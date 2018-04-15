Writing essays and more

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Which do you prefer- reading books or watching films?  Say which you prefer and why
ESSAY CHECKLIST INTRODUCTION  Have you effectively introduced the reader to your topic? BODY  Is the main idea clearly a...
essays

  1. 1. YOUR ESSAYS for the following task: Which do you prefer- reading books or watching films?  Say which you prefer and why  Give facts and examples to support your opinion Books versus Movies Nowadays it is easier and more common to watch a film than read a book. I like both things but if you asked me which one do I prefer, I would say watching films, because I do not really like reading. People who prefer to read a book is because they love to read. By reading the story you can image how the characters look like and in the book the authors give you more details about everything. Sometimes movies do not include scenes which in the book are important, and that is a clear disadvantage of watching the film. On the other hand there is some people, like me, who are not keen on reading books because they find it boring, so they watch the film and they do not get bored reading the story. I think that an advantage is that you can see a movie along with your friends or family, and then at the end of the movie, comment on it. In conclusion my opinion is that it is better watching films because you can watch them in company. The only disadvantage I find is that the movie is not as exactly as the book which is based on, but the story and the characters are the same, so I do not think it is very important. What do I prefer, reading a book or watching a movie? I prefer to watch a movie because I do not like reading, because I get tired quickly.I also prefer to be in the couch or in bed lying, eating popcorns with someone, than reading a book sitting or lying alone. But I also think that reading a book maybe fine even if you do not prefer it, so that while you read you can imagine your story,however looking at the movie you can not imagine anything related to the movie. This is my opinion, but there are many types of people: some people like to escape from the world reading a book and someone else prefers to be with their friends or just watching a movie.Both things are good but I prefer to have an afternoon with friends or family looking for a good movie while eating popcorn.
  2. 2. ESSAY CHECKLIST INTRODUCTION  Have you effectively introduced the reader to your topic? BODY  Is the main idea clearly and effectively stated?  Is the main concept clearly discussed, do you give examples?  Do all body paragraphs follow a similar structure? CONCLUSION  Did you summarize your argument? STYLE AND EDITING  Is your language formal?  Are sentences concise and free from unnecessary words and content?  Do sentences flow properly?  Is grammar and spelling correct?  Is the paper free from contractions? ( don’t, it’s, etc)  Did you REREAD your paper? Once? Twice? ESSAY WRITING ACTIVITY Your teacher has given you a topic to write about in an opinion essay. What do teenagers need more- amobile phone or a computer? Say which you think is more useful and explain why. Give facts and examples to support your opinions Write your opinion essay ( between 140-190 words)

