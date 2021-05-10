[PDF] Mindless (Mountain Man, #6) - Keith C. Blackmore

Electric wheels.Axes and leather.And the long road into madness.After securing the vast government bunker of Whitecap, and learning of her affliction, Collie decides to head west, to challenge the sinister road clan known as the Leather and kill its leader, the Dog Tongue.Along for the ride is Gus Berry, who knows full well the very thing that is killing Collie is also keeping her alive. His growing affection for the operator is only matched by his dislike of the one called Milo, the very man who shot her, who Collie insists on bringing along on their mission. Gus won’t allow her to venture alone into the Leather-ruled westlands. Yet he also knows to go with her means to die inside.Together, the special operator, the reluctant survivalist, and the unleashed prisoner will have to depend on each other as they tread into the unknown. There, they will face an ominous new order. An order bent on creating a medieval empire upon the broken wills and spines of their minions, all the while weaponizing the very thing that destroyed civilization in the first place.Behind Collie and Gus is a pocket of humanity struggling to survive. Ahead of them, an insane army. And to save their people, Collie and Gus will have to kill the one called the Dog Tongue.What they intend to do is dangerous.Hopeless.Mindless.

