Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HOW TO RUN AN EFFECTIVE MEETING Elaine Heumann Gurian 2021
YOU’VE GOT THE EXTROVERT,THE INTROVERT,THE KNOW-IT-ALLAND THE AMBITIOUS STEAMROLLER. NO MATTER WHAT THE MIX, THERE’SALWAYS...
What is the outcome you want? • All meetings look the same but depending on the reason for the meeting, the techniques are...
Roles • All meetings go better with a facilitator: Some facilitators can also be part of the meeting though that is more d...
Rules: A meeting is a contract • All meeting go better if the participant know from the beginning or even before what to e...
HOW TO START with an unfamiliar group? • Who are the people and how will I remember, Who is in the room, What are their na...
A familiar group • The group gets better and better at the meeting system but that means they also get rigid or outgrow it...
The role of the group member • Why did you come? What do you want out of it? When will you let us know. • Obviously you to...
The War Room, Stand up meeting https://geekbot.com/blog/daily-standup-meeting/?k_id=dsa- 910872033553&adgroup_id=969104655...
The question is known the outcome is not. (Brainstorming) • If the leader knows the outcome, there should be no meeting. D...
Teaching: • People have come to learn. They will judge if they do. But this is an unequal power relationship. The students...
Community work: witnessing • These take real time and must follow the protocol of the community. Who speaks first, in what...
Closing Meeting • Stop input with enough time to review: • Go over action steps. • Try to get feedback – Did you get what ...
What am I worrying about? • Who is talking too much? Who is not talking? Who is not paying attention • What needs clarific...
Useful links • Software you might like: • https://www.meetingbooster.com/meeting-action-items.php minute software • Practi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to run an effective meeting

62 views

Published on

This is a tailor-made teaching power point for newly emerging leaders in any profession to think about how they can be more mindful meeting leaders

