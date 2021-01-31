de uitgestoken hand

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. DE UITGESTOKE N HAND
  2. 2. ZWAK ZIJN GODDELOOS ZIJN ZONDAAR ZIJN IN VIJANDSCHAP ZIJN Romeinen 5
  3. 3. WAT VOOR DE WERELD ZWAK IS, HEEFT GOD UITVERKOREN OM WAT STERK IS TE BESCHAMEN. 1 Cor. 1:27
  4. 4. …DAT GIJ TE DIEN TIJDE ZONDER CHRISTUS WAART, UITGESLOTEN VAN HET BURGERRECHT ISRAËLS EN VREEMD AAN DE VERBONDEN DER BELOFTE, ZONDER HOOP EN ZONDER GOD IN DE WERELD. Efeze 2: 12 goddelozen
  5. 5. DAT WIJ ZWAK… WAREN! DAT WIJ GODDELOOS …WAREN! TOEN WIJ NOG ZONDAREN… WAREN! TOEN WIJ VIJANDEN… WAREN! Romeinen 2: 6-10
  6. 6. GOD ECHTER BEWIJST ZIJN LIEFDE JEGENS ONS, DOORDAT CHRISTUS….. VOOR ONS GESTORVEN IS. Romeinen 5: 8
  7. 7. OMDAT DE LIEFDE GODS IN ONZE HARTEN IS UITGESTORT DOOR DE HEILIGE GEEST, DIE ONS GEGEVEN IS, ZO ZEKER ALS CHRISTUS, TOEN WIJ NOG ZWAK WAREN, TE ZIJNER TIJD VOOR GODDELOZEN IS GESTORVEN. Romeinen 5: 5
  8. 8. WIJ DAN, GERECHTVAARDIGD UIT HET GELOOF, HEBBEN VREDE MET GOD DOOR ONZE HERE JEZUS CHRISTUS… Romeinen 5: 1
  9. 9. LEVEN IN SHALOM Vrede is: EEN GOEDE VERSTANDHOUDING
  10. 10. WANT ALS WIJ, TOEN WIJ VIJANDEN WAREN, MET GOD VERZOEND ZIJN DOOR DE DOOD ZIJNS ZOONS, ZULLEN WIJ VEEL MEER, NU WIJ VERZOEND ZIJN, BEHOUDEN WORDEN, DOORDAT HIJ LEEFT…! Romeinen 5: 10

×