Goede vrijdag 2017 Gemeente Eben Haëzer Rotterdam, 14 april 2017
De ontmaskering
Het woord van het kruis: 1 Kor. 1:18-25 •Domheid voor mensen is kracht van God •Wijsheid van mensen wordt afgewezen door G...
Menselijk denken over het kruis :18 Want het woord van het kruis is dwaasheid voor hen die omkomen… Een valstrik voor Jode...
Menselijk denken over het kruis 2 Een valstrik voor Joden: ‘Koning der Joden in alle wereldtalen’: In mensenogen gezien al...
Hoe het begon Wie waren erbij betrokken? • een hogepriester • een rechter van een wereldmacht • een koning Allen samengebr...
Waar worden mensen door gedreven? Strijden tegen God is de grootste geestelijke dwaasheid die er bestaat (1) Een hogepries...
Waar worden mensen door gedreven? Strijden tegen God is de grootste geestelijke dwaasheid die er bestaat (2) Een landvoogd...
Waar worden mensen door gedreven? Strijden tegen God is de grootste geestelijke dwaasheid die er bestaat (3) Een koning (H...
Waar worden mensen door gedreven? Strijden tegen God is de grootste geestelijke dwaasheid die er bestaat (4) Het volk, Zij...
Waar worden mensen door gedreven? Door machten en krachten van de duisternis Het is een ongelijke strijd wanneer een mens ...
Niemand is rechtvaardig, zelfs niet één •Niemand begrijpt •Niemand zoekt om God te vinden •Allen ontwijken Hem en waren ge...
De botsing van tegengestelde krachten Is dit dan voldoende?
Wij staan te midden van geestelijk noodweer (1) En hoe beschermen wij ons? Met menselijke middelen? Ziet dan toe, broeders...
Wij staan te midden van geestelijk noodweer (2) En hoe beschermen wij ons? Met menselijke middelen? Doet de hele wapenrust...
Wij staan te midden van geestelijk noodweer (3) En hoe beschermen wij ons? Met menselijke middelen? NEE! Hij heeft overwon...
Licht overwint duisternis 15. De soevereiniteiten en de volmachten ontmantelend stelt Hij hen in vrijmoedigheid tentoon, d...
Licht overwint duisternis . 13 .Alles nu wat wordt aangetoond, wordt door het licht openbaar gemaakt, want het licht is al...
Wat gebeurde er nu werkelijk aan dat kruis? God maakte Hem tot zondoffer opdat wij Gods gerechtigheid in Hem zouden worden...
Want… …het dwaze van God is wijzer dan (wijsheid) van de mensen!
Goede vrijdag 2017
Goede vrijdag 2017

