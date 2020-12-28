Successfully reported this slideshow.
Becoming Lucid, Self-Awareness in Sleeping & Waking Life: Hypnotic Practice in Lucidity & Dreams
ASIN : B07VVW7H1S
[Ebook] Becoming Lucid Self-Awareness in Sleeping & Waking Life Hypnotic Practice in Lucidity & Dreams unlimited
Published in: Health & Medicine
[Ebook] Becoming Lucid Self-Awareness in Sleeping & Waking Life Hypnotic Practice in Lucidity & Dreams unlimited

  1. 1. Becoming Lucid, Self-Awareness in Sleeping & Waking Life: Hypnotic Practice in Lucidity & Dreams,
  2. 2. (ReaD),Kindle,download free,((DOWNLOAD)) EPUB,[PDF] Book Details Are you frustrated that you are of the world and not in the world, and that it grinds on day by day without change? Would you like to recreate your reality? Do you think you could do this if you could wake up in your dreams? This is the topic ofBecoming Lucid.If you want to change your reality, the first thing you must find out is how it got to be the way it is. Until you become aware of what role you play in seeing, believing, and maintaining your reality you will not untangle what appears to be from what could be. Until you understand how you create your reality, no attempt at becoming lucid will be anything more than finding yourself in the same place.Becoming Lucid is a transformation to a different state of mind. It’s not your image of the walls that you want to dissolve, it’s your image of the whole reality. Break open your mind to move into what’s not yet comprehensible. This is not work just for sleep or dreams, it’s life work.This is the first book to approach lucid dreaming through hypnosis. Each chapter's trance induction, accessed online as an MP3 audio file, offers you an altered state. Listen to these inductions while falling asleep and they will become your lucid dream environment. They will open the new reality.Drawn from the author’s experience as a theoretical physicist, neurophysiologist, and hypnotherapist, Becoming Lucid would like to take your hand and lead you into states of mind you can’t even imagine.Exploring the impossible is just the start. Let’s explore the inconceivable.Drawn from the author’s experience as a theoretical physicist, neurophysiologist, and hypnotherapist who focuses on sleep and trance states, Becoming Lucid would like to take your hand and lead you into states of mind you can’t even imagine."Lincoln Stoller takes the de facto approach to lucid dreaming and turns it on its head. Rather than yet another guide book, this work represents a paradigm shift to an entirely new mode of thinking."—Chris Hammond, Chief Lucidity Officer at www.world-of-lucid-dreaming.com“Delightful!Becoming Lucid fills a huge gap in the lucid literature by developing lucid dreams alongside classic methods of consciousness exploration. Dr. Stoller's altogether rational perspective still leaves room for the mystery and majesty of the unconscious. Hypnosis audio files in each chapter are a most delightful addition. A must for all serious explorers of consciousness.”—Ryan Hurd , author ofLucid Immersion Guidebook. Editor ofLucid Dreaming: New Perspectives on Consciousness in Sleep.“Not just about dreams, and not just a book.Becoming Lucid links awareness of dreaming and awareness of waking in a practical exploration of your consciousness—and something deeper. It's about being awake to your life, with step-by-step instructions. I recommend this for everyone interested in lucid dreaming and raising their consciousness.” —Howard Rheingold, author ofExcursions to the Far Side of the Mind, and Exploring the World of Lucid Dreaming.
  ASIN : B07VVW7H1S