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to run an effective meeting

  1. 1. HOW TO RUN AN EFFECTIVE MEETING Elaine Heumann Gurian 2021
  2. 2. YOU’VE GOT THE EXTROVERT,THE INTROVERT,THE KNOW-IT-ALLAND THE AMBITIOUS STEAMROLLER. NO MATTER WHAT THE MIX, THERE’SALWAYS SOMEONEWHO DOMINATES THE DISCUSSION,AND OTHERSWHO DEFER TO THAT PERSONOUT OF FRUSTRATION— OR WORSE, COMPLACENCY. HTTPS://WWW.NYTIMES.COM/2014/12/07/JOBS/HOW-IBM-BRINGS-IDEAS-FORWARD-FROM- ITS-TEAMS.HTML
  3. 3. What is the outcome you want? • All meetings look the same but depending on the reason for the meeting, the techniques are different so start in your head with “what is the purpose of the meeting?” • Here are some purposes: Sharing information (stand-up), deciding something (brainstorming), learning something (teaching), listening to community input (Focus meeting). There are Strategic planning systems, Pecha Kucha, etc. Each has different methods. • Most meetings are hybrids. You as the leader need to adjust your methods accordingly.
  4. 4. Roles • All meetings go better with a facilitator: Some facilitators can also be part of the meeting though that is more difficult but if there is trust it is ok. Everyone should know who the facilitator is when the meeting starts. It can be decided at the beginning from among the members but should formally happen. • All meetings go better if there is someone keeping track of time and someone (the same or different) keeping notes. All three functions can be done by the facilitator but everyone should know in the beginning who is doing what. • The facilitator is watching and if s/he is a part of the meeting, it is more difficult to watch.
  5. 5. Rules: A meeting is a contract • All meeting go better if the participant know from the beginning or even before what to expect. That includes the reason for the meeting, the time, and the agenda. • Start on time, break on time and end on time. People have other things to do. • You can build the agenda as the start of the meeting but that works only for standing meetings when folks know how to do that already or you have time. • Rules of Civility: If the group has not worked together the rules of the meeting should be gone over before hand, so no one is surprised. Here are some usual ones “We will not insult anyone”, “No ideas will be shot down”, No one will speak too long and can expect to be stopped by the facilitator if they do. • And there are specific rules for specific techniques like “brainstorming” that work better if you go over them before you start. “We will put as many ideas on the board as fast as possible, take a break and consolidate them, and then discuss and do some method of voting.” is a usual set of rules. • Who are you? Why are you there and why are you running the meeting? Tell them more about you than they knew before. Be light and clear, not boastful. • No Cellphones during the meeting expect for family, emergency, no side comments but jokes are good for the whole group. No notes passing etc.
  6. 6. HOW TO START with an unfamiliar group? • Who are the people and how will I remember, Who is in the room, What are their names? How can I remember. How much time for introduction • What do they want out of the meeting? Ask them? • Do I need an ice breaker and do I have one that does not feel hokey. • Can everyone see the portions of the meeting that they need to see? Like a note board, or computer screen, etc. check opening. • Can they leave to go to the bathroom and do they know where it is. • Can this be recorded? • Are there cultural difference in the room that you will need to know? Gender roles, Elders? • Is there cultural protocol, prayer, acknowledgements, etc. • What do they need to know about me?
  7. 7. A familiar group • The group gets better and better at the meeting system but that means they also get rigid or outgrow it • As leader always check in, Do we need to change, time, method, has the meeting evolved into another need? • The group learns inside jokes, they need to be transparent and welcoming to a new person. The leader needs to translate for that person all the time or they will feel excluded. • All people may not be equal in the group? Some are decision makers, others are not. The leader needs to figure out what to do with that. all ideas may be useful but all may not be the decider. Keep asking who will decide this? • A review at each meeting about who is to do what to whom? Is helpful.
  8. 8. The role of the group member • Why did you come? What do you want out of it? When will you let us know. • Obviously you to need to pay attention, but keep track of your wandering attention as well. Either the meeting is going badly, or you are doing useful associative work and should be keeping attention or even notes for that. • The mind’s eye: Watch the process and how everyone uses it. You can learn a lot about your fellows but also useful techniques from the facilitators. There are lots of specific techniques that different meetings use and some will seem silly and some useful. Don’t use the ones you don’t like yourself but tryout all the others. • If you like the way someone acts in a meeting tell them afterward. We don’t give enough complements. • Watch how fast your process. When do you speak? What interests you? And use that next time. • Know about your personal learning style and use it, If keeping notes keeps your focused use them, etc. Look at Howard Gardner Frames of Mind notes on web.
  9. 9. The War Room, Stand up meeting https://geekbot.com/blog/daily-standup-meeting/?k_id=dsa- 910872033553&adgroup_id=96910465570&campaign_name_ad=10071775578&gclid=Cj0KCQiAmL- ABhDFARIsAKywVaeq6M1DFuxdMeCyZW1yHqkTdk7l-UpgsaxEs3qYaw340H0-s24UG7caAjGUEALw_wcB • Purpose: • to transfer information: • To get follow up if needed; • Rules: This needs a strict facilitator, trust among players, and generosity • Discussion needs to be elsewhere • Problem needs to be stated in quickest way • People who can help need to be generous with how they can help • Report back needs to be useful. • People need to be prepared • There should be no accusation or exasperation • It should go quickly. Some places have them every morning for 15 minutes or 30 minutes • Everyone should be on time. • Notes should be published and timely. Sometimes notes from before begin the meeting. • Summaries are often useful for these.
  10. 10. The question is known the outcome is not. (Brainstorming) • If the leader knows the outcome, there should be no meeting. Do not fool participant. If ideas are asked for be prepared to consider them. What is bad about these meeting is if the leader pretends. • Rules: • What is the question. Does the question need discussion and definition. Do that first. Don’t mix the definition and decision. Ask for questions on the question first. See if everyone is on the same page • Who will decide and how. Do not vote unless you tell how it will be used. • How long will we take in the meeting • Problems: • If There is no one person decider, there will be no unanimity or necessarily consensus. The issue will not end and will be relitigated • Only have people in the room who the decider will take seriously, otherwise harm is done. • Techniques: • Write down brain storming, consolidate, and learn voting techniques. • Summary is essential and should be done by the decider seeing if they understood or need correction. • There needs to be a recorder so that the input people see that they were heard accurately
  11. 11. Teaching: • People have come to learn. They will judge if they do. But this is an unequal power relationship. The students may know more, how do you get them to share as well. • The teacher/s knows the material. There can be a facilitator or questioner who watches the time and elicits the questions • Teacher should have props if they want and should be a good timekeeper. • Some people use interactives and group work • Depending on the format I like being interrupted but mostly I wait until the end so the learner needs to take notes of the questions they want to ask. Otherwise they forget. • I like questions and leave at least a 3rd of the time for questions. • I ask “what surprised you? What will you use that you heard today and how? Not what did you learn?
  12. 12. Community work: witnessing • These take real time and must follow the protocol of the community. Who speaks first, in what language and for how long? Is there a prayer. Are there introductions. Do you need an icebreaker (?) • But the question and the usefulness of input must be known first. So the rules at the beginning (after the formal stuff) are essential. • Go over the rules of the meeting so people know how much time and what will happen if they go over, when it will end, what feedback they can expect. • Who are you and why are you running the meeting? New go to a community meeting without someone who will vouch for you that has standing in the community. • Learn the formalities and be prepared to participate even if badly. • Who is the decider and is that person in the room. • What is the question? Who will make use of it? How will input change outcome? • Do not do a meeting that is not useful. Participants get rightly mad. • Expect lack of trust, anger, and old grievances. If you do not want to hear them do not have a meeting. Trust is built only over time. • Tell them everything that you know, Tell them what you know that you cannot tell them. Be empathetic. Be sorry for troubles and happy to see them or don’t run the meeting. • No faking no faking. • End the meeting by reflecting what you heard accurately. If they do not want what you have on offer tell them you heard them and see if you have anything else. Rewrite the agenda in plain sight.
  13. 13. Closing Meeting • Stop input with enough time to review: • Go over action steps. • Try to get feedback – Did you get what you came for? What has been useful? What suggestions for change do you have? • When is the next meeting, the expected follow up, when you can expect to get the meeting notes. When you can expect a set of decisions to be made, by who and how.
  14. 14. What am I worrying about? • Who is talking too much? Who is not talking? Who is not paying attention • What needs clarification or summary. Who does not understand? • When has the subject be talked about enough? Based on the purpose of the meeting. • How to bring group closure? Based again on the purpose. • How to litigate anger. What techniques do I have to stop it from escalating. • How to keep control. Who is vying with me for control and why? • Who thinks I am illegitimate and wants to test that? • Can I change directions or introduce a new technique if it is not going well. • What is a fair voting system. • Have I studied enough techniques to change the way we are doing things. • Check in “Are we getting to the issues you care about? Do we need review or a summary?”
  15. 15. Useful links • Software you might like: • https://www.meetingbooster.com/meeting-action-items.php minute software • Practical help • https://managers.usc.edu/files/2015/05/Basic-Guide-to-Conducting-Effective-Meetings.pdf nice set of rules and reminders, practical and easy to understand.

×