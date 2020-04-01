4. algoritmo de ordenamiento externo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Métodos de Ordenamiento Externos
Mezcla de archivos • Mezclar significa combinar dos o mas archivos ordenados en un archivo simple, algunos métodos dividen...
Mezcla por intercalación • En este método de ordenamiento existen dos archivos con llaves ordenadas, los cuales se mezclan...
503 573 581 625 670 762 087 512 677 694 503 573 581 625 670 762087 512 677 694 Archivo resultado Archivo A Archivo B Mezcl...
Mezcla por intercalación Inicio { abrir archivoA abrir archivo B abrir archivo X a = leer archivoA b = leer archivo B // p...
Intercalación • Cual es la complejidad de tiempo del algoritmo de intercalación? Suponer: M es el tamaño del archivo A N e...
Mezcla Directa • Este método de ordenamiento realiza sucesivamente una partición y una fusión que produce secuencias orden...
Descripción • Este método de llama mezcla porque combina dos o mas secuencias en una sola secuencia ordenada por medio de ...
Mezcla directa 09 75 14 68 29 17 31 25 04 05 13 18 72 46 61 09 14 29 31 04 13 72 61 75 68 17 25 05 18 46 09 75 14 68 17 29...
Mezcla natural • Este método, conocido también como mezcla equilibrada, es una optimización del método de mezcla directa. ...
Mezcla Natural 09 75 14 68 29 17 31 25 04 05 13 18 72 46 61 09 75 29 25 46 72 61 14 68 17 31 04 05 Partición inicial Prime...
25 46 726104 05 13 18 09 752914 6817 31 Segunda fusión-partición Tercera fusión-partición Archivo vacío 04 05 25 46 726113...
F archivo original F1, F2 y F3 archivos auxiliares para los procesos de partición y fusión Inicio { particionInicial (F, F...
  2. 2. Mezcla de archivos • Mezclar significa combinar dos o mas archivos ordenados en un archivo simple, algunos métodos dividen un archivo en dos partes para aplicar la mezcla. • Suponer que existen dos archivos tales que: • Archivo A = a0<= a1<= a2<= a3<= … <= an • Archivo B = b0 <= b1<= b2<= b3<= … <= bk • El archivo de resultado será: • Archivo X = x0 <= x1<= x2<= x3<= … <= xk+n donde cada elemento xi es un elemento de A o de B
  3. 3. Mezcla por intercalación • En este método de ordenamiento existen dos archivos con llaves ordenadas, los cuales se mezclan para formar un solo archivo. • La longitud de los archivos puede ser diferente. • El proceso consiste en leer un registro de cada archivo y compararlos, el menor es almacenando en el archivo de resultado y el otro se compara con el siguiente elemento del archivo si existe. El proceso se repite hasta que alguno de los archivos quede vacío y los elementos del otro archivo se almacenan directamente en el archivo resultado.
  4. 4. 503 573 581 625 670 762 087 512 677 694 503 573 581 625 670 762087 512 677 694 Archivo resultado Archivo A Archivo B Mezcla por intercalación
  5. 5. Mezcla por intercalación Inicio { abrir archivoA abrir archivo B abrir archivo X a = leer archivoA b = leer archivo B // procesa los dos archivos mientras (!eof(A) && !eof(B)){ si (a < b) { almacena en X a a = leer archivoA } sino { almacena en X b b = leer archivo B } } // procesa archivo A mientras (!eof(A)){ almacena en X a a = leer archivo A } // procesa archivo B mientras (!eof(B)){ almacena en X b b = leer archivo B } cerrar archivos A,B,X }
  6. 6. Intercalación • Cual es la complejidad de tiempo del algoritmo de intercalación? Suponer: M es el tamaño del archivo A N es el tamaño del archivo B Los dos archivos se procesan al mismo tiempo hasta que uno de los dos llega a su fin M-N o N-M Y después se procesa el resto del archivo que no ha terminado, por lo tanto la complejidad es el mayor de M y N
  7. 7. Mezcla Directa • Este método de ordenamiento realiza sucesivamente una partición y una fusión que produce secuencias ordenadas de longitud cada vez mayor. • En la primera pasada la partición es de 1 y la fusión produce secuencias de longitud 2. Las particiones y las fusiones doblan su tamaño en cada pasada del procesamiento hasta lograr una partición del tamaño del archivo.
  8. 8. Descripción • Este método de llama mezcla porque combina dos o mas secuencias en una sola secuencia ordenada por medio de la selección repetida de los componentes accesibles en ese momento. • Un arreglo individual puede usarse en lugar de dos secuencias si se considera como de doble extremo. En este caso se tomaran elementos de los dos extremos del arreglo para hacer la mezcla. El destino de los elementos combinados se cambia después de que cada par ha sido ordenado para llenar uniformemente las dos secuencias que son el destino. Después de cada pasada los dos extremos del arreglo intercambian de papel, la fuente se convierte en el nuevo destino y viceversa.
  9. 9. Mezcla directa 09 75 14 68 29 17 31 25 04 05 13 18 72 46 61 09 14 29 31 04 13 72 61 75 68 17 25 05 18 46 09 75 14 68 17 29 25 31 04 05 13 18 46 72 61 Partición Fusión Partición 09 75 17 29 04 05 46 72 14 68 25 31 13 18 61
  10. 10. Mezcla natural • Este método, conocido también como mezcla equilibrada, es una optimización del método de mezcla directa. • La diferencia es que las particiones se realizan en secuencias ordenadas de tamaño variable en lugar de secuencias de tamaño fijo. La fusión de las secuencias ordenadas se realiza en dos archivos. El proceso termina cuando el segundo archivo queda vacío en el proceso de fusión-partición.
  11. 11. Mezcla Natural 09 75 14 68 29 17 31 25 04 05 13 18 72 46 61 09 75 29 25 46 72 61 14 68 17 31 04 05 Partición inicial Primera fusión-partición 13 18 09 75 29 25 46 726114 68 17 31 04 05 13 18 F F2 F3 F F1
  12. 12. 25 46 726104 05 13 18 09 752914 6817 31 Segunda fusión-partición Tercera fusión-partición Archivo vacío 04 05 25 46 726113 1809 752914 6817 31 F F1 F2 F3
  13. 13. F archivo original F1, F2 y F3 archivos auxiliares para los procesos de partición y fusión Inicio { particionInicial (F, F2, F3) // particiona el archivo original en F2 y F3 repetir alternar procesos{ particionFusion(F2, F3, F, F1) // particion-fusion de F2,F3 en F y F1 particionFusion(F, F1, F2, F3) // particion-fusion de F,F1 en F2 y F3 } hasta (eof(F1) || eof(F3)) }

