Hij, groot en machtig is Hij, bekleed met sterkte, gehuld in luister: groot en machtig is Hij...
Refrein: Groot en machtig is Hij, groot en machtig is Hij, bekleed met sterkte, gehuld in luister: groot en machtig is… gr...
Jezus leeft, dat zegt het woord Ned. tekst: Joh.F. Maissan © Eben-Haëzer
Jezus leeft, dat zegt het woord. Zijn Gemeente zegt het voort, opdat ieder mens het hoort: Hij is de Heer van mijn leven. ...
Refrein: Jezus leeft, dat zegt het woord. Zijn Gemeente zegt het voort, opdat ieder mens het hoort: Hij is de Heer van mij...
's Vaders plan volvoerde Hij. Mede-leden werden wij in genade, rijk en vrij: in Hem zijn wij uitverkoren; leden van het Li...
Refrein: Jezus leeft, dat zegt het woord. Zijn Gemeente zegt het voort, opdat ieder mens het hoort: Hij is de Heer van mij...
