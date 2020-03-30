El maltrato a menores y la respuesta educativa

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ÍNDICE 1. ¿QUÉ ES MALTRATO INFANTIL SEGÚN LA OMS? 2. DERECHOS DEL NIÑO/A 3. PAPEL DE LOS CENTROS ANTE EL MALTRATO INFANTIL...
1. ¿QUÉ ES MALTRATO INFANTIL? • SEGÚN LA OMS EL MALTRATO INFANTIL SE DEFINE COMO LOS ABUSOS Y LA DESATENCIÓN DE QUE SON OB...
2. DERECHOS DEL NIÑO/NIÑA • LA CONVENCIÓN SOBRE LOS DERECHOS DEL NIÑO (CDN) ES UN TRATADO INTERNACIONAL QUE RECONOCE LOS S...
3. PAPEL DE CENTROS ANTE MALTRATO INFANTIL • LOS CENTROS DOCENTES SON LUGARES PROPICIOS PARA LA DETECCIÓN DE POSIBLES MALO...
4. TIPOS DE MALOS TRATOS • SEGÚN EL INSTITUTO SUPERIOR DE ESTUDIOS PSICOLÓGICOS (ISEP) SE CONSIDERA MALTRATO INFANTIL: A) ...
A) ABANDONO O NEGLIGENCIA • SITUACIÓN EN QUE LAS NECESIDADES FÍSICAS BÁSICAS DE UN MENOR Y SU SEGURIDAD NO SON ATENDIDAS P...
B) MALTRATO EMOCIONAL • NO SE TOMAN EN CONSIDERACIÓN LAS NECESIDADES PSICOLÓGICAS DEL MENOR, PARTICULARMENTE LAS QUE TIENE...
C) MALTRATO FÍSICO • ACCIÓN NO ACCIDENTAL DE ALGÚN ADULTO QUE PROVOCA DAÑO FÍSICO O ENFERMEDAD EN EL MENOR, O QUE LE COLOC...
D) ABUSO SEXUAL • UTILIZACIÓN QUE UN ADULTO HACE DE UN MENOR DE 18 AÑOS PARA SATISFACER DESEOS SEXUALES.
E) MALTRATO PRENATAL • SITUACIONES Y CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL ESTILO DE VIDA DE LA MUJER EMBARAZADA QUE, SIENDO EVITABLES, PERJ...
F) MENDICIDAD • EL NIÑO ES UTILIZADO HABITUAL O ESPORÁDICAMENTE PARA MENDIGAR, O BIEN, EL MENOR EJERCE LA MENDICIDAD POR I...
G) CORRUPCIÓN • CONDUCTA DE LOS ADULTOS QUE PROMUEVEN EN EL NIÑO PAUTAS DE CONDUCTA ANTISOCIAL O DESVIADA PARTICULARMENTE ...
H) EXPLOTACIÓN LABORAL • PARA LA OBTENCIÓN DE UN BENEFICIO ECONÓMICO SE ASIGNA AL NIÑO CON CARÁCTER OBLIGATORIO LA REALIZA...
I) SÍNDROME DE MÜNCHAUSEN POR PODERES • SE PROVOCAN EN EL MENOR SÍNTOMAS FÍSICOS PATOLÓGICOS QUE REQUIEREN HOSPITALIZACIÓN...
J) MALTRATO INSTITUCIONAL • SITUACIONES QUE SE DAN EN CENTROS U ORGANIZACIONES QUE ATIENDEN A MENORES DE EDAD Y EN LAS QUE...
5. INDICADORES DE MALTRATO EN EL NIÑO EN FAMILIA/TUTOR LEGAL Señales físicas (morados, quemaduras…) Se muestran despreocup...
6. ACOSO ESCOLAR, BULLYING Y CIBERACOSO • ACOSO ESCOLAR  SITUACIONES EN LAS QUE UN ALUMNO ES FRECUENTEMENTE INTIMIDADO Y ...
7. ¿CÓMO ACTUAR ANTE EL ACOSO ESCOLAR? PREVENCIÓN PROTOCOLO Trabajo de la convivencia en las aulas Detectar indicios  bus...
8. BIBLIOGRAFÍA CONSULTADA • OMS  HTTPS://WWW.WHO.INT/TOPICS/CHILD_ABUSE/ES/ • CDN  HTTPS://WWW.UNICEF.ES/PUBLICACION/CO...
Breve trabajo acerca de cómo abordar el maltrato infantil desde los centros educativos

