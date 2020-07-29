Successfully reported this slideshow.
Here are the steps, you should follow to add the contact to your Hotmail account. Follow them and if you find any issue regarding the same, then use the Hotmail support number

  1. 1. Adding a new contact in Hotmail The first free webmail service, Hotmail, was launched in 1996 by Sabeer Bhatia and Jack Smith. Originally Hotmail was spelled as HoTMaiL. The earlier spelled HoTMaiL focuses on the "HTML" in the name. However, in 1997, Hotmail was acquired by Microsoft. The Windows Live Hotmail administration was renamed to Outlook.com in 2012. The www.hotmail.com URL presently diverts clients to the primary sign-in page for all Microsoft accounts, including Store, OneDrive, MSN, Skype, Outlook.com, and others. If you have any issue with the above- mentioned accounts you can contact Hotmail customer service number. When we talk about the history of Hotmail: The free accounts offered highlights at the launch of Hotmail. Highlights like spam filters, storage up to 250- MB, and enhanced and improved virus scanning. Once the email service was acquired by Microsoft, the users of Hotmail were additionally furnished with a proper calendar.
  2. 2. Furthermore, they also provided the capacity to save contact records in an address book. To overhaul the Hotmail account, users could decide to pay a membership charge. Today, in the 2020s, the Outlook.com administration gives for all intents and purposes boundless storage for free. Adding to the list, free storage is also given with respect to associations with Skype, Facebook, Twitter, Google, and LinkedIn, portable access, worked in search, and spam separating. You can likewise utilize Outlook to send and get Outlook.com email. Windows Live Hotmail gives the alternative of adding contacts to an account. This is very helpful especially in this modern era when we rarely remember any number. Add information about the contacts that are important to you. Spare a couple of minutes and add it to the Windows Live Hotmail account. This will be of utmost importance to you in the future. Spending time right now will be an investment for the future. Here are the steps, you should follow to add the contact to your Hotmail account. Follow them and if you find
  3. 3. any issue regarding the same, then use the Hotmail support number • Step 1:The first step starts with signing in to your Windows Live Hotmail account. In the bottom left corner, under the related places section, you will find "Contact list". Click it. • Step 2: Here select "new" and type the information of your contact. • Step 3: At last, tap on the "save" button and its done. Your new contact is successfully added to the Windows Live Hotmail.

