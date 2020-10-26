Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NAMA: NURAZAH BINTI RAHMAT NO MATRIK: A170264 TAJUK TUGASAN: BINTIK-BINTIK MERAH YANG MENUNJUKKAN BILANGAN 1 HINGGA 10 KOD...
Sekian, terima kasih :)
Bintik bintik merah yang menunjukkan bilangan 1 hingga 10
Bintik bintik merah yang menunjukkan bilangan 1 hingga 10
Bintik bintik merah yang menunjukkan bilangan 1 hingga 10
Bintik bintik merah yang menunjukkan bilangan 1 hingga 10
Bintik bintik merah yang menunjukkan bilangan 1 hingga 10
Bintik bintik merah yang menunjukkan bilangan 1 hingga 10
Bintik bintik merah yang menunjukkan bilangan 1 hingga 10
Bintik bintik merah yang menunjukkan bilangan 1 hingga 10
Bintik bintik merah yang menunjukkan bilangan 1 hingga 10
Bintik bintik merah yang menunjukkan bilangan 1 hingga 10
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bintik bintik merah yang menunjukkan bilangan 1 hingga 10

35 views

Published on

NAMA: NURAZAH BINTI RAHMAT
NO MATRIK: A170264
KOD KURSUS: LMCP1602
NAMA PENSYARAH: PROF. DATO' IR. DR. RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bintik bintik merah yang menunjukkan bilangan 1 hingga 10

  1. 1. NAMA: NURAZAH BINTI RAHMAT NO MATRIK: A170264 TAJUK TUGASAN: BINTIK-BINTIK MERAH YANG MENUNJUKKAN BILANGAN 1 HINGGA 10 KOD KURSUS: LMCP1602 NAMA PENSYARAH: PROF. DATO' IR. DR. RIZAATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT
  2. 2. Sekian, terima kasih :)

×