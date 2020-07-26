Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
De verloren zoon broer mens-heid Luk 15:12-32,
Rom.11:32-33 God heeft allen onder ongehoorzaamheid besloten, om Zich over allen te ontfermen. O diepte van rijkdom, van w...
Alles herstelt U wat is ontwricht, U maakt het duister tot stralend licht. AMEN
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

De verloren zoon

55 views

Published on

Zondagsdienst

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

De verloren zoon

  1. 1. De verloren zoon broer mens-heid Luk 15:12-32,
  2. 2. Rom.11:32-33 God heeft allen onder ongehoorzaamheid besloten, om Zich over allen te ontfermen. O diepte van rijkdom, van wijsheid en van kennis van God, hoe ondoorgrondelijk zijn Zijn beschikkingen en hoe onnaspeurlijk Zijn wegen. Amen!!
  3. 3. Alles herstelt U wat is ontwricht, U maakt het duister tot stralend licht. AMEN

×