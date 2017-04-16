LEVEN wacht ons, wacht allen! 1 Kor.15:20-28 & 1 Kor.15:51-58
Christus is gestorven voor onze zonden, volgens de Schriften, en Hij is begraven en op de derde dag opgewekt, volgens de S...
Gij zult mij het pad der levenden doen kennen; volkomen vreugde is er bij Uw aangezicht en aangenaamheden aan Uw rechterzi...
Hij zal voor eeuwig de dood vernietigen, en de Here Here zal de tranen van alle aangezichten afwissen en de smaad van zijn...
Want evenals in Adam allen sterven, zo zullen ook in Christus allen levend gemaakt worden. Maar ieder in zijn eigen rangor...
evenals in Adam … zo … ook in Christus 1 Kor.15:23
Leven wacht ons
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Leven wacht ons

34 views

Published on

Predicatie Andries van der Wal Pasen 2017

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
34
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Leven wacht ons

  1. 1. LEVEN wacht ons, wacht allen! 1 Kor.15:20-28 & 1 Kor.15:51-58
  2. 2. Christus is gestorven voor onze zonden, volgens de Schriften, en Hij is begraven en op de derde dag opgewekt, volgens de Schriften. 1 Kor.15:3-4
  3. 3. Gij zult mij het pad der levenden doen kennen; volkomen vreugde is er bij Uw aangezicht en aangenaamheden aan Uw rechterzijde.’ Psalm 16:11
  4. 4. Hij zal voor eeuwig de dood vernietigen, en de Here Here zal de tranen van alle aangezichten afwissen en de smaad van zijn volk zal Hij van de gehele aarde verwijderen, want de Here Here heeft het gesproken. Jesaja 25:8 De dood is verzwolgen in de overwinning 1 Kor.15:54
  5. 5. Want evenals in Adam allen sterven, zo zullen ook in Christus allen levend gemaakt worden. Maar ieder in zijn eigen rangorde: Christus als eersteling, vervolgens die van Christus zijn bij Zijn komst, daarna het einde, wanneer Hij het koningschap aan God, de Vader, overdraagt, wanneer Hij alle heerschappij, alle macht en kracht onttroond zal hebben. 1 Kor.15:22-23
  6. 6. evenals in Adam … zo … ook in Christus 1 Kor.15:23

×