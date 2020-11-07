With the Exhibition Matches out of the way, I?ve won for myself a sponsor. The enigmatic and likely certifiably crazy Igor Chaosbane has drawn runes into my frat house?s dungeon. Now that?s out of the way, we can really get to training for the War Mage Games. And don?t think I?ve forgotten about my other training methods. There?s a fetching potions tutor who?s got me wondering just what Infernal magic can do?

